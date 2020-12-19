|
20:00
Kenan Sarvan vs. Keve Aluma (Eagles gains possession)
19:38
Justyn Mutts misses three point jump shot
19:36
Keve Aluma offensive rebound
19:35
Domantas Sakickas personal foul
19:31
Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
19:29
Eagles defensive rebound
19:03
Koby Thomas misses two point jump shot
19:01
Anthony Tarke offensive rebound
18:57
Anthony Tarke misses two point layup
18:55
Koby Thomas offensive rebound
18:41
Koby Thomas misses two point layup
18:41
Kenan Sarvan offensive rebound
18:41
Kenan Sarvan turnover (lost ball)
18:41
Keve Aluma misses two point layup
18:39
Keve Aluma offensive rebound
18:29
Keve Aluma misses two point layup
18:29
Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound
18:29
Anthony Tarke turnover (Wabissa Bede steals)
18:13
+2
Wabissa Bede makes two point jump shot
0-2
|
17:44
+2
Anthony Tarke makes two point jump shot
2-2
|
17:38
Domantas Sakickas personal foul
17:38
+2
Nahiem Alleyne makes two point layup
2-4
|
17:21
Koby Thomas misses three point jump shot
17:19
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
17:02
Keve Aluma turnover (Anthony Tarke steals)
16:51
Kenan Sarvan misses three point jump shot
16:49
Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
16:36
Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
16:34
Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound
16:25
+3
Kyle Cardaci makes three point jump shot (Anthony Tarke assists)
5-4
|
16:03
Wabissa Bede misses three point jump shot
15:38
Kyle Cardaci defensive rebound
15:38
Anthony Tarke misses two point layup
15:37
Hokies defensive rebound
15:37
TV timeout
15:10
Kenan Sarvan personal foul
15:00
Keve Aluma turnover (traveling)
14:49
Tyrece Radford shooting foul (Anthony Tarke draws the foul)
14:49
Anthony Tarke misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:49
Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
14:49
Anthony Tarke misses regular free throw 2 of 2
14:49
Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
14:35
Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
14:33
Koby Thomas defensive rebound
14:23
Kenan Sarvan offensive foul
14:23
Kenan Sarvan turnover
14:04
Anthony Tarke shooting foul (Justyn Mutts draws the foul)
14:04
+1
Justyn Mutts makes regular free throw 1 of 2
5-5
|
14:04
+1
Justyn Mutts makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5-6
|
13:47
Tyrece Radford personal foul
13:40
Anthony Tarke misses three point jump shot
13:38
Nahiem Alleyne defensive rebound
13:17
+2
Keve Aluma makes two point layup (Hunter Cattoor assists)
5-8
|
12:55
+2
Isaiah Gross makes two point jump shot
7-8
|
12:40
Justyn Mutts turnover (lost ball) (Koby Thomas steals)
12:36
Hunter Cattoor shooting foul (Anthony Tarke draws the foul)
12:36
+1
Anthony Tarke makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-8
|
12:36
+1
Anthony Tarke makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-8
|
12:14
Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
12:12
Koby Thomas defensive rebound
12:04
Koby Thomas turnover (Keve Aluma steals)
11:59
Keve Aluma misses two point layup
11:57
Keve Aluma offensive rebound
11:49
+2
Keve Aluma makes two point layup
9-10
|
11:38
Isaiah Gross misses three point jump shot
11:36
Nahiem Alleyne defensive rebound
11:24
+3
Keve Aluma makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cone assists)
9-13
|
10:48
Eagles turnover (shot clock violation)
10:48
TV timeout
10:28
Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
10:26
Justyn Mutts offensive rebound
10:22
+3
Nahiem Alleyne makes three point jump shot (Hunter Cattoor assists)
9-16
|
9:59
Isaiah Gross misses three point jump shot
9:57
Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
9:57
Anthony Tarke blocks David N'Guessan's two point layup
9:55
Hokies offensive rebound
9:33
Nahiem Alleyne turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Tarke steals)
9:21
Anthony Tarke misses two point jump shot
9:19
Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
9:12
Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
9:10
Koby Thomas defensive rebound
8:47
+3
Anthony Tarke makes three point jump shot (Nendah Tarke assists)
12-16
|
8:29
+3
Hunter Cattoor makes three point jump shot (Nahiem Alleyne assists)
12-19
|
8:11
+2
Koby Thomas makes two point dunk (Dwaine Jones Jr. assists)
14-19
|
7:52
+3
Jalen Cone makes three point jump shot
14-22
|
7:25
Hunter Cattoor personal foul
7:25
TV timeout
7:13
+3
Nendah Tarke makes three point jump shot (Anthony Tarke assists)
17-22
|
6:56
Anthony Tarke personal foul
6:40
Keve Aluma misses two point jump shot
6:38
Keve Aluma offensive rebound
6:34
Keve Aluma misses two point layup
6:32
Tyrece Radford offensive rebound
6:25
Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
6:23
Kenan Sarvan defensive rebound
6:04
Tyrece Radford shooting foul (Nendah Tarke draws the foul)
6:04
Nendah Tarke misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:04
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
6:04
Nendah Tarke misses regular free throw 2 of 2
6:04
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
5:42
+3
Hunter Cattoor makes three point jump shot (Keve Aluma assists)
17-25
|
5:22
Kenan Sarvan turnover
5:15
+3
Justyn Mutts makes three point jump shot (Wabissa Bede assists)
17-28
|
4:52
Kenan Sarvan turnover (lost ball) (Nahiem Alleyne steals)
4:44
+3
Nahiem Alleyne makes three point jump shot (Wabissa Bede assists)
17-31
|
4:04
Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot
4:28
+2
Anthony Tarke makes two point jump shot
19-31
|
4:04
Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot
4:02
Nendah Tarke defensive rebound
3:57
Koby Thomas offensive foul
3:57
Koby Thomas turnover
3:57
TV timeout
3:44
Kaelon Harkema personal foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)
3:44
+1
Keve Aluma makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-33
|
3:44
+1
Keve Aluma makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-32
|
3:44
+1
Keve Aluma makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-33
|
3:32
Keve Aluma personal foul
3:22
Anthony Tarke misses three point jump shot
3:20
Nahiem Alleyne defensive rebound
2:57
Kaelon Harkema shooting foul (Hunter Cattoor draws the foul)
2:57
Hunter Cattoor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
2:44
Anthony Tarke misses three point jump shot
2:57
+1
Hunter Cattoor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-34
|
2:44
Anthony Tarke misses three point jump shot
2:42
Wabissa Bede defensive rebound
2:36
+2
David N'Guessan makes two point layup (Wabissa Bede assists)
19-36
|
2:36
Domantas Sakickas shooting foul (David N'Guessan draws the foul)
2:36
David N'Guessan misses regular free throw 1 of 1
2:36
Koby Thomas defensive rebound
2:11
Jalen Cone personal foul
2:11
Kaelon Harkema misses regular free throw 1 of 1
2:10
Cordell Pemsl defensive rebound
1:55
+3
Nahiem Alleyne makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cone assists)
19-39
|
1:15
Nahiem Alleyne turnover (bad pass) (Koby Thomas steals)
1:34
Kenan Sarvan turnover (bad pass)
1:15
Nahiem Alleyne turnover (bad pass) (Koby Thomas steals)
1:05
Kyle Cardaci misses three point jump shot
1:03
David N'Guessan defensive rebound
0:59
Wabissa Bede turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Cardaci steals)
0:49
Kaelon Harkema offensive foul
0:49
Kaelon Harkema turnover
0:37
Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
0:35
Kyle Cardaci defensive rebound
0:25
+3
Kenan Sarvan makes three point jump shot (Kyle Cardaci assists)
22-39
|
0:01
Isaiah Gross shooting foul (David N'Guessan draws the foul)
0:01
David N'Guessan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
0:01
Koby Thomas defensive rebound
0:01
David N'Guessan misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:01
Koby Thomas defensive rebound
