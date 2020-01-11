DEPAUL
Dunn, Williams help St. John's hold off DePaul 74-67

  • AP
  • Jan 11, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Rasheem Dunn poured in 19 points with eight rebounds and five assists and Greg Williams Jr. sank two late free throws as St. John's turned back DePaul 74-67 Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Mustapha Heron scored 15 points with three 3-pointers and Julian Champagnie added 11 as the Red Storm broke a three-game losing skid to claim their first Big East victory.

St. John's (12-5, 1-3) held a 12-point lead with 6:03 to play before DePaul (12-4, 0-3) whittled that to 71-67 inside the final minute. Williams, who scored four points, all at the line, sank two free throws with 41 seconds left, making it a two-possession game.

DePaul missed four shots in the final 1:53, including three 3-point attempts, finishing 3-for-15 from behind the arc. Jaylen Butz led the Blue Demons with 17 points on 6-for-6 shooting. Jalen Coleman-Lands added 15 points and Charlie Moore 14, but were a combined 3-of-13 from deep. Moore compiled 12 assists and eight rebounds.

The teams had combined for a 23-3 nonconference record but are 1-and-7 in the Big East. St. John's plays Providence on the road on Wednesday. DePaul matches up against Villanova on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
C. Moore
L. Figueroa
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
23.0 Pts. Per Game 23.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
39.0 Field Goal % 33.3
31.4 Three Point % 35.7
79.7 Free Throw % 71.4
  Defensive rebound by St. John's 12.0
  Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands 26.0
  LJ Figueroa missed 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 LJ Figueroa made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Paul Reed 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn 29.0
  Paul Reed missed 3-pt. jump shot 31.0
+ 1 Greg Williams Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 40.0
+ 1 Greg Williams Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 40.0
  Personal foul on Darious Hall 40.0
Team Stats
Points 67 74
Field Goals 24-50 (48.0%) 25-62 (40.3%)
3-Pointers 3-15 (20.0%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 16-27 (59.3%) 18-26 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 41 30
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 31 21
Team 2 2
Assists 18 23
Steals 4 11
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 19 8
Fouls 20 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
J. Butz F
17 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
3
R. Dunn G
19 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo DePaul 12-4 343367
home team logo St. John's 12-5 393574
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo DePaul 12-4 75.6 PPG 42.6 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo St. John's 12-5 76.8 PPG 46.3 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
2
J. Butz F 10.6 PPG 6.0 RPG 0.8 APG 62.0 FG%
3
R. Dunn G 11.7 PPG 2.9 RPG 3.2 APG 34.4 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Butz F 17 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
3
R. Dunn G 19 PTS 8 REB 5 AST
48.0 FG% 40.3
20.0 3PT FG% 31.6
59.3 FT% 69.2
DePaul
Starters
J. Butz
J. Coleman-Lands
C. Moore
P. Reed
R. Weems
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Butz 17 9 2 6/6 0/0 5/9 0 32 0 1 3 3 6
J. Coleman-Lands 15 1 0 5/11 2/8 3/5 4 32 1 1 1 0 1
C. Moore 14 8 12 4/12 1/5 5/9 4 40 1 0 5 1 7
P. Reed 4 12 0 2/7 0/2 0/0 3 28 1 2 2 2 10
R. Weems 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 4 13 0 1 3 1 0
Bench
D. Hall
F. Cameron
M. Jacobs
D. Gage
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
M. Sullivan
L. Shreiner
S. Menard
O. Lopez Jr.
N. Ongenda
B. Favre
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hall 11 5 0 5/7 0/0 1/1 2 22 0 0 2 1 4
F. Cameron 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 6 1 0 1 0 0
M. Jacobs 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1
D. Gage 1 2 3 0/3 0/0 1/2 2 22 0 0 2 0 2
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Shreiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Menard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Lopez Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ongenda - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Favre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 39 18 24/50 3/15 16/27 20 200 4 5 19 8 31
St. John's
Starters
R. Dunn
M. Heron
L. Figueroa
N. Rutherford
J. Roberts
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Dunn 19 8 5 7/13 1/3 4/7 0 31 2 0 3 1 7
M. Heron 15 3 4 4/10 3/6 4/4 4 27 0 0 1 0 3
L. Figueroa 9 2 3 3/10 1/3 2/3 4 22 2 0 1 0 2
N. Rutherford 4 1 3 2/7 0/1 0/0 2 25 1 0 0 0 1
J. Roberts 2 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 14 1 0 0 0 2
Bench
J. Champagnie
D. Caraher
G. Williams Jr.
M. Earlington
D. Sears
J. Cole
I. Steere
J. McGriff
T. O'Connell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Champagnie 11 4 3 4/4 0/0 3/5 1 17 0 1 0 1 3
D. Caraher 8 1 0 3/7 1/4 1/1 2 17 0 0 0 1 0
G. Williams Jr. 4 3 2 0/3 0/2 4/4 3 27 1 0 2 1 2
M. Earlington 2 4 1 1/3 0/0 0/2 2 14 4 0 1 3 1
D. Sears 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 1 0 0 0 0
J. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Steere - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McGriff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. O'Connell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 28 23 25/62 6/19 18/26 19 200 11 1 8 7 21
