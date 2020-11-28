GMASON
HOW
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Josh Oduro vs. Jordan Wood (Rahim Ali Jr. gains possession)
|19:40
|
|Jamal Hartwell II shooting foul (Kyle Foster draws the foul)
|19:40
|
|+1
|Kyle Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-1
|19:40
|
|Kyle Foster misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:40
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|19:29
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|19:27
|
|Kyle Foster defensive rebound
|19:20
|
|+2
|Jordan Wood makes two point driving layup
|0-3
|18:51
|
|Sam Green blocks Josh Oduro's two point layup
|18:49
|
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|18:47
|
|Jump ball. Josh Oduro vs. Sam Green (Patriots gains possession)
|18:47
|
|Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|18:45
|
|William Settle defensive rebound
|18:36
|
|Jordan Wood misses three point jump shot
|18:34
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|18:23
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point dunk (Javon Greene assists)
|2-3
|18:11
|
|William Settle misses three point jump shot
|18:09
|
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|17:59
|
|+3
|Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|5-3
|17:40
|
|Javon Greene personal foul (William Settle draws the foul)
|17:36
|
|William Settle misses two point jump shot
|17:34
|
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|17:24
|
|+3
|Jamal Hartwell II makes three point jump shot (Jordan Miller assists)
|8-3
|17:09
|
|Sam Green misses three point jump shot
|17:07
|
|Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound
|16:59
|
|Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|16:57
|
|Rahim Ali Jr. defensive rebound
|16:50
|
|William Settle misses two point floating jump shot
|16:48
|
|Rahim Ali Jr. offensive rebound
|16:37
|
|Kyle Foster misses two point jump shot
|16:35
|
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|16:30
|
|+2
|Xavier Johnson makes two point driving layup
|10-3
|16:30
|
|Rahim Ali Jr. shooting foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|16:30
|
|+1
|Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|11-3
|16:20
|
|+3
|Kyle Foster makes three point jump shot (Rahim Ali Jr. assists)
|11-6
|15:56
|
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|15:54
|
|Rahim Ali Jr. defensive rebound
|15:29
|
|Kyle Foster turnover (traveling)
|15:29
|
|TV timeout
|15:10
|
|Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
|15:08
|
|William Settle defensive rebound
|14:52
|
|+3
|Kyle Foster makes three point jump shot (William Settle assists)
|11-9
|14:29
|
|+3
|Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Jamal Hartwell II assists)
|14-9
|14:14
|
|Jordan Wood misses three point jump shot
|14:12
|
|Greg Calixte defensive rebound
|13:49
|
|+2
|Greg Calixte makes two point reverse layup (Tyler Kolek assists)
|16-9
|13:28
|
|Jamal Hartwell II shooting foul (Rahim Ali Jr. draws the foul)
|13:28
|
|+1
|Rahim Ali Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|16-10
|13:28
|
|+1
|Rahim Ali Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|16-11
|13:28
|
|+1
|Rahim Ali Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|16-12
|13:15
|
|AJ Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Rahim Ali Jr. steals)
|13:06
|
|Sam Green misses three point jump shot
|13:04
|
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|12:54
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point finger roll layup
|18-12
|12:41
|
|+2
|Kyle Foster makes two point driving layup
|18-14
|12:23
|
|+3
|Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Javon Greene assists)
|21-14
|12:06
|
|Kyle Foster turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)
|12:02
|
|Rahim Ali Jr. shooting foul (Bahaide Haidara draws the foul)
|12:02
|
|Bahaide Haidara misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:02
|
|Bahaide Haidara misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:02
|
|Bison defensive rebound
|12:00
|
|TV timeout
|11:46
|
|Khalil Robinson turnover (traveling)
|11:27
|
|AJ Wilson misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|11:25
|
|Deven Richmond defensive rebound
|11:07
|
|Rahim Ali Jr. turnover (lost ball) (AJ Wilson steals)
|10:50
|
|AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|10:48
|
|Rahim Ali Jr. defensive rebound
|10:38
|
|Josh Oduro blocks Khalil Robinson's two point driving layup
|10:36
|
|Bison offensive rebound
|10:22
|
|+2
|Kyle Foster makes two point pullup jump shot
|21-16
|10:04
|
|Otis Frazier III misses three point jump shot
|10:02
|
|William Settle defensive rebound
|9:52
|
|+3
|Kyle Foster makes three point pullup jump shot (Khalil Robinson assists)
|21-19
|9:36
|
|Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|9:34
|
|Bison defensive rebound
|9:13
|
|Kyle Foster misses three point jump shot
|9:11
|
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|9:01
|
|Xavier Johnson misses two point driving layup
|8:59
|
|Kyle Foster defensive rebound
|8:54
|
|Kyle Foster misses three point jump shot
|8:49
|
|Deven Richmond offensive rebound
|8:49
|
|Josh Oduro personal foul (Deven Richmond draws the foul)
|8:42
|
|Javon Greene personal foul (Kyle Foster draws the foul)
|8:30
|
|Tyler Kolek personal foul (Deven Richmond draws the foul)
|8:17
|
|+2
|William Settle makes two point pullup jump shot (Khalil Robinson assists)
|21-21
|7:57
|
|Deven Richmond personal foul (Tyler Kolek draws the foul)
|7:57
|
|TV timeout
|7:41
|
|Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|7:39
|
|Sam Green defensive rebound
|7:17
|
|+2
|Kyle Foster makes two point layup (Sam Green assists)
|21-23
|6:59
|
|Jordan Miller misses two point layup
|6:57
|
|Kyle Foster defensive rebound
|6:48
|
|Rahim Ali Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:46
|
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|6:25
|
|+3
|Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Jamal Hartwell II assists)
|24-23
|5:58
|
|William Settle misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|5:56
|
|Patriots defensive rebound
|5:42
|
|Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
|5:40
|
|Sam Green defensive rebound
|5:32
|
|+2
|William Settle makes two point finger roll layup (Rahim Ali Jr. assists)
|24-25
|5:10
|
|Jordan Wood shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|5:10
|
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:10
|
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-25
|5:01
|
|William Settle offensive foul
|5:01
|
|William Settle turnover
|4:50
|
|+3
|Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Jamal Hartwell II assists)
|28-25
|4:40
|
|Kyle Foster misses three point jump shot
|4:38
|
|Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound
|4:28
|
|+3
|Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Jamal Hartwell II assists)
|31-25
|4:08
|
|+3
|Jordan Wood makes three point jump shot (Kyle Foster assists)
|31-28
|3:49
|
|+2
|Jamal Hartwell II makes two point jump shot (AJ Wilson assists)
|33-28
|3:27
|
|Josh Oduro blocks Rahim Ali Jr.'s two point driving layup
|3:26
|
|AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|3:26
|
|Rahim Ali Jr. personal foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)
|3:26
|
|TV timeout
|3:09
|
|Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot
|3:07
|
|William Settle defensive rebound
|2:54
|
|Kyle Foster turnover (lost ball) (Jamal Hartwell II steals)
|2:48
|
|Jordan Wood blocks Jordan Miller's two point driving layup
|2:46
|
|Patriots offensive rebound
|2:41
|
|AJ Wilson offensive foul (Kyle Foster draws the foul)
|2:41
|
|AJ Wilson turnover
|2:26
|
|Jump ball. Jordan Wood vs. Greg Calixte (Bison gains possession)
|2:21
|
|Khalil Robinson misses two point pullup jump shot
|2:19
|
|AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|2:06
|
|+2
|Greg Calixte makes two point hook shot (AJ Wilson assists)
|35-28
|1:50
|
|+3
|Jordan Wood makes three point jump shot (Khalil Robinson assists)
|35-31
|1:30
|
|+3
|Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jamal Hartwell II assists)
|38-31
|1:12
|
|Xavier Johnson shooting foul (Kyle Foster draws the foul)
|1:12
|
|+1
|Kyle Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|38-32
|1:12
|
|+1
|Kyle Foster makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|38-33
|1:12
|
|Kyle Foster misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|1:12
|
|Greg Calixte defensive rebound
|0:49
|
|Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|0:47
|
|AJ Wilson offensive rebound
|0:41
|
|+3
|Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Jamal Hartwell II assists)
|41-33
|0:38
|
|Patriots 30 second timeout
|0:27
|
|Sam Green misses three point jump shot
|0:25
|
|Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound
|0:01
|
|William Settle blocks Jordan Miller's three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Jordan Wood defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:41
|
|Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
|19:39
|
|Sam Green defensive rebound
|19:26
|
|William Settle misses three point jump shot
|19:24
|
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|19:02
|
|Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
|19:00
|
|Sam Green defensive rebound
|18:50
|
|Xavier Johnson personal foul (Kyle Foster draws the foul)
|18:37
|
|Javon Greene personal foul (William Settle draws the foul)
|18:24
|
|Jordan Wood misses three point jump shot
|18:22
|
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|18:09
|
|Jordan Miller turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Wood steals)
|18:01
|
|+2
|William Settle makes two point driving hook shot
|41-35
|17:46
|
|Jordan Wood personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|17:36
|
|Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|17:34
|
|Jordan Miller offensive rebound
|17:30
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point tip shot
|43-35
|17:14
|
|William Settle misses two point layup
|17:12
|
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|17:08
|
|Jordan Wood shooting foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|17:08
|
|Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:55
|
|Kyle Foster misses three point jump shot
|16:53
|
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|16:39
|
|Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
|16:37
|
|Sam Green defensive rebound
|16:25
|
|Jordan Wood misses three point jump shot
|16:23
|
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|16:11
|
|Bahaide Haidara turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Wood steals)
|16:06
|
|+2
|Kyle Foster makes two point dunk
|44-37
|15:49
|
|+3
|Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Bahaide Haidara assists)
|47-37
|15:37
|
|Jamal Hartwell II personal foul (Rahim Ali Jr. draws the foul)
|15:37
|
|TV timeout
|15:31
|
|Jordan Wood misses three point jump shot
|15:29
|
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|15:19
|
|Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
|15:17
|
|Jordan Wood defensive rebound
|15:01
|
|Josh Oduro shooting foul (Liwayne Richardson draws the foul)
|15:01
|
|+1
|Liwayne Richardson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-38
|15:01
|
|+1
|Liwayne Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-39
|14:34
|
|+3
|Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (AJ Wilson assists)
|50-39
|14:18
|
|+3
|Khalil Robinson makes three point pullup jump shot
|50-42
|14:00
|
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|13:58
|
|Tyler Kolek offensive rebound
|13:53
|
|+3
|Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|53-42
|13:41
|
|Bahaide Haidara personal foul (Khalil Robinson draws the foul)
|13:30
|
|+3
|Sam Green makes three point pullup jump shot (William Settle assists)
|53-45
|13:12
|
|+3
|Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (AJ Wilson assists)
|56-45
|12:49
|
|AJ Wilson blocks Liwayne Richardson's two point turnaround jump shot
|12:47
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|12:39
|
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|12:37
|
|AJ Wilson offensive rebound
|12:37
|
|Deven Richmond personal foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)
|12:30
|
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|12:28
|
|Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound
|12:23
|
|+2
|Bahaide Haidara makes two point putback layup
|58-45
|12:19
|
|Bison 30 second timeout
|12:12
|
|Kyle Foster offensive foul
|12:12
|
|Kyle Foster turnover
|11:59
|
|Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound
|11:54
|
|Bahaide Haidara misses two point layup
|11:52
|
|Jordan Wood defensive rebound
|11:33
|
|Sam Green misses three point jump shot
|11:31
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|11:19
|
|Javon Greene turnover (out of bounds)
|11:19
|
|TV timeout
|11:04
|
|+2
|Rahim Ali Jr. makes two point reverse layup
|58-47
|10:38
|
|AJ Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Sam Green steals)
|10:11
|
|Rahim Ali Jr. misses two point hook shot
|10:09
|
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|10:02
|
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|10:00
|
|Bison defensive rebound
|9:47
|
|Kyle Foster turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)