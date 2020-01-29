|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Josh Colon, stolen by Jaren English
|
|
19:28
|
|
+2
|
Dominick Welch made driving dunk, assist by Jaren English
|
23-22
|
19:09
|
|
+3
|
Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon
|
23-25
|
18:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Onyi Eyisi
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
18:29
|
|
+2
|
Dominick Welch made driving layup, assist by Jaren English
|
25-25
|
17:59
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Josh Colon
|
|
17:39
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi made driving layup, assist by Justin Winston
|
27-25
|
17:18
|
|
|
Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kyle Rose
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed jump shot
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
16:23
|
|
+2
|
Jaren English made driving layup
|
29-25
|
16:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chris Austin
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Jaren English missed free throw
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Justin Winston
|
|
15:57
|
|
+3
|
Josh Colon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwon Portley
|
29-28
|
15:35
|
|
+3
|
Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Winston
|
32-28
|
15:14
|
|
|
Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Jaren English missed jump shot
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Josh Colon missed driving layup
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Kyle Lofton
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Turnover on Kyle Lofton
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Osun Osunniyi
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Antwon Portley missed jump shot
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi
|
|
13:31
|
|
+2
|
Antwon Portley made driving layup
|
32-30
|
13:15
|
|
+2
|
Bobby Planutis made reverse layup, assist by Dominick Welch
|
34-30
|
12:48
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Cobb made jump shot
|
34-32
|
12:35
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed driving layup, blocked by Onyi Eyisi
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
12:27
|
|
+3
|
Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
|
37-32
|
11:52
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Chris Austin, stolen by Bobby Planutis
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Cobb
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Amadi Ikpeze, stolen by Jalen Cobb
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Joel Soriano
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed driving layup, blocked by Onyi Eyisi
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Amadi Ikpeze, stolen by Kyle Rose
|
|
10:28
|
|
+3
|
Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb
|
37-35
|
10:14
|
|
+2
|
Alejandro Vasquez made driving layup, assist by Kyle Lofton
|
39-35
|
10:05
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot
|
39-38
|
9:52
|
|
|
Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Bobby Planutis, stolen by Antwon Portley
|
|
9:16
|
|
+2
|
Antwon Portley made driving layup
|
39-40
|
9:00
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
|
|
8:31
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Austin
|
39-43
|
8:03
|
|
|
Jaren English missed driving layup
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kyle Rose, stolen by Jaren English
|
|
7:44
|
|
+2
|
Dominick Welch made driving layup, assist by Jaren English
|
41-43
|
7:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Antwon Portley
|
|
7:44
|
|
+1
|
Dominick Welch made free throw
|
42-43
|
7:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dominick Welch
|
|
7:15
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Cobb made floating jump shot
|
42-45
|
6:54
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed driving layup
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
6:47
|
|
+3
|
Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Osun Osunniyi
|
45-45
|
6:34
|
|
|
Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Colon
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Jalen Cobb missed jump shot, blocked by Jaren English
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jaren English, stolen by Antwon Portley
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Antwon Portley missed driving layup
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
5:20
|
|
+3
|
Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
|
48-45
|
4:50
|
|
|
Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Antwon Portley
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Onyi Eyisi
|
|
4:07
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lofton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
49-45
|
4:07
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
50-45
|
3:44
|
|
+3
|
Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon
|
50-48
|
3:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Colon
|
|
3:24
|
|
+1
|
Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws
|
51-48
|
3:24
|
|
|
Jaren English missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Bobby Planutis, stolen by Ty Perry
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Jalen Cobb missed jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed jump shot
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi missed layup
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Jalen Cobb
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Fordham
|
|
1:11
|
|
+3
|
Antwon Portley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb
|
51-51
|
49.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Cobb
|
|
49.0
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lofton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
52-51
|
49.0
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
53-51
|
26.0
|
|
+2
|
Antwon Portley made floating jump shot
|
53-53
|
3.0
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed jump shot
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fordham
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|