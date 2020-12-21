|
20:00
|
|
|
Jake Stephens vs. AJ Wilson (Josh Oduro gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:30
|
|
+2
|
Kamdyn Curfman makes two point layup (Greg Parham assists)
|
2-2
|
19:07
|
|
|
Josh Oduro turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:57
|
|
+3
|
Greg Parham makes three point jump shot
|
5-2
|
18:34
|
|
|
Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Myles Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Jake Stephens turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
AJ Wilson misses two point hook shot
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Keydets defensive rebound
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Greg Parham misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Javon Greene turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
17:19
|
|
+2
|
Kamdyn Curfman makes two point jump shot
|
7-2
|
16:55
|
|
+3
|
AJ Wilson makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
7-5
|
16:44
|
|
|
Myles Lewis misses two point layup
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Javon Greene defensive rebound
|
|
16:35
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
7-8
|
16:20
|
|
+3
|
Sean Conway makes three point jump shot (Jake Stephens assists)
|
10-8
|
15:53
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Myles Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Jake Stephens turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Kolek steals)
|
|
15:31
|
|
+3
|
Josh Oduro makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|
10-11
|
15:08
|
|
|
Greg Parham misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Myles Lewis misses two point layup
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
AJ Wilson misses two point layup
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Myles Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Connor Arnold misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Patriots defensive rebound
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Sean Conway defensive rebound
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Sean Conway misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Connor Arnold defensive rebound
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Jump ball. Connor Arnold vs. AJ Wilson (Keydets gains possession)
|
|
12:46
|
|
+2
|
Sean Conway makes two point layup (Trey Bonham assists)
|
12-11
|
12:25
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Sean Conway defensive rebound
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
AJ Wilson blocks Trey Bonham's two point hook shot
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Sean Conway offensive rebound
|
|
11:53
|
|
+2
|
Sean Conway makes two point layup
|
14-11
|
11:39
|
|
|
AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Tragen Fahl defensive rebound
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Sean Conway misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Patriots defensive rebound
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Josh Oduro personal foul
|
|
10:51
|
|
+2
|
Greg Parham makes two point layup (Trey Bonham assists)
|
16-11
|
10:37
|
|
|
Ronald Polite turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:19
|
|
+1
|
Jake Stephens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-11
|
10:19
|
|
+1
|
Jake Stephens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-11
|
10:05
|
|
|
Ronald Polite misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Tanner Mans personal foul (Bahaide Haidara draws the foul)
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Jake Stephens blocks Ronald Polite's two point layup
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Jake Stephens defensive rebound
|
|
9:39
|
|
+2
|
Tanner Mans makes two point layup (Jake Stephens assists)
|
20-11
|
9:16
|
|
|
Ronald Polite misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Ronald Polite misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Tanner Mans defensive rebound
|
|
8:59
|
|
+3
|
Kamdyn Curfman makes three point jump shot (Jake Stephens assists)
|
23-11
|
8:31
|
|
|
Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Tanner Mans defensive rebound
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Greg Parham misses two point layup
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Greg Parham offensive rebound
|
|
8:02
|
|
+2
|
Greg Parham makes two point layup
|
25-11
|
7:46
|
|
|
Tanner Mans shooting foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:46
|
|
+1
|
Javon Greene makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-12
|
7:46
|
|
|
Javon Greene misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Myles Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Javon Greene personal foul (Kamdyn Curfman draws the foul)
|
|
7:13
|
|
+2
|
Myles Lewis makes two point jump shot
|
27-12
|
6:55
|
|
|
Sean Conway personal foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Greg Calixte offensive rebound
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Greg Calixte turnover (bad pass) (Tragen Fahl steals)
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Greg Parham misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Greg Calixte defensive rebound
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Tragen Fahl personal foul (Greg Calixte draws the foul)
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Trey Bonham shooting foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Javon Greene misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Jake Stephens misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:05
|
|
+1
|
Javon Greene makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-13
|
5:48
|
|
|
Jake Stephens misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
5:34
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson makes two point jump shot
|
27-15
|
5:15
|
|
+3
|
Kamdyn Curfman makes three point jump shot (Trey Bonham assists)
|
30-15
|
4:51
|
|
|
AJ Wilson misses two point hook shot
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Jake Stephens defensive rebound
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Kamdyn Curfman turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Kolek steals)
|
|
4:31
|
|
+2
|
Greg Calixte makes two point layup (Javon Greene assists)
|
30-17
|
4:16
|
|
|
AJ Wilson personal foul (Myles Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Kamdyn Curfman turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Kolek steals)
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Ronald Polite misses two point layup
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
AJ Wilson offensive rebound
|
|
4:03
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson makes two point layup
|
30-19
|
3:40
|
|
|
Sean Conway misses two point layup
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Jake Stephens offensive rebound
|
|
3:35
|
|
+2
|
Jake Stephens makes two point layup
|
32-19
|
3:19
|
|
+2
|
Javon Greene makes two point layup
|
32-21
|
2:37
|
|
|
Ronald Polite misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Greg Parham misses two point layup
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Greg Calixte defensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Ronald Polite misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Patriots offensive rebound
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Jake Stephens personal foul
|
|
2:30
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Kolek makes two point jump shot
|
32-23
|
2:06
|
|
|
Jamal Hartwell II personal foul (Jake Stephens draws the foul)
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek personal foul (Kamdyn Curfman draws the foul)
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Kamdyn Curfman misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Javon Greene turnover (lost ball)
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Kamdyn Curfman misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Jake Stephens offensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Greg Calixte personal foul (Jake Stephens draws the foul)
|
|
1:20
|
|
+1
|
Jake Stephens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-23
|
1:20
|
|
+1
|
Jake Stephens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-23
|
0:57
|
|
+3
|
AJ Wilson makes three point jump shot (Jamal Hartwell II assists)
|
34-26
|
0:39
|
|
|
Greg Parham turnover (lost ball) (Ronald Polite steals)
|
|
0:33
|
|
+2
|
Ronald Polite makes two point layup
|
34-28
|
0:06
|
|
|
Greg Parham turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Kolek steals)
|
|
0:01
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot
|
34-31
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|