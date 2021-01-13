|
20:00
|
|
|
Clifton Moore vs. AJ Wilson (Anwar Gill gains possession)
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Jordan Miller offensive rebound
|
|
19:15
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller makes two point tip shot
|
0-2
|
19:11
|
|
+2
|
Clifton Moore makes two point hook shot
|
2-2
|
19:02
|
|
|
Anwar Gill personal foul (Tyler Kolek draws the foul)
|
|
18:48
|
|
+2
|
Javon Greene makes two point layup
|
2-4
|
18:27
|
|
|
Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|
|
18:09
|
|
+2
|
Josh Oduro makes two point layup
|
2-6
|
17:56
|
|
|
Clifton Moore offensive foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Clifton Moore turnover
|
|
17:43
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson makes two point jump shot (Javon Greene assists)
|
2-8
|
17:27
|
|
|
Anwar Gill turnover (lost ball) (Josh Oduro steals)
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Clifton Moore shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|
|
17:14
|
|
+1
|
Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-9
|
17:14
|
|
|
Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Jack Clark defensive rebound
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Jordan Miller turnover (lost ball) (Ayinde Hikim steals)
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Jack Clark misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
16:09
|
|
+3
|
Javon Greene makes three point jump shot (Josh Oduro assists)
|
2-12
|
15:56
|
|
+3
|
Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot
|
5-12
|
15:44
|
|
|
Javon Greene turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Javon Greene personal foul
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Jordan Miller offensive foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Jordan Miller turnover
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim turnover (lost ball)
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Tegra Izay defensive rebound
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Tegra Izay turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Kolek steals)
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Javon Greene misses two point layup
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Javon Greene offensive rebound
|
|
14:26
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller makes two point tip shot
|
5-14
|
14:12
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim misses two point layup
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Jordan Miller turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Johnson steals)
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney shooting foul (Jamal Hartwell II draws the foul)
|
|
13:15
|
|
+1
|
Jamal Hartwell II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-15
|
13:15
|
|
+1
|
Jamal Hartwell II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-16
|
13:04
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Johnson steals)
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Josh Oduro offensive foul
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Josh Oduro turnover
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Christian Ray misses two point layup
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Scott Spencer offensive rebound
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
12:12
|
|
+2
|
Josh Oduro makes two point layup
|
5-18
|
11:50
|
|
|
AJ Wilson blocks Sherif Kenney's two point layup
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Explorers offensive rebound
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Greg Calixte defensive rebound
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Scott Spencer blocks Jamal Hartwell II's two point layup
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Christian Ray defensive rebound
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Greg Calixte defensive rebound
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Jhamir Brickus personal foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Jack Clark shooting foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)
|
|
10:58
|
|
+1
|
AJ Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-19
|
10:58
|
|
+1
|
AJ Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-20
|
10:44
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough offensive foul
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough turnover
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
AJ Wilson offensive foul (David Beatty draws the foul)
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
AJ Wilson turnover
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Explorers offensive rebound
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
David Beatty misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
David Beatty misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Jordan Miller misses two point layup
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Jack Clark defensive rebound
|
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Jhamir Brickus makes two point jump shot
|
7-20
|
8:22
|
|
+2
|
Josh Oduro makes two point hook shot
|
7-22
|
8:06
|
|
|
Scott Spencer turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Kolek steals)
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Josh Oduro misses two point layup
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Jordan Miller offensive rebound
|
|
7:48
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller makes two point tip shot
|
7-24
|
7:47
|
|
|
Explorers 30 second timeout
|
|
7:33
|
|
+2
|
Jared Kimbrough makes two point layup
|
9-24
|
7:13
|
|
|
Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|
|
7:05
|
|
+2
|
Josh Oduro makes two point tip shot
|
9-26
|
6:40
|
|
+2
|
Sherif Kenney makes two point layup
|
11-26
|
6:29
|
|
|
Jamal Hartwell II turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|
|
6:22
|
|
+2
|
Jhamir Brickus makes two point layup
|
13-26
|
5:57
|
|
+3
|
Javon Greene makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|
13-29
|
5:29
|
|
|
Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Javon Greene defensive rebound
|
|
5:20
|
|
+2
|
Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists)
|
13-31
|
4:51
|
|
|
Jhamir Brickus offensive foul
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Jhamir Brickus turnover
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough blocks Jordan Miller's two point jump shot
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Jack Clark defensive rebound
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Jack Clark misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough offensive rebound
|
|
4:23
|
|
+2
|
Jared Kimbrough makes two point dunk
|
15-31
|
4:18
|
|
|
Javon Greene turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Jamal Hartwell II turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
AJ Wilson blocks Sherif Kenney's two point layup
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough offensive rebound
|
|
3:49
|
|
+2
|
Jared Kimbrough makes two point layup
|
17-31
|
3:49
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek shooting foul (Jared Kimbrough draws the foul)
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Ashley Howard technical foul
|
|
3:49
|
|
+1
|
Javon Greene makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
17-32
|
3:49
|
|
+1
|
Javon Greene makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
17-33
|
3:49
|
|
+1
|
Jared Kimbrough makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
18-33
|
3:40
|
|
|
AJ Wilson turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
David Beatty misses two point layup
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Scott Spencer defensive rebound
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Scott Spencer defensive rebound
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Jack Clark turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Sherif Kenney steals)
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney offensive foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney turnover
|
|
2:37
|
|
+2
|
Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot
|
18-35
|
2:12
|
|
+3
|
Jack Clark makes three point jump shot
|
21-35
|
1:52
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson makes two point layup (Josh Oduro assists)
|
21-37
|
1:30
|
|
|
Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Javon Greene defensive rebound
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
David Beatty blocks Josh Oduro's two point jump shot
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Patriots offensive rebound
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
David Beatty defensive rebound
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
David Beatty defensive rebound
|
|
0:51
|
|
+2
|
Christian Ray makes two point layup (David Beatty assists)
|
23-37
|
0:40
|
|
|
Javon Greene misses two point layup
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Jordan Miller offensive rebound
|
|
0:32
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller makes two point layup
|
23-39
|
0:17
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:15
|
|
|
Javon Greene defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Javon Greene turnover (lost ball) (David Beatty steals)
|