SEMO
INDST

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
SEMO
Redhawks
24
INDST
Sycamores
32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Sycamores gains possession)  
19:31 +2 Cooper Neese makes two point layup 0-2
19:05   Nana Akenten misses three point jump shot  
19:03   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
18:59   Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot  
18:57   Nygal Russell defensive rebound  
18:47   Nygal Russell offensive foul  
18:47   Nygal Russell turnover  
18:37   Jake Laravia offensive foul  
18:37   Jake Laravia turnover  
18:18   DQ Nicholas turnover (out of bounds)  
18:18   Julian Larry misses three point jump shot  
18:16   Tre Williams offensive rebound  
18:16   Nolan Taylor personal foul  
18:13   Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot  
18:11   Chris Harris defensive rebound  
18:06   Chris Harris turnover (bad pass)  
17:58 +2 Tre Williams makes two point layup 0-4
17:36   Nate Johnson offensive foul  
17:36   Nate Johnson turnover  
17:28   Nate Johnson personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)  
17:10   Tre Williams turnover (bad pass) (Nana Akenten steals)  
17:04   DQ Nicholas turnover (out of bounds)  
16:52 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point layup 0-6
16:52   Eric Reed Jr. shooting foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
16:52 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 1 0-7
16:37   Manny Patterson turnover (traveling)  
16:27   Nana Akenten shooting foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)  
16:25 +1 Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-8
16:25 +1 Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-9
16:04 +2 Darrious Agnew makes two point layup 2-9
15:46   Tre Williams turnover (traveling)  
15:46   TV timeout  
15:18   Jake Laravia shooting foul (Nana Akenten draws the foul)  
15:18   Nana Akenten misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
15:18 +1 Nana Akenten makes regular free throw 2 of 3 3-9
15:18 +1 Nana Akenten makes regular free throw 2 of 3 3-9
15:18 +1 Nana Akenten makes regular free throw 3 of 3 4-9
14:59   Tre Williams turnover (bad pass) (DQ Nicholas steals)  
14:54   DQ Nicholas misses two point jump shot  
14:51   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
14:31 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point jump shot 4-11
14:10   DQ Nicholas misses three point jump shot  
14:08   Cobie Barnes defensive rebound  
13:46   Darrious Agnew personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)  
13:42 +2 Cobie Barnes makes two point layup (Tobias Howard Jr. assists) 4-13
13:19   Eric Reed Jr. misses two point layup  
13:17   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
13:16   Tyreke Key turnover (bad pass)  
12:56 +3 Dylan Branson makes three point jump shot (Jordan Love assists) 7-13
12:44   Dylan Branson personal foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)  
12:44   Randy Miller Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
12:44   Nolan Taylor defensive rebound  
12:19   Dylan Branson turnover (bad pass) (Ndongo Ndaw steals)  
12:12   Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot  
12:10   Nolan Taylor defensive rebound  
11:53   Nygal Russell turnover (traveling)  
11:53   TV timeout  
11:36 +2 Randy Miller Jr. makes two point jump shot 7-15
11:11   Jordan Love misses two point jump shot  
11:09   Nolan Taylor offensive rebound  
10:57   Cobie Barnes turnover (traveling)  
10:34   Nygal Russell misses two point layup  
10:32   Nolan Taylor offensive rebound  
10:28 +2 Nolan Taylor makes two point layup 9-15
10:23 +3 Cobie Barnes makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists) 9-18
9:58   Cooper Neese shooting foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)  
9:58 +1 Chris Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-18
9:31   Cobie Barnes misses two point jump shot  
9:29   Nana Akenten defensive rebound  
9:16   Chris Harris turnover (bad pass) (Randy Miller Jr. steals)  
8:55 +2 Chris Harris makes two point jump shot 13-20
8:35   Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Darrious Agnew steals)  
8:29 +3 Eric Reed Jr. makes three point jump shot (Nana Akenten assists) 16-20
8:00   Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot  
7:58   Nana Akenten defensive rebound  
7:49   Nana Akenten misses two point jump shot  
7:38 +3 Randy Miller Jr. makes three point jump shot (Cooper Neese assists) 16-23
7:17   Cooper Neese personal foul  
7:17   TV timeout  
7:16   Nana Akenten misses three point jump shot  
7:14   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
6:47   Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot  
6:45   Julian Larry offensive rebound  
6:38   Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot  
6:36   Darrious Agnew defensive rebound  
6:25   Darrious Agnew misses two point layup  
6:23   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
6:19   DQ Nicholas shooting foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
6:19 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-24
6:19 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-25
5:59   Nolan Taylor misses two point jump shot  
5:41   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
5:41   Nana Akenten misses three point jump shot  
5:39   Cobie Barnes defensive rebound  
4:55   Eric Reed Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:53   Nolan Taylor offensive rebound  
4:51 +2 Tre Williams makes two point layup 16-27
4:35 +3 Chris Harris makes three point jump shot (Nolan Taylor assists) 19-27
3:38   DQ Nicholas misses two point jump shot  
4:11   Cobie Barnes misses two point jump shot  
4:09   DQ Nicholas defensive rebound  
3:38   DQ Nicholas misses two point jump shot  
3:36   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
3:28   Tyreke Key offensive foul  
3:28   Tyreke Key turnover  
3:28   TV timeout  
3:16   Dylan Branson turnover (bad pass) (Julian Larry steals)  
3:10   Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot  
3:08   Dylan Branson defensive rebound  
2:49   Jordan Love misses two point layup  
2:47   Cobie Barnes defensive rebound  
2:43   DQ Nicholas personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
2:43 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-28
2:43 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-29
2:22   Tyreke Key shooting foul (Nolan Taylor draws the foul)  
2:22   Nolan Taylor misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:46 +2 Manny Patterson makes two point hook shot 22-29
2:22 +1 Nolan Taylor makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-29
2:00   Tre Williams misses two point layup  
1:58   Manny Patterson defensive rebound  
1:46 +2 Manny Patterson makes two point hook shot 22-29
1:35   Cobie Barnes turnover (bad pass) (Eric Reed Jr. steals)  
1:30   Julian Larry personal foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)  
1:30   Chris Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:30   Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound  
1:16 +2 Tobias Howard Jr. makes two point jump shot 22-31
1:01   Manny Patterson offensive foul  
1:01   Manny Patterson turnover  
0:46   Eric Reed Jr. shooting foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)  
0:45   Tre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:27 +2 Nana Akenten makes two point layup 24-32
0:45 +1 Tre Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-32
0:31   Nygal Russell misses three point jump shot  
0:29   Nana Akenten offensive rebound  
0:27 +2 Nana Akenten makes two point layup 24-32

2nd Half
SEMO
Redhawks
42
INDST
Sycamores
40

Time Team Play Score
19:49   DQ Nicholas turnover (bad pass) (Cooper Neese steals)  
19:45 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point layup (Cooper Neese assists) 24-34
19:30   Julian Larry personal foul  
19:15   Nygal Russell misses three point jump shot  
19:13   Julian Larry defensive rebound  
18:53   Nana Akenten shooting foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)  
18:53   Jake Laravia misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:53 +1 Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-35
18:35 +2 Chris Harris makes two point layup 26-35
18:24   Nolan Taylor shooting foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)  
18:24 +1 Tre Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-36
18:24 +1 Tre Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-37
18:09   Nygal Russell turnover (lost ball) (Jake Laravia steals)  
17:48   DQ Nicholas shooting foul (Cooper Neese draws the foul)  
17:48 +1 Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-38
17:48 +1 Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-39
17:31   DQ Nicholas turnover (lost ball) (Julian Larry steals)  
17:28   Julian Larry misses two point layup  
17:26   Jake Laravia offensive rebound  
17:25   Jake Laravia misses two point layup  
17:23   Chris Harris defensive rebound  
17:18   Chris Harris misses three point jump shot  
17:16   Nolan Taylor offensive rebound  
17:16 +2 Nolan Taylor makes two point layup 28-39
17:12   Nygal Russell shooting foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)  
17:12 +1 Tre Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-40
17:12 +1 Tre Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-41
16:57   Cooper Neese shooting foul (Jordan Love draws the foul)  
16:57   Jordan Love misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:57 +1 Jordan Love makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-41
16:43   Darrious Agnew personal foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)  
16:40   Jake Laravia turnover (lost ball) (Nana Akenten steals)  
16:26   Julian Larry shooting foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)  
16:26 +1 Chris Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-41
16:26 +1 Chris Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-41
16:01   Tre Williams misses two point layup  
15:59   Jordan Love defensive rebound  
15:57   Nana Akenten offensive foul  
15:57   Nana Akenten turnover  
15:57   TV timeout  
15:49   Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot  
15:47   Darrious Agnew defensive rebound  
15:30   Chris Harris misses two point jump shot  
15:28   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
15:12   Darrious Agnew blocks Randy Miller Jr.'s two point layup  
15:10   Sycamores offensive rebound  
15:00 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists) 31-43
14:44 +2 Chris Harris makes two point layup 33-43
14:31 +2 Tre Williams makes two point layup (Randy Miller Jr. assists) 33-45
14:15   Eric Reed Jr. turnover (out of bounds)  
14:00 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point dunk (Tobias Howard Jr. assists) 33-47
13:57   Redhawks 30 second timeout  
13:57   TV timeout  
13:37   Jordan Love misses two point jump shot  
13:35   Eric Reed Jr. offensive rebound  
13:32   Chris Harris misses three point jump shot  
13:30   Jake Laravia defensive rebound  
13:23   Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:21   Jordan Love defensive rebound  
13:13   Jordan Love misses two point jump shot  
13:11   Chris Harris offensive rebound  
13:07   Chris Harris misses two point layup  
13:05   Jake Laravia defensive rebound  
12:39   Jake Laravia misses two point jump shot  
12:39   Tre Williams offensive rebound  
12:39   Nana Akenten shooting foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)  
12:39 +1 Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-48
12:39 +1 Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-49
12:24 +3 Eric Reed Jr. makes three point jump shot (Chris Harris assists) 36-49
12:11   Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot  
12:09   Randy Miller Jr. offensive rebound  
12:05 +3