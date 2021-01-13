|
20:00
Emmanuel Ugboh vs. Morris Udeze (Dexter Dennis gains possession)
19:41
Alterique Gilbert misses three point jump shot
19:39
Austin Richie defensive rebound
19:23
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson turnover (traveling)
19:11
Alterique Gilbert misses two point layup
19:09
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
18:58
Emmanuel Ugboh misses two point hook shot
18:56
Morris Udeze defensive rebound
18:46
+3
Tyson Etienne makes three point pullup jump shot
0-3
18:21
Brandon Rachal misses two point jump shot
18:19
Alterique Gilbert defensive rebound
18:07
Morris Udeze turnover (traveling)
17:48
Rey Idowu misses two point hook shot
17:46
Tyson Etienne defensive rebound
17:40
Dexter Dennis misses two point jump shot
17:36
Shockers offensive rebound
17:36
Dexter Dennis misses three point jump shot
17:34
Trey Wade offensive rebound
17:29
Alterique Gilbert misses three point jump shot
17:27
Dexter Dennis offensive rebound
17:15
Tyson Etienne misses two point jump shot
17:13
Curtis Haywood II defensive rebound
17:07
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses two point jump shot
17:05
Trey Wade defensive rebound
16:56
+2
Morris Udeze makes two point layup (Dexter Dennis assists)
0-5
16:32
+2
Rey Idowu makes two point pullup jump shot (Austin Richie assists)
2-5
16:12
+2
Morris Udeze makes two point layup
2-7
15:52
+2
Austin Richie makes two point jump shot (Curtis Haywood II assists)
4-7
15:40
Rey Idowu shooting foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)
15:40
TV timeout
15:40
+1
Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 1 of 2
5-8
15:40
+1
Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5-9
15:27
+2
Rey Idowu makes two point hook shot (Brandon Rachal assists)
6-9
14:57
+3
Trey Wade makes three point jump shot (Alterique Gilbert assists)
7-12
14:24
+2
Curtis Haywood II makes two point layup (Rey Idowu assists)
9-12
14:07
+2
Morris Udeze makes two point dunk (Alterique Gilbert assists)
9-14
14:07
Brandon Rachal shooting foul (Morris Udeze draws the foul)
14:07
+1
Morris Udeze makes regular free throw 1 of 1
9-15
13:49
Curtis Haywood II misses three point jump shot
13:47
Brandon Rachal offensive rebound
13:47
+2
Brandon Rachal makes two point putback layup
11-15
13:29
Trey Wade misses three point jump shot
13:27
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
13:16
Rey Idowu misses two point hook shot
13:14
Tyson Etienne defensive rebound
12:55
Tyson Etienne misses three point jump shot
12:53
Ricky Council IV offensive rebound
12:53
+2
Ricky Council IV makes two point putback layup
11-17
12:37
Brandon Rachal misses two point jump shot
12:35
Darien Jackson offensive rebound
12:20
Keshawn Williams misses two point jump shot
12:18
Ricky Council IV defensive rebound
12:11
Ricky Council IV misses two point jump shot
12:09
Darien Jackson defensive rebound
11:50
+2
Elijah Joiner makes two point turnaround jump shot
13-17
11:35
Clarence Jackson turnover (bad pass)
11:21
TV timeout
11:21
Elijah Joiner misses three point jump shot
11:19
Darien Jackson offensive rebound
11:13
Brandon Rachal misses two point jump shot
11:11
Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
11:02
Clarence Jackson misses two point jump shot
11:00
Ricky Council IV offensive rebound
10:55
+3
Tyson Etienne makes three point jump shot (Ricky Council IV assists)
12-20
10:31
Brandon Rachal turnover (bad pass) (Tyson Etienne steals)
10:14
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler misses two point jump shot
10:12
Golden Hurricane defensive rebound
9:48
+3
Austin Richie makes three point jump shot (Darien Jackson assists)
15-20
9:26
Clarence Jackson misses two point jump shot
9:24
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler offensive rebound
9:20
Craig Porter Jr. misses two point layup
9:18
Clarence Jackson offensive rebound
9:16
Austin Richie shooting foul (Clarence Jackson draws the foul)
9:16
Clarence Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:16
Clarence Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
9:16
Rey Idowu defensive rebound
8:53
Darien Jackson turnover (lost ball)
8:30
+3
Alterique Gilbert makes three point pullup jump shot
15-23
8:30
Morris Udeze personal foul
8:04
Elijah Joiner misses three point jump shot
8:02
Austin Richie offensive rebound
8:03
Austin Richie misses two point jump shot
8:01
Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
7:55
Craig Porter Jr. turnover (lost ball)
7:55
TV timeout
7:30
+3
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes three point jump shot (Elijah Joiner assists)
18-23
7:01
+2
Alterique Gilbert makes two point driving layup
18-25
6:40
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point jump shot
6:38
Morris Udeze defensive rebound
6:27
+3
Tyson Etienne makes three point jump shot (Alterique Gilbert assists)
18-28
5:53
Elijah Joiner misses three point jump shot
5:51
Morris Udeze defensive rebound
5:42
Alterique Gilbert turnover (lost ball) (Curtis Haywood II steals)
5:36
+2
Elijah Joiner makes two point driving layup
20-28
5:15
Morris Udeze misses two point hook shot
5:13
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson defensive rebound
4:58
Alterique Gilbert personal foul (Brandon Rachal draws the foul)
4:54
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point jump shot
4:52
Morris Udeze defensive rebound
4:44
Dexter Dennis misses three point jump shot
4:42
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson defensive rebound
4:31
Brandon Rachal misses two point jump shot
4:29
Shockers defensive rebound
4:19
Alterique Gilbert turnover (bad pass) (Darien Jackson steals)
4:14
+2
Darien Jackson makes two point driving layup
22-28
3:45
Tyson Etienne misses three point jump shot
3:43
Golden Hurricane defensive rebound
3:42
Morris Udeze personal foul
3:42
TV timeout
3:26
Austin Richie misses three point jump shot
3:24
Shockers defensive rebound
3:05
+3
Ricky Council IV makes three point jump shot (Trevin Wade assists)
22-31
2:33
Darien Jackson turnover (bad pass)
2:12
+3
Dexter Dennis makes three point jump shot (Ricky Council IV assists)
22-34
1:48
Brandon Rachal misses three point jump shot
1:46
Rey Idowu offensive rebound
1:46
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler blocks Rey Idowu's two point layup
1:44
Dexter Dennis defensive rebound
1:36
+3
Ricky Council IV makes three point jump shot (Dexter Dennis assists)
22-37
1:24
Trevin Wade personal foul
1:15
Austin Richie misses three point jump shot
1:13
Dexter Dennis defensive rebound
1:07
Tyson Etienne misses three point jump shot
1:05
Austin Richie defensive rebound
0:42
Elijah Joiner misses three point jump shot
0:40
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler defensive rebound
0:31
Tyson Etienne misses three point jump shot
0:29
Austin Richie defensive rebound
0:02
+2
Austin Richie makes two point pullup jump shot
24-37
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|