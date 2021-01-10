SANFRAN
LOYMRY
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm vs. Keli Leaupepe (Eli Scott gains possession)
|19:45
|
|+2
|Keli Leaupepe makes two point layup
|0-2
|19:11
|
|Josh Kunen offensive foul (Joe Quintana draws the foul)
|19:11
|
|Josh Kunen turnover
|18:59
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm blocks Dameone Douglas's two point layup
|18:57
|
|Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|18:45
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|18:43
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|18:37
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
|18:33
|
|Josh Kunen blocks Keli Leaupepe's two point layup
|18:31
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|18:25
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (bad pass)
|18:04
|
|Eli Scott misses two point layup
|18:02
|
|Eli Scott offensive rebound
|17:58
|
|+2
|Eli Scott makes two point layup
|0-4
|17:52
|
|Dameone Douglas personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|17:38
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup
|17:36
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|17:28
|
|Josh Kunen shooting foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)
|17:28
|
|+1
|Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-5
|17:28
|
|+1
|Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-6
|17:03
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup
|17:01
|
|Jalin Anderson defensive rebound
|16:56
|
|Eli Scott turnover (carrying)
|16:40
|
|+2
|Jonas Visser makes two point layup (Dzmitry Ryuny assists)
|2-6
|16:23
|
|Eli Scott misses two point hook shot
|16:21
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|16:16
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup
|16:14
|
|Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound
|16:04
|
|+2
|Keli Leaupepe makes two point hook shot
|2-8
|16:04
|
|Jonas Visser shooting foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)
|16:04
|
|+1
|Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|2-9
|15:45
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup
|15:43
|
|Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
|15:34
|
|Jonas Visser shooting foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)
|15:34
|
|TV timeout
|15:34
|
|+1
|Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|2-10
|15:34
|
|+1
|Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-11
|15:12
|
|+2
|Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point jump shot
|4-11
|14:58
|
|+2
|Mattias Markusson makes two point layup (Ivan Alipiev assists)
|4-13
|14:34
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|14:32
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|14:22
|
|+2
|Eli Scott makes two point layup
|4-15
|14:05
|
|+2
|Jonas Visser makes two point layup (Khalil Shabazz assists)
|6-15
|13:50
|
|Jalin Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Shabazz steals)
|13:44
|
|Khalil Shabazz turnover (lost ball) (Joe Quintana steals)
|13:37
|
|+2
|Eli Scott makes two point layup (Joe Quintana assists)
|6-17
|13:11
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|13:09
|
|Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
|13:02
|
|+3
|Eli Scott makes three point jump shot (Jalin Anderson assists)
|6-20
|12:36
|
|+2
|Samba Kane makes two point dunk (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|8-20
|12:17
|
|Jalin Anderson misses two point jump shot
|12:15
|
|Parker Dortch offensive rebound
|12:15
|
|Parker Dortch turnover (traveling)
|12:09
|
|Parker Dortch personal foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)
|11:45
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|11:43
|
|Jalin Anderson defensive rebound
|11:22
|
|Jalin Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)
|11:17
|
|Ivan Alipiev shooting foul (Dzmitry Ryuny draws the foul)
|11:17
|
|TV timeout
|11:17
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:17
|
|+1
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-20
|11:09
|
|+2
|Dameone Douglas makes two point layup (Eli Scott assists)
|9-22
|11:09
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny shooting foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)
|11:09
|
|Dameone Douglas misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:09
|
|Damari Milstead defensive rebound
|10:50
|
|Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot
|10:48
|
|Julian Rishwain offensive rebound
|10:42
|
|Damari Milstead turnover (lost ball)
|10:23
|
|+2
|Eli Scott makes two point hook shot
|9-24
|9:57
|
|Julian Rishwain turnover (bad pass)
|9:41
|
|Eli Scott misses two point layup
|9:39
|
|Mattias Markusson offensive rebound
|9:36
|
|Mattias Markusson misses two point layup
|9:34
|
|Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|9:20
|
|+2
|Damari Milstead makes two point layup
|11-24
|8:54
|
|+3
|Eli Scott makes three point jump shot (Joe Quintana assists)
|11-27
|8:37
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point jump shot
|13-27
|8:18
|
|Keli Leaupepe misses two point layup
|8:16
|
|Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|8:12
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|15-27
|8:04
|
|+2
|Keli Leaupepe makes two point layup (Jalin Anderson assists)
|15-29
|7:44
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|7:42
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|7:34
|
|Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot
|7:32
|
|Damari Milstead defensive rebound
|7:34
|
|Parker Dortch personal foul (Damari Milstead draws the foul)
|7:34
|
|TV timeout
|7:09
|
|+2
|Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup
|17-29
|6:57
|
|Ivan Alipiev turnover (out of bounds)
|6:49
|
|Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball) (Dameone Douglas steals)
|6:42
|
|+2
|Ivan Alipiev makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jalin Anderson assists)
|17-31
|6:22
|
|Damari Milstead misses two point jump shot
|6:20
|
|Lions defensive rebound
|6:20
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)
|6:20
|
|+1
|Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|17-32
|6:20
|
|+1
|Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-33
|6:01
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (traveling)
|5:52
|
|+3
|Dameone Douglas makes three point jump shot (Joe Quintana assists)
|17-36
|5:32
|
|+3
|Damari Milstead makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists)
|20-36
|5:13
|
|Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot
|5:11
|
|Damari Milstead defensive rebound
|5:01
|
|+3
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|23-36
|5:00
|
|Lions 30 second timeout
|4:49
|
|+2
|Jalin Anderson makes two point jump shot (Eli Scott assists)
|23-38
|4:38
|
|Jalin Anderson personal foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)
|4:34
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|4:32
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|4:22
|
|Eli Scott misses two point hook shot
|4:20
|
|Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|4:16
|
|Joe Quintana personal foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)
|4:01
|
|Josh Kunen turnover (traveling)
|3:45
|
|Khalil Shabazz blocks Mattias Markusson's two point layup
|3:45
|
|Dons defensive rebound
|3:45
|
|TV timeout
|3:25
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses two point jump shot
|3:23
|
|Joe Quintana defensive rebound
|3:04
|
|Mattias Markusson offensive foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)
|3:04
|
|Mattias Markusson turnover
|3:04
|
|Mattias Markusson technical foul
|3:04
|
|+1
|Khalil Shabazz makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|24-38
|3:04
|
|+1
|Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-38
|2:55
|
|Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot
|2:53
|
|Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|2:31
|
|+3
|Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot
|28-38
|2:15
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)
|2:15
|
|+1
|Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-39
|2:15
|
|+1
|Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-40
|1:56
|
|+3
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists)
|31-40
|1:42
|
|Jalin Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Shabazz steals)
|1:37
|
|+2
|Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup
|33-40
|1:19
|
|Josh Kunen blocks Eli Scott's two point layup
|1:17
|
|Lions offensive rebound
|1:09
|
|+2
|Eli Scott makes two point layup (Keli Leaupepe assists)
|33-42
|0:53
|
|+2
|Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup
|35-42
|0:21
|
|Josh Kunen personal foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)
|0:21
|
|+1
|Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-43
|0:21
|
|+1
|Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-44
|0:21
|
|Dons 30 second timeout
|0:01
|
|Ivan Alipiev blocks Jamaree Bouyea's two point layup
|0:00
|
|Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|—
|19:51
|
|Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball) (Joe Quintana steals)
|19:45
|
|Jamaree Bouyea blocks Eli Scott's two point layup
|19:43
|
|Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound
|19:29
|
|Khalil Shabazz turnover (lost ball) (Jalin Anderson steals)
|19:28
|
|Joe Quintana turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Shabazz steals)
|19:28
|
|Jalin Anderson personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|19:17
|
|+2
|Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|37-44
|18:57
|
|+2
|Jalin Anderson makes two point floating jump shot
|37-46
|18:30
|
|Samba Kane misses two point layup
|18:28
|
|Lions defensive rebound
|18:11
|
|Dameone Douglas offensive foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|18:11
|
|Dameone Douglas turnover
|17:52
|
|+2
|Samba Kane makes two point hook shot
|39-46
|17:37
|
|Eli Scott turnover (bad pass)
|17:17
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup
|17:15
|
|Joe Quintana defensive rebound
|17:08
|
|Jalin Anderson turnover (bad pass)
|16:41
|
|Samba Kane turnover (3-second violation)
|16:32
|
|Mattias Markusson misses two point layup
|16:30
|
|Samba Kane defensive rebound
|16:17
|
|Samba Kane turnover (traveling)
|16:03
|
|Lions 30 second timeout
|16:03
|
|TV timeout
|15:50
|
|Eli Scott misses two point jump shot
|15:48
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|15:21
|
|Josh Kunen misses three point jump shot
|15:19
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|14:56
|
|Jalin Anderson turnover (bad pass)
|14:56
|
|TV timeout
|14:46
|
|Josh Kunen misses three point jump shot
|14:44
|
|Khalil Shabazz offensive rebound
|14:36
|
|Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup
|14:34
|
|Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
|14:28
|
|Eli Scott misses two point hook shot
|14:26
|
|Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|14:14
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny misses two point layup
|14:12
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny offensive rebound
|14:05
|
|+2
|Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point tip shot
|41-46
|13:55
|
|Eli Scott turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Shabazz steals)
|13:49
|
|+3
|Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot
|44-46
|13:23
|
|+2
|Mattias Markusson makes two point layup (Eli Scott assists)
|44-48
|13:09
|
|Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup
|13:07
|
|Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
|12:46
|
|Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot
|12:44
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|12:38
|
|Ivan Alipiev blocks Jamaree Bouyea's two point layup
|12:36
|
|Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
|12:31
|
|Eli Scott turnover (carrying)
|12:04
|
|+3
|Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Damari Milstead assists)
|47-48
|11:47
|
|TV timeout
|11:43
|
|Damari Milstead personal foul (Joe Quintana draws the foul)
|11:36
|
|Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot
|11:34
|
|Dameone Douglas offensive rebound
|11:24
|
|Keli Leaupepe turnover (double dribble)
|11:13
|
|Jonas Visser turnover (bad pass) (Dameone Douglas steals)
|10:51
|
|Jonas Visser shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
|10:51
|
|Eli Scott misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:51
|
|Eli Scott misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:51
|
|Eli Scott offensive rebound
|10:45
|
|+2
|Ivan Alipiev makes two point floating jump shot (Mattias Markusson assists)
|47-50
|10:30
|
|Eli Scott blocks Damari Milstead's two point layup
|10:28
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|10:17
|
|Mattias Markusson misses two point layup
|10:15
|
|Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|10:10
|
|Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot
|10:08
|
|Lions defensive rebound
|10:08
|
|Dzmitry Ryuny personal foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)
|9:50
|
|Mattias Markusson turnover (lost ball) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)
|9:46
|
|Ivan Alipiev personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|9:36
|
|Ivan Alipiev personal foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)
|9:26
|