20:00
Liam Robbins vs. Luka Garza (Marcus Carr gains possession)
19:35
+2
Liam Robbins makes two point turnaround hook shot
2-0
19:25
+2
Joe Wieskamp makes two point driving layup
2-2
18:55
Gabe Kalscheur misses two point driving layup
|
18:53
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
18:49
+2
Luka Garza makes two point layup (Jordan Bohannon assists)
2-4
18:30
Marcus Carr misses three point pullup jump shot
|
18:28
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
|
18:21
CJ Fredrick misses two point jump shot
|
18:19
Hawkeyes offensive rebound
|
18:09
Connor McCaffery misses two point step back jump shot
|
18:07
Golden Gophers defensive rebound
|
17:48
Marcus Carr misses two point floating jump shot
|
17:46
Marcus Carr offensive rebound
|
17:43
Marcus Carr turnover (lost ball) (Connor McCaffery steals)
|
17:38
Liam Robbins blocks Luka Garza's two point layup
|
17:36
Gabe Kalscheur defensive rebound
|
17:25
Brandon Johnson offensive rebound
|
17:25
+2
Brandon Johnson makes two point putback layup
4-4
17:22
+2
Luka Garza makes two point driving layup (Jordan Bohannon assists)
4-6
17:22
Gabe Kalscheur shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
17:22
Luka Garza misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
17:22
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|
16:54
+2
Brandon Johnson makes two point turnaround jump shot
6-6
16:42
+3
Jordan Bohannon makes three point jump shot (Luka Garza assists)
6-9
16:28
+2
Gabe Kalscheur makes two point pullup jump shot (Both Gach assists)
8-9
16:14
Liam Robbins blocks Luka Garza's two point driving layup
|
16:12
Marcus Carr defensive rebound
|
16:03
Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|
16:01
Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|
15:45
+2
Luka Garza makes two point layup (CJ Fredrick assists)
8-11
15:24
+2
Liam Robbins makes two point driving layup
10-11
14:56
+2
Jordan Bohannon makes two point driving layup (Joe Wieskamp assists)
10-13
14:39
+2
Both Gach makes two point driving layup (Brandon Johnson assists)
12-13
14:21
+2
CJ Fredrick makes two point pullup jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
12-15
13:58
Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
13:56
Liam Robbins offensive rebound
|
13:56
Jordan Bohannon shooting foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
|
13:56
TV timeout
|
13:56
Liam Robbins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13:56
+1
Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-15
13:48
+2
Luka Garza makes two point layup (Jordan Bohannon assists)
13-17
13:29
Liam Robbins misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
13:27
Keegan Murray defensive rebound
|
13:15
Patrick McCaffery misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
13:13
Tre' Williams defensive rebound
|
13:14
Keegan Murray personal foul (Tre' Williams draws the foul)
|
13:04
Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|
13:02
Eric Curry offensive rebound
|
12:58
Marcus Carr misses two point floating jump shot
|
12:56
Marcus Carr offensive rebound
|
12:44
Keegan Murray shooting foul (Tre' Williams draws the foul)
|
12:44
+1
Tre' Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-17
12:44
Tre' Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12:44
Patrick McCaffery defensive rebound
|
12:33
Tre' Williams shooting foul (Joe Wieskamp draws the foul)
|
12:33
+1
Joe Wieskamp makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-18
12:33
+1
Joe Wieskamp makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-19
12:23
+3
Tre' Williams makes three point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
17-19
12:03
+2
Joe Toussaint makes two point layup (Luka Garza assists)
17-21
12:01
Golden Gophers 30 second timeout
|
12:01
TV timeout
|
11:45
Eric Curry misses two point pullup jump shot
|
11:43
Tre' Williams offensive rebound
|
11:31
Tre' Williams turnover (out of bounds)
|
11:20
Joe Toussaint misses two point step back jump shot
|
11:18
Patrick McCaffery offensive rebound
|
11:12
+2
Patrick McCaffery makes two point driving layup
17-23
10:47
Isaiah Ihnen misses three point jump shot
|
10:45
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
10:40
+3
Jordan Bohannon makes three point jump shot (Joe Toussaint assists)
17-26
10:18
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses three point turnaround jump shot
|
10:16
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
10:08
Eric Curry personal foul (Joe Toussaint draws the foul)
|
10:03
Luka Garza misses three point jump shot
|
10:01
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
9:46
Joe Toussaint shooting foul (Both Gach draws the foul)
|
9:46
+1
Both Gach makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-26
9:46
+1
Both Gach makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-26
9:24
Jack Nunge turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Johnson steals)
|
9:14
+2
Gabe Kalscheur makes two point driving layup
21-26
8:58
+3
Connor McCaffery makes three point step back jump shot (Joe Toussaint assists)
21-29
8:40
Jack Nunge blocks Brandon Johnson's two point driving layup
|
8:38
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
8:28
Patrick McCaffery misses two point driving layup
|
8:26
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
8:24
+3
Liam Robbins makes three point jump shot (Both Gach assists)
24-29
8:23
Joe Toussaint personal foul (Brandon Johnson draws the foul)
|
8:23
TV timeout
|
8:14
Liam Robbins misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
8:12
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
7:45
Jack Nunge misses two point driving layup
|
7:43
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
7:37
Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|
7:35
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
|
7:19
Joe Wieskamp misses two point layup
|
7:17
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
7:12
Connor McCaffery personal foul (Both Gach draws the foul)
|
7:06
Gabe Kalscheur misses three point turnaround jump shot
|
7:04
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
6:57
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
|
6:55
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|
6:53
Both Gach turnover (traveling)
|
6:40
Liam Robbins shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
6:40
+1
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-30
6:40
+1
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-31
6:25
Both Gach misses three point jump shot
|
6:23
Gabe Kalscheur offensive rebound
|
6:04
Marcus Carr misses three point step back jump shot
|
6:02
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
5:52
Marcus Carr personal foul (CJ Fredrick draws the foul)
|
5:37
Jordan Bohannon misses three point step back jump shot
|
5:35
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
5:21
+2
Brandon Johnson makes two point turnaround jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
26-31
5:03
Luka Garza misses two point reverse layup
|
5:03
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
5:03
Connor McCaffery personal foul (Both Gach draws the foul)
|
5:03
+1
Both Gach makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-31
5:03
Both Gach misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5:03
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
4:39
Luka Garza misses two point layup
|
4:37
Keegan Murray offensive rebound
|
4:31
Keegan Murray turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Carr steals)
|
4:31
+2
Marcus Carr makes two point driving layup
29-31
4:07
+3
Joe Wieskamp makes three point turnaround jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
29-34
3:42
Liam Robbins misses two point layup
|
3:40
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
3:31
CJ Fredrick misses two point floating jump shot
|
3:29
Keegan Murray offensive rebound
|
3:26
Keegan Murray misses two point putback layup
|
3:24
Tre' Williams defensive rebound
|
3:18
+3
Marcus Carr makes three point pullup jump shot (Tre' Williams assists)
32-34
3:09
Joe Wieskamp misses two point pullup jump shot
|
3:07
Marcus Carr defensive rebound
|
3:03
Marcus Carr misses three point pullup jump shot
|
3:01
Keegan Murray defensive rebound
|
2:36
Luka Garza misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
2:34
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|
2:23
TV timeout
|
2:16
Tre' Williams misses three point jump shot
|
2:14
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
|
2:07
Gabe Kalscheur personal foul (Joe Wieskamp draws the foul)
|
1:52
Keegan Murray turnover (bad pass) (Tre' Williams steals)
|
1:41
+3
Both Gach makes three point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
35-34
1:30
+3
Luka Garza makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bohannon assists)
35-37
1:01
Marcus Carr misses three point jump shot
|
0:59
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
0:53
Luka Garza offensive foul (Marcus Carr draws the foul)
|
0:53
Luka Garza turnover
|
0:42
|
|
|
Patrick McCaffery shooting foul (Both Gach draws the foul)
|
|
0:42
|
|
+1
|
Both Gach makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-37
|
0:42
|
|
+1
|
Both Gach makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-37
|
0:30
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
0:30
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-38
|
0:30
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-39
|
0:00
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses two point layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|