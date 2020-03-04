CLEM
VATECH

No Text

Horne, Hokies snap skid with 70-58 win over Clemson

  • AP
  • Mar 04, 2020

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Virginia Tech coach Mike Young gave a simple explanation for why his team played much better Wednesday night than it had in the past five weeks when it had lost nine of the past 10 games.

“When that thing goes in the basket, the game is a heckuva lot easier,” Young said.

P.J. Horne scored 17 points and the Hokies had their second-best shooting performance of the season en route to a 70-58 victory over Clemson.

Horne connected on 6 of 10 from the floor for Virginia Tech (16-14, 7-12 Atlantic Coast Conference), which shot better than 50% for the first time in an ACC game this season and snapped a four-game losing streak. The Hokies also held Clemson to 35.1% (20 of 57) from the floor in playing arguably their most complete ACC game of the season.

“I’m proud of our team,” Young said. “We’ve battled through some things and stayed the course and found a way to get out of here in our home finale. Proud of our bunch.”

Horne tied a career high with four 3-pointers, and Tyrece Radford added 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting for Virginia Tech, which shot 54.2% from the floor (26 of 48) and hit 12 3-pointers. Only their 56.5% shooting night against Delaware State in November has been better than Wednesday’s performance – one in which the Hokies made 16 of 27 from the floor in the second half to pull away.

“Just ball movement and screening and making sure we’re taking great shots instead of good shots,” Horne said of the reasoning behind the success. “Coach says to take great shots, not good ones, and we did that.”

“When P.J. Horne has the ability to step out and make multiple 3’s, that makes it really, really tricky to guard,” Young said. “To make four, that’s really difficult, and I rank Clemson in the top three or four, maybe top two, in our league in halfcourt defense.”

Tevin Mack was the lone Clemson player in double figures, scoring 12 points. The Tigers (15-14, 9-10) had won four of their past five games coming into this game.

Virginia Tech broke open a close game midway through the second half. Clemson grabbed a 42-41 lead on a field goal by Mack with 13:59 remaining, but the Hokies responded with a 13-0 run. Hunter Cattoor and Jalen Cone capped the run, with Cattoor scoring on a breakaway dunk and a 3-pointer, and Cone burying a 3-pointer from the wing, giving a 54-42 lead. Clemson never recovered.

Cattoor scored nine points, Isaiah Wilkins had eight, and Cone added six to lead a Virginia Tech bench that finished with 23 points.

“We played very poorly,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “Certainly some of that is because of the way they played. Some of it is because our energy level, for whatever reason, was very low. Communication was very poor. For whatever reason, mentally, we weren’t in the game, and we didn’t recover. I thought we played soft on both ends. This is one of our poorer performances of the season.”

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: Though the Tigers have quality wins over Duke, Louisville and Florida State – three teams currently ranked in the top 12 of The Associated Press poll – their hopes of an NCAA Tournament bid probably came to an end with the loss to the Hokies. They settled too often for 3-pointers, making just 9 of 35 attempts, instead of capitalizing on Virginia Tech’s lack of size and that led to their downfall.

Virginia Tech: In addition to shooting well, the Hokies out-rebounded an ACC opponent for just the third time this season – doing so twice against the Tigers. Winning that battle also played a key role in their winning, and despite their late-season skid, the Hokies still have a shot at a winning season and a National Invitational Tournament berth. That would be an incredible accomplishment for first-year coach Mike Young, who starts three freshmen and plays six regularly.

ACC TOURNAMENT WATCH

Virginia Tech desperately wants to get a first-round bye for next week’s ACC tournament and is in position to do that. It would be a small accomplishment for a team picked to finish 14th out of 15 teams in the league’s preseason poll.

“I think it would be a pretty nice feather in our team’s hat to get off that Tuesday game (the day of the first round),” Young said. “If we’ve got to play, let’s go load it up and fight. But to get off of that and play Wednesday, that would be a real reward for a team that’s hung in there together and continued to improve through the year.”

Clemson currently sits in a tie for seventh place in the league standings.

UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers play at home against Georgia Tech on Friday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at Notre Dame on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
CLEM Tigers 25
VATECH Hokies 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Clemson  
19:48 +3 Aamir Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tevin Mack 3-0
19:30 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot 3-2
19:16 +3 Clyde Trapp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aamir Simms 6-2
18:52   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
18:31 +3 Tevin Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Newman III 9-2
18:10   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
17:59   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
17:41   Traveling violation turnover on Landers Nolley II  
17:26   John Newman III missed jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
17:12 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 9-5
16:49   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
16:36   Offensive foul on Tyrece Radford  
16:36   Turnover on Tyrece Radford  
16:24   Offensive foul on Aamir Simms  
16:24   Turnover on Aamir Simms  
16:12   Shooting foul on Alex Hemenway  
16:12 +1 Tyrece Radford made 1st of 2 free throws 9-6
16:12 +1 Tyrece Radford made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-7
15:54   Bad pass turnover on Aamir Simms, stolen by P.J. Horne  
15:48   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Alex Hemenway  
15:38   Al-Amir Dawes missed jump shot  
15:36   Offensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
15:28   Aamir Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
15:26   Traveling violation turnover on Nahiem Alleyne  
15:26   Commercial timeout called  
15:15   Lost ball turnover on John Newman III, stolen by Hunter Cattoor  
14:57   Traveling violation turnover on John Ojiako  
14:38   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by John Ojiako  
14:20   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
14:06   Personal foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
14:02   Al-Amir Dawes missed jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
13:42   Personal foul on Al-Amir Dawes  
13:35 +3 Isaiah Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nahiem Alleyne 9-10
13:25 +2 Trey Jemison made dunk, assist by Alex Hemenway 11-10
13:01   Nahiem Alleyne missed layup  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
12:49   Alex Hemenway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:47   Offensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
12:44   Personal foul on Hunter Cattoor  
12:25 +3 Alex Hemenway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Tyson 14-10
12:04 +2 Wabissa Bede made layup 14-12
11:47 +3 Alex Hemenway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Tyson 17-12
11:30   Shooting foul on Hunter Tyson  
11:30   Commercial timeout called  
11:30 +1 P.J. Horne made 1st of 2 free throws 17-13
11:30   P.J. Horne missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
11:10   Lost ball turnover on Curran Scott, stolen by Wabissa Bede  
10:58 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wilkins 17-16
10:40   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
10:29   Lost ball turnover on Tyrece Radford, stolen by Clyde Trapp  
10:20   Bad pass turnover on Hunter Tyson, stolen by P.J. Horne  
10:20   Personal foul on Curran Scott  
10:12   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
10:03   Traveling violation turnover on John Newman III  
9:46   Offensive foul on Isaiah Wilkins  
9:46   Turnover on Isaiah Wilkins  
9:34 +2 Tevin Mack made jump shot 19-16
9:17   Offensive foul on John Ojiako  
9:17   Turnover on John Ojiako  
9:07   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cone  
8:50 +2 Isaiah Wilkins made layup 19-18
8:35   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
8:24   Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
8:06   Aamir Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
7:44   Lost ball turnover on John Ojiako  
7:42   Commercial timeout called  
7:30   Offensive foul on Al-Amir Dawes  
7:30   Turnover on Al-Amir Dawes  
7:03 +2 Wabissa Bede made layup 19-20
6:29   Tevin Mack missed jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
6:19   Landers Nolley II missed layup  
6:17   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
6:14 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup 19-22
6:08   30-second timeout called  
5:52   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
5:50   Personal foul on Aamir Simms  
5:50 +1 Hunter Cattoor made 1st of 2 free throws 19-23
5:50   Hunter Cattoor missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
5:27   John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
5:17   Bad pass turnover on Wabissa Bede, stolen by Khavon Moore  
4:58 +2 John Newman III made layup 21-23
4:58   Shooting foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
4:58 +1 John Newman III made free throw 22-23
4:39 +3 Landers Nolley II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 22-26
4:17   Alex Hemenway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
4:08   P.J. Horne missed layup, blocked by John Newman III  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Khavon Moore  
3:56   Khavon Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
3:39   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
3:30   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
3:29   Commercial timeout called  
3:10   Personal foul on Tevin Mack  
3:10 +1 Landers Nolley II made 1st of 2 free throws 22-27
3:10 +1 Landers Nolley II made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-28
3:00   Khavon Moore missed layup  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
2:54   Turnover on Landers Nolley II  
2:29   Khavon Moore missed jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
1:57   Traveling violation turnover on Landers Nolley II  
1:48   Offensive foul on Khavon Moore  
1:48   Turnover on Khavon Moore  
1:34 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup 22-30
1:34   Shooting foul on Khavon Moore  
1:34   Tyrece Radford missed free throw  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Alex Hemenway  
1:10   Alex Hemenway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
1:02   Lost ball turnover on Landers Nolley II, stolen by Khavon Moore  
1:02 +3 Alex Hemenway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khavon Moore 25-30
30.0   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot  
30.0   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot  
28.0   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
2.0   Bad pass turnover on Clyde Trapp, stolen by P.J. Horne  

2nd Half
CLEM Tigers 33
VATECH Hokies 40

Time Team Play Score
19:49 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 25-32
19:28   John Newman III missed jump shot  
19:26   Offensive rebound by Clemson  
19:26   Personal foul on P.J. Horne  
19:16 +3 Al-Amir Dawes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Newman III 28-32
18:45   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
18:31   Bad pass turnover on Aamir Simms, stolen by P.J. Horne  
18:31 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup, assist by Landers Nolley II 28-34
18:31   Shooting foul on John Newman III  
18:31   Tyrece Radford missed free throw  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
18:19   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:17   Offensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
18:06   Jumpball received by Clemson  
17:53 +2 Aamir Simms made layup 30-34
17:30   Bad pass turnover on Nahiem Alleyne, stolen by Tevin Mack  
17:24 +2 Tevin Mack made layup 32-34
17:06   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
17:04   Offensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
16:57   Personal foul on Al-Amir Dawes  
16:52   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
16:36   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
16:20   Landers Nolley II missed hook shot, blocked by Aamir Simms  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
16:11 +3 Tevin Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Newman III 35-34
15:48 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot 35-36
15:24 +2 John Newman III made layup 37-36
15:00 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 37-39
14:37 +3 Clyde Trapp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Newman III 40-39
14:17 +2 P.J. Horne made layup, assist by Tyrece Radford 40-41
13:59 +2 Tevin Mack made jump shot 42-41
13:35 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nahiem Alleyne 42-44
13:13   John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
12:44 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup 42-46
12:44   Shooting foul on Alex Hemenway  
12:45   Commercial timeout called  
12:45   Tyrece Radford missed free throw  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
12:32   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
12:01   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
11:42   Lost ball turnover on Aamir Simms, stolen by P.J. Horne  
11:36 +2 Hunter Cattoor made dunk, assist by Isaiah Wilkins 42-48
11:17   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
10:57 +3 Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 42-51
10:48   30-second timeout called  
10:48   Commercial timeout called  
10:31   Hunter Tyson missed jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
10:04 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 42-54
9:48   Curran Scott missed jump shot  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
9:43   Shooting foul on John Ojiako  
9:43   Commercial timeout called  
9:43   Hunter Tyson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:43 +1 Hunter Tyson made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-54
9:21 +3 Isaiah Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cone 43-57
9:06   Personal foul on Hunter Cattoor  
9:06 +1 John Newman III made 1st of 2 free throws 44-57
9:06   John Newman III missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
8:38 +3 Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot 44-60
8:27   Personal foul on Isaiah Wilkins  
8:22   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
8:04   Personal foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
8:02   Hunter Tyson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
7:47   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
7:33   Hunter Tyson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Offensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
7:30 +2 Hunter Tyson made layup 46-60
7:30   Shooting foul on Wabissa Bede  
7:30   Commercial timeout called  
7:30 +1 Hunter Tyson made free throw 47-60
7:03 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 47-63
6:45   Personal foul on Hunter Cattoor  
6:45   Trey Jemison missed free throw  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
6:28   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
6:15   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
5:52   Bad pass turnover on Hunter Cattoor, stolen by Trey Jemison  
5:44   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
5:26   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cone, stolen by Hunter Tyson  
5:20 +2 Hunter Tyson made dunk 49-63
5:00   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
4:51   Personal foul on Jalen Cone  
4:50 +1 Al-Amir Dawes made 1st of 2 free throws 50-63
4:50 +1 Al-Amir Dawes made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-63
4:49   Personal foul on Alex Hemenway  
4:20 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 51-66
4:00   Shooting foul on Wabissa Bede  
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
4:00 +1 Clyde Trapp made 1st of 2 free throws 52-66
4:00 +1 Clyde Trapp made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-66
3:37   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
3:27   Clyde Trapp missed jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
3:23 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup, assist by Wabissa Bede 53-68
3:11   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
2:44   Personal foul on Clyde Trapp  
2:38 +2 P.J. Horne made dunk, assist by Wabissa Bede 53-70
2:36   30-second timeout called  
2:20 +2 Trey Jemison made dunk, assist by Parker Fox 55-70
2:00   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by O'Neil McBride  
1:53   30-second timeout called  
1:43 +2 Hunter Tyson made jump shot 57-70
1:15   Traveling violation turnover on Brendan Palmer  
59.0   Bad pass turnover on Hunter Tyson, stolen by Landers Nolley II  
36.0   Branden Johnson missed hook shot  
34.0   Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
24.0   Wells Hoag missed layup, blocked by Wabissa Bede  
22.0   Offensive rebound by Paul Grinde