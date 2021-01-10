SANFRAN
1st Half
SANFRAN
Dons
35
LOYMRY
Lions
44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Taavi Jurkatamm vs. Keli Leaupepe (Eli Scott gains possession)  
19:45 +2 Keli Leaupepe makes two point layup 0-2
19:11   Josh Kunen offensive foul (Joe Quintana draws the foul)  
19:11   Josh Kunen turnover  
18:59   Taavi Jurkatamm blocks Dameone Douglas's two point layup  
18:57   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
18:45   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
18:43   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
18:37   Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)  
18:33   Josh Kunen blocks Keli Leaupepe's two point layup  
18:31   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
18:25   Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (bad pass)  
18:04   Eli Scott misses two point layup  
18:02   Eli Scott offensive rebound  
17:58 +2 Eli Scott makes two point layup 0-4
17:52   Dameone Douglas personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
17:38   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup  
17:36   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
17:28   Josh Kunen shooting foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)  
17:28 +1 Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-5
17:28 +1 Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-6
17:03   Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup  
17:01   Jalin Anderson defensive rebound  
16:56   Eli Scott turnover (carrying)  
16:40 +2 Jonas Visser makes two point layup (Dzmitry Ryuny assists) 2-6
16:23   Eli Scott misses two point hook shot  
16:21   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
16:16   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup  
16:14   Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound  
16:04 +2 Keli Leaupepe makes two point hook shot 2-8
16:04   Jonas Visser shooting foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)  
16:04 +1 Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 1 of 1 2-9
15:45   Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup  
15:43   Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound  
15:34   Jonas Visser shooting foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)  
15:34   TV timeout  
15:34 +1 Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-10
15:34 +1 Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-11
15:12 +2 Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point jump shot 4-11
14:58 +2 Mattias Markusson makes two point layup (Ivan Alipiev assists) 4-13
14:34   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
14:32   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
14:22 +2 Eli Scott makes two point layup 4-15
14:05 +2 Jonas Visser makes two point layup (Khalil Shabazz assists) 6-15
13:50   Jalin Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Shabazz steals)  
13:44   Khalil Shabazz turnover (lost ball) (Joe Quintana steals)  
13:37 +2 Eli Scott makes two point layup (Joe Quintana assists) 6-17
13:11   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
13:09   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
13:02 +3 Eli Scott makes three point jump shot (Jalin Anderson assists) 6-20
12:36 +2 Samba Kane makes two point dunk (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 8-20
12:17   Jalin Anderson misses two point jump shot  
12:15   Parker Dortch offensive rebound  
12:15   Parker Dortch turnover (traveling)  
12:09   Parker Dortch personal foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)  
11:45   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
11:43   Jalin Anderson defensive rebound  
11:22   Jalin Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)  
11:17   Ivan Alipiev shooting foul (Dzmitry Ryuny draws the foul)  
11:17   TV timeout  
11:17   Dzmitry Ryuny misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:17 +1 Dzmitry Ryuny makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-20
11:09 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point layup (Eli Scott assists) 9-22
11:09   Dzmitry Ryuny shooting foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)  
11:09   Dameone Douglas misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
11:09   Damari Milstead defensive rebound  
10:50   Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot  
10:48   Julian Rishwain offensive rebound  
10:42   Damari Milstead turnover (lost ball)  
10:23 +2 Eli Scott makes two point hook shot 9-24
9:57   Julian Rishwain turnover (bad pass)  
9:41   Eli Scott misses two point layup  
9:39   Mattias Markusson offensive rebound  
9:36   Mattias Markusson misses two point layup  
9:34   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
9:20 +2 Damari Milstead makes two point layup 11-24
8:54 +3 Eli Scott makes three point jump shot (Joe Quintana assists) 11-27
8:37 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point jump shot 13-27
8:18   Keli Leaupepe misses two point layup  
8:16   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
8:12 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 15-27
8:04 +2 Keli Leaupepe makes two point layup (Jalin Anderson assists) 15-29
7:44   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
7:42   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
7:34   Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot  
7:32   Damari Milstead defensive rebound  
7:34   Parker Dortch personal foul (Damari Milstead draws the foul)  
7:34   TV timeout  
7:09 +2 Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup 17-29
6:57   Ivan Alipiev turnover (out of bounds)  
6:49   Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball) (Dameone Douglas steals)  
6:42 +2 Ivan Alipiev makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jalin Anderson assists) 17-31
6:22   Damari Milstead misses two point jump shot  
6:20   Lions defensive rebound  
6:20   Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)  
6:20 +1 Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 1 of 1 17-32
6:20 +1 Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-33
6:01   Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (traveling)  
5:52 +3 Dameone Douglas makes three point jump shot (Joe Quintana assists) 17-36
5:32 +3 Damari Milstead makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists) 20-36
5:13   Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot  
5:11   Damari Milstead defensive rebound  
5:01 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists) 23-36
5:00   Lions 30 second timeout  
4:49 +2 Jalin Anderson makes two point jump shot (Eli Scott assists) 23-38
4:38   Jalin Anderson personal foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)  
4:34   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
4:32   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
4:22   Eli Scott misses two point hook shot  
4:20   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
4:16   Joe Quintana personal foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)  
4:01   Josh Kunen turnover (traveling)  
3:45   Khalil Shabazz blocks Mattias Markusson's two point layup  
3:45   Dons defensive rebound  
3:45   TV timeout  
3:25   Dzmitry Ryuny misses two point jump shot  
3:23   Joe Quintana defensive rebound  
3:04   Mattias Markusson offensive foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)  
3:04   Mattias Markusson turnover  
3:04   Mattias Markusson technical foul  
3:04 +1 Khalil Shabazz makes technical free throw 1 of 2 24-38
3:04 +1 Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-38
2:55   Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot  
2:53   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
2:31 +3 Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot 28-38
2:15   Taavi Jurkatamm personal foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)  
2:15 +1 Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-39
2:15 +1 Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-40
1:56 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists) 31-40
1:42   Jalin Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Shabazz steals)  
1:37 +2 Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup 33-40
1:19   Josh Kunen blocks Eli Scott's two point layup  
1:17   Lions offensive rebound  
1:09 +2 Eli Scott makes two point layup (Keli Leaupepe assists) 33-42
0:53 +2 Khalil Shabazz makes two point layup 35-42
0:21   Josh Kunen personal foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)  
0:21 +1 Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-43
0:21 +1 Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-44
0:21   Dons 30 second timeout  
0:01   Ivan Alipiev blocks Jamaree Bouyea's two point layup  
0:00   Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
SANFRAN
Dons
25
LOYMRY
Lions
24

Time Team Play Score
0:00    
19:51   Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball) (Joe Quintana steals)  
19:45   Jamaree Bouyea blocks Eli Scott's two point layup  
19:43   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
19:29   Khalil Shabazz turnover (lost ball) (Jalin Anderson steals)  
19:28   Joe Quintana turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Shabazz steals)  
19:28   Jalin Anderson personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
19:17 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 37-44
18:57 +2 Jalin Anderson makes two point floating jump shot 37-46
18:30   Samba Kane misses two point layup  
18:28   Lions defensive rebound  
18:11   Dameone Douglas offensive foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
18:11   Dameone Douglas turnover  
17:52 +2 Samba Kane makes two point hook shot 39-46
17:37   Eli Scott turnover (bad pass)  
17:17   Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup  
17:15   Joe Quintana defensive rebound  
17:08   Jalin Anderson turnover (bad pass)  
16:41   Samba Kane turnover (3-second violation)  
16:32   Mattias Markusson misses two point layup  
16:30   Samba Kane defensive rebound  
16:17   Samba Kane turnover (traveling)  
16:03   Lions 30 second timeout  
16:03   TV timeout  
15:50   Eli Scott misses two point jump shot  
15:48   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
15:21   Josh Kunen misses three point jump shot  
15:19   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
14:56   Jalin Anderson turnover (bad pass)  
14:56   TV timeout  
14:46   Josh Kunen misses three point jump shot  
14:44   Khalil Shabazz offensive rebound  
14:36   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup  
14:34   Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound  
14:28   Eli Scott misses two point hook shot  
14:26   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
14:14   Dzmitry Ryuny misses two point layup  
14:12   Dzmitry Ryuny offensive rebound  
14:05 +2 Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point tip shot 41-46
13:55   Eli Scott turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Shabazz steals)  
13:49 +3 Khalil Shabazz makes three point jump shot 44-46
13:23 +2 Mattias Markusson makes two point layup (Eli Scott assists) 44-48
13:09   Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup  
13:07   Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound  
12:46   Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot  
12:44   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
12:38   Ivan Alipiev blocks Jamaree Bouyea's two point layup  
12:36   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
12:31   Eli Scott turnover (carrying)  
12:04 +3 Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Damari Milstead assists) 47-48
11:47   TV timeout  
11:43   Damari Milstead personal foul (Joe Quintana draws the foul)  
11:36   Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot  
11:34   Dameone Douglas offensive rebound  
11:24   Keli Leaupepe turnover (double dribble)  
11:13   Jonas Visser turnover (bad pass) (Dameone Douglas steals)  
10:51   Jonas Visser shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)  
10:51   Eli Scott misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:51   Eli Scott misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:51   Eli Scott offensive rebound  
10:45 +2 Ivan Alipiev makes two point floating jump shot (Mattias Markusson assists) 47-50
10:30   Eli Scott blocks Damari Milstead's two point layup  
10:28   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
10:17   Mattias Markusson misses two point layup  
10:15   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
10:10   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
10:08   Lions defensive rebound  
10:08   Dzmitry Ryuny personal foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)  
9:50   Mattias Markusson turnover (lost ball) (Jamaree Bouyea steals)  
9:46   Ivan Alipiev personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
9:36   Ivan Alipiev personal foul (Taavi Jurkatamm draws the foul)  
