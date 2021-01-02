|
20:00
|
|
|
Trevion Williams vs. Kofi Cockburn (Da'Monte Williams gains possession)
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Trent Frazier misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|
|
19:34
|
|
+3
|
Sasha Stefanovic makes three point jump shot (Eric Hunter Jr. assists)
|
3-0
|
19:14
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point jump shot
|
3-2
|
18:57
|
|
+2
|
Mason Gillis makes two point layup (Trevion Williams assists)
|
5-2
|
18:40
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|
|
17:54
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point jump shot
|
7-2
|
17:37
|
|
|
Brandon Newman shooting foul (Da'Monte Williams draws the foul)
|
|
17:37
|
|
+1
|
Da'Monte Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-3
|
17:37
|
|
+1
|
Da'Monte Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-4
|
17:19
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Mason Gillis misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Trent Frazier misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Mason Gillis misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Trent Frazier defensive rebound
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Trevion Williams offensive rebound
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn blocks Trevion Williams's two point jump shot
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. personal foul (Ayo Dosunmu draws the foul)
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic personal foul (Giorgi Bezhanishvili draws the foul)
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili misses two point reverse layup
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Coleman Hawkins blocks Brandon Newman's two point layup
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Brandon Newman offensive rebound
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Brandon Newman misses two point layup
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo defensive rebound
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Zach Edey blocks Ayo Dosunmu's two point jump shot
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Zach Edey defensive rebound
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Zach Edey turnover (lost ball)
|
|
14:14
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point layup (Trent Frazier assists)
|
7-6
|
14:00
|
|
+2
|
Zach Edey makes two point layup (Ethan Morton assists)
|
9-6
|
13:48
|
|
+2
|
Coleman Hawkins makes two point layup (Giorgi Bezhanishvili assists)
|
9-8
|
13:49
|
|
|
Ethan Morton shooting foul (Coleman Hawkins draws the foul)
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Coleman Hawkins misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Zach Edey defensive rebound
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Zach Edey misses two point hook shot
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Coleman Hawkins defensive rebound
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Zach Edey defensive rebound
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Jaden Ivey misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Coleman Hawkins offensive rebound
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Zach Edey shooting foul (Ayo Dosunmu draws the foul)
|
|
12:28
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-9
|
12:28
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-10
|
12:12
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses two point hook shot
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Trent Frazier defensive rebound
|
|
12:04
|
|
+2
|
Andre Curbelo makes two point driving layup
|
9-12
|
11:46
|
|
|
Adam Miller personal foul (Trevion Williams draws the foul)
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses two point layup
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo turnover (double dribble)
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Jaden Ivey misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo turnover (bad pass) (Eric Hunter Jr. steals)
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Brandon Newman misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Mason Gillis personal foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
10:26
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point jump shot (Da'Monte Williams assists)
|
9-14
|
9:54
|
|
|
Brandon Newman misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
9:48
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point alley-oop dunk (Andre Curbelo assists)
|
9-16
|
9:48
|
|
|
Boilermakers 30 second timeout
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn blocks Zach Edey's two point dunk
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Fighting Illini defensive rebound
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Zach Edey defensive rebound
|
|
8:45
|
|
+2
|
Zach Edey makes two point dunk (Eric Hunter Jr. assists)
|
11-16
|
8:24
|
|
|
Trent Frazier offensive foul (Sasha Stefanovic draws the foul)
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Trent Frazier turnover
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Zach Edey blocks Ayo Dosunmu's two point floating jump shot
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Brandon Newman turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:29
|
|
+3
|
Adam Miller makes three point jump shot (Giorgi Bezhanishvili assists)
|
11-19
|
7:02
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Newman makes two point jump shot
|
13-19
|
6:42
|
|
|
Zach Edey blocks Kofi Cockburn's two point jump shot
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Fighting Illini offensive rebound
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn turnover (lost ball) (Eric Hunter Jr. steals)
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili blocks Eric Hunter Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili defensive rebound
|
|
6:17
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point layup (Giorgi Bezhanishvili assists)
|
13-21
|
6:01
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Newman makes three point jump shot (Aaron Wheeler assists)
|
16-21
|
5:43
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Adam Miller offensive rebound
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Trent Frazier turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Brandon Newman turnover (bad pass) (Giorgi Bezhanishvili steals)
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Mason Gillis turnover (bad pass) (Trent Frazier steals)
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Trevion Williams blocks Da'Monte Williams's two point driving layup
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Isaiah Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Mason Gillis personal foul (Da'Monte Williams draws the foul)
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Jaden Ivey defensive rebound
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili personal foul (Trevion Williams draws the foul)
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:32
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
18-21
|
3:12
|
|
|
Ethan Morton personal foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Jaden Ivey defensive rebound
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu offensive rebound
|
|
2:31
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point jump shot
|
18-23
|
2:07
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
20-23
|
1:50
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point hook shot (Andre Curbelo assists)
|
20-25
|
1:19
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
1:08
|
|
+3
|
Da'Monte Williams makes three point jump shot (Andre Curbelo assists)
|
20-28
|
1:05
|
|
|
Fighting Illini 30 second timeout
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Zach Edey misses two point alley-oop dunk
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
0:42
|
|
+3
|
Da'Monte Williams makes three point jump shot (Andre Curbelo assists)
|
20-31
|
0:22
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams blocks Jaden Ivey's two point jump shot
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Trent Frazier defensive rebound
|
|
0:16
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point driving layup (Trent Frazier assists)
|
20-33
|
0:05
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo personal foul (Isaiah Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
0:02
|
|
+3
|
Aaron Wheeler makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Thompson assists)
|
23-33
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|