TEXSO
WYO

1st Half
TEXSO
Tigers
31
WYO
Cowboys
50

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Yahuza Rasas vs. Hunter Thompson (Tigers gains possession)  
19:34 +2 Galen Alexander makes two point jump shot 2-0
19:13 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point layup 2-2
18:52   Michael Weathers misses two point jump shot  
18:50   Michael Weathers offensive rebound  
18:35 +2 Yahuza Rasas makes two point jump shot 4-2
18:07 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point dunk 4-4
18:11   Marcus Williams technical foul  
18:11 +1 Jordan Gilliam makes technical free throw 1 of 2 5-4
17:52   Jordan Gilliam misses technical free throw 2 of 2  
17:52 +2 Michael Weathers makes two point layup 7-4
17:37   Marcus Williams turnover (bad pass)  
17:20   Hunter Thompson personal foul  
17:14 +2 Yahuza Rasas makes two point jump shot 9-4
16:52   Jeremiah Oden offensive foul (Yahuza Rasas draws the foul)  
16:52   Jeremiah Oden turnover  
16:37   Michael Weathers misses two point jump shot  
16:35   Marcus Williams defensive rebound  
16:27   John Walker III personal foul (Hunter Thompson draws the foul)  
16:23 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point jump shot 9-6
16:10   Michael Weathers misses three point jump shot  
16:08   Drake Jeffries defensive rebound  
16:00 +3 Jeremiah Oden makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists) 9-9
15:33   Galen Alexander misses three point jump shot  
15:31   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
15:25   Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot  
15:23   Drake Jeffries offensive rebound  
15:15   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
15:13   Jeremiah Oden offensive rebound  
15:06   Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot  
15:04   Jordan Gilliam defensive rebound  
14:52   Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses two point jump shot  
14:50   Drake Jeffries defensive rebound  
14:48   Michael Weathers personal foul  
14:48   TV timeout  
14:30   Drake Jeffries misses two point jump shot  
14:28   Michael Weathers defensive rebound  
14:21   Jordan Gilliam misses three point jump shot  
14:21   Joirdon Karl Nicholas offensive rebound  
14:21   Joirdon Karl Nicholas turnover (traveling)  
14:07   Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot  
14:05   Michael Weathers defensive rebound  
13:55   Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses two point jump shot  
13:53   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
13:47 +2 Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup (Hunter Maldonado assists) 9-11
13:47   Joirdon Karl Nicholas shooting foul (Jeremiah Oden draws the foul)  
13:47 +1 Jeremiah Oden makes regular free throw 1 of 1 9-12
13:34 +3 John Walker III makes three point jump shot (Ja'Mare Redus assists) 12-12
13:05   Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot  
13:03   Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound  
12:57 +3 Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 12-15
12:41   Ja'Mare Redus turnover (bad pass) (Eoin Nelson steals)  
12:23 +2 Eoin Nelson makes two point jump shot 12-17
12:05   Jordan Gilliam misses two point layup  
12:03   Eoin Nelson defensive rebound  
11:52 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup 12-19
11:35   Ja'Mare Redus misses three point jump shot  
11:33   Drake Jeffries defensive rebound  
11:22   Jordan Gilliam shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
11:22   TV timeout  
11:22 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-20
11:22 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-21
11:06 +2 Michael Weathers makes two point layup (Joirdon Karl Nicholas assists) 14-21
10:46 +2 Hunter Thompson makes two point layup (Hunter Maldonado assists) 14-23
10:31   Yahuza Rasas misses two point jump shot  
10:29   Drew LaMont defensive rebound  
10:21 +3 Drew LaMont makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 14-26
9:57   Yahuza Rasas misses two point layup  
9:55   Cowboys defensive rebound  
9:36 +3 Drew LaMont makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists) 14-29
9:27 +2 Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point layup 16-29
9:27   Hunter Thompson shooting foul (Joirdon Karl Nicholas draws the foul)  
9:27 +1 Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes regular free throw 1 of 1 17-29
9:14   Galen Alexander personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
9:14   Cowboys turnover (5-second violation)  
9:02 +3 Justin Hopkins makes three point jump shot (Michael Weathers assists) 20-29
8:44   Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot  
8:42   Eoin Nelson offensive rebound  
8:33   Eoin Nelson misses two point layup  
8:31   Joirdon Karl Nicholas defensive rebound  
8:27   Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses two point jump shot  
8:26   Drew LaMont personal foul (Chris Baldwin draws the foul)  
8:12 +2 Michael Weathers makes two point jump shot 22-29
7:52   Joirdon Karl Nicholas shooting foul (Eoin Nelson draws the foul)  
7:52   TV timeout  
7:52 +1 Eoin Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-30
7:52 +1 Eoin Nelson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-31
7:38 +2 Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point layup (Chris Baldwin assists) 24-31
7:21   Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
7:19   Chris Baldwin defensive rebound  
7:08   Joirdon Karl Nicholas offensive foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)  
7:08   Joirdon Karl Nicholas turnover  
6:55   Michael Weathers personal foul (Eoin Nelson draws the foul)  
6:55   Eoin Nelson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:55   Chris Baldwin defensive rebound  
6:37   Michael Weathers misses two point layup  
6:35   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
6:28   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
6:26   Chris Baldwin defensive rebound  
6:10   Chris Baldwin misses two point jump shot  
6:08   Cowboys defensive rebound  
5:53 +3 Drew LaMont makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists) 24-34
5:30   Galen Alexander turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Williams steals)  
5:20   Marcus Williams misses two point layup  
5:18   Jeremiah Oden offensive rebound  
5:15 +2 Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup 24-36
4:55 +2 Galen Alexander makes two point jump shot 26-36
4:28 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point layup 26-38
4:09   Drew LaMont shooting foul (Justin Hopkins draws the foul)  
4:09 +1 Justin Hopkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-38
4:09 +1 Justin Hopkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-38
4:02   Hunter Maldonado turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Gilliam steals)  
3:55   Justin Hopkins misses two point layup  
3:55   Chris Baldwin offensive rebound  
3:55   Xavier Dusell shooting foul (Chris Baldwin draws the foul)  
3:55   TV timeout  
3:55   Chris Baldwin misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:55 +1 Chris Baldwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-38
3:35 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point jump shot 29-40
3:14   Jeremiah Oden shooting foul (John Walker III draws the foul)  
3:14 +1 John Walker III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-40
3:14   John Walker III misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:14   Xavier Dusell defensive rebound  
2:49   Jordan Gilliam personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
2:49 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-41
2:49 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-42
2:32   Chris Baldwin misses three point jump shot  
2:30   Galen Alexander offensive rebound  
2:24   Hunter Maldonado blocks Galen Alexander's two point layup  
2:22   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
2:11 +3 Drew LaMont makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Oden assists) 30-45
2:00   Hunter Maldonado personal foul (Galen Alexander draws the foul)  
2:00   Galen Alexander misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:00   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
1:43   Chris Baldwin shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
1:43 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-46
1:43 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-47
1:24   Galen Alexander misses two point jump shot  
1:22   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
1:12 +3 Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 30-50
0:57   Eoin Nelson personal foul (Chris Baldwin draws the foul)  
0:57 +1 Chris Baldwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-50
0:57   Chris Baldwin misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:56   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
0:42   Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
0:40   Galen Alexander defensive rebound  
0:28   Chris Baldwin misses two point jump shot  
0:26   Eoin Nelson defensive rebound  
0:01   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
0:01   Tigers defensive rebound  

2nd Half
TEXSO
Tigers
45
WYO
Cowboys
24

Time Team Play Score
0:00    
19:47   Galen Alexander personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
19:41 +2 Hunter Thompson makes two point layup (Marcus Williams assists) 31-52
19:24 +2 Michael Weathers makes two point layup 33-52
18:54   Marcus Williams misses two point jump shot  
18:52   Michael Weathers defensive rebound  
18:36   Galen Alexander turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Thompson steals)  
18:27   Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
18:25   John Walker III defensive rebound  
18:18   Michael Weathers misses two point jump shot  
18:16   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
18:07   Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
18:05   Tigers defensive rebound  
17:47   Hunter Thompson shooting foul (Yahuza Rasas draws the foul)  
17:47 +1 Yahuza Rasas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-52
17:47   Yahuza Rasas misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:47   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
17:34   Michael Weathers shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
17:34 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-53
17:34   Hunter Maldonado misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:34   Michael Weathers defensive rebound  
17:18 +2 John Walker III makes two point layup (Justin Hopkins assists) 36-53
16:55 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point layup 36-55
16:41 +2 Justin Hopkins makes two point layup 38-55
16:23 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point hook shot 38-57
16:02   John Walker III misses two point jump shot  
16:00   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
15:39   Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot  
15:37   John Walker III defensive rebound  
15:27 +3 Galen Alexander makes three point jump shot (John Walker III assists) 41-57
15:18   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
15:16   Galen Alexander defensive rebound  
15:02 +2 Yahuza Rasas makes two point layup (Michael Weathers assists) 43-57
14:40   Yahuza Rasas blocks Drake Jeffries's two point dunk  
14:38   Yahuza Rasas defensive rebound  
14:38   Yahuza Rasas turnover (out of bounds)  
14:38   TV timeout  
14:28   Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot  
14:26   Joirdon Karl Nicholas defensive rebound  
14:08 +2 Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point alley-oop layup (Michael Weathers assists) 45-57
13:40   Drew LaMont misses three point jump shot  
13:38   Xavier Dusell offensive rebound  
13:27   Hunter Maldonado misses two point layup  
13:25   Michael Weathers defensive rebound  
13:18 +2 Michael Weathers makes two point dunk 47-57
12:59   Marcus Williams turnover (bad pass) (Galen Alexander steals)  
12:56   Justin Hopkins turnover (bad pass)  
12:48   Hunter Maldonado misses two point layup  
12:46   Hunter Thompson offensive rebound  
12:43 +2 Hunter Thompson makes two point layup 47-59
12:29   Galen Alexander turnover (bad pass) (Jeremiah Oden steals)  
12:19   Joirdon Karl Nicholas blocks Hunter Maldonado's two point layup  
12:17   Justin Hopkins defensive rebound  
12:10   Justin Hopkins misses two point layup  
12:08   John Walker III offensive rebound