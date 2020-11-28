GMASON
HOW

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
GMASON
Patriots
41
HOW
Bison
33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Josh Oduro vs. Jordan Wood (Rahim Ali Jr. gains possession)  
19:40   Jamal Hartwell II shooting foul (Kyle Foster draws the foul)  
19:40 +1 Kyle Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-1
19:40   Kyle Foster misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:40   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
19:29   Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot  
19:27   Kyle Foster defensive rebound  
19:20 +2 Jordan Wood makes two point driving layup 0-3
18:51   Sam Green blocks Josh Oduro's two point layup  
18:49   Josh Oduro offensive rebound  
18:47   Jump ball. Josh Oduro vs. Sam Green (Patriots gains possession)  
18:47   Javon Greene misses three point jump shot  
18:45   William Settle defensive rebound  
18:36   Jordan Wood misses three point jump shot  
18:34   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
18:23 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point dunk (Javon Greene assists) 2-3
18:11   William Settle misses three point jump shot  
18:09   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
17:59 +3 Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists) 5-3
17:40   Javon Greene personal foul (William Settle draws the foul)  
17:36   William Settle misses two point jump shot  
17:34   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
17:24 +3 Jamal Hartwell II makes three point jump shot (Jordan Miller assists) 8-3
17:09   Sam Green misses three point jump shot  
17:07   Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound  
16:59   Javon Greene misses three point jump shot  
16:57   Rahim Ali Jr. defensive rebound  
16:50   William Settle misses two point floating jump shot  
16:48   Rahim Ali Jr. offensive rebound  
16:37   Kyle Foster misses two point jump shot  
16:35   Jordan Miller defensive rebound  
16:30 +2 Xavier Johnson makes two point driving layup 10-3
16:30   Rahim Ali Jr. shooting foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)  
16:30 +1 Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 11-3
16:20 +3 Kyle Foster makes three point jump shot (Rahim Ali Jr. assists) 11-6
15:56   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
15:54   Rahim Ali Jr. defensive rebound  
15:29   Kyle Foster turnover (traveling)  
15:29   TV timeout  
15:10   Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot  
15:08   William Settle defensive rebound  
14:52 +3 Kyle Foster makes three point jump shot (William Settle assists) 11-9
14:29 +3 Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Jamal Hartwell II assists) 14-9
14:14   Jordan Wood misses three point jump shot  
14:12   Greg Calixte defensive rebound  
13:49 +2 Greg Calixte makes two point reverse layup (Tyler Kolek assists) 16-9
13:28   Jamal Hartwell II shooting foul (Rahim Ali Jr. draws the foul)  
13:28 +1 Rahim Ali Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3 16-10
13:28 +1 Rahim Ali Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3 16-11
13:28 +1 Rahim Ali Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3 16-12
13:15   AJ Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Rahim Ali Jr. steals)  
13:06   Sam Green misses three point jump shot  
13:04   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
12:54 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point finger roll layup 18-12
12:41 +2 Kyle Foster makes two point driving layup 18-14
12:23 +3 Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Javon Greene assists) 21-14
12:06   Kyle Foster turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)  
12:02   Rahim Ali Jr. shooting foul (Bahaide Haidara draws the foul)  
12:02   Bahaide Haidara misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:02   Bahaide Haidara misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:02   Bison defensive rebound  
12:00   TV timeout  
11:46   Khalil Robinson turnover (traveling)  
11:27   AJ Wilson misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
11:25   Deven Richmond defensive rebound  
11:07   Rahim Ali Jr. turnover (lost ball) (AJ Wilson steals)  
10:50   AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot  
10:48   Rahim Ali Jr. defensive rebound  
10:38   Josh Oduro blocks Khalil Robinson's two point driving layup  
10:36   Bison offensive rebound  
10:22 +2 Kyle Foster makes two point pullup jump shot 21-16
10:04   Otis Frazier III misses three point jump shot  
10:02   William Settle defensive rebound  
9:52 +3 Kyle Foster makes three point pullup jump shot (Khalil Robinson assists) 21-19
9:36   Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot  
9:34   Bison defensive rebound  
9:13   Kyle Foster misses three point jump shot  
9:11   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
9:01   Xavier Johnson misses two point driving layup  
8:59   Kyle Foster defensive rebound  
8:54   Kyle Foster misses three point jump shot  
8:49   Deven Richmond offensive rebound  
8:49   Josh Oduro personal foul (Deven Richmond draws the foul)  
8:42   Javon Greene personal foul (Kyle Foster draws the foul)  
8:30   Tyler Kolek personal foul (Deven Richmond draws the foul)  
8:17 +2 William Settle makes two point pullup jump shot (Khalil Robinson assists) 21-21
7:57   Deven Richmond personal foul (Tyler Kolek draws the foul)  
7:57   TV timeout  
7:41   Javon Greene misses three point jump shot  
7:39   Sam Green defensive rebound  
7:17 +2 Kyle Foster makes two point layup (Sam Green assists) 21-23
6:59   Jordan Miller misses two point layup  
6:57   Kyle Foster defensive rebound  
6:48   Rahim Ali Jr. misses three point jump shot  
6:46   Jordan Miller defensive rebound  
6:25 +3 Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Jamal Hartwell II assists) 24-23
5:58   William Settle misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
5:56   Patriots defensive rebound  
5:42   Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot  
5:40   Sam Green defensive rebound  
5:32 +2 William Settle makes two point finger roll layup (Rahim Ali Jr. assists) 24-25
5:10   Jordan Wood shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)  
5:10   Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:10 +1 Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-25
5:01   William Settle offensive foul  
5:01   William Settle turnover  
4:50 +3 Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Jamal Hartwell II assists) 28-25
4:40   Kyle Foster misses three point jump shot  
4:38   Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound  
4:28 +3 Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Jamal Hartwell II assists) 31-25
4:08 +3 Jordan Wood makes three point jump shot (Kyle Foster assists) 31-28
3:49 +2 Jamal Hartwell II makes two point jump shot (AJ Wilson assists) 33-28
3:27   Josh Oduro blocks Rahim Ali Jr.'s two point driving layup  
3:26   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
3:26   Rahim Ali Jr. personal foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)  
3:26   TV timeout  
3:09   Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot  
3:07   William Settle defensive rebound  
2:54   Kyle Foster turnover (lost ball) (Jamal Hartwell II steals)  
2:48   Jordan Wood blocks Jordan Miller's two point driving layup  
2:46   Patriots offensive rebound  
2:41   AJ Wilson offensive foul (Kyle Foster draws the foul)  
2:41   AJ Wilson turnover  
2:26   Jump ball. Jordan Wood vs. Greg Calixte (Bison gains possession)  
2:21   Khalil Robinson misses two point pullup jump shot  
2:19   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
2:06 +2 Greg Calixte makes two point hook shot (AJ Wilson assists) 35-28
1:50 +3 Jordan Wood makes three point jump shot (Khalil Robinson assists) 35-31
1:30 +3 Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jamal Hartwell II assists) 38-31
1:12   Xavier Johnson shooting foul (Kyle Foster draws the foul)  
1:12 +1 Kyle Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 3 38-32
1:12 +1 Kyle Foster makes regular free throw 2 of 3 38-33
1:12   Kyle Foster misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
1:12   Greg Calixte defensive rebound  
0:49   Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot  
0:47   AJ Wilson offensive rebound  
0:41 +3 Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Jamal Hartwell II assists) 41-33
0:38   Patriots 30 second timeout  
0:27   Sam Green misses three point jump shot  
0:25   Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound  
0:01   William Settle blocks Jordan Miller's three point jump shot  
0:00   Jordan Wood defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
GMASON
Patriots
43
HOW
Bison
37

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot  
19:39   Sam Green defensive rebound  
19:26   William Settle misses three point jump shot  
19:24   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
19:02   Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot  
19:00   Sam Green defensive rebound  
18:50   Xavier Johnson personal foul (Kyle Foster draws the foul)  
18:37   Javon Greene personal foul (William Settle draws the foul)  
18:24   Jordan Wood misses three point jump shot  
18:22   Tyler Kolek defensive rebound  
18:09   Jordan Miller turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Wood steals)  
18:01 +2 William Settle makes two point driving hook shot 41-35
17:46   Jordan Wood personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)  
17:36   Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot  
17:34   Jordan Miller offensive rebound  
17:30 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point tip shot 43-35
17:14   William Settle misses two point layup  
17:12   Jordan Miller defensive rebound  
17:08   Jordan Wood shooting foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)  
17:08   Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:55   Kyle Foster misses three point jump shot  
16:53   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
16:39   Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot  
16:37   Sam Green defensive rebound  
16:25   Jordan Wood misses three point jump shot  
16:23   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
16:11   Bahaide Haidara turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Wood steals)  
16:06 +2 Kyle Foster makes two point dunk 44-37
15:49 +3 Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Bahaide Haidara assists) 47-37
15:37   Jamal Hartwell II personal foul (Rahim Ali Jr. draws the foul)  
15:37   TV timeout  
15:31   Jordan Wood misses three point jump shot  
15:29   Jordan Miller defensive rebound  
15:19   Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot  
15:17   Jordan Wood defensive rebound  
15:01   Josh Oduro shooting foul (Liwayne Richardson draws the foul)  
15:01 +1 Liwayne Richardson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-38
15:01 +1 Liwayne Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-39
14:34 +3 Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (AJ Wilson assists) 50-39
14:18 +3 Khalil Robinson makes three point pullup jump shot 50-42
14:00   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
13:58   Tyler Kolek offensive rebound  
13:53 +3 Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists) 53-42
13:41   Bahaide Haidara personal foul (Khalil Robinson draws the foul)  
13:30 +3 Sam Green makes three point pullup jump shot (William Settle assists) 53-45
13:12 +3 Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (AJ Wilson assists) 56-45
12:49   AJ Wilson blocks Liwayne Richardson's two point turnaround jump shot  
12:47   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
12:39   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
12:37   AJ Wilson offensive rebound  
12:37   Deven Richmond personal foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)  
12:30   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
12:28   Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound  
12:23 +2 Bahaide Haidara makes two point putback layup 58-45
12:19   Bison 30 second timeout  
12:12   Kyle Foster offensive foul  
12:12   Kyle Foster turnover  
11:59   Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound  
11:54   Bahaide Haidara misses two point layup  
11:52   Jordan Wood defensive rebound  
11:33   Sam Green misses three point jump shot  
11:31   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
11:19   Javon Greene turnover (out of bounds)  
11:19   TV timeout  
11:04 +2 Rahim Ali Jr. makes two point reverse layup 58-47
10:38   AJ Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Sam Green steals)  
10:11   Rahim Ali Jr. misses two point hook shot  
10:09   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
10:02   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
10:00   Bison defensive rebound  
9:47   Kyle Foster turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)  