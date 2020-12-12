|
20:00
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn vs. Jeremiah Tilmon (Tigers gains possession)
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon turnover (lost ball) (Adam Miller steals)
|
|
19:35
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point layup (Adam Miller assists)
|
2-0
|
19:05
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Pinson makes three point jump shot (Dru Smith assists)
|
2-3
|
18:52
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu turnover (lost ball) (Dru Smith steals)
|
|
18:42
|
|
+2
|
Dru Smith makes two point layup
|
2-5
|
18:29
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Dru Smith turnover (lost ball) (Adam Miller steals)
|
|
18:01
|
|
+2
|
Adam Miller makes two point layup
|
4-5
|
17:44
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Pinson makes two point layup
|
4-7
|
17:23
|
|
|
Adam Miller turnover (bad pass) (Jeremiah Tilmon steals)
|
|
17:12
|
|
+2
|
Kobe Brown makes two point layup (Xavier Pinson assists)
|
4-9
|
17:00
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point layup (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
|
6-9
|
16:44
|
|
|
Dru Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Fighting Illini defensive rebound
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Trent Frazier misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Fighting Illini offensive rebound
|
|
16:05
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point jump shot
|
8-9
|
15:47
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn blocks Mark Smith's two point layup
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon shooting foul (Andre Curbelo draws the foul)
|
|
15:21
|
|
+1
|
Andre Curbelo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-9
|
15:21
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Javon Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Mark Smith turnover (double dribble)
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili offensive foul
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili turnover
|
|
14:39
|
|
+2
|
Kobe Brown makes two point layup
|
9-11
|
14:17
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili offensive foul
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili turnover
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Kobe Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
13:44
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point layup (Coleman Hawkins assists)
|
11-11
|
13:28
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu personal foul
|
|
13:17
|
|
+3
|
Kobe Brown makes three point jump shot (Xavier Pinson assists)
|
11-14
|
13:00
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson personal foul
|
|
12:53
|
|
+2
|
Andre Curbelo makes two point layup
|
13-14
|
12:25
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo defensive rebound
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon shooting foul (Andre Curbelo draws the foul)
|
|
12:18
|
|
+1
|
Andre Curbelo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-14
|
12:18
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Kobe Brown defensive rebound
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Dru Smith misses two point layup
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Dru Smith offensive rebound
|
|
12:00
|
|
+2
|
Dru Smith makes two point layup
|
14-16
|
11:47
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Jordan Wilmore offensive foul
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Jordan Wilmore turnover
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Mitchell Smith defensive rebound
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Trent Frazier shooting foul (Xavier Pinson draws the foul)
|
|
10:53
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-17
|
10:53
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-18
|
10:36
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point jump shot
|
16-18
|
10:21
|
|
|
Mark Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Trent Frazier defensive rebound
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Mitchell Smith personal foul
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Trent Frazier misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Mitchell Smith defensive rebound
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn shooting foul (Mitchell Smith draws the foul)
|
|
9:58
|
|
+1
|
Mitchell Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-19
|
9:58
|
|
+1
|
Mitchell Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-20
|
9:41
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point jump shot
|
18-20
|
9:34
|
|
|
Adam Miller personal foul
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Kobe Brown turnover (bad pass) (Trent Frazier steals)
|
|
9:22
|
|
+2
|
Andre Curbelo makes two point layup (Trent Frazier assists)
|
20-20
|
9:11
|
|
|
Mark Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Fighting Illini defensive rebound
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Dru Smith shooting foul (Ayo Dosunmu draws the foul)
|
|
9:02
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-20
|
9:02
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-20
|
8:49
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo personal foul (Javon Pickett draws the foul)
|
|
8:49
|
|
+1
|
Javon Pickett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-21
|
8:49
|
|
+1
|
Javon Pickett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-22
|
8:39
|
|
|
Mitchell Smith blocks Andre Curbelo's two point layup
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Fighting Illini offensive rebound
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo turnover (bad pass) (Mitchell Smith steals)
|
|
8:16
|
|
+3
|
Mark Smith makes three point jump shot
|
22-25
|
7:42
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Dru Smith defensive rebound
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Mark Smith offensive foul
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Mark Smith turnover
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:21
|
|
+3
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes three point jump shot (Da'Monte Williams assists)
|
25-25
|
7:00
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams personal foul (Dru Smith draws the foul)
|
|
7:00
|
|
+1
|
Dru Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-26
|
7:00
|
|
+1
|
Dru Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-27
|
6:43
|
|
|
Mitchell Smith personal foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
6:43
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-27
|
6:43
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Kobe Brown defensive rebound
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Kobe Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Adam Miller defensive rebound
|
|
6:10
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point layup
|
28-27
|
6:00
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson misses two point layup
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Javon Pickett offensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
+2
|
Javon Pickett makes two point layup
|
28-29
|
5:48
|
|
|
Kobe Brown personal foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Javon Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Kobe Brown turnover (lost ball) (Andre Curbelo steals)
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Mark Smith defensive rebound
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Adam Miller shooting foul (Dru Smith draws the foul)
|
|
5:18
|
|
+1
|
Dru Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-30
|
5:18
|
|
+1
|
Dru Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-31
|
5:10
|
|
+2
|
Andre Curbelo makes two point layup
|
30-31
|
5:02
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Pinson makes two point layup
|
30-33
|
4:43
|
|
|
Mark Smith personal foul (Trent Frazier draws the foul)
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Trent Frazier misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:43
|
|
+1
|
Trent Frazier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-33
|
4:43
|
|
+1
|
Trent Frazier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-33
|
4:35
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu blocks Javon Pickett's two point layup
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
4:26
|
|
+2
|
Kobe Brown makes two point jump shot
|
31-35
|
4:07
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Fighting Illini offensive rebound
|
|
4:00
|
|
+2
|
Andre Curbelo makes two point layup (Da'Monte Williams assists)
|
33-35
|
3:47
|
|
+2
|
Javon Pickett makes two point jump shot (Xavier Pinson assists)
|
33-37
|
3:27
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Kobe Brown defensive rebound
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Kobe Brown offensive foul
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Kobe Brown turnover
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Parker Braun shooting foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:11
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-37
|
3:11
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-37
|
3:02
|
|
|
Trent Frazier personal foul (Dru Smith draws the foul)
|
|
3:02
|
|
+1
|
Dru Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-38
|
3:02
|
|
+1
|
Dru Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-39
|
2:55
|
|
+2
|
Andre Curbelo makes two point layup
|
36-39
|
2:41
|
|
|
Dru Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Parker Braun offensive rebound
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Mitchell Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Jacob Grandison misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson defensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
+2
|
Javon Pickett makes two point dunk (Xavier Pinson assists)
|
36-41
|
2:01
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Mitchell Smith defensive rebound
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu shooting foul (Parker Braun draws the foul)
|
|
1:54
|
|
+1
|
Parker Braun makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-42
|
1:54
|
|
+1
|
Parker Braun makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-43
|
1:47
|
|
+3
|
Da'Monte Williams makes three point jump shot (Andre Curbelo assists)
|
39-43
|
1:26
|
|
|
Dru Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Parker Braun offensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Parker Braun turnover (bad pass) (Andre Curbelo steals)
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo misses two point layup
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson defensive rebound
|
|
1:10
|
|
+2
|
Javon Pickett makes two point layup (Xavier Pinson assists)
|
39-45
|
0:50
|
|
|
Kobe Brown personal foul (Andre Curbelo draws the foul)
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Pinson makes two point jump shot
|
39-47
|
0:31
|
|
|
Torrence Watson shooting foul (Ayo Dosunmu draws the foul)
|
|
0:31
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
40-47
|
0:31
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-47
|
0:12
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo personal foul (Mitchell Smith draws the foul)
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo personal foul (Mitchell Smith draws the foul)
|
|
0:12
|
|
+1
|
Mitchell Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
41-48
|
0:12
|
|
+1
|
Mitchell Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-49
|
0:03
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo misses two point layup
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Javon Pickett defensive rebound
|