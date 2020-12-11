|
20:00
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo vs. Kevin Samuel (Hassan Diarra gains possession)
|
|
19:43
|
|
+2
|
Andre Gordon makes two point driving layup
|
2-0
|
19:43
|
|
|
Taryn Todd shooting foul (Andre Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
19:43
|
|
+1
|
Andre Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
3-0
|
19:26
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Savion Flagg turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Horned Frogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Savion Flagg misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
18:15
|
|
+3
|
Mike Miles makes three point jump shot (RJ Nembhard assists)
|
3-3
|
17:51
|
|
+3
|
Hassan Diarra makes three point jump shot (Kevin Marfo assists)
|
6-3
|
17:33
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo defensive rebound
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Andre Gordon turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
16:56
|
|
+3
|
Mike Miles makes three point jump shot (PJ Fuller assists)
|
6-6
|
16:33
|
|
|
Andre Gordon misses two point driving layup
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
PJ Fuller turnover (bad pass) (Andre Gordon steals)
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
PJ Fuller shooting foul (Andre Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
16:19
|
|
+1
|
Andre Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-6
|
16:19
|
|
|
Andre Gordon misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Mike Miles misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Savion Flagg defensive rebound
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard personal foul (Quenton Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler misses two point driving layup
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Savion Flagg offensive rebound
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses two point driving layup
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
PJ Fuller defensive rebound
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
PJ Fuller misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Savion Flagg defensive rebound
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Savion Flagg turnover (bad pass) (RJ Nembhard steals)
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel misses two point layup
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Savion Flagg defensive rebound
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel blocks Andre Gordon's two point driving layup
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Aggies offensive rebound
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses two point layup
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses two point putback layup
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller offensive rebound
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee shooting foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|
|
13:55
|
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-6
|
13:55
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku shooting foul (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
13:37
|
|
+1
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
8-7
|
13:37
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|
|
13:37
|
|
+1
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
8-8
|
13:25
|
|
+2
|
Hayden Hefner makes two point alley-oop layup (Emanuel Miller assists)
|
10-8
|
13:06
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku shooting foul (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
13:06
|
|
+1
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-9
|
13:06
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee offensive rebound
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Mike Miles misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Horned Frogs offensive rebound
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Horned Frogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Savion Flagg misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
|
|
12:04
|
|
+2
|
Mike Miles makes two point floating jump shot
|
10-11
|
11:37
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra personal foul (Taryn Todd draws the foul)
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:20
|
|
+3
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. makes three point jump shot (PJ Fuller assists)
|
10-14
|
11:03
|
|
|
Andre Gordon misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:47
|
|
+2
|
Taryn Todd makes two point pullup jump shot (PJ Fuller assists)
|
10-16
|
10:26
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller makes two point driving hook shot (Andre Gordon assists)
|
12-16
|
10:04
|
|
|
Taryn Todd misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Andre Gordon turnover (lost ball) (Taryn Todd steals)
|
|
9:50
|
|
+2
|
RJ Nembhard makes two point alley-oop dunk (Taryn Todd assists)
|
12-18
|
9:29
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Savion Flagg shooting foul (Taryn Todd draws the foul)
|
|
9:06
|
|
+1
|
Taryn Todd makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-19
|
9:06
|
|
|
Taryn Todd misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
8:32
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Samuel makes two point dunk (RJ Nembhard assists)
|
12-21
|
8:01
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel blocks Savion Flagg's two point layup
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Savion Flagg defensive rebound
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Mike Miles personal foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku offensive foul (Kevin Samuel draws the foul)
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Jonathan Aku turnover
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Mike Miles misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo shooting foul (RJ Nembhard draws the foul)
|
|
6:58
|
|
+1
|
RJ Nembhard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-22
|
6:59
|
|
+1
|
RJ Nembhard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-23
|
6:43
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel shooting foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|
|
6:43
|
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-23
|
6:43
|
|
+1
|
Emanuel Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-23
|
6:30
|
|
+3
|
PJ Fuller makes three point jump shot (RJ Nembhard assists)
|
14-26
|
6:09
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller makes two point driving layup
|
16-26
|
5:52
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Samuel makes two point layup (Mike Miles assists)
|
16-28
|
5:40
|
|
+2
|
Savion Flagg makes two point finger roll layup (Andre Gordon assists)
|
18-28
|
5:21
|
|
+2
|
Mike Miles makes two point layup (RJ Nembhard assists)
|
18-30
|
5:21
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller shooting foul (Mike Miles draws the foul)
|
|
5:21
|
|
+1
|
Mike Miles makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
18-31
|
4:59
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Mike Miles defensive rebound
|
|
4:46
|
|
+3
|
Kevin Easley Jr. makes three point jump shot (PJ Fuller assists)
|
18-34
|
4:44
|
|
|
Aggies 30 second timeout
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller turnover (bad pass) (RJ Nembhard steals)
|
|
4:24
|
|
+2
|
RJ Nembhard makes two point finger roll layup
|
18-36
|
4:10
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:54
|
|
+3
|
PJ Fuller makes three point jump shot (RJ Nembhard assists)
|
18-39
|
3:22
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra misses two point driving layup
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Jump ball. Hassan Diarra vs. RJ Nembhard (Horned Frogs gains possession)
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard defensive rebound
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra shooting foul (PJ Fuller draws the foul)
|
|
3:00
|
|
+1
|
PJ Fuller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-40
|
3:00
|
|
+1
|
PJ Fuller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-41
|
2:48
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard personal foul (Quenton Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
2:48
|
|
+1
|
Quenton Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-41
|
2:48
|
|
+1
|
Quenton Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-41
|
2:33
|
|
|
PJ Fuller misses two point reverse layup
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson turnover (lost ball)
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
LaDamien Bradford shooting foul (Mike Miles draws the foul)
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Mike Miles misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:00
|
|
+1
|
Mike Miles makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-42
|
1:49
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Mike Miles defensive rebound
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Taryn Todd misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
LaDamien Bradford defensive rebound
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
PJ Fuller personal foul (Quenton Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
1:17
|
|
+1
|
Quenton Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-42
|
1:17
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Taryn Todd misses two point driving layup
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Savion Flagg defensive rebound
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Mike Miles offensive foul (LaDamien Bradford draws the foul)
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Mike Miles turnover
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:15
|
|
|
Andre Gordon offensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson offensive foul (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson turnover
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Horned Frogs 30 second timeout
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|