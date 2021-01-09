|
20:00
|
|
|
Jay Huff vs. James Karnik (Kihei Clark gains possession)
|
|
19:36
|
|
+2
|
Jay Huff makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
19:17
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Rich Kelly offensive rebound
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses two point layup
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
CJ Felder offensive rebound
|
|
18:57
|
|
+2
|
CJ Felder makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
18:30
|
|
|
Jay Huff misses two point layup
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Jay Heath defensive rebound
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Jay Huff blocks James Karnik's two point layup
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Sam Hauser personal foul (DeMarr Langford Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Jay Huff blocks James Karnik's two point layup
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
17:16
|
|
+3
|
James Karnik makes three point jump shot (DeMarr Langford Jr. assists)
|
2-5
|
16:50
|
|
+2
|
Sam Hauser makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
4-5
|
16:27
|
|
|
Rich Kelly turnover (bad pass) (Sam Hauser steals)
|
|
16:17
|
|
+2
|
Jay Huff makes two point layup
|
6-5
|
15:53
|
|
|
James Karnik misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III defensive rebound
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:35
|
|
+3
|
Sam Hauser makes three point jump shot (Reece Beekman assists)
|
9-5
|
15:06
|
|
|
Jay Heath offensive foul (Kihei Clark draws the foul)
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Jay Heath turnover
|
|
14:52
|
|
+2
|
Trey Murphy III makes two point dunk
|
11-5
|
14:23
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Jay Huff defensive rebound
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Jay Huff offensive rebound
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Rich Kelly shooting foul (Jay Huff draws the foul)
|
|
14:07
|
|
+1
|
Jay Huff makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-5
|
14:07
|
|
+1
|
Jay Huff makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-5
|
13:42
|
|
+3
|
Jay Heath makes three point jump shot (DeMarr Langford Jr. assists)
|
13-8
|
13:17
|
|
+3
|
Trey Murphy III makes three point jump shot (Kihei Clark assists)
|
16-8
|
12:59
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Jay Heath offensive rebound
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae personal foul (DeMarr Langford Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
12:42
|
|
+2
|
Rich Kelly makes two point layup
|
16-10
|
12:42
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae shooting foul (Rich Kelly draws the foul)
|
|
12:42
|
|
+1
|
Rich Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
16-11
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Justin McKoy makes two point hook shot
|
18-11
|
12:07
|
|
|
Rich Kelly misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
James Karnik offensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
James Karnik misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Justin McKoy defensive rebound
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Reece Beekman misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
11:44
|
|
+2
|
CJ Felder makes two point dunk (Kamari Williams assists)
|
18-13
|
11:18
|
|
|
Justin McKoy misses two point hook shot
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
11:06
|
|
+3
|
Kamari Williams makes three point jump shot (Wynston Tabbs assists)
|
18-16
|
10:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Cavaliers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Kihei Clark defensive rebound
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Jay Huff misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
James Karnik defensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Jay Huff blocks Jay Heath's two point layup
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Jay Huff defensive rebound
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Justin McKoy misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Jay Heath defensive rebound
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
James Karnik personal foul (Sam Hauser draws the foul)
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
James Karnik offensive rebound
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III defensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Sam Hauser turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
James Karnik misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Jay Huff misses two point hook shot
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
James Karnik defensive rebound
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Jay Huff blocks Jay Heath's two point layup
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III shooting foul (DeMarr Langford Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Justin McKoy defensive rebound
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
CJ Felder personal foul (Sam Hauser draws the foul)
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
CJ Felder blocks Trey Murphy III's two point layup
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
+3
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jay Heath assists)
|
18-19
|
5:41
|
|
|
Sam Hauser turnover (bad pass) (Rich Kelly steals)
|
|
5:36
|
|
+2
|
Rich Kelly makes two point layup (Jay Heath assists)
|
18-21
|
5:13
|
|
|
Justin Vander Baan blocks Justin McKoy's two point layup
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Rich Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses two point layup
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Jay Heath offensive rebound
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses two point dunk
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Justin McKoy defensive rebound
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Justin Vander Baan blocks Reece Beekman's two point layup
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Rich Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Rich Kelly misses two point layup
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
4:33
|
|
+2
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. makes two point layup
|
18-23
|
4:19
|
|
|
CJ Felder blocks Justin McKoy's two point layup
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
CJ Felder blocks Justin McKoy's two point layup
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Justin McKoy personal foul (CJ Felder draws the foul)
|
|
4:06
|
|
+2
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
18-25
|
3:49
|
|
|
Jay Huff turnover (lost ball) (DeMarr Langford Jr. steals)
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:38
|
|
+3
|
Trey Murphy III makes three point jump shot (Kihei Clark assists)
|
21-25
|
3:15
|
|
|
Justin Vander Baan turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
Jay Huff makes two point alley-oop dunk (Kihei Clark assists)
|
23-25
|
2:28
|
|
|
CJ Felder shooting foul (Reece Beekman draws the foul)
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Rich Kelly turnover (bad pass) (Sam Hauser steals)
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
CJ Felder shooting foul (Reece Beekman draws the foul)
|
|
2:28
|
|
+1
|
Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-25
|
2:28
|
|
+1
|
Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-25
|
2:12
|
|
|
Jay Huff blocks James Karnik's two point layup
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Jay Huff misses two point layup
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:30
|
|
+2
|
Kihei Clark makes two point layup
|
27-25
|
1:10
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Sam Hauser misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
James Karnik defensive rebound
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Reece Beekman shooting foul (Jay Heath draws the foul)
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
James Karnik shooting foul (Jay Huff draws the foul)
|
|
0:40
|
|
+1
|
Jay Heath makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-26
|
0:14
|
|
|
James Karnik shooting foul (Jay Huff draws the foul)
|
|
0:14
|
|
+1
|
Jay Huff makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-26
|
0:14
|
|
+1
|
Jay Huff makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-26
|
0:03
|
|
|
James Karnik misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Kihei Clark defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|