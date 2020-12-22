SEMO
INDST
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|(Sycamores gains possession)
|19:31
|
|+2
|Cooper Neese makes two point layup
|0-2
|19:05
|
|Nana Akenten misses three point jump shot
|19:03
|
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|18:59
|
|Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
|18:57
|
|Nygal Russell defensive rebound
|18:47
|
|Nygal Russell offensive foul
|18:47
|
|Nygal Russell turnover
|18:37
|
|Jake Laravia offensive foul
|18:37
|
|Jake Laravia turnover
|18:18
|
|DQ Nicholas turnover (out of bounds)
|18:18
|
|Julian Larry misses three point jump shot
|18:16
|
|Tre Williams offensive rebound
|18:16
|
|Nolan Taylor personal foul
|18:13
|
|Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
|18:11
|
|Chris Harris defensive rebound
|18:06
|
|Chris Harris turnover (bad pass)
|17:58
|
|+2
|Tre Williams makes two point layup
|0-4
|17:36
|
|Nate Johnson offensive foul
|17:36
|
|Nate Johnson turnover
|17:28
|
|Nate Johnson personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|17:10
|
|Tre Williams turnover (bad pass) (Nana Akenten steals)
|17:04
|
|DQ Nicholas turnover (out of bounds)
|16:52
|
|+2
|Tyreke Key makes two point layup
|0-6
|16:52
|
|Eric Reed Jr. shooting foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
|16:52
|
|+1
|Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|0-7
|16:37
|
|Manny Patterson turnover (traveling)
|16:27
|
|Nana Akenten shooting foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)
|16:25
|
|+1
|Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-8
|16:25
|
|+1
|Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-9
|16:04
|
|+2
|Darrious Agnew makes two point layup
|2-9
|15:46
|
|Tre Williams turnover (traveling)
|15:46
|
|TV timeout
|15:18
|
|Jake Laravia shooting foul (Nana Akenten draws the foul)
|15:18
|
|Nana Akenten misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|15:18
|
|+1
|Nana Akenten makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|3-9
|15:18
|
|+1
|Nana Akenten makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|3-9
|15:18
|
|+1
|Nana Akenten makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|4-9
|14:59
|
|Tre Williams turnover (bad pass) (DQ Nicholas steals)
|14:54
|
|DQ Nicholas misses two point jump shot
|14:51
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|14:31
|
|+2
|Tyreke Key makes two point jump shot
|4-11
|14:10
|
|DQ Nicholas misses three point jump shot
|14:08
|
|Cobie Barnes defensive rebound
|13:46
|
|Darrious Agnew personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|13:42
|
|+2
|Cobie Barnes makes two point layup (Tobias Howard Jr. assists)
|4-13
|13:19
|
|Eric Reed Jr. misses two point layup
|13:17
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|13:16
|
|Tyreke Key turnover (bad pass)
|12:56
|
|+3
|Dylan Branson makes three point jump shot (Jordan Love assists)
|7-13
|12:44
|
|Dylan Branson personal foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)
|12:44
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:44
|
|Nolan Taylor defensive rebound
|12:19
|
|Dylan Branson turnover (bad pass) (Ndongo Ndaw steals)
|12:12
|
|Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
|12:10
|
|Nolan Taylor defensive rebound
|11:53
|
|Nygal Russell turnover (traveling)
|11:53
|
|TV timeout
|11:36
|
|+2
|Randy Miller Jr. makes two point jump shot
|7-15
|11:11
|
|Jordan Love misses two point jump shot
|11:09
|
|Nolan Taylor offensive rebound
|10:57
|
|Cobie Barnes turnover (traveling)
|10:34
|
|Nygal Russell misses two point layup
|10:32
|
|Nolan Taylor offensive rebound
|10:28
|
|+2
|Nolan Taylor makes two point layup
|9-15
|10:23
|
|+3
|Cobie Barnes makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
|9-18
|9:58
|
|Cooper Neese shooting foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)
|9:58
|
|+1
|Chris Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-18
|9:31
|
|Cobie Barnes misses two point jump shot
|9:29
|
|Nana Akenten defensive rebound
|9:16
|
|Chris Harris turnover (bad pass) (Randy Miller Jr. steals)
|8:55
|
|+2
|Chris Harris makes two point jump shot
|13-20
|8:35
|
|Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Darrious Agnew steals)
|8:29
|
|+3
|Eric Reed Jr. makes three point jump shot (Nana Akenten assists)
|16-20
|8:00
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:58
|
|Nana Akenten defensive rebound
|7:49
|
|Nana Akenten misses two point jump shot
|7:38
|
|+3
|Randy Miller Jr. makes three point jump shot (Cooper Neese assists)
|16-23
|7:17
|
|Cooper Neese personal foul
|7:17
|
|TV timeout
|7:16
|
|Nana Akenten misses three point jump shot
|7:14
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|6:47
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot
|6:45
|
|Julian Larry offensive rebound
|6:38
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:36
|
|Darrious Agnew defensive rebound
|6:25
|
|Darrious Agnew misses two point layup
|6:23
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|6:19
|
|DQ Nicholas shooting foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
|6:19
|
|+1
|Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-24
|6:19
|
|+1
|Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-25
|5:59
|
|Nolan Taylor misses two point jump shot
|5:41
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|5:41
|
|Nana Akenten misses three point jump shot
|5:39
|
|Cobie Barnes defensive rebound
|4:55
|
|Eric Reed Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:53
|
|Nolan Taylor offensive rebound
|4:51
|
|+2
|Tre Williams makes two point layup
|16-27
|4:35
|
|+3
|Chris Harris makes three point jump shot (Nolan Taylor assists)
|19-27
|3:38
|
|DQ Nicholas misses two point jump shot
|4:11
|
|Cobie Barnes misses two point jump shot
|4:09
|
|DQ Nicholas defensive rebound
|3:38
|
|DQ Nicholas misses two point jump shot
|3:36
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|3:28
|
|Tyreke Key offensive foul
|3:28
|
|Tyreke Key turnover
|3:28
|
|TV timeout
|3:16
|
|Dylan Branson turnover (bad pass) (Julian Larry steals)
|3:10
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:08
|
|Dylan Branson defensive rebound
|2:49
|
|Jordan Love misses two point layup
|2:47
|
|Cobie Barnes defensive rebound
|2:43
|
|DQ Nicholas personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
|2:43
|
|+1
|Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-28
|2:43
|
|+1
|Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-29
|2:22
|
|Tyreke Key shooting foul (Nolan Taylor draws the foul)
|2:22
|
|Nolan Taylor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:46
|
|+2
|Manny Patterson makes two point hook shot
|22-29
|2:22
|
|+1
|Nolan Taylor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-29
|2:00
|
|Tre Williams misses two point layup
|1:58
|
|Manny Patterson defensive rebound
|1:46
|
|+2
|Manny Patterson makes two point hook shot
|22-29
|1:35
|
|Cobie Barnes turnover (bad pass) (Eric Reed Jr. steals)
|1:30
|
|Julian Larry personal foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)
|1:30
|
|Chris Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:30
|
|Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound
|1:16
|
|+2
|Tobias Howard Jr. makes two point jump shot
|22-31
|1:01
|
|Manny Patterson offensive foul
|1:01
|
|Manny Patterson turnover
|0:46
|
|Eric Reed Jr. shooting foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|0:45
|
|Tre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:27
|
|+2
|Nana Akenten makes two point layup
|24-32
|0:45
|
|+1
|Tre Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-32
|0:31
|
|Nygal Russell misses three point jump shot
|0:29
|
|Nana Akenten offensive rebound
|0:27
|
|+2
|Nana Akenten makes two point layup
|24-32
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:49
|
|DQ Nicholas turnover (bad pass) (Cooper Neese steals)
|19:45
|
|+2
|Tyreke Key makes two point layup (Cooper Neese assists)
|24-34
|19:30
|
|Julian Larry personal foul
|19:15
|
|Nygal Russell misses three point jump shot
|19:13
|
|Julian Larry defensive rebound
|18:53
|
|Nana Akenten shooting foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)
|18:53
|
|Jake Laravia misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:53
|
|+1
|Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-35
|18:35
|
|+2
|Chris Harris makes two point layup
|26-35
|18:24
|
|Nolan Taylor shooting foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|18:24
|
|+1
|Tre Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-36
|18:24
|
|+1
|Tre Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-37
|18:09
|
|Nygal Russell turnover (lost ball) (Jake Laravia steals)
|17:48
|
|DQ Nicholas shooting foul (Cooper Neese draws the foul)
|17:48
|
|+1
|Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-38
|17:48
|
|+1
|Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-39
|17:31
|
|DQ Nicholas turnover (lost ball) (Julian Larry steals)
|17:28
|
|Julian Larry misses two point layup
|17:26
|
|Jake Laravia offensive rebound
|17:25
|
|Jake Laravia misses two point layup
|17:23
|
|Chris Harris defensive rebound
|17:18
|
|Chris Harris misses three point jump shot
|17:16
|
|Nolan Taylor offensive rebound
|17:16
|
|+2
|Nolan Taylor makes two point layup
|28-39
|17:12
|
|Nygal Russell shooting foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|17:12
|
|+1
|Tre Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-40
|17:12
|
|+1
|Tre Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-41
|16:57
|
|Cooper Neese shooting foul (Jordan Love draws the foul)
|16:57
|
|Jordan Love misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:57
|
|+1
|Jordan Love makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-41
|16:43
|
|Darrious Agnew personal foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)
|16:40
|
|Jake Laravia turnover (lost ball) (Nana Akenten steals)
|16:26
|
|Julian Larry shooting foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)
|16:26
|
|+1
|Chris Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-41
|16:26
|
|+1
|Chris Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-41
|16:01
|
|Tre Williams misses two point layup
|15:59
|
|Jordan Love defensive rebound
|15:57
|
|Nana Akenten offensive foul
|15:57
|
|Nana Akenten turnover
|15:57
|
|TV timeout
|15:49
|
|Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
|15:47
|
|Darrious Agnew defensive rebound
|15:30
|
|Chris Harris misses two point jump shot
|15:28
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|15:12
|
|Darrious Agnew blocks Randy Miller Jr.'s two point layup
|15:10
|
|Sycamores offensive rebound
|15:00
|
|+2
|Jake Laravia makes two point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists)
|31-43
|14:44
|
|+2
|Chris Harris makes two point layup
|33-43
|14:31
|
|+2
|Tre Williams makes two point layup (Randy Miller Jr. assists)
|33-45
|14:15
|
|Eric Reed Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|14:00
|
|+2
|Jake Laravia makes two point dunk (Tobias Howard Jr. assists)
|33-47
|13:57
|
|Redhawks 30 second timeout
|13:57
|
|TV timeout
|13:37
|
|Jordan Love misses two point jump shot
|13:35
|
|Eric Reed Jr. offensive rebound
|13:32
|
|Chris Harris misses three point jump shot
|13:30
|
|Jake Laravia defensive rebound
|13:23
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:21
|
|Jordan Love defensive rebound
|13:13
|
|Jordan Love misses two point jump shot
|13:11
|
|Chris Harris offensive rebound
|13:07
|
|Chris Harris misses two point layup
|13:05
|
|Jake Laravia defensive rebound
|12:39
|
|Jake Laravia misses two point jump shot
|12:39
|
|Tre Williams offensive rebound
|12:39
|
|Nana Akenten shooting foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)
|12:39
|
|+1
|Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-48
|12:39
|
|+1
|Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-49
|12:24
|
|+3
|Eric Reed Jr. makes three point jump shot (Chris Harris assists)
|36-49
|12:11
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:09
|
|Randy Miller Jr. offensive rebound
|12:05
|
|+3