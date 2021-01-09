|
20:00
Julian Champagnie vs. Christian Bishop (Damien Jefferson gains possession)
19:51
+3
Shereef Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Christian Bishop assists)
0-3
19:28
Vince Cole misses two point jump shot
|
19:26
Arnaldo Toro offensive rebound
|
19:19
+2
Arnaldo Toro makes two point layup
2-3
|
19:04
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
|
19:02
Christian Bishop offensive rebound
|
18:48
+3
Denzel Mahoney makes three point jump shot (Damien Jefferson assists)
2-6
|
18:31
+2
Julian Champagnie makes two point jump shot
4-6
|
18:24
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
|
18:22
Greg Williams Jr. defensive rebound
|
18:15
Greg Williams Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Mitch Ballock steals)
|
17:58
Christian Bishop misses two point layup
|
17:56
Christian Bishop offensive rebound
|
17:55
+2
Christian Bishop makes two point layup
4-8
|
17:36
+2
Julian Champagnie makes two point layup
6-8
|
17:13
Julian Champagnie blocks Christian Bishop's two point layup
|
17:11
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
|
17:04
+3
Julian Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
9-8
|
16:42
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|
16:40
Damien Jefferson offensive rebound
|
16:34
+2
Damien Jefferson makes two point layup
9-10
|
16:21
+2
Julian Champagnie makes two point jump shot
11-10
|
16:04
Shereef Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
16:02
Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound
|
16:01
Greg Williams Jr. personal foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
|
15:59
+2
Shereef Mitchell makes two point jump shot
11-12
|
15:36
+2
Arnaldo Toro makes two point jump shot (Greg Williams Jr. assists)
13-12
|
15:19
+2
Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point dunk (Damien Jefferson assists)
13-14
|
15:19
Julian Champagnie shooting foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
|
15:19
TV timeout
|
15:19
+1
Ryan Kalkbrenner makes regular free throw 1 of 1
13-15
|
15:03
Posh Alexander misses three point jump shot
|
15:01
Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|
14:52
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|
14:50
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
|
14:42
+2
Isaih Moore makes two point layup
15-15
|
14:24
+3
Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot
15-18
|
14:06
Isaih Moore misses two point layup
|
14:04
Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|
13:57
+2
Damien Jefferson makes two point layup (Mitch Ballock assists)
15-20
|
13:29
Julian Champagnie misses two point jump shot
|
13:37
Shereef Mitchell defensive rebound
|
13:00
Ryan Kalkbrenner misses two point jump shot
|
12:58
Posh Alexander defensive rebound
|
12:50
+2
Marcellus Earlington makes two point layup (Rasheem Dunn assists)
17-20
|
12:28
Jett Canfield turnover (out of bounds)
|
12:02
+2
Rasheem Dunn makes two point jump shot
19-20
|
11:32
+3
Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot
19-23
|
11:15
Isaih Moore misses three point jump shot
|
11:13
Mitch Ballock defensive rebound
|
10:59
+3
Alex O'Connell makes three point jump shot (Mitch Ballock assists)
19-26
|
10:42
Isaih Moore misses two point layup
|
10:40
Alex O'Connell defensive rebound
|
10:23
+2
Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup (Alex O'Connell assists)
19-28
|
10:17
Red Storm 30 second timeout
|
10:17
TV timeout
|
10:08
Rasheem Dunn turnover (bad pass) (Denzel Mahoney steals)
|
9:47
Denzel Mahoney misses two point jump shot
|
9:45
Josh Roberts defensive rebound
|
9:30
+2
Marcellus Earlington makes two point jump shot
21-28
|
9:22
+3
Antwann Jones makes three point jump shot (Shereef Mitchell assists)
21-31
|
9:11
Antwann Jones personal foul (Marcellus Earlington draws the foul)
|
9:09
Vince Cole misses two point jump shot
|
9:07
Marcellus Earlington offensive rebound
|
9:05
+2
Marcellus Earlington makes two point layup
23-31
|
8:50
+3
Alex O'Connell makes three point jump shot (Denzel Mahoney assists)
23-34
|
8:40
Vince Cole misses three point jump shot
|
8:38
Shereef Mitchell defensive rebound
|
8:28
+3
Alex O'Connell makes three point jump shot (Christian Bishop assists)
23-37
|
8:16
Alex O'Connell personal foul (Marcellus Earlington draws the foul)
|
8:14
+2
Julian Champagnie makes two point layup
25-37
|
7:55
Marcellus Earlington shooting foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)
|
7:55
TV timeout
|
7:55
+1
Christian Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-38
|
7:55
Christian Bishop misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7:55
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
|
7:41
Greg Williams Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Shereef Mitchell steals)
|
7:41
+2
Shereef Mitchell makes two point layup
25-40
|
7:32
Shereef Mitchell personal foul
|
7:28
Greg Williams Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
7:26
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
|
7:20
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|
7:18
Marcellus Earlington defensive rebound
|
6:58
+3
Julian Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Greg Williams Jr. assists)
28-40
|
6:53
Shereef Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Vince Cole steals)
|
6:47
Shereef Mitchell shooting foul (Vince Cole draws the foul)
|
6:47
+1
Vince Cole makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-40
|
6:47
+1
Vince Cole makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-40
|
6:32
+2
Christian Bishop makes two point dunk (Denzel Mahoney assists)
30-42
|
6:16
Vince Cole misses three point jump shot
|
6:14
Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
|
6:05
+2
Damien Jefferson makes two point layup (Christian Bishop assists)
30-44
|
6:05
Greg Williams Jr. shooting foul (Damien Jefferson draws the foul)
|
6:05
Damien Jefferson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6:05
Marcellus Earlington defensive rebound
|
5:52
+3
Marcellus Earlington makes three point jump shot (Julian Champagnie assists)
33-44
|
5:25
+3
Denzel Mahoney makes three point jump shot (Ryan Kalkbrenner assists)
33-47
|
5:09
+2
Marcellus Earlington makes two point jump shot
35-47
|
4:51
+2
Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point dunk (Damien Jefferson assists)
35-49
|
4:31
Ryan Kalkbrenner personal foul (Isaih Moore draws the foul)
|
4:31
Ryan Kalkbrenner personal foul (Isaih Moore draws the foul)
|
4:19
+2
Posh Alexander makes two point layup
37-49
|
4:01
Antwann Jones misses two point layup
|
3:59
Marcellus Earlington defensive rebound
|
3:51
Dylan Addae-Wusu turnover (bad pass) (Alex O'Connell steals)
|
3:42
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
|
3:40
Posh Alexander defensive rebound
|
3:33
Julian Champagnie turnover (lost ball) (Jett Canfield steals)
|
3:27
+2
Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point dunk (Antwann Jones assists)
37-51
|
3:13
Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Posh Alexander's two point layup
|
3:11
Red Storm offensive rebound
|
3:11
TV timeout
|
2:55
Red Storm turnover (shot clock violation)
|
2:31
+3
Denzel Mahoney makes three point jump shot (Ryan Kalkbrenner assists)
37-54
|
2:19
Julian Champagnie misses two point jump shot
|
2:17
Mitch Ballock defensive rebound
|
2:00
Alex O'Connell misses three point jump shot
|
1:58
Marcellus Earlington defensive rebound
|
1:50
Marcellus Earlington misses three point jump shot
|
1:48
Alex O'Connell defensive rebound
|
1:37
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|
1:35
Marcellus Earlington defensive rebound
|
1:33
Ryan Kalkbrenner personal foul (Marcellus Earlington draws the foul)
|
1:27
Rasheem Dunn misses two point jump shot
|
1:25
Red Storm offensive rebound
|
1:07
Arnaldo Toro misses two point layup
|
1:05
Mitch Ballock defensive rebound
|
1:01
Mitch Ballock turnover (bad pass) (Marcellus Earlington steals)
|
0:56
Denzel Mahoney personal foul (Julian Champagnie draws the foul)
|
0:56
+1
Julian Champagnie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
38-54
|
0:56
+1
Julian Champagnie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
39-54
|
0:34
+2
Denzel Mahoney makes two point jump shot
39-56
|
0:02
Dylan Addae-Wusu turnover (traveling)
|
0:01
Shereef Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
0:00
Damien Jefferson offensive rebound
|