TCU
OKLAST

No Text

Likekele double-double leads Oklahoma State past TCU 72-57

  • AP
  • Feb 06, 2020

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma State had endured a difficult stretch lately, having gone winless in Big 12 play so far, and struggling to a 3-11 record overall during the past two-plus months. So missing one starter and another important contributor off the bench, the Cowboys faced another tough test Wednesday night.

Isaac Likekele scored 15 points and 11 assists for his first career double-double to help lead Oklahoma State to a 72-57 victory over TCU.

It was the first win in Big 12 play for Oklahoma State (11-11, 1-8 Big 12), which still sits in last place in the conference.

Thomas Dziagwa and Yor Anei each scored 14 points for the Cowboys, who avenged a 52-40 defeat at TCU on Jan. 11.

''I'm unbelievably happy for our players,'' said OSU coach Mike Boynton. ''It's been a tough road to hoe here, pretty much since November ended. We've had some success, but it's been spotty and we've had a lot of moments where we're scratching our heads trying to figure it out. But tonight, they continued to work and believe in each other. I'm really proud of them.''

Missing second-leading scorer Lindy Waters and freshman Anthony Anderson due to injuries, Likekele delivered a strong performance at both ends of the floor. He also had six rebounds and two blocked shots. And Dziagwa, who had started 47 straight game before being replaced in the starting lineup two weeks ago, made 4 of 10 from 3-point range.

''I don't know if I want to say a gut-check moment, but it was a back-against-the-wall, what are we made of?'' Dziagwa said of the short-handed situation. ''But I think we pride ourselves this whole year on having guys that can step up when guys go down. That's how we practice, everybody competes and you can see that. Guys just embody their roles.''

R.J. Nembhard had 16 points and six rebounds, while Desmond Bane added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for TCU (13-9, 4-5), which has lost four in a row and six of its last seven.

''They outplayed us,'' said Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon. ''The second half, it looked like we were executing and doing the things we talked about, but once again, we just can't seem to sustain. Really disappointed in how we finished the game; couldn't seem to do anything right offensively.''

After TCU went ahead 43-40 with 14:17 remaining, the Cowboys reeled off a 19-2 run over the next eight minutes, a stretch in which TCU shot just 1-of-10 from the floor. The run gave Oklahoma State its biggest lead of the game to that point, 59-45.

The Horned Frogs capped a 6-0 run with Nembhard's five-foot jump shot to pull to within 61-53 with 3:21 to play, but that was as close as they would get.

''The players were talking and we were like, `We've been here before, we've made those mistakes, let's learn from it right here, right now,''' Likekele said. ''`It's going to define pretty much our season and how it could go. And we just took it to heart and we learned from our mistakes and got the win.''

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs had several stretches of falling behind big, then battling back, but they could not pull it off one last time. They trailed most of the opening half, going down 24-17 with 9:02 left, then reeled off an 11-2 run over the next six-plus minutes, a stretch in which they forced Oklahoma State to miss 10 straight shots. Jaire Grayer's two free throws with 2:45 remaining gave TCU its first lead, 28-26. Oklahoma State responded with a 12-2 run to go up 38-30 early in the second, but the Horned Frogs put together another big run, scoring 10 straight points to take back the lead again, 40-38, with 15:36 to go.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys dealt with some injury issues, as senior starting guard Waters, second on the team in scoring (11.3 points per game) missed his first game since Jan. 3, 2018, a span of 75 games. He was out due to a facial fracture suffered in the Cowboys' 82-69 loss at Oklahoma last Saturday. Anderson sat out with a back bruise. Guard Chris Harris Jr., who started for Waters, exited the contest after just 5:55 due to a lower left leg injury, and did not return. Harris couldn't put any weight on his leg as he was helped off the court.

TIP INS

TCU won the rebounding battle 39-36 although Oklahoma State had a 20-17 edge in the second half. . TCU entered the game leading the Big 12 in 3-pointers made, averaging 9.0 per game, and 3-point shooting percentage (35.1), but went just 4-for-19 (21.1 %). . Oklahoma State's Cameron McGriff had six points in the first 5:55 of the game and didn't score again until he sank two free throws with 1:51 left in the contest. He ended up with 10 points and eight rebounds.

UP NEXT

TCU: The Horned Frogs return home to face No. 3 Kansas on Saturday morning.

Oklahoma State: The path doesn't get any easier for the Cowboys, who head to Waco on Saturday to take on No. 1 Baylor.

---

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
TCU Horned Frogs 30
OKLAST Cowboys 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by TCU  
19:45   Kevin Samuel missed layup  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
19:23 +2 Cameron McGriff made jump shot 0-2
18:56   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
18:47 +2 Cameron McGriff made jump shot 0-4
18:22   Bad pass turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Yor Anei  
18:14   Cameron McGriff missed layup  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
18:03   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Offensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
18:03 +2 Jaire Grayer made layup, assist by Desmond Bane 2-4
17:48 +2 Isaac Likekele made layup 2-6
17:39   Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
17:39   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:19 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup, assist by Yor Anei 3-8
17:39 +1 Edric Dennis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-6
17:19 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup, assist by Yor Anei 3-8
17:06   Bad pass turnover on Desmond Bane, stolen by Cameron McGriff  
17:00 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup, assist by Isaac Likekele 3-10
16:32 +2 RJ Nembhard made jump shot 5-10
16:31   Offensive foul on Jonathan Laurent  
16:31   Turnover on Jonathan Laurent  
16:29   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:29   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
16:18 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup 7-10
15:56   Chris Harris Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:54   Offensive rebound by Yor Anei  
15:48   Bad pass turnover on Yor Anei, stolen by RJ Nembhard  
15:28   Francisco Farabello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:26   Offensive rebound by TCU  
15:24   Commercial timeout called  
15:05   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
14:49 +2 Yor Anei made jump shot, assist by Thomas Dziagwa 7-12
14:14   Diante Smith missed jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
14:06   Shooting foul on PJ Fuller  
14:06 +1 Cameron McGriff made 1st of 2 free throws 7-13
14:06 +1 Cameron McGriff made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-14
13:49   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
13:41   Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Offensive rebound by Yor Anei  
13:39   Personal foul on Jaedon LeDee  
13:33   Cameron McGriff missed jump shot  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
13:19 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RJ Nembhard 10-14
12:52   Personal foul on RJ Nembhard  
12:44   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Jaire Grayer  
12:44   Personal foul on Jonathan Laurent  
12:37 +2 Desmond Bane made layup, assist by RJ Nembhard 12-14
12:18 +3 Keylan Boone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 12-17
11:50   Shooting foul on Keylan Boone  
11:50   Commercial timeout called  
11:50   RJ Nembhard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:50 +1 RJ Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-17
11:22   Keylan Boone missed jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
11:14   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Keylan Boone  
11:01 +2 Yor Anei made jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 13-19
10:43 +2 Desmond Bane made jump shot 15-19
10:15   Personal foul on Desmond Bane  
10:08 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 15-22
10:04   30-second timeout called  
9:36   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Diante Smith  
9:34   Diante Smith missed layup, blocked by Yor Anei  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
9:32 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup 17-22
9:32   Shooting foul on Isaac Likekele  
9:32   Kevin Samuel missed free throw  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
9:10   Personal foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
9:02 +2 Yor Anei made jump shot, assist by Dee Mitchell 17-24
8:30   Backcourt turnover on Diante Smith  
8:13   Keylan Boone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
7:49   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
7:34   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Offensive rebound by Keylan Boone  
7:32   Personal foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
7:32   Commercial timeout called  
7:23   Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
7:14   Personal foul on Cameron McGriff  
7:04   Out of bounds turnover on PJ Fuller  
6:37   Yor Anei missed jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
6:31   PJ Fuller missed layup  
6:29   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
6:21 +2 Jaedon LeDee made layup 19-24
6:16   Cameron McGriff missed free throw  
6:16   Offensive rebound by Keylan Boone  
6:16   Personal foul on Jaire Grayer  
6:09   Keylan Boone missed layup  
6:09   Offensive rebound by Keylan Boone  
6:09   Cameron McGriff missed layup, blocked by Jaire Grayer  
6:07   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
5:59 +3 Francisco Farabello made 3-pt. jump shot 22-24
5:42   Personal foul on RJ Nembhard  
5:42 +1 Isaac Likekele made 1st of 2 free throws 22-25
5:42 +1 Isaac Likekele made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-26
5:20 +2 Jaedon LeDee made layup, assist by Desmond Bane 24-26
4:56   Yor Anei missed layup  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
4:55   Personal foul on Cameron McGriff  
4:55   Jaire Grayer missed free throw  
4:55   Offensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
4:35 +2 Francisco Farabello made jump shot 26-26
4:26   Isaac Likekele missed layup, blocked by Jaedon LeDee  
4:26   Isaac Likekele missed layup, blocked by Jaedon LeDee  
4:26   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
4:26   Personal foul on Kevin Samuel  
4:26   Yor Anei missed free throw  
4:26   Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
4:09   Kevin Samuel missed layup  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
3:52   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by TCU  
3:48   Commercial timeout called  
3:22   Desmond Bane missed layup  
3:20   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
3:20   Kevin Samuel missed layup  
3:16   Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
3:13   Traveling violation turnover on PJ Fuller  
2:56   Yor Anei missed jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
2:45   Shooting foul on Yor Anei  
2:45 +1 Jaire Grayer made 1st of 2 free throws 27-26
2:45 +1 Jaire Grayer made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-26
2:32 +2 Yor Anei made dunk, assist by Isaac Likekele 28-28
2:20   Bad pass turnover on Francisco Farabello  
2:06 +3 Keylan Boone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 28-31
1:46   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
1:16 +2 Isaac Likekele made layup 28-33
50.0   Shooting foul on Thomas Dziagwa  
50.0 +1 Edric Dennis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 29-33
50.0 +1 Edric Dennis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-33
42.0 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 30-36
15.0   Bad pass turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Yor Anei  
14.0   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12.0   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
1.0   Bad pass turnover on Desmond Bane  

2nd Half
TCU Horned Frogs 27
OKLAST Cowboys 36

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Shooting foul on Francisco Farabello  
19:48 +1 Isaac Likekele made 1st of 2 free throws 30-37
19:48 +1 Isaac Likekele made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-38
19:28 +3 Francisco Farabello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 33-38
18:59   Yor Anei missed jump shot  
18:57   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
18:50   Isaac Likekele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
18:44 +2 Kevin Samuel made dunk, assist by Desmond Bane 35-38
18:35   30-second timeout called  
18:35   Commercial timeout called  
18:19   Yor Anei missed layup  
18:17   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
18:17   Personal foul on Keylan Boone  
17:56   Traveling violation turnover on Kevin Samuel  
17:28   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
17:19   RJ Nembhard missed layup, blocked by Isaac Likekele  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
17:12   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
16:56   Personal foul on Cameron McGriff  
16:47 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RJ Nembhard 38-38
16:19   Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
16:06   Shooting foul on Kevin Samuel  
16:06   Isaac Likekele missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:06   Isaac Likekele missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:06   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
15:58   RJ Nembhard missed layup  
15:56   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
15:56   Personal foul on Cameron McGriff  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:56   Personal foul on Keylan Boone  
15:54   Desmond Bane missed jump shot, blocked by Isaac Likekele  
15:52   Offensive rebound by Francisco Farabello  
15:36   Shooting foul on Keylan Boone  
15:36 +1 RJ Nembhard made 1st of 2 free throws 39-38
15:36 +1 RJ Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-38
15:14 +2 Isaac Likekele made layup, assist by Thomas Dziagwa 40-40
14:44 +2 RJ Nembhard made jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 42-40
14:27   Offensive foul on Yor Anei  
14:27   Turnover on Yor Anei  
14:17   Personal foul on Dee Mitchell  
14:17 +1 RJ Nembhard made 1st of 2 free throws 43-40
14:17   RJ Nembhard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
14:01 +2 Jonathan Laurent made dunk 43-42
13:42   Lost ball turnover on RJ Nembhard, stolen by Yor Anei  
13:30 +2 Thomas Dziagwa made layup, assist by Isaac Likekele 43-44
13:00   Bad pass turnover on Francisco Farabello  
12:42   Thomas Dziagwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
12:16   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Thomas Dziagwa  
12:07 +2 Isaac Likekele made jump shot 43-46
12:03   30-second timeout called  
12:03   Commercial timeout called  
11:54   Bad pass turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Dee Mitchell  
11:46   Shooting foul on Diante Smith  
11:46   Jonathan Laurent missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:46 +1 Jonathan Laurent made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-47
11:18   Shooting foul on Yor Anei  
11:18 +1 RJ Nembhard made 1st of 2 free throws 44-47
11:18 +1 RJ Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-47
11:01   Isaac Likekele missed jump shot  
10:59