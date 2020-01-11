NEW YORK (AP) Rasheem Dunn poured in 19 points with eight rebounds and five assists and Greg Williams Jr. sank two late free throws as St. John's turned back DePaul 74-67 Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Mustapha Heron scored 15 points with three 3-pointers and Julian Champagnie added 11 as the Red Storm broke a three-game losing skid to claim their first Big East victory.

St. John's (12-5, 1-3) held a 12-point lead with 6:03 to play before DePaul (12-4, 0-3) whittled that to 71-67 inside the final minute. Williams, who scored four points, all at the line, sank two free throws with 41 seconds left, making it a two-possession game.

DePaul missed four shots in the final 1:53, including three 3-point attempts, finishing 3-for-15 from behind the arc. Jaylen Butz led the Blue Demons with 17 points on 6-for-6 shooting. Jalen Coleman-Lands added 15 points and Charlie Moore 14, but were a combined 3-of-13 from deep. Moore compiled 12 assists and eight rebounds.

The teams had combined for a 23-3 nonconference record but are 1-and-7 in the Big East. St. John's plays Providence on the road on Wednesday. DePaul matches up against Villanova on the road on Tuesday.

