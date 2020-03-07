LSALLE
Kimbrough free throws send La Salle past St. Joseph's 78-77

  • Mar 07, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Jared Kimbrough sank a pair of free throws late in the game that put his team on top for good as La Salle narrowly beat Saint Joseph's 78-77 in a regular season finale on Saturday.

The Explorers (15-15, 6-12 Atlantic 10 Conference) trailed by one when Kimbrough was fouled and hit both of his free throws with 16 seconds left to give La Salle the winning edge.

Ayinde Hikim had 15 points to lead six La Salle players in double figures. Christian Ray added 13 points for the Explorers. Kimbrough chipped in 11, David Beatty scored 11 and Isiah Deas had 11. Ray also had 11 rebounds, while Kimbrough posted eight rebounds.

Ryan Daly had 25 points for the Hawks (6-25, 2-16 Atlantic 10 Conference). Rahmir Moore added 12 points. Cameron Brown had 11 points.

The Explorers improve to 2-0 against the Hawks for the season. La Salle defeated Saint Joseph's 83-66 on Feb. 8.

1st Half
LSALLE Explorers 41
STJOES Hawks 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Saint Joseph's  
19:47   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Ashley, stolen by Saul Phiri  
19:43   Saul Phiri missed layup  
19:41   Offensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
19:38   Lost ball turnover on Isiah Deas  
19:18 +3 Dennis Ashley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Smith 0-3
18:48 +2 Isiah Deas made jump shot 2-3
18:27   Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
18:19   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:17   Offensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
18:17   Isiah Deas missed layup, blocked by Lorenzo Edwards  
18:15   Offensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
17:59   Lost ball turnover on Jared Kimbrough, stolen by Ryan Daly  
17:51   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
17:30   Personal foul on Dennis Ashley  
17:10   Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot  
17:08   Offensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
17:07   Jared Kimbrough missed layup, blocked by Lorenzo Edwards  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
16:50   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Offensive rebound by Greg Smith  
16:45   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
16:32   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Dennis Ashley  
16:10   Ryan Daly missed layup  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
16:08   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
15:42 +2 Toliver Freeman made driving layup 2-5
15:42   Shooting foul on David Beatty  
15:42   Commercial timeout called  
15:42 +1 Toliver Freeman made free throw 2-6
15:24 +2 Isiah Deas made driving layup, assist by Sherif Kenney 4-6
15:03 +3 Rahmir Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Toliver Freeman 4-9
14:45   Jared Kimbrough missed layup  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
14:32   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Offensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
14:21 +2 Ryan Daly made layup, assist by Anthony Longpre 4-11
14:03   Shooting foul on Anthony Longpre  
14:03   Sherif Kenney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:03   Sherif Kenney missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
13:43 +2 Cameron Brown made driving layup 4-13
13:24   David Beatty missed layup  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
13:12 +2 Ryan Daly made floating jump shot, assist by Anthony Longpre 4-15
13:08   30-second timeout called  
12:46   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
12:39   Ryan Daly missed layup  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
12:18   Personal foul on Myles Douglas  
12:13   Ayinde Hikim missed layup, blocked by Myles Douglas  
12:11   Offensive rebound by Christian Ray  
12:11 +2 Christian Ray made dunk 6-15
11:58   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by David Beatty  
11:48 +2 Jared Kimbrough made driving layup, assist by Christian Ray 8-15
11:21   Shooting foul on Christian Ray  
11:21   Commercial timeout called  
11:21 +1 Myles Douglas made 1st of 2 free throws 8-16
11:21 +1 Myles Douglas made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-17
11:01 +2 Ayinde Hikim made driving layup 10-17
10:46   Personal foul on David Beatty  
10:42   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Jared Kimbrough  
10:37 +2 Christian Ray made driving layup, assist by Sherif Kenney 12-17
10:37   Shooting foul on Cameron Brown  
10:37 +1 Christian Ray made free throw 13-17
10:36 +2 Dennis Ashley made driving layup, assist by Ryan Daly 13-19
10:21 +2 Isiah Deas made jump shot 15-19
10:02 +2 Myles Douglas made jump shot 15-21
9:37   Traveling violation turnover on Sherif Kenney  
9:29   Rahmir Moore missed layup  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
9:13 +2 Jared Kimbrough made dunk, assist by Isiah Deas 17-21
9:04   Personal foul on Isiah Deas  
8:54 +2 Lorenzo Edwards made driving layup, assist by Myles Douglas 17-23
8:39   Isiah Deas missed layup  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
8:33 +3 Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Douglas 17-26
8:13   Sherif Kenney missed layup  
8:11   Offensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
7:56   Christian Ray missed layup, blocked by Lorenzo Edwards  
7:54   Offensive rebound by La Salle  
7:55   Commercial timeout called  
7:50 +2 Ayinde Hikim made driving layup 19-26
7:21   Bad pass turnover on Lorenzo Edwards, stolen by Christian Ray  
7:15 +2 Christian Ray made driving layup, assist by Isiah Deas 21-26
7:04   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
6:50   Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
6:50 +1 Jared Kimbrough made 1st of 2 free throws 22-26
6:50   Jared Kimbrough missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
6:35   Lorenzo Edwards missed layup  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
6:26   Bad pass turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Ryan Daly  
6:18 +2 Cameron Brown made driving layup, assist by Dennis Ashley 22-28
6:18   Shooting foul on Sherif Kenney  
6:18   Cameron Brown missed free throw  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
6:10 +2 Ayinde Hikim made layup, assist by Scott Spencer 24-28
5:48 +2 Ryan Daly made running Jump Shot 24-30
5:24   Christian Ray missed hook shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
5:17 +3 Dennis Ashley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 24-33
4:42 +3 Isiah Deas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim 27-33
4:21   Personal foul on Scott Spencer  
4:21 +1 Ryan Daly made 1st of 2 free throws 27-34
4:21 +1 Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-35
4:05   Sherif Kenney missed jump shot  
4:03   Offensive rebound by Christian Ray  
4:01 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Ray 30-35
3:46 +2 Ryan Daly made driving layup 30-37
3:26 +2 Ayinde Hikim made driving layup, assist by Christian Ray 32-37
3:26   Shooting foul on Greg Smith  
3:26   Commercial timeout called  
3:26 +1 Ayinde Hikim made free throw 33-37
3:16 +2 Toliver Freeman made driving layup, assist by Ryan Daly 33-39
2:49   Isiah Deas missed jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
2:41   Personal foul on Isiah Deas  
2:41   Ryan Daly missed free throw  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
2:18   Sherif Kenney missed layup  
2:16   Offensive rebound by Christian Ray  
2:14   Christian Ray missed layup  
2:12   Offensive rebound by Christian Ray  
2:10 +2 Christian Ray made dunk 35-39
1:59 +3 Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Longpre 35-42
1:34   Shooting foul on Anthony Longpre  
1:34 +1 Ayinde Hikim made 1st of 2 free throws 36-42
1:34 +1 Ayinde Hikim made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-42
1:29   Bad pass turnover on Lorenzo Edwards  
1:22   Ayinde Hikim missed layup  
1:20   Offensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
1:16   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Offensive rebound by Christian Ray  
1:10 +2 Sherif Kenney made layup, assist by Christian Ray 39-42
50.0   Ryan Daly missed layup  
48.0   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
30.0 +2 Scott Spencer made driving dunk, assist by Saul Phiri 41-42
27.0   30-second timeout called  
3.0   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Daly  
1.0   Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by La Salle  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LSALLE Explorers 37
STJOES Hawks 35

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Traveling violation turnover on Ayinde Hikim  
19:27 +2 Cameron Brown made driving layup, assist by Rahmir Moore 41-44
19:04   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:02   Offensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
19:00   Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
19:00 +1 Christian Ray made 1st of 2 free throws 42-44
19:00 +1 Christian Ray made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-44
18:45 +2 Toliver Freeman made driving layup 43-46
18:22 +2 Christian Ray made layup 45-46
17:52   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Offensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
17:45   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
17:15 +2 Ayinde Hikim made layup 47-46
17:04 +2 Ryan Daly made driving layup, assist by Cameron Brown 47-48
17:04   Shooting foul on Saul Phiri  
17:04 +1 Ryan Daly made free throw 47-49
16:55   David Beatty missed layup  
16:53   Offensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
16:53   Jared Kimbrough missed layup  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
16:41   Personal foul on David Beatty  
16:41   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by David Beatty  
16:39   Traveling violation turnover on David Beatty  
16:33   Bad pass turnover on Lorenzo Edwards, stolen by David Beatty  
16:24   David Beatty missed jump shot, blocked by Cameron Brown  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
16:15   Cameron Brown missed jump shot  
16:13   Offensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
16:08   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
16:05   Lorenzo Edwards missed layup  
16:03   Defensive rebound by David Beatty  
15:59   Shooting foul on Ryan Daly  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:59 +1 Jared Kimbrough made 1st of 2 free throws 48-49
15:59 +1 Jared Kimbrough made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-49
15:29 +2 Cameron Brown made jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore 49-51
15:08   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
14:51   Ryan Daly missed layup  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
14:42   Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot, blocked by Rahmir Moore  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
14:24 +2 Anthony Longpre made layup, assist by Cameron Brown 49-54
14:13   Personal foul on Toliver Freeman  
14:02   Personal foul on Dennis Ashley  
13:58 +2 David Beatty made driving layup 51-54
13:44 +2 Ryan Daly made driving layup 51-56
13:13   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
12:57 +2 Greg Smith made layup, assist by Ryan Daly 51-58
12:38 +2 Sherif Kenney made driving layup 53-58
12:38   Shooting foul on Anthony Longpre  
12:38 +1 Sherif Kenney made free throw 54-58
12:20 +3 Rahmir Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Douglas 54-61
11:59 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot 57-61
11:32   Personal foul on Saul Phiri  
11:32   Commercial timeout called  
11:22   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by La Salle  
10:57 +2 Isiah Deas made driving layup 59-60
10:57   Shooting foul on Greg Smith  
10:57   Isiah Deas missed free throw  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
10:38   Jumpball received by La Salle  
10:38   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by Sherif Kenney  
10:31   Personal foul on Cameron Brown  
10:31   David Beatty missed free throw  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
10:15   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
10:06   Ayinde Hikim missed layup  
10:04   Offensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
9:59   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
9:50   Personal foul on Isiah Deas  
9:34   Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by La Salle  
9:09   Isiah Deas missed layup  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
8:50 +3 Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot 59-63
8:27   Lost ball turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Cameron Brown  
8:16   Ryan Daly missed layup, blocked by Jared Kimbrough  
8:14   Offensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
8:08 +2 Toliver Freeman made reverse layup, assist by Anthony Longpre 59-65
7:40 +2 David Beatty made fade-away jump shot 61-65
7:21   Shooting foul on Jared Kimbrough  
7:21   Commercial timeout called  
7:21 +1 Rahmir Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 61-66
7:21 +1 Rahmir Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-67
7:08 +2 Jared Kimbrough made layup 63-67
6:40   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by David Beatty  
6:16 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. fade-away jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim 66-67
6:03   Personal foul on Jared Kimbrough  
5:59 +2 Anthony Longpre made driving layup 66-69
5:30   Traveling violation turnover on Jared Kimbrough  
5:12 +2 Rahmir Moore made turnaround jump shot 66-71
4:49 +2 Scott Spencer made reverse layup, assist by Jared Kimbrough 68-71
4:21   Rahmir Moore missed jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
4:08 +2 David Beatty made jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim 70-71
3:49   Personal foul on Ayinde Hikim  
3:49   Commercial timeout called  
3:49 +1 Rahmir Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 70-72
3:49 +1 Rahmir Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-73
3:36