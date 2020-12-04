|
20:00
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara vs. Nysier Brooks (Joel Kabimba gains possession)
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara misses two point layup
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Chris Lykes defensive rebound
|
|
19:26
|
|
+3
|
Chris Lykes makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Wong assists)
|
0-3
|
18:56
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Matt Cross defensive rebound
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Chris Lykes turnover (lost ball) (Christiaan Jones steals)
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Christiaan Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
18:27
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Wong makes two point layup
|
0-5
|
18:03
|
|
+3
|
Joel Kabimba makes three point jump shot (Wheza Panzo assists)
|
3-5
|
17:41
|
|
+2
|
Nysier Brooks makes two point jump shot (Chris Lykes assists)
|
3-7
|
17:09
|
|
+2
|
Christiaan Jones makes two point jump shot
|
5-7
|
16:41
|
|
|
Chris Lykes misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara defensive rebound
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Rob Perry turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Kameron McGusty misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
16:00
|
|
+3
|
Chris Lykes makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Wong assists)
|
5-10
|
15:40
|
|
|
Christiaan Jones turnover (lost ball) (Chris Lykes steals)
|
|
15:31
|
|
+2
|
Chris Lykes makes two point layup
|
5-12
|
15:11
|
|
|
Rob Perry turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Stephan D. Swenson defensive rebound
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Stephan D. Swenson misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Anthony Walker misses two point layup
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara defensive rebound
|
|
14:00
|
|
+2
|
Chase Johnston makes two point layup (Stephan D. Swenson assists)
|
7-12
|
13:30
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Joel Kabimba defensive rebound
|
|
13:15
|
|
+2
|
Mahamadou Diawara makes two point layup
|
9-12
|
12:53
|
|
+2
|
Kameron McGusty makes two point jump shot
|
9-14
|
12:43
|
|
|
Rob Perry misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara defensive rebound
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Rob Perry misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Stephan D. Swenson shooting foul (Harlond Beverly draws the foul)
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
12:00
|
|
+1
|
Harlond Beverly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-15
|
12:00
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Joel Kabimba defensive rebound
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Chris Lykes personal foul (Stephan D. Swenson draws the foul)
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Joel Kabimba offensive foul
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Joel Kabimba turnover
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Kameron McGusty misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Stephan D. Swenson defensive rebound
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Chase Johnston misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Josh Smith defensive rebound
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Anthony Walker personal foul (Josh Smith draws the foul)
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Josh Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Chase Johnston offensive rebound
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Gabriel Wuor misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
10:37
|
|
+3
|
Chris Lykes makes three point jump shot (Harlond Beverly assists)
|
9-18
|
10:18
|
|
|
Giancarlo Valdez misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Anthony Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Josh Smith defensive rebound
|
|
9:59
|
|
+3
|
Josh Smith makes three point jump shot (Giancarlo Valdez assists)
|
12-18
|
9:35
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Walker makes three point jump shot (Chris Lykes assists)
|
12-21
|
9:10
|
|
|
Matt Cross personal foul (Josh Smith draws the foul)
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Rob Perry turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Wheza Panzo shooting foul (Chris Lykes draws the foul)
|
|
8:48
|
|
+1
|
Chris Lykes makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
12-22
|
8:48
|
|
+1
|
Chris Lykes makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
12-23
|
8:48
|
|
+1
|
Chris Lykes makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
12-24
|
8:27
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:09
|
|
+2
|
Mahamadou Diawara makes two point jump shot
|
14-24
|
7:48
|
|
|
Chris Lykes misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Wheza Panzo defensive rebound
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Wheza Panzo turnover (lost ball) (Rodney Miller Jr. steals)
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara shooting foul (Rodney Miller Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Rodney Miller Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:40
|
|
+1
|
Rodney Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-25
|
7:40
|
|
+1
|
Rodney Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-25
|
7:24
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong blocks Chase Johnston's two point layup
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Hatters offensive rebound
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Wheza Panzo turnover (bad pass) (Rodney Miller Jr. steals)
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly turnover (lost ball) (Wheza Panzo steals)
|
|
6:44
|
|
+2
|
Mahamadou Diawara makes two point layup
|
16-25
|
6:25
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara shooting foul (Rodney Miller Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Rodney Miller Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:25
|
|
+1
|
Rodney Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-26
|
6:25
|
|
+1
|
Rodney Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-26
|
6:11
|
|
|
Rob Perry misses two point layup
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Hurricanes defensive rebound
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Joel Kabimba defensive rebound
|
|
5:39
|
|
+3
|
Christiaan Jones makes three point jump shot (Stephan D. Swenson assists)
|
19-26
|
5:21
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Josh Smith defensive rebound
|
|
5:02
|
|
+3
|
Joel Kabimba makes three point jump shot (Stephan D. Swenson assists)
|
22-26
|
5:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:45
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Wong makes two point layup
|
22-28
|
4:31
|
|
+3
|
Josh Smith makes three point jump shot (Chase Johnston assists)
|
25-28
|
4:14
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses two point layup
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong offensive rebound
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Kameron McGusty misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Stephan D. Swenson defensive rebound
|
|
3:51
|
|
+2
|
Stephan D. Swenson makes two point jump shot
|
27-28
|
3:29
|
|
+2
|
Chris Lykes makes two point jump shot
|
27-30
|
3:13
|
|
|
Josh Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Chris Lykes defensive rebound
|
|
3:04
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Wong makes three point jump shot (Chris Lykes assists)
|
27-33
|
2:44
|
|
|
Chase Johnston turnover (bad pass) (Kameron McGusty steals)
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Kameron McGusty misses two point layup
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong offensive rebound
|
|
2:31
|
|
+3
|
Matt Cross makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Wong assists)
|
27-36
|
2:17
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Stephan D. Swenson misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Christiaan Jones offensive rebound
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Rob Perry misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Chris Lykes defensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
+2
|
Kameron McGusty makes two point dunk (Chris Lykes assists)
|
27-38
|
1:21
|
|
|
Josh Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Deng Gak defensive rebound
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Joel Kabimba defensive rebound
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Joel Kabimba misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Stephan D. Swenson shooting foul (Isaiah Wong draws the foul)
|
|
0:49
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Wong makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-39
|
0:49
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Wong makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-40
|
0:35
|
|
|
Gabriel Wuor misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Deng Gak defensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Hurricanes offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Hurricanes turnover (shot clock violation)
|