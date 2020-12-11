|
Messiah Jones vs. Michael Durr (Bulls gains possession)
19:46
+2
Caleb Murphy makes two point jump shot
0-2
19:23
+3
Tray Hollowell makes three point jump shot (Storm Murphy assists)
3-2
19:12
Alexis Yetna misses three point jump shot
19:10
B.J. Mack defensive rebound
19:03
Morgan Safford misses three point jump shot
19:01
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
18:53
Caleb Murphy misses two point jump shot
18:51
Tray Hollowell defensive rebound
18:43
Tray Hollowell misses three point jump shot
18:41
David Collins defensive rebound
18:35
David Collins turnover (bad pass) (Messiah Jones steals)
18:25
+3
Tray Hollowell makes three point jump shot (Storm Murphy assists)
6-2
17:53
Michael Durr misses two point jump shot
17:53
Bulls offensive rebound
17:53
Tray Hollowell personal foul
17:44
+2
David Collins makes two point jump shot
6-4
17:28
B.J. Mack misses three point jump shot
17:26
Messiah Jones offensive rebound
17:26
Michael Durr shooting foul (Morgan Safford draws the foul)
17:21
+1
Morgan Safford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-4
17:21
Morgan Safford misses regular free throw 2 of 2
17:21
Bulls defensive rebound
16:56
+2
Alexis Yetna makes two point layup
7-6
16:26
Sam Godwin misses three point jump shot
16:24
David Collins defensive rebound
16:16
+2
David Collins makes two point jump shot
7-8
15:49
Morgan Safford misses three point jump shot
15:47
Michael Durr defensive rebound
15:43
Justin Brown misses three point jump shot
15:41
Morgan Safford defensive rebound
15:20
Michael Durr blocks Sam Godwin's two point jump shot
15:18
Terriers offensive rebound
15:18
TV timeout
15:16
Storm Murphy turnover (bad pass) (Michael Durr steals)
15:05
+2
Xavier Castaneda makes two point jump shot
7-10
14:49
Tray Hollowell misses three point jump shot
14:47
Bulls defensive rebound
14:47
Morgan Safford personal foul
14:40
Jamir Chaplin offensive foul
14:40
Jamir Chaplin turnover
14:22
Tray Hollowell turnover (bad pass) (Jamir Chaplin steals)
14:06
Xavier Castaneda turnover (bad pass)
13:53
B.J. Mack misses three point jump shot
13:51
Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
13:37
Xavier Castaneda misses two point jump shot
13:35
Storm Murphy defensive rebound
13:29
Storm Murphy misses three point jump shot
13:27
David Collins defensive rebound
13:17
Sam Godwin blocks David Collins's two point layup
13:15
Tray Hollowell defensive rebound
13:04
Tray Hollowell misses two point layup
13:02
B.J. Mack offensive rebound
13:02
+2
B.J. Mack makes two point layup
9-10
13:01
Jamir Chaplin turnover (bad pass)
12:40
Morgan Safford misses three point jump shot
12:38
David Collins defensive rebound
12:12
Xavier Castaneda misses two point layup
12:10
Russel Tchewa offensive rebound
12:05
Jamir Chaplin misses two point jump shot
12:03
Tray Hollowell defensive rebound
11:50
+3
Storm Murphy makes three point jump shot (Tray Hollowell assists)
12-10
11:23
Prince Oduro misses two point jump shot
11:21
Sam Godwin defensive rebound
10:54
Storm Murphy misses three point jump shot
10:52
Bulls defensive rebound
10:52
Sam Godwin personal foul
10:52
TV timeout
10:15
Jamir Chaplin turnover
10:15
Storm Murphy misses two point jump shot
10:13
Terriers offensive rebound
10:08
Tray Hollowell misses three point jump shot
10:06
Michael Durr defensive rebound
9:57
Justin Brown misses three point jump shot
9:55
Storm Murphy defensive rebound
9:50
+2
Storm Murphy makes two point layup
14-10
9:37
Prince Oduro turnover (bad pass)
9:31
+2
Tray Hollowell makes two point layup (Storm Murphy assists)
16-10
9:22
Michael Durr turnover
9:22
Michael Durr offensive foul
9:22
Michael Durr turnover
9:14
Tray Hollowell turnover (bad pass) (Alexis Yetna steals)
8:51
+2
Justin Brown makes two point jump shot (Caleb Murphy assists)
16-12
8:25
Ryan Larson misses three point jump shot
8:23
Rashun Williams defensive rebound
8:20
Sam Godwin personal foul
8:00
Ryan Larson personal foul
8:00
TV timeout
7:51
Alexis Yetna misses three point jump shot
7:49
Rashun Williams offensive rebound
7:42
B.J. Mack shooting foul (Rashun Williams draws the foul)
7:42
Rashun Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
7:38
Morgan Safford personal foul (Alexis Yetna draws the foul)
7:42
Rashun Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:42
Alexis Yetna offensive rebound
7:38
Morgan Safford personal foul (Alexis Yetna draws the foul)
7:38
+1
Alexis Yetna makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-13
7:38
+1
Alexis Yetna makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-14
7:25
Messiah Jones offensive foul
7:25
Messiah Jones turnover
7:09
Rashun Williams offensive foul
7:09
Rashun Williams turnover
6:56
Nick Pringle offensive foul
6:56
Nick Pringle turnover
6:47
+3
Justin Brown makes three point jump shot (David Collins assists)
16-17
6:25
Alexis Yetna blocks Storm Murphy's two point jump shot
6:23
Storm Murphy offensive rebound
6:13
Tray Hollowell misses three point jump shot
6:11
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
6:03
Messiah Jones shooting foul (Justin Brown draws the foul)
6:03
+1
Justin Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-18
6:03
+1
Justin Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-19
5:49
Storm Murphy turnover (bad pass)
5:44
Rashun Williams turnover (out of bounds)
5:33
Alexis Yetna personal foul (Storm Murphy draws the foul)
5:25
+3
B.J. Mack makes three point jump shot (Storm Murphy assists)
19-19
5:01
Ryan Larson blocks David Collins's two point layup
4:59
Ryan Larson defensive rebound
4:51
Caleb Murphy personal foul
4:42
B.J. Mack misses three point jump shot
4:40
David Collins defensive rebound
4:32
+2
Alexis Yetna makes two point layup (David Collins assists)
19-21
4:10
B.J. Mack misses three point jump shot
4:08
Justin Brown defensive rebound
4:00
Madut Akec turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Larson steals)
3:56
Storm Murphy misses three point jump shot
3:54
Terriers offensive rebound
3:54
TV timeout
3:49
+3
Tray Hollowell makes three point jump shot (Storm Murphy assists)
22-21
|
3:29
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna offensive foul
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna turnover
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
B.J. Mack turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Madut Akec offensive rebound
|
|
2:46
|
|
+2
|
Madut Akec makes two point layup
|
22-23
|
2:20
|
|
|
B.J. Mack turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:07
|
|
+2
|
Russel Tchewa makes two point layup (David Collins assists)
|
22-25
|
1:44
|
|
|
Madut Akec personal foul (B.J. Mack draws the foul)
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
B.J. Mack misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
David Collins defensive rebound
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell blocks David Collins's two point jump shot
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
David Collins offensive rebound
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
David Collins turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:02
|
|
+2
|
Storm Murphy makes two point jump shot
|
24-25
|
0:34
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa offensive foul
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa turnover
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Storm Murphy misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
David Collins defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
David Collins misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Storm Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|