20:00
Jumpball received by Saint Joseph's
19:47
Bad pass turnover on Dennis Ashley, stolen by Saul Phiri
19:43
Saul Phiri missed layup
19:41
Offensive rebound by Saul Phiri
19:38
Lost ball turnover on Isiah Deas
19:18
+3
Dennis Ashley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Smith
0-3
18:48
+2
Isiah Deas made jump shot
2-3
18:27
Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:25
Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas
18:19
Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:17
Offensive rebound by Isiah Deas
18:17
Isiah Deas missed layup, blocked by Lorenzo Edwards
18:15
Offensive rebound by Saul Phiri
17:59
Lost ball turnover on Jared Kimbrough, stolen by Ryan Daly
17:51
Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:49
Defensive rebound by Christian Ray
17:30
Personal foul on Dennis Ashley
17:10
Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot
17:08
Offensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough
17:07
Jared Kimbrough missed layup, blocked by Lorenzo Edwards
17:05
Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's
16:50
Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:48
Offensive rebound by Greg Smith
16:45
Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:43
Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer
16:32
Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:30
Defensive rebound by Dennis Ashley
16:10
Ryan Daly missed layup
16:08
Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer
16:08
David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:06
Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
15:42
+2
Toliver Freeman made driving layup
2-5
15:42
Shooting foul on David Beatty
15:42
Commercial timeout called
15:42
+1
Toliver Freeman made free throw
2-6
15:24
+2
Isiah Deas made driving layup, assist by Sherif Kenney
4-6
15:03
+3
Rahmir Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Toliver Freeman
4-9
14:45
Jared Kimbrough missed layup
14:43
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
14:32
Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:30
Offensive rebound by Rahmir Moore
14:21
+2
Ryan Daly made layup, assist by Anthony Longpre
4-11
14:03
Shooting foul on Anthony Longpre
14:03
Sherif Kenney missed 1st of 2 free throws
14:03
Sherif Kenney missed 2nd of 2 free throws
14:03
Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly
13:43
+2
Cameron Brown made driving layup
4-13
13:24
David Beatty missed layup
13:22
Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
13:12
+2
Ryan Daly made floating jump shot, assist by Anthony Longpre
4-15
13:08
30-second timeout called
12:46
David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:44
Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
12:39
Ryan Daly missed layup
12:37
Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough
12:18
Personal foul on Myles Douglas
12:13
Ayinde Hikim missed layup, blocked by Myles Douglas
12:11
Offensive rebound by Christian Ray
12:11
+2
Christian Ray made dunk
6-15
11:58
Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:56
Defensive rebound by David Beatty
11:48
+2
Jared Kimbrough made driving layup, assist by Christian Ray
8-15
11:21
Shooting foul on Christian Ray
11:21
Commercial timeout called
11:21
+1
Myles Douglas made 1st of 2 free throws
8-16
11:21
+1
Myles Douglas made 2nd of 2 free throws
8-17
11:01
+2
Ayinde Hikim made driving layup
10-17
10:46
Personal foul on David Beatty
10:42
Lost ball turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Jared Kimbrough
10:37
+2
Christian Ray made driving layup, assist by Sherif Kenney
12-17
10:37
Shooting foul on Cameron Brown
10:37
+1
Christian Ray made free throw
13-17
10:36
+2
Dennis Ashley made driving layup, assist by Ryan Daly
13-19
10:21
+2
Isiah Deas made jump shot
15-19
10:02
+2
Myles Douglas made jump shot
15-21
9:37
Traveling violation turnover on Sherif Kenney
9:29
Rahmir Moore missed layup
9:27
Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough
9:13
+2
Jared Kimbrough made dunk, assist by Isiah Deas
17-21
9:04
Personal foul on Isiah Deas
8:54
+2
Lorenzo Edwards made driving layup, assist by Myles Douglas
17-23
8:39
Isiah Deas missed layup
8:37
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
8:33
+3
Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Douglas
17-26
8:13
Sherif Kenney missed layup
8:11
Offensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough
7:56
Christian Ray missed layup, blocked by Lorenzo Edwards
7:54
Offensive rebound by La Salle
7:55
Commercial timeout called
7:50
+2
Ayinde Hikim made driving layup
19-26
7:21
Bad pass turnover on Lorenzo Edwards, stolen by Christian Ray
7:15
+2
Christian Ray made driving layup, assist by Isiah Deas
21-26
7:04
Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:02
Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas
6:50
Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards
6:50
+1
Jared Kimbrough made 1st of 2 free throws
22-26
6:50
Jared Kimbrough missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:48
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
6:35
Lorenzo Edwards missed layup
6:33
Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough
6:26
Bad pass turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Ryan Daly
6:18
+2
Cameron Brown made driving layup, assist by Dennis Ashley
22-28
6:18
Shooting foul on Sherif Kenney
6:18
Cameron Brown missed free throw
6:18
Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer
6:10
+2
Ayinde Hikim made layup, assist by Scott Spencer
24-28
5:48
+2
Ryan Daly made running Jump Shot
24-30
5:24
Christian Ray missed hook shot
5:22
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
5:17
+3
Dennis Ashley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly
24-33
4:42
+3
Isiah Deas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim
27-33
4:21
Personal foul on Scott Spencer
4:21
+1
Ryan Daly made 1st of 2 free throws
27-34
4:21
+1
Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws
27-35
4:05
Sherif Kenney missed jump shot
4:03
Offensive rebound by Christian Ray
4:01
+3
Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Ray
30-35
3:46
+2
Ryan Daly made driving layup
30-37
3:26
+2
Ayinde Hikim made driving layup, assist by Christian Ray
32-37
3:26
Shooting foul on Greg Smith
3:26
Commercial timeout called
3:26
+1
Ayinde Hikim made free throw
33-37
3:16
+2
Toliver Freeman made driving layup, assist by Ryan Daly
33-39
2:49
Isiah Deas missed jump shot
2:47
Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
2:41
Personal foul on Isiah Deas
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed free throw
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney missed layup
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Christian Ray
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Christian Ray missed layup
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Christian Ray
|
|
2:10
|
|
+2
|
Christian Ray made dunk
|
35-39
|
1:59
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Longpre
|
35-42
|
1:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Anthony Longpre
|
|
1:34
|
|
+1
|
Ayinde Hikim made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-42
|
1:34
|
|
+1
|
Ayinde Hikim made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-42
|
1:29
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim missed layup
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Christian Ray
|
|
1:10
|
|
+2
|
Sherif Kenney made layup, assist by Christian Ray
|
39-42
|
50.0
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed layup
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
|
|
30.0
|
|
+2
|
Scott Spencer made driving dunk, assist by Saul Phiri
|
41-42
|
27.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ryan Daly
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by La Salle
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|