|
20:00
|
|
|
Luka Garza vs. Myles Johnson (Scarlet Knights gains possession)
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights offensive rebound
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Young steals)
|
|
19:06
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis makes two point dunk (Jacob Young assists)
|
0-2
|
18:53
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:34
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
18:24
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point layup (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
4-2
|
17:51
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young makes two point jump shot
|
4-4
|
17:30
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
17:16
|
|
+3
|
Montez Mathis makes three point jump shot (Jacob Young assists)
|
4-7
|
16:59
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
16:51
|
|
+3
|
CJ Fredrick makes three point jump shot (Luka Garza assists)
|
7-7
|
16:30
|
|
|
Luka Garza blocks Ron Harper Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Mamadou Doucoure offensive rebound
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Mamadou Doucoure misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Montez Mathis offensive rebound
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Luka Garza blocks Montez Mathis's two point jump shot
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
16:06
|
|
+2
|
Joe Wieskamp makes two point layup (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
9-7
|
16:06
|
|
|
Geo Baker misses two point layup
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Geo Baker blocks CJ Fredrick's two point layup
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses two point layup
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon turnover (bad pass) (Montez Mathis steals)
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses two point layup
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Myles Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
15:17
|
|
+2
|
Myles Johnson makes two point jump shot (Montez Mathis assists)
|
9-9
|
15:10
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Jacob Young defensive rebound
|
|
15:04
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis makes two point layup (Jacob Young assists)
|
9-11
|
14:47
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick misses two point layup
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Montez Mathis defensive rebound
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Jacob Young turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Bohannon steals)
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy shooting foul (Joe Wieskamp draws the foul)
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell defensive rebound
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Jack Nunge blocks Myles Johnson's two point dunk
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Hawkeyes defensive rebound
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Myles Johnson misses two point hook shot
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Myles Johnson personal foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Jack Nunge blocks Caleb McConnell's two point layup
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell offensive rebound
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick blocks Dean Reiber's three point jump shot
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint turnover (bad pass) (Dean Reiber steals)
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Geo Baker turnover (lost ball) (Keegan Murray steals)
|
|
11:45
|
|
+2
|
Patrick McCaffery makes two point layup (Keegan Murray assists)
|
11-11
|
11:31
|
|
+2
|
Geo Baker makes two point jump shot
|
11-13
|
11:22
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy shooting foul (Jack Nunge draws the foul)
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:22
|
|
+1
|
Jack Nunge makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-13
|
11:22
|
|
+1
|
Jack Nunge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-13
|
10:59
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Dean Reiber offensive rebound
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses two point layup
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. blocks Joe Toussaint's two point layup
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Keegan Murray personal foul
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Montez Mathis turnover (lost ball) (Joe Toussaint steals)
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery misses two point dunk
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Keegan Murray offensive rebound
|
|
10:05
|
|
+2
|
Keegan Murray makes two point dunk
|
15-13
|
9:54
|
|
+2
|
Geo Baker makes two point jump shot
|
15-15
|
9:32
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery misses two point layup
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Luka Garza offensive rebound
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Luka Garza turnover (lost ball) (Geo Baker steals)
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Geo Baker misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Keegan Murray misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Geo Baker defensive rebound
|
|
9:07
|
|
+3
|
Montez Mathis makes three point jump shot (Ron Harper Jr. assists)
|
15-18
|
8:49
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp turnover (lost ball) (Ron Harper Jr. steals)
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Keegan Murray shooting foul (Ron Harper Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Geo Baker defensive rebound
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick personal foul (Jacob Young draws the foul)
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Myles Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Jack Nunge steals)
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon turnover (bad pass) (Myles Johnson steals)
|
|
7:50
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young makes two point dunk (Myles Johnson assists)
|
15-20
|
7:31
|
|
+3
|
Luka Garza makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
18-20
|
7:07
|
|
+2
|
Paul Mulcahy makes two point layup (Montez Mathis assists)
|
18-22
|
7:07
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick shooting foul (Paul Mulcahy draws the foul)
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:07
|
|
+1
|
Paul Mulcahy makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
18-23
|
7:04
|
|
|
Tony Perkins turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Young steals)
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy misses two point layup
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Montez Mathis personal foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Tony Perkins misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Luka Garza offensive rebound
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses two point layup
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Hawkeyes offensive rebound
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Jump ball. Luka Garza vs. Dean Reiber (Hawkeyes gains possession)
|
|
6:18
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bohannon makes two point jump shot
|
20-23
|
5:53
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Ahron Ulis defensive rebound
|
|
5:30
|
|
+3
|
Jack Nunge makes three point jump shot (Ahron Ulis assists)
|
23-23
|
5:01
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses two point layup
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
|
4:52
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Bohannon makes three point jump shot
|
26-23
|
4:22
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell offensive foul
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell turnover
|
|
4:13
|
|
+2
|
Ahron Ulis makes two point layup
|
28-23
|
3:52
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Jack Nunge turnover (bad pass) (Myles Johnson steals)
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Geo Baker misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Montez Mathis offensive rebound
|
|
3:29
|
|
+3
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes three point jump shot (Caleb McConnell assists)
|
28-26
|
3:10
|
|
|
Montez Mathis shooting foul
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:10
|
|
+1
|
Tony Perkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-26
|
3:10
|
|
|
Tony Perkins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Jack Nunge offensive rebound
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy blocks Ahron Ulis's two point layup
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Ahron Ulis offensive rebound
|
|
2:31
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Bohannon makes three point jump shot (Ahron Ulis assists)
|
32-26
|
2:31
|
|
+3
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes three point jump shot (Geo Baker assists)
|
32-29
|
2:20
|
|
|
Jack Nunge misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Geo Baker defensive rebound
|
|
2:11
|
|
+3
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes three point jump shot (Geo Baker assists)
|
32-32
|
1:38
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy offensive rebound
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Jack Nunge blocks Paul Mulcahy's two point layup
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Dean Reiber personal foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
0:51
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-32
|
0:51
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights 30 second timeout
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
+3
|
Paul Mulcahy makes three point jump shot (Jacob Young assists)
|
33-35
|
0:05
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point layup (Jack Nunge assists)
|
35-35
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|