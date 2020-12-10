|
20:00
|
|
|
Tristan Green vs. Jeremiah Oden (Marcus Williams gains possession)
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Robert Jones misses two point layup
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
19:26
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Williams makes three point jump shot
|
0-3
|
19:24
|
|
|
Hunter Thompson personal foul
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Kenny Foster personal foul
|
|
18:41
|
|
+2
|
Robert Jones makes two point layup (Taelyr Gatlin assists)
|
2-3
|
18:22
|
|
|
Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound
|
|
18:16
|
|
+3
|
Kenny Foster makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|
2-6
|
17:52
|
|
|
Jase Townsend misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Robert Jones offensive rebound
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Robert Jones turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Marcus Williams offensive rebound
|
|
17:28
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Williams makes two point putback layup
|
2-8
|
17:14
|
|
+3
|
Taelyr Gatlin makes three point jump shot (Drake Muller assists)
|
5-8
|
17:13
|
|
|
Frank Ryder personal foul
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden misses two point layup
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden blocks Tristan Green's three point jump shot
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Sam Hines Jr. personal foul
|
|
16:27
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Thompson makes two point layup (Marcus Williams assists)
|
5-10
|
16:27
|
|
|
Frank Ryder shooting foul (Hunter Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
16:27
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
5-11
|
16:13
|
|
+2
|
Robert Jones makes two point dunk (Roscoe Eastmond assists)
|
7-11
|
15:55
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado turnover (Roscoe Eastmond steals)
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Sam Hines Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Pioneers offensive rebound
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Hunter Thompson personal foul
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Tristan Green turnover (Marcus Williams steals)
|
|
15:38
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Williams makes two point layup
|
7-13
|
15:28
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado personal foul
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Jase Townsend offensive foul
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Jase Townsend turnover
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Marcus Williams turnover (lost ball) (Drake Muller steals)
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Robert Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Drake Muller defensive rebound
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Sam Hines Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Xavier Dusell steals)
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Xavier Dusell misses two point layup
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Jase Townsend defensive rebound
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Eoin Nelson personal foul (Jase Townsend draws the foul)
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Taelyr Gatlin misses two point layup
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|
|
14:12
|
|
+2
|
Kwane Marble II makes two point layup
|
7-15
|
14:02
|
|
+2
|
Sam Hines Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
9-15
|
13:31
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Williams makes two point jump shot
|
9-17
|
13:19
|
|
|
Taelyr Gatlin turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:55
|
|
+2
|
Kenny Foster makes two point layup (Kwane Marble II assists)
|
9-19
|
12:53
|
|
|
Robert Jones misses two point layup
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II defensive rebound
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Robert Jones personal foul
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Eoin Nelson offensive foul
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Eoin Nelson turnover
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Kobey Lam offensive foul
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Kobey Lam turnover
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Robert Jones shooting foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:26
|
|
+1
|
Kwane Marble II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-20
|
12:17
|
|
|
Drew LaMont shooting foul (Kobey Lam draws the foul)
|
|
12:17
|
|
+1
|
Kobey Lam makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-20
|
12:17
|
|
+1
|
Kobey Lam makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-20
|
12:06
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II turnover (lost ball) (Roscoe Eastmond steals)
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Roscoe Eastmond turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:28
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Dusell makes three point jump shot (Drew LaMont assists)
|
11-23
|
11:10
|
|
|
JaVonni Bickham offensive foul
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
JaVonni Bickham turnover
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Jase Townsend defensive rebound
|
|
10:43
|
|
+3
|
Taelyr Gatlin makes three point jump shot (Roscoe Eastmond assists)
|
14-23
|
10:24
|
|
|
Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Tristan Green defensive rebound
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Taelyr Gatlin misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Xavier Dusell defensive rebound
|
|
9:57
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Dusell makes two point driving layup
|
14-25
|
9:36
|
|
|
JaVonni Bickham misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Drew LaMont defensive rebound
|
|
9:21
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Williams makes two point driving layup
|
14-27
|
9:20
|
|
|
Pioneers 30 second timeout
|
|
9:02
|
|
+2
|
Jase Townsend makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
16-27
|
8:46
|
|
|
Marcus Williams turnover (Taelyr Gatlin steals)
|
|
8:40
|
|
+2
|
Tristan Green makes two point layup (Taelyr Gatlin assists)
|
18-27
|
8:18
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Williams makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|
18-30
|
7:43
|
|
|
Jase Townsend offensive foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Jase Townsend turnover
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado misses two point layup
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Drake Jeffries offensive rebound
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Tristan Green defensive rebound
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Xavier Dusell personal foul (Sam Hines Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Sam Hines Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2 (Eoin Nelson lane violation)
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Xavier Dusell defensive rebound
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Sam Hines Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Xavier Dusell defensive rebound
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Roscoe Eastmond personal foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
|
|
6:38
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-31
|
6:38
|
|
|
Marcus Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Roscoe Eastmond defensive rebound
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Frank Ryder misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Frank Ryder offensive rebound
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Xavier Dusell personal foul (Sam Hines Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
6:08
|
|
+1
|
Sam Hines Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-31
|
6:08
|
|
+1
|
Sam Hines Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-31
|
5:46
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup (Marcus Williams assists)
|
20-33
|
5:32
|
|
|
Sam Hines Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:17
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Williams makes three point jump shot
|
20-36
|
5:05
|
|
|
Roscoe Eastmond misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Sam Hines Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Tristan Green turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:46
|
|
+3
|
Hunter Maldonado makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists)
|
20-39
|
4:05
|
|
+3
|
Kenny Foster makes three point jump shot (Hunter Thompson assists)
|
20-42
|
4:17
|
|
|
Sam Hines Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|
|
4:05
|
|
+3
|
Kenny Foster makes three point jump shot (Hunter Thompson assists)
|
20-42
|
3:54
|
|
|
Taelyr Gatlin turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden offensive rebound
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Robert Jones personal foul (Jeremiah Oden draws the foul)
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Drake Muller turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Williams steals)
|
|
3:41
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Oden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-43
|
3:27
|
|
|
Drake Muller turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Williams steals)
|
|
3:23
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Williams makes two point driving layup
|
20-45
|
3:06
|
|
|
Sam Hines Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Hunter Thompson steals)
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Kenny Foster personal foul (Jase Townsend draws the foul)
|
|
2:37
|
|
+1
|
Jase Townsend makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-45
|
2:37
|
|
+1
|
Jase Townsend makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-45
|
2:27
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II misses two point layup
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Tristan Green defensive rebound
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II personal foul (Tristan Green draws the foul)
|
|
2:25
|
|
+1
|
Tristan Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-45
|
2:25
|
|
|
Tristan Green misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Tristan Green offensive rebound
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Drake Muller misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Pioneers offensive rebound
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden blocks Sam Hines Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II offensive rebound
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Drake Muller defensive rebound
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II personal foul
|
|
1:35
|
|
+1
|
Jase Townsend makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-45
|
1:35
|
|
+1
|
Jase Townsend makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-45
|
1:22
|
|
|
Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Drake Jeffries offensive rebound
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Sam Hines Jr. offensive foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Sam Hines Jr. turnover
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Sam Hines Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Jase Townsend misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Tristan Green offensive rebound
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Tristan Green misses two point layup
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|