Syracuse edges Notre Dame 84-82 for yet another ACC road win

  • Jan 22, 2020

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) After Wednesday’s 84-82 comeback victory at Notre Dame, Syracuse has won all three of its rematch games against teams it lost to earlier this season, and the last two of those paybacks have come on the road.

Forget about it actually having anything to do with revenge, though, according to Orange coach Jim Boeheim.

“That doesn’t win any games for you,” the second-winningest coach in NCAA Division I men’s history said after his team’s fourth straight victory overall. “It doesn’t work that way. You gotta go out and play. Everybody wants to win and revenge never has anything to do with it. The team that plays the best is the team that wins.”

Elijah Hughes scored 26 points as Syracuse (12-7, 5-3) improved to 4-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference road play.

John Mooney netted 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. His 12th consecutive double-double broke Luke Harangody’s 11-year-old school record, but Notre Dame (11-7, 2-5) remained winless in its three ACC home games.

“That’s about as good as we’re gonna be offensively right there,” Fighting Irish coach Mike Brey said. “We just couldn’t get enough stops. Disappointed for our guys, (but) we’ll keep swinging.”

The Orange scored eight straight points to turn a 70-70 deadlock at 4:54 to go into a 78-70 lead with 43 seconds left.

The Irish closed to within 82-80 with 10 seconds remaining, but Syracuse freshman Joseph Girard III hit two free throws with nine seconds left for an 84-80 count before T.J. Gibbs scored just in front of the final horn for Notre Dame. Girard has made 50 of 52 free throws this season.

The Irish erased a deficit that had reached 64-51 with 13:47 to go, taking a 69-68 with six minutes left, before the Orange took control down the stretch. Syracuse trailed by as many as 11 in the first half.

Girard scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Orange. Bourama Sidibe added 12 points on 6 of 6 from the field.

Dane Goodwin scored 15 points off the bench for the Irish. Gibbs added 13.

The Orange’s win came 19 days after losing 88-87 at home to Notre Dame. They’ve also avenged losses to Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Much like the first meeting, Wednesday’s rematch featured a blistering back-and-forth pace much of the way. There were 16 lead changes this time after 18 in the first matchup.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The ACC has an unusually low three ranked teams - No. 5 Florida State, No. 6 Louisville and No. 8 Duke - but that gives the surging Orange plenty of opportunities to make hay with the NCAA Tournament selection committee. Syracuse still plays all three ranked teams, with only the Blue Devils at home.

Notre Dame: The Irish, far more in scramble mode now than Syracuse, have three matchups left against top-10 clubs as well, including two against Florida State to go with a trip to Duke. Notre Dame still has the chance to turn committee heads, too.

MOODY OVER MOONEY

Boeheim expressed dismay that Mooney didn’t make the Wooden Award preseason top-25 watch list.

Mooney added a game-high six assists to his 21 points and 13 boards against the Orange, and is leading the nation in rebounding at 13.9 per game.

“I don’t get into too much on stuff (like this), but if John Mooney is not one of the top 25 players in the country, then I don’t know anything about college basketball, literally nothing,” Boeheim said.

“It’s absolutely a joke that he’s not one of the top 25 - and I was just gonna say that, but I’ll mention Elijah Hughes is pretty good, too. … What he’s doing has been remarkable for us, and what Mooney’s done is absolutely remarkable.”

Hughes entered Wednesday averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

WOWED BY WOOTTEN

Both coaches expressed deep admiration for Morgan Wootten, the iconic former high school coach at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Md., who died Tuesday at 88.

Brey was a student of, played for and was an assistant coach to Wootten, while Boeheim recruited many of DeMatha’s players over the years.

“I draw on those experiences every day,” Brey said of Wootten. “He was a positive guy. He was a great confidence giver of young people.”

Added Brey with a reflective smile of Wednesday’s loss, “I may get a text from heaven tonight (saying) ‘Mike, remember the one-on-one drills we did at DeMatha where you keep your man in front?’ I may get that tonight, and God bless it, I deserve it.”

Boeheim called Wootten “as good as any coach or better than any coach I’ve ever seen. Forget about high school or college or whatever.”

“He did everything the right way,” Boeheim said. “If you didn’t do what you were supposed to do, you didn’t play. He was the most disciplined coach that I’ve ever seen in terms of having his players absolutely disciplined to do the right thing every day.”

UP NEXT

Syracuse: The Orange host Pittsburgh on Saturday in the first of two regular-season meetings with the Panthers.

Notre Dame: The Irish visit No. 5 Florida State on Saturday before following with a season-high three-straight league home games.

1st Half
CUSE Orange 46
ND Fighting Irish 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Notre Dame  
19:35   John Mooney missed layup, blocked by Elijah Hughes  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
19:16 +2 Bourama Sidibe made hook shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj 2-0
19:00 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Mooney 2-3
18:37   Marek Dolezaj missed driving layup, blocked by Juwan Durham  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
18:23 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 2-6
17:59   Shooting foul on Juwan Durham  
17:59 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 1st of 2 free throws 3-6
17:59 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-6
17:43   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Bourama Sidibe  
17:35 +3 Elijah Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 7-6
17:23 +2 Juwan Durham made alley-oop shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 7-8
17:00 +2 Elijah Hughes made floating jump shot 9-8
16:52 +2 John Mooney made jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 9-10
16:35 +3 Elijah Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj 12-10
16:19   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Offensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
16:10 +2 John Mooney made layup, assist by Rex Pflueger 12-12
16:01   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Rex Pflueger  
15:59   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
15:51 +2 John Mooney made layup, assist by Rex Pflueger 12-14
15:51   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
15:51 +1 John Mooney made free throw 12-15
15:22   Marek Dolezaj missed layup  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
15:16   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb  
15:05   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
14:55   Shooting foul on Marek Dolezaj  
14:55 +1 John Mooney made 1st of 2 free throws 12-16
14:55 +1 John Mooney made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-17
14:43   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:41   Offensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
14:30   Elijah Hughes missed turnaround jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
14:16   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
14:12   Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
14:06   Personal foul on Prentiss Hubb  
13:55 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Boeheim 15-17
13:39 +3 Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Laszewski 15-20
13:20   Elijah Hughes missed layup, blocked by Nate Laszewski  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
13:12 +3 Nate Laszewski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Mooney 15-23
12:54 +2 Bourama Sidibe made dunk, assist by Joseph Girard III 17-23
12:36   Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe  
12:32   Dane Goodwin missed jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
12:15 +2 Marek Dolezaj made driving layup 19-23
11:52 +2 T.J. Gibbs made floating jump shot 19-25
11:36   Lost ball turnover on Quincy Guerrier, stolen by T.J. Gibbs  
11:31   Personal foul on Buddy Boeheim  
11:23 +3 Nate Laszewski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 19-28
11:01   Quincy Guerrier missed driving layup, blocked by Juwan Durham  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
10:46   Shooting foul on Elijah Hughes  
10:46 +1 Juwan Durham made 1st of 2 free throws 19-29
10:46 +1 Juwan Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-30
10:34   Marek Dolezaj missed jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
10:18   T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
10:06   Joseph Girard III missed driving layup  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
9:57   Lost ball turnover on Dane Goodwin, stolen by Buddy Boeheim  
9:50   Buddy Boeheim missed layup  
9:48   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
9:47 +2 Quincy Guerrier made dunk 21-30
9:26   Personal foul on Marek Dolezaj  
9:20   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
9:18   Personal foul on Juwan Durham  
9:02   Elijah Hughes missed jump shot  
9:01   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
8:59 +2 Quincy Guerrier made layup 23-30
8:59   Shooting foul on John Mooney  
8:59 +1 Quincy Guerrier made free throw 24-30
8:51   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
8:46 +2 Joseph Girard III made jump shot 26-30
8:22   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
8:14 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Hughes 29-30
7:57   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
7:47 +3 Elijah Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Boeheim 32-30
7:25 +3 Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 32-33
6:51 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot 35-33
6:26 +2 John Mooney made layup, assist by Nate Laszewski 35-35
6:10   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
5:48   John Mooney missed jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Buddy Boeheim  
5:39   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
5:37   Personal foul on Buddy Boeheim  
5:37   Dane Goodwin missed free throw  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
5:26 +2 Elijah Hughes made turnaround jump shot 37-35
5:04 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Mooney 37-38
4:42 +2 Buddy Boeheim made jump shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 39-38
4:31   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Offensive rebound by Notre Dame  
4:26   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
4:11   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
3:51   Quincy Guerrier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Offensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
3:33   Offensive foul on Buddy Boeheim  
3:33   Turnover on Buddy Boeheim  
3:10 +2 Nate Laszewski made reverse layup, assist by Rex Pflueger 39-40
2:57   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Offensive rebound by Brycen Goodine  
2:43   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
2:30   John Mooney missed layup, blocked by Bourama Sidibe  
2:28   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
2:15   Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
2:07 +2 John Mooney made fade-away jump shot, assist by Nate Laszewski 39-42
1:37   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:35   Offensive rebound by Brycen Goodine  
1:27 +2 Bourama Sidibe made hook shot, assist by Elijah Hughes 41-42
1:06   John Mooney missed layup, blocked by Quincy Guerrier  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
49.0 +3 Brycen Goodine made 3-pt. jump shot 44-42
34.0   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
6.0 +2 Elijah Hughes made jump shot 46-42
22.0   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CUSE Orange 38
ND Fighting Irish 40

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +2 Buddy Boeheim made driving layup 48-42
19:35   Bad pass turnover on Juwan Durham, stolen by Joseph Girard III  
19:25 +3 Elijah Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 51-42
19:13   Personal foul on Marek Dolezaj  
19:07   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
19:01   Lost ball turnover on Marek Dolezaj, stolen by John Mooney  
19:01 +2 Rex Pflueger made layup, assist by John Mooney 51-44
18:31 +2 Elijah Hughes made jump shot 53-44
18:19   Juwan Durham missed jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Syracuse  
18:02   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:00   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
17:52   John Mooney missed jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Syracuse  
17:28 +2 Elijah Hughes made turnaround jump shot 55-44
17:06   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
17:04   Personal foul on Nate Laszewski  
16:35 +2 Marek Dolezaj made layup 57-44
16:18 +3 Nate Laszewski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dane Goodwin 57-47
16:02   Shooting foul on John Mooney  
16:02   Marek Dolezaj missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:02   Marek Dolezaj missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
15:48 +2 Dane Goodwin made jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 57-49
15:33   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:31   Offensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
15:25   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
15:19   Personal foul on Joseph Girard III  
15:02 +2 Juwan Durham made jump shot, assist by Dane Goodwin 57-51
14:45   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
14:49 +2 Bourama Sidibe made layup 59-51
14:36   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
14:25 +2 Bourama Sidibe made hook shot, assist by Buddy Boeheim 61-51
13:55   Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
13:44   Shooting foul on Juwan Durham  
13:44   Marek Dolezaj missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:34   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:44 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-51
13:34   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
13:27 +2 Bourama Sidibe made dunk, assist by Marek Dolezaj 64-51
13:05 +3 Rex Pflueger made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dane Goodwin 64-54
12:49   Personal foul on Rex Pflueger  
12:29   Shot clock violation turnover on Syracuse  
12:17 +2 Prentiss Hubb made jump shot 64-56
12:00 +2 Buddy Boeheim made turnaround jump shot 66-56
11:44   John Mooney missed turnaround jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
11:36   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
11:18   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
11:18   John Mooney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:18 +1 John Mooney made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-57
11:04   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
10:54   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
10:46 +3 Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Mooney 66-60
10:18   Shooting foul on T.J. Gibbs  
10:18 +1 Joseph Girard III made 1st of 2 free throws 67-60
10:18 +1 Joseph Girard III made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-60
10:14   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
9:48   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Buddy Boeheim  
9:23   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by John Mooney  
9:21   Offensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
9:23   Shot clock violation turnover on Syracuse  
9:14 +2 Dane Goodwin made turnaround jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 68-62
8:56   Out of bounds turnover on Elijah Hughes  
8:26 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot 68-65
8:12   Personal foul on T.J. Gibbs  
7:55   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
