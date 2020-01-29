STBON
NEW YORK (AP) Dominick Welch had a career-high 22 points plus 14 rebounds as Saint Bonaventure beat Fordham 62-55 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Fordham's Antwon Portley made a 3-pointer to tie the game 51-51 with 1:21 to play in regulation. Kyle Lofton made a pair of free throws to give the Bonnies the lead, and Portley forced overtime with his running one-handed shot with 2.8 seconds left.

Saint Bonaventure (13-8, 5-3 Atlantic 10 Conference) outscored Fordham 9-2 in the extra period that included three free throws from Welch.

Osun Osunniyi had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Bonnies. Jaren English added six rebounds and Justin Winston had five assists.

Lofton, the Bonnies' leading scorer entering the contest at 14 points per game, was 0-of-9 shooting from the floor but made all six free-throw attempts.

Ty Perry had 16 points for the Rams (7-13, 1-7). Jalen Cobb added seven rebounds and six assists. Portley finished with nine points.

The Bonnies improve to 2-0 against the Rams this season. Saint Bonaventure defeated Fordham 64-44 on Jan. 11. Saint Bonaventure faces George Mason at home on Saturday. Fordham faces Dayton on the road on Saturday.

2nd Half
STBON Bonnies 53
FORD Rams 53

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
19:35   Lost ball turnover on Josh Colon, stolen by Jaren English  
19:28 +2 Dominick Welch made driving dunk, assist by Jaren English 23-22
19:09 +3 Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon 23-25
18:53   Shooting foul on Onyi Eyisi  
18:53   Osun Osunniyi missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:53   Osun Osunniyi missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
18:37   Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
18:29 +2 Dominick Welch made driving layup, assist by Jaren English 25-25
17:59   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Colon  
17:39 +2 Osun Osunniyi made driving layup, assist by Justin Winston 27-25
17:18   Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
17:16   Personal foul on Kyle Rose  
16:46   Justin Winston missed jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
16:33   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
16:23 +2 Jaren English made driving layup 29-25
16:23   Shooting foul on Chris Austin  
16:23   Jaren English missed free throw  
16:23   Offensive rebound by Justin Winston  
16:22   Out of bounds turnover on Justin Winston  
15:57 +3 Josh Colon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwon Portley 29-28
15:35 +3 Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Winston 32-28
15:14   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
14:55   Jaren English missed jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
14:25   Josh Colon missed driving layup  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
14:23   Offensive foul on Kyle Lofton  
14:23   Turnover on Kyle Lofton  
14:06   Personal foul on Osun Osunniyi  
13:59   Antwon Portley missed jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
13:46   Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
13:31 +2 Antwon Portley made driving layup 32-30
13:15 +2 Bobby Planutis made reverse layup, assist by Dominick Welch 34-30
12:48 +2 Jalen Cobb made jump shot 34-32
12:35   Dominick Welch missed driving layup, blocked by Onyi Eyisi  
12:33   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
12:27 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 37-32
11:52   Lost ball turnover on Chris Austin, stolen by Bobby Planutis  
11:52   Personal foul on Jalen Cobb  
11:28   Lost ball turnover on Amadi Ikpeze, stolen by Jalen Cobb  
11:10   Bad pass turnover on Joel Soriano  
10:55   Kyle Lofton missed driving layup, blocked by Onyi Eyisi  
10:53   Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
10:49   Lost ball turnover on Amadi Ikpeze, stolen by Kyle Rose  
10:28 +3 Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb 37-35
10:14 +2 Alejandro Vasquez made driving layup, assist by Kyle Lofton 39-35
10:05 +3 Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot 39-38
9:52   Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
9:33   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
9:22   Lost ball turnover on Bobby Planutis, stolen by Antwon Portley  
9:16 +2 Antwon Portley made driving layup 39-40
9:00   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
8:31 +3 Kyle Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Austin 39-43
8:03   Jaren English missed driving layup  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
7:49   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Rose, stolen by Jaren English  
7:44 +2 Dominick Welch made driving layup, assist by Jaren English 41-43
7:44   Shooting foul on Antwon Portley  
7:44 +1 Dominick Welch made free throw 42-43
7:31   Personal foul on Dominick Welch  
7:15 +2 Jalen Cobb made floating jump shot 42-45
6:54   Kyle Lofton missed driving layup  
6:52   Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
6:47 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Osun Osunniyi 45-45
6:34   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
6:25   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
6:00   Jalen Cobb missed jump shot, blocked by Jaren English  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
5:54   Lost ball turnover on Jaren English, stolen by Antwon Portley  
5:28   Antwon Portley missed driving layup  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
5:20 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 48-45
4:50   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
4:23   Personal foul on Antwon Portley  
4:07   Shooting foul on Onyi Eyisi  
4:07 +1 Kyle Lofton made 1st of 2 free throws 49-45
4:07 +1 Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-45
3:44 +3 Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon 50-48
3:24   Personal foul on Josh Colon  
3:24 +1 Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws 51-48
3:24   Jaren English missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
3:06   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
2:45   Bad pass turnover on Bobby Planutis, stolen by Ty Perry  
2:27   Jalen Cobb missed jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
1:57   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot  
1:55   Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
1:49   Osun Osunniyi missed layup  
1:47   Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
1:30   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Jalen Cobb  
1:21   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:19   Offensive rebound by Fordham  
1:11 +3 Antwon Portley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb 51-51
49.0   Personal foul on Jalen Cobb  
49.0 +1 Kyle Lofton made 1st of 2 free throws 52-51
49.0 +1 Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-51
26.0 +2 Antwon Portley made floating jump shot 53-53
3.0   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Fordham  
3.0   Official timeout called  

1st Half
STBON Bonnies -32
FORD Rams -31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Fordham  
19:47   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Kyle Lofton  
19:40   Personal foul on Jalen Cobb  
19:28   Jaren English missed jump shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
19:12   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
18:59 +2 Osun Osunniyi made driving layup, assist by Justin Winston 2-0
18:44   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
18:24   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Chris Austin  
18:00   Onyi Eyisi missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Osun Osunniyi  
17:58   Offensive rebound by Fordham  
17:49   Shot clock violation turnover on Fordham  
17:33   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
17:13   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
17:11   Turnover on Dominick Welch  
16:57 +3 Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon 2-3
16:45   Personal foul on Chris Austin  
16:38   Jaren English missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
16:36   Personal foul on Dominick Welch  
16:17   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
16:05   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:03   Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
15:47   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47   Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
15:47   Jumpball received by St. Bonaventure  
15:33 +2 Osun Osunniyi made driving dunk, assist by Jaren English 4-3
15:09   Joel Soriano missed hook shot  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
14:56   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:54   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
14:46   Lost ball turnover on Osun Osunniyi, stolen by Antwon Portley  
14:17 +3 Kyle Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb 4-6
13:50 +2 Justin Winston made jump shot 6-6
13:19   Bad pass turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Justin Winston  
13:13   Jaren English missed driving layup  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
12:56   Ty Perry missed jump shot  
12:54   Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
12:47   Joel Soriano missed dunk  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
12:32   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
12:21   Antwon Portley missed jump shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
12:13   Justin Winston missed driving layup  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
11:43   Ty Perry missed driving layup  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
11:35   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose  
11:12 +3 Kyle Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb 6-9
10:45   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
10:24   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
10:22   Personal foul on Kyle Rose  
10:03   Alejandro Vasquez missed jump shot  
10:01   Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
9:34   Lost ball turnover on Amadi Ikpeze, stolen by Chris Austin  
9:13   Lost ball turnover on Josh Colon, stolen by Alejandro Vasquez  
9:13   Offensive foul on Kyle Lofton  
9:13   Turnover on Kyle Lofton  
8:52   Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
8:28   Offensive foul on Jaren English  
8:28   Turnover on Jaren English  
8:09   Personal foul on Amadi Ikpeze  
8:09   Personal foul on Onyi Eyisi  
8:04 +2 Ty Perry made jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb 6-11
7:49 +2 Alejandro Vasquez made jump shot 8-11
7:13   Chris Austin missed jump shot  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
7:09   Personal foul on Bobby Planutis  
7:01   Onyi Eyisi missed hook shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
6:46   Lost ball turnover on Bobby Planutis, stolen by Jalen Cobb  
6:41   Personal foul on Alejandro Vasquez  
6:29   Jalen Cobb missed driving layup  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
6:19   Jumpball received by St. Bonaventure  
6:08   Shooting foul on Chris Austin  
6:08 +1 Alejandro Vasquez made 1st of 2 free throws 9-11
6:08 +1 Alejandro Vasquez made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-11
5:51   Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi  
5:51   Onyi Eyisi missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:51 +1 Onyi Eyisi made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-12
5:34   Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose  
5:18   Lost ball turnover on Onyi Eyisi, stolen by Kyle Lofton  
5:08   Dominick Welch missed driving layup  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Chris Austin  
4:46   Antwon Portley missed jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
4:19 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 13-12
3:51 +3 Chris Austin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Onyi Eyisi 13-15
3:30   Bad pass turnover on Dominick Welch, stolen by Ty Perry  
3:17   Shooting foul on Dominick Welch  
3:17 +1 Onyi Eyisi made 1st of 2 free throws 13-16
3:17 +1 Onyi Eyisi made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-17
3:03   Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
2:34   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
2:32   Personal foul on Kyle Rose  
2:20   Offensive foul on Alejandro Vasquez  
2:20   Turnover on Alejandro Vasquez  
2:00   Personal foul on Osun Osunniyi  
2:00