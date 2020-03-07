RUT
PURDUE

Baker, Harper rally Rutgers past Purdue 71-68 in OT

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Rutgers guard Geo Baker was just doing what his team expected.

''It's not even really putting the team on my back,'' Baker said. ''Everyone has a role on this team and my role is to get the ball at the end of the game and make a play. I'm very comfortable in that role, win or lose. I want that. I want the ball at the end of the game.''

Baker scored 19 points, including a crucial late basket, to help lift Rutgers to a 71-68 overtime victory over Purdue Saturday in the final regular season game for both teams.

''He's tremendous,'' Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. ''He wanted the ball. I'm just proud of him. He made some real tough shots and I thought we took advantage of some mismatches. I thought we did a good job of feeding our open guys.''

Purdue coach Matt Painter said Baker was tough to stop.

''When he gets hot like that, he makes those plays,'' Painter said. ''It's amazing he averages 11 points because he has an handful of games like he had (Saturday) where he just makes impossible shots.''

Ron Harper Jr. added 15 points, including the winner, for the Scarlet Knights (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten).

The Scarlet Knights, now 3-12 all-time against Purdue, got their first victory at Purdue.

''This has been really tough place for us to play,'' Pikiell said, ''It's a tough place for everyone to play. Our guys, they've sacrificed a lot you know and and they've given up themselves and (Saturday) was just a perfect example where everyone stepped up and made big plays.''

Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic had made a 3-pointer and tied the game at 66-all in overtime. But Harper Jr. answered immediately with his third 3-pointer to put the Scarlet Knights ahead for good at 69-66 with 1:10 to go.

Eric Hunter Jr. was fouled and sank two of three free throws to narrow the deficit to 69-68. Baker hit a shot with 11 seconds left to make it 71-68. Purdue's Evan Boudreaux missed a shot from behind the arc, but it was unclear if he got it off in time.

Stefanovic was high for the Boilermakers (16-15, 9-11) with 22 points. Hunter added 12 points for Purdue, which saw its NCAA Tournament hopes dwindle.

''It's a big opportunity we missed out on, especially closing out the regular season and getting a better seed in the Big Ten Tournament,'' Hunter said.

Hunter missed an opportunity to win in regulation for Purdue when he missed the second of two free throws with 2.7 seconds remaining. His first free throw tied it a 61-all. The Scarlet Knights got the rebound, but were unable to get a shot off.

Hunter's layup had put Purdue ahead 60-59 with 30 seconds to go. But Baker answered with a step-back jumper to put Rutgers ahead.

Purdue center Matt Haarms electrified the crowd with a big dunk following a missed 3-pointer by Jahaad Proctor to put the Boilermakers ahead 49-47.

Any momentum was short-lived as Rutgers regained the lead on a 3-pointer by Baker to grab a 51-49 lead with 5:43 left.

With 1:27 left in regulation, Baker hit two free throws to push the Scarlet Knights' lead to 59-55. Stefanovic sank a 3-pointer while falling down to narrow the deficit to 59-58.

Rutgers' Jacob Young missed two free throws with 57 seconds left.

In the first half, Young sank a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left to give Rutgers a 36-33 lead at the break.

Rutgers held a 42-39 rebounding edge and shot 44% while Purdue was 34% shooting.

''Give them credit, they made some tough shots,'' Painter said.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: Got a Big Ten road victory to likely seal an NCAA Tournament bid.

Purdue: Boilermakers saw their NCAA Tournament hopes fade by finishing below .500 in conference. Purdue will likely need a deep run in the conference tournament.

SIMPLE MISSION?

Purdue coach Matt Painter said he believed his team had to win the Big Ten Tournament now to secure an NCAA bid. How do the inconsistent Boilermakers do that?

''Win four games,'' Painter said.

UP NEXT

Rutgers will play Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, likely seeded eighth or ninth, depending on Michigan's game at Maryland on Sunday

Purdue will be seeded 10th in the Big Ten Tournament, playing the seventh seed on Thursday.

1st Half
RUT Scarlet Knights 36
PURDUE Boilermakers 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Purdue  
19:45 +3 Sasha Stefanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 0-3
19:23   Lost ball turnover on Shaq Carter, stolen by Sasha Stefanovic  
19:17   Lost ball turnover on Sasha Stefanovic, stolen by Ron Harper Jr.  
18:59   Akwasi Yeboah missed jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
18:43 +2 Trevion Williams made jump shot 0-5
18:26   Turnover on Montez Mathis  
18:16   Turnover on Trevion Williams  
18:16   Shaq Carter missed jump shot  
18:14   Offensive rebound by Rutgers  
17:43   Montez Mathis missed jump shot, blocked by Eric Hunter Jr.  
17:41   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
17:31   Lost ball turnover on Myles Johnson, stolen by Evan Boudreaux  
17:04   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
16:56   Akwasi Yeboah missed jump shot, blocked by Evan Boudreaux  
16:54   Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
16:53 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made layup 2-5
16:52   Evan Boudreaux missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
16:33 +3 Montez Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 5-5
16:08   Evan Boudreaux missed layup, blocked by Ron Harper Jr.  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Rutgers  
15:41 +3 Geo Baker made 3-pt. jump shot 8-5
15:12   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
14:49   Geo Baker missed jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
14:41   Nojel Eastern missed layup  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
14:31   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Matt Haarms  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
14:12 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made layup 8-7
13:53   Offensive foul on Myles Johnson  
13:53   Turnover on Myles Johnson  
13:53   Commercial timeout called  
13:33   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
13:09 +3 Ron Harper Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Johnson 11-7
12:35   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
12:24   Personal foul on Evan Boudreaux  
12:21   Lost ball turnover on Akwasi Yeboah, stolen by Trevion Williams  
12:10 +3 Isaiah Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 11-10
11:55   Akwasi Yeboah missed layup  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
11:47   Eric Hunter Jr. missed jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Rutgers  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:32   Personal foul on Isaiah Thompson  
11:23   Jacob Young missed layup  
11:21   Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
11:19 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made layup 13-10
11:02 +2 Isaiah Thompson made jump shot 13-12
10:48 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made layup 15-12
10:29   Isaiah Thompson missed jump shot  
10:27   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
10:20   Jahaad Proctor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy  
10:08   Jacob Young missed jump shot, blocked by Aaron Wheeler  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Jacob Young  
9:59   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
9:53   Aaron Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
9:21   Traveling violation turnover on Mamadou Doucoure  
9:03   Trevion Williams missed jump shot  
9:01   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
8:55 +2 Evan Boudreaux made jump shot 15-14
8:55   Shooting foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
9:02 +1 Evan Boudreaux made free throw 15-15
8:46   Offensive foul on Myles Johnson  
8:46   Turnover on Myles Johnson  
8:33 +3 Isaiah Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sasha Stefanovic 15-18
8:06 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made layup 17-18
7:52 +2 Sasha Stefanovic made layup, assist by Nojel Eastern 17-20
7:41   Personal foul on Nojel Eastern  
7:41   Commercial timeout called  
7:29   Traveling violation turnover on Geo Baker  
7:16   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
7:01   Turnover on Shaq Carter  
6:44   Shooting foul on Caleb McConnell  
6:44 +1 Matt Haarms made 1st of 2 free throws 17-21
6:44 +1 Matt Haarms made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-22
6:25   Shooting foul on Matt Haarms  
6:25 +1 Ron Harper Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 18-22
6:25   Ron Harper Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
6:08   Turnover on Sasha Stefanovic  
6:01 +3 Ron Harper Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 21-22
5:44   Shooting foul on Geo Baker  
5:44 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 1st of 3 free throws 21-23
5:44 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 2nd of 3 free throws 21-24
5:44 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 3rd of 3 free throws 21-25
5:25   Montez Mathis missed jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
5:09   Evan Boudreaux missed layup, blocked by Ron Harper Jr.  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
4:59 +3 Geo Baker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Young 24-25
4:38   Offensive foul on Nojel Eastern  
4:38   Turnover on Nojel Eastern  
4:23   Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
4:18   Shooting foul on Trevion Williams  
4:18   Montez Mathis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:18 +1 Montez Mathis made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-25
4:06 +2 Trevion Williams made layup, assist by Sasha Stefanovic 25-27
3:47 +2 Shaq Carter made layup 27-27
3:24 +2 Evan Boudreaux made layup, assist by Sasha Stefanovic 27-29
3:24   Shooting foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
3:24   Commercial timeout called  
3:24 +1 Evan Boudreaux made free throw 27-30
3:10   Montez Mathis missed layup, blocked by Trevion Williams  
3:08   Offensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
3:00   Montez Mathis missed jump shot  
3:00   Offensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
3:00 +2 Shaq Carter made layup 29-30
2:39   Evan Boudreaux missed jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Rutgers  
2:37   Personal foul on Trevion Williams  
2:37 +1 Shaq Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 30-30
2:37 +1 Shaq Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-30
2:13   Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
2:03   Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
1:55   Ron Harper Jr. missed layup  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
1:48   Traveling violation turnover on Eric Hunter Jr.  
1:19   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Thompson, stolen by Montez Mathis  
1:30 +2 Jacob Young made layup 33-30
1:19   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Thompson, stolen by Montez Mathis  
1:14   Montez Mathis missed layup  
1:12   Offensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
1:03   Geo Baker missed layup, blocked by Matt Haarms  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
59.0 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made layup, assist by Aaron Wheeler 33-32
59.0   Shooting foul on Montez Mathis  
52.0 +1 Eric Hunter Jr. made free throw 33-33
42.0 +3 Jacob Young made 3-pt. jump shot 36-33
13.0   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
15.0   Evan Boudreaux missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13.0   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
3.0   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor  

2nd Half
RUT Scarlet Knights 25
PURDUE Boilermakers 28

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Geo Baker missed jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
19:21   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
19:05 +3 Akwasi Yeboah made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 39-33
18:42   Shooting foul on Ron Harper Jr.  
18:42 +1 Trevion Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 39-34
18:42 +1 Trevion Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-35
18:30   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
18:21 +3 Sasha Stefanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 39-38
17:48   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
17:40   Evan Boudreaux missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
17:28   Geo Baker missed layup  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
17:27   Jumpball received by Purdue  
17:11   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
17:07   Shooting foul on Montez Mathis  
17:07   Evan Boudreaux missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:07 +1 Evan Boudreaux made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-39
16:53   Lost ball turnover on Ron Harper Jr., stolen by Nojel Eastern  
16:50   Personal foul on Ron Harper Jr.  
16:32   Eric Hunter Jr. missed jump shot  
16:30   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
16:25 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 39-41
16:09   Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
16:02   Nojel Eastern missed layup, blocked by Shaq Carter  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
15:53   Personal foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:45 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made dunk, assist by Myles Johnson 41-41
15:28   Personal foul on Geo Baker  
15:14   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
15:05   Lost ball turnover on Myles Johnson, stolen by Matt Haarms  
14:44   Personal foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
14:34   Matt Haarms missed layup  
14:32   Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
14:27   Matt Haarms missed layup  
14:25   Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
14:22 +2 Matt Haarms made layup 41-43
14:17 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made jump shot 43-43
14:11   Lost ball turnover on Eric Hunter Jr., stolen by Geo Baker  
14:05   Jacob Young missed jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
13:55   Turnover on Evan Boudreaux  
13:48 +2 Myles Johnson made dunk, assist by Jacob Young 45-43
13:31   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
13:20   Jumpball received by Rutgers  
12:59   Myles Johnson missed jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Jahaad Proctor  
12:33   Matt Haarms missed jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
12:24   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
12:18   30-second timeout called  
12:18   Commercial timeout called  
11:58   Trevion Williams missed layup  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
11:25   Shot clock violation turnover on Rutgers  
11:25   Commercial timeout called  
11:10   Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Rutgers  
11:08   Personal foul on Evan Boudreaux  
10:47   Paul Mulcahy missed layup  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
10:31   Trevion Williams missed jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
10:27   Personal foul on Jahaad Proctor  
10:10   Turnover on Jacob Young  
9:45   Lost ball turnover on Jahaad Proctor, stolen by Akwasi Yeboah  
9:38 +2 Montez Mathis made jump shot, assist by Paul Mulcahy 47-43
9:19 +2 Sasha Stefanovic made layup, assist by Matt Haarms 47-45
9:02   Montez Mathis missed layup  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
9:00   Personal foul on Myles Johnson  
8:46   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
8:35   Shooting foul on Paul Mulcahy  
8:35 +1 Jahaad Proctor made 1st of 2 free throws 47-46
8:35 +1 Jahaad Proctor made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-47
8:15   Paul Mulcahy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
7:56   Lost ball turnover on Jahaad Proctor, stolen by Geo Baker  
7:36   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
7:27   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Offensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
7:22   Jahaad Proctor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
7:16 +2 Matt Haarms made dunk 47-49
7:12   30-second timeout called  
7:12   Commercial timeout called  
7:05   Shooting foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
7:05 +1 Ron Harper Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 48-49
7:05   Ron Harper Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic  
6:52   Matt Haarms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Offensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
6:43   Aaron Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
6:22   Offensive foul on Ron Harper Jr.  
6:22   Turnover on Ron Harper Jr.