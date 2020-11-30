TEXSO
WYO
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Yahuza Rasas vs. Hunter Thompson (Tigers gains possession)
|19:34
|
|+2
|Galen Alexander makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|19:13
|
|+2
|Marcus Williams makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:52
|
|Michael Weathers misses two point jump shot
|18:50
|
|Michael Weathers offensive rebound
|18:35
|
|+2
|Yahuza Rasas makes two point jump shot
|4-2
|18:07
|
|+2
|Marcus Williams makes two point dunk
|4-4
|18:11
|
|Marcus Williams technical foul
|18:11
|
|+1
|Jordan Gilliam makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|5-4
|17:52
|
|Jordan Gilliam misses technical free throw 2 of 2
|17:52
|
|+2
|Michael Weathers makes two point layup
|7-4
|17:37
|
|Marcus Williams turnover (bad pass)
|17:20
|
|Hunter Thompson personal foul
|17:14
|
|+2
|Yahuza Rasas makes two point jump shot
|9-4
|16:52
|
|Jeremiah Oden offensive foul (Yahuza Rasas draws the foul)
|16:52
|
|Jeremiah Oden turnover
|16:37
|
|Michael Weathers misses two point jump shot
|16:35
|
|Marcus Williams defensive rebound
|16:27
|
|John Walker III personal foul (Hunter Thompson draws the foul)
|16:23
|
|+2
|Hunter Maldonado makes two point jump shot
|9-6
|16:10
|
|Michael Weathers misses three point jump shot
|16:08
|
|Drake Jeffries defensive rebound
|16:00
|
|+3
|Jeremiah Oden makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists)
|9-9
|15:33
|
|Galen Alexander misses three point jump shot
|15:31
|
|Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|15:25
|
|Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot
|15:23
|
|Drake Jeffries offensive rebound
|15:15
|
|Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|15:13
|
|Jeremiah Oden offensive rebound
|15:06
|
|Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
|15:04
|
|Jordan Gilliam defensive rebound
|14:52
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses two point jump shot
|14:50
|
|Drake Jeffries defensive rebound
|14:48
|
|Michael Weathers personal foul
|14:48
|
|TV timeout
|14:30
|
|Drake Jeffries misses two point jump shot
|14:28
|
|Michael Weathers defensive rebound
|14:21
|
|Jordan Gilliam misses three point jump shot
|14:21
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas offensive rebound
|14:21
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas turnover (traveling)
|14:07
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot
|14:05
|
|Michael Weathers defensive rebound
|13:55
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses two point jump shot
|13:53
|
|Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|13:47
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|9-11
|13:47
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas shooting foul (Jeremiah Oden draws the foul)
|13:47
|
|+1
|Jeremiah Oden makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|9-12
|13:34
|
|+3
|John Walker III makes three point jump shot (Ja'Mare Redus assists)
|12-12
|13:05
|
|Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot
|13:03
|
|Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound
|12:57
|
|+3
|Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|12-15
|12:41
|
|Ja'Mare Redus turnover (bad pass) (Eoin Nelson steals)
|12:23
|
|+2
|Eoin Nelson makes two point jump shot
|12-17
|12:05
|
|Jordan Gilliam misses two point layup
|12:03
|
|Eoin Nelson defensive rebound
|11:52
|
|+2
|Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup
|12-19
|11:35
|
|Ja'Mare Redus misses three point jump shot
|11:33
|
|Drake Jeffries defensive rebound
|11:22
|
|Jordan Gilliam shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|11:22
|
|TV timeout
|11:22
|
|+1
|Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-20
|11:22
|
|+1
|Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-21
|11:06
|
|+2
|Michael Weathers makes two point layup (Joirdon Karl Nicholas assists)
|14-21
|10:46
|
|+2
|Hunter Thompson makes two point layup (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|14-23
|10:31
|
|Yahuza Rasas misses two point jump shot
|10:29
|
|Drew LaMont defensive rebound
|10:21
|
|+3
|Drew LaMont makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|14-26
|9:57
|
|Yahuza Rasas misses two point layup
|9:55
|
|Cowboys defensive rebound
|9:36
|
|+3
|Drew LaMont makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists)
|14-29
|9:27
|
|+2
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point layup
|16-29
|9:27
|
|+2
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point layup
|16-29
|9:27
|
|Hunter Thompson shooting foul (Joirdon Karl Nicholas draws the foul)
|9:27
|
|+1
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|17-29
|9:14
|
|Galen Alexander personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|9:14
|
|Cowboys turnover (5-second violation)
|9:02
|
|+3
|Justin Hopkins makes three point jump shot (Michael Weathers assists)
|20-29
|8:44
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot
|8:42
|
|Eoin Nelson offensive rebound
|8:33
|
|Eoin Nelson misses two point layup
|8:31
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas defensive rebound
|8:27
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses two point jump shot
|8:26
|
|Drew LaMont personal foul (Chris Baldwin draws the foul)
|8:12
|
|+2
|Michael Weathers makes two point jump shot
|22-29
|7:52
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas shooting foul (Eoin Nelson draws the foul)
|7:52
|
|TV timeout
|7:52
|
|+1
|Eoin Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-30
|7:52
|
|+1
|Eoin Nelson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-31
|7:38
|
|+2
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point layup (Chris Baldwin assists)
|24-31
|7:21
|
|Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|7:19
|
|Chris Baldwin defensive rebound
|7:08
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas offensive foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
|7:08
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas turnover
|6:55
|
|Michael Weathers personal foul (Eoin Nelson draws the foul)
|6:55
|
|Eoin Nelson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:55
|
|Chris Baldwin defensive rebound
|6:37
|
|Michael Weathers misses two point layup
|6:35
|
|Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|6:28
|
|Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|6:26
|
|Chris Baldwin defensive rebound
|6:10
|
|Chris Baldwin misses two point jump shot
|6:08
|
|Cowboys defensive rebound
|5:53
|
|+3
|Drew LaMont makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists)
|24-34
|5:30
|
|Galen Alexander turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Williams steals)
|5:20
|
|Marcus Williams misses two point layup
|5:18
|
|Jeremiah Oden offensive rebound
|5:15
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup
|24-36
|4:55
|
|+2
|Galen Alexander makes two point jump shot
|26-36
|4:28
|
|+2
|Marcus Williams makes two point layup
|26-38
|4:09
|
|Drew LaMont shooting foul (Justin Hopkins draws the foul)
|4:09
|
|+1
|Justin Hopkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-38
|4:09
|
|+1
|Justin Hopkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-38
|4:02
|
|Hunter Maldonado turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Gilliam steals)
|3:55
|
|Justin Hopkins misses two point layup
|3:55
|
|Chris Baldwin offensive rebound
|3:55
|
|Xavier Dusell shooting foul (Chris Baldwin draws the foul)
|3:55
|
|TV timeout
|3:55
|
|Chris Baldwin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:55
|
|+1
|Chris Baldwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-38
|3:55
|
|+1
|Chris Baldwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-38
|3:35
|
|+2
|Hunter Maldonado makes two point jump shot
|29-40
|3:14
|
|Jeremiah Oden shooting foul (John Walker III draws the foul)
|3:14
|
|+1
|John Walker III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-40
|3:14
|
|John Walker III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:14
|
|Xavier Dusell defensive rebound
|2:49
|
|Jordan Gilliam personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|2:49
|
|+1
|Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-41
|2:49
|
|+1
|Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-42
|2:32
|
|Chris Baldwin misses three point jump shot
|2:30
|
|Galen Alexander offensive rebound
|2:24
|
|Hunter Maldonado blocks Galen Alexander's two point layup
|2:22
|
|Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|2:11
|
|+3
|Drew LaMont makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Oden assists)
|30-45
|2:00
|
|Hunter Maldonado personal foul (Galen Alexander draws the foul)
|2:00
|
|Galen Alexander misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:00
|
|Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|1:43
|
|Chris Baldwin shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|1:43
|
|+1
|Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-46
|1:43
|
|+1
|Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-47
|1:24
|
|Galen Alexander misses two point jump shot
|1:22
|
|Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|1:12
|
|+3
|Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|30-50
|0:57
|
|Eoin Nelson personal foul (Chris Baldwin draws the foul)
|0:57
|
|+1
|Chris Baldwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-50
|0:57
|
|+1
|Chris Baldwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-50
|0:57
|
|Chris Baldwin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:56
|
|Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|0:42
|
|Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|0:40
|
|Galen Alexander defensive rebound
|0:28
|
|Chris Baldwin misses two point jump shot
|0:26
|
|Eoin Nelson defensive rebound
|0:01
|
|Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|
|Tigers defensive rebound
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|—
|19:47
|
|Galen Alexander personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|19:41
|
|+2
|Hunter Thompson makes two point layup (Marcus Williams assists)
|31-52
|19:24
|
|+2
|Michael Weathers makes two point layup
|33-52
|18:54
|
|Marcus Williams misses two point jump shot
|18:52
|
|Michael Weathers defensive rebound
|18:36
|
|Galen Alexander turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Thompson steals)
|18:27
|
|Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|18:25
|
|John Walker III defensive rebound
|18:18
|
|Michael Weathers misses two point jump shot
|18:16
|
|Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|18:07
|
|Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|18:05
|
|Tigers defensive rebound
|17:47
|
|Hunter Thompson shooting foul (Yahuza Rasas draws the foul)
|17:47
|
|+1
|Yahuza Rasas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-52
|17:47
|
|Yahuza Rasas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:47
|
|Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|17:34
|
|Michael Weathers shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|17:34
|
|+1
|Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-53
|17:34
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:34
|
|Michael Weathers defensive rebound
|17:18
|
|+2
|John Walker III makes two point layup (Justin Hopkins assists)
|36-53
|16:55
|
|+2
|Marcus Williams makes two point layup
|36-55
|16:41
|
|+2
|Justin Hopkins makes two point layup
|38-55
|16:23
|
|+2
|Hunter Maldonado makes two point hook shot
|38-57
|16:02
|
|John Walker III misses two point jump shot
|16:00
|
|Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|15:39
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot
|15:37
|
|John Walker III defensive rebound
|15:27
|
|+3
|Galen Alexander makes three point jump shot (John Walker III assists)
|41-57
|15:18
|
|Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|15:16
|
|Galen Alexander defensive rebound
|15:02
|
|+2
|Yahuza Rasas makes two point layup (Michael Weathers assists)
|43-57
|14:40
|
|Yahuza Rasas blocks Drake Jeffries's two point dunk
|14:38
|
|Yahuza Rasas defensive rebound
|14:38
|
|Yahuza Rasas turnover (out of bounds)
|14:38
|
|TV timeout
|14:28
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot
|14:26
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas defensive rebound
|14:08
|
|+2
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point alley-oop layup (Michael Weathers assists)
|45-57
|13:40
|
|Drew LaMont misses three point jump shot
|13:38
|
|Xavier Dusell offensive rebound
|13:27
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses two point layup
|13:25
|
|Michael Weathers defensive rebound
|13:18
|
|+2
|Michael Weathers makes two point dunk
|47-57
|12:59
|
|Marcus Williams turnover (bad pass) (Galen Alexander steals)
|12:56
|
|Justin Hopkins turnover (bad pass)
|12:48
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses two point layup
|12:46
|
|Hunter Thompson offensive rebound
|12:43
|
|+2
|Hunter Thompson makes two point layup
|47-59
|12:29
|
|Galen Alexander turnover (bad pass) (Jeremiah Oden steals)
|12:19
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas blocks Hunter Maldonado's two point layup
|12:17
|
|Justin Hopkins defensive rebound
|12:10
|
|Justin Hopkins misses two point layup
|12:08
|
|John Walker III offensive rebound