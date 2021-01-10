|
20:00
|
|
|
Galin Smith vs. Kofi Cockburn (Hakim Hart gains possession)
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Galin Smith defensive rebound
|
|
19:14
|
|
+3
|
Donta Scott makes three point jump shot (Darryl Morsell assists)
|
3-0
|
18:55
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point driving layup
|
3-2
|
18:36
|
|
|
Galin Smith misses two point layup
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
18:29
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point driving dunk (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
|
3-4
|
18:11
|
|
+2
|
Donta Scott makes two point pullup jump shot
|
5-4
|
17:58
|
|
|
Hakim Hart shooting foul (Ayo Dosunmu draws the foul)
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
17:58
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-5
|
17:41
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
17:30
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point hook shot (Trent Frazier assists)
|
5-7
|
17:12
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins turnover (lost ball) (Adam Miller steals)
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Terrapins defensive rebound
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Galin Smith misses two point hook shot
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Terrapins offensive rebound
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Trent Frazier shooting foul (Aaron Wiggins draws the foul)
|
|
16:35
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Wiggins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-7
|
16:35
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Wiggins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-7
|
16:17
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point layup (Da'Monte Williams assists)
|
7-9
|
16:02
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Trent Frazier defensive rebound
|
|
15:54
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point driving layup (Trent Frazier assists)
|
7-11
|
15:36
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
15:28
|
|
+3
|
Adam Miller makes three point pullup jump shot (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
|
7-14
|
15:07
|
|
|
Aquan Smart misses two point layup
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell offensive rebound
|
|
15:04
|
|
+2
|
Darryl Morsell makes two point putback layup
|
9-14
|
14:52
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point layup
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu offensive rebound
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell shooting foul (Ayo Dosunmu draws the foul)
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:51
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-15
|
14:51
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-16
|
14:36
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Wiggins makes two point step back jump shot
|
11-16
|
14:08
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili offensive rebound
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Jump ball. Giorgi Bezhanishvili vs. Jairus Hamilton (Fighting Illini gains possession)
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili misses two point hook shot
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
|
13:34
|
|
+3
|
Chol Marial makes three point jump shot (Jairus Hamilton assists)
|
14-16
|
13:10
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili misses two point hook shot
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo shooting foul (Hakim Hart draws the foul)
|
|
12:55
|
|
+1
|
Hakim Hart makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-16
|
12:55
|
|
+1
|
Hakim Hart makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-16
|
12:43
|
|
|
Jacob Grandison misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn offensive rebound
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses two point layup
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Jacob Grandison offensive rebound
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Jacob Grandison misses two point layup
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Fighting Illini offensive rebound
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Chol Marial defensive rebound
|
|
11:54
|
|
+2
|
Darryl Morsell makes two point driving layup
|
18-16
|
11:54
|
|
|
Jacob Grandison shooting foul (Darryl Morsell draws the foul)
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Fighting Illini turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Chol Marial misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton offensive rebound
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton offensive foul (Da'Monte Williams draws the foul)
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton turnover
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Trent Frazier misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn offensive rebound
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Hakim Hart shooting foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
10:34
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-17
|
10:34
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-18
|
10:20
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Adam Miller defensive rebound
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins blocks Adam Miller's two point layup
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn offensive rebound
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell turnover (bad pass) (Da'Monte Williams steals)
|
|
9:20
|
|
+3
|
Adam Miller makes three point jump shot (Trent Frazier assists)
|
18-21
|
8:59
|
|
|
Marcus Dockery misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Galin Smith shooting foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
8:51
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-22
|
8:51
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-23
|
8:31
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Galin Smith offensive rebound
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Galin Smith turnover (lost ball) (Trent Frazier steals)
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:08
|
|
+2
|
Aquan Smart makes two point driving layup
|
20-23
|
8:04
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton blocks Ayo Dosunmu's two point jump shot
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Fighting Illini offensive rebound
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point layup
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Coleman Hawkins offensive rebound
|
|
7:46
|
|
+2
|
Coleman Hawkins makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
20-25
|
7:22
|
|
|
Aquan Smart turnover (bad pass) (Coleman Hawkins steals)
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo misses two point layup
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Marcus Dockery defensive rebound
|
|
6:57
|
|
+3
|
Jairus Hamilton makes three point jump shot (Donta Scott assists)
|
23-25
|
6:40
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu turnover (carrying)
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili shooting foul (Donta Scott draws the foul)
|
|
6:28
|
|
+1
|
Donta Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-25
|
6:28
|
|
+1
|
Donta Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-25
|
6:05
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point layup
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu offensive rebound
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point hook shot
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Fighting Illini offensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Chol Marial personal foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
5:43
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point layup
|
25-27
|
5:13
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn blocks Darryl Morsell's two point layup
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins offensive rebound
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Chol Marial misses two point layup
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
4:57
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point layup (Da'Monte Williams assists)
|
25-29
|
4:30
|
|
+3
|
Aaron Wiggins makes three point pullup jump shot
|
28-29
|
4:04
|
|
+3
|
Adam Miller makes three point pullup jump shot (Trent Frazier assists)
|
28-32
|
3:54
|
|
|
Donta Scott misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Terrapins offensive rebound
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Adam Miller turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Wiggins steals)
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Donta Scott offensive rebound
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams shooting foul (Donta Scott draws the foul)
|
|
3:10
|
|
+1
|
Donta Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-32
|
3:10
|
|
|
Donta Scott misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell defensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point turnaround jump shot (Da'Monte Williams assists)
|
29-34
|
2:08
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton offensive foul (Da'Monte Williams draws the foul)
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton turnover
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Donta Scott misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Adam Miller turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Donta Scott misses two point hook shot
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams misses two point layup
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Donta Scott turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Fighting Illini 30 second timeout
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Galin Smith blocks Ayo Dosunmu's two point jump shot
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Fighting Illini offensive rebound
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins blocks Andre Curbelo's two point jump shot
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Terrapins 30 second timeout
|
|
0:02
|
|
+3
|
Donta Scott makes three point jump shot (Darryl Morsell assists)
|
32-34
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|