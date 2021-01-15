|
20:00
|
|
|
Christian Koloko vs. Dearon Tucker (Terrell Brown Jr. gains possession)
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis offensive rebound
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo defensive rebound
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Jump ball. Maurice Calloo vs. Azuolas Tubelis (Beavers gains possession)
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Christian Koloko offensive rebound
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin defensive rebound
|
|
17:51
|
|
+2
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes two point driving layup
|
2-0
|
17:32
|
|
|
Zach Reichle misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin defensive rebound
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis misses two point reverse layup
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Christian Koloko misses two point layup
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:57
|
|
+3
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes three point jump shot (Azuolas Tubelis assists)
|
5-0
|
16:39
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe turnover (lost ball) (James Akinjo steals)
|
|
16:33
|
|
+2
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes two point dunk
|
7-0
|
16:12
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker personal foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
|
|
15:53
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point turnaround hook shot (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
|
9-0
|
15:29
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson turnover (lost ball) (James Akinjo steals)
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses two point driving layup
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Ira Lee offensive rebound
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Jordan Brown turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Beavers offensive rebound
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Jordan Brown personal foul (Dearon Tucker draws the foul)
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Zach Reichle misses two point hook shot
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
14:17
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point finger roll layup (James Akinjo assists)
|
11-0
|
14:02
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Ira Lee misses two point driving layup
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker defensive rebound
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Ira Lee defensive rebound
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker personal foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Roman Silva blocks Ira Lee's two point layup
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Julien Franklin defensive rebound
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Jordan Brown blocks Roman Silva's two point layup
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Beavers offensive rebound
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt offensive foul (Dalen Terry draws the foul)
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt turnover (illegal screen)
|
|
12:38
|
|
+2
|
Azuolas Tubelis makes two point floating jump shot (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
|
13-0
|
12:36
|
|
|
Beavers 30 second timeout
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
12:03
|
|
+2
|
Azuolas Tubelis makes two point driving layup
|
15-0
|
11:42
|
|
+2
|
Jarod Lucas makes two point step back jump shot
|
15-2
|
11:24
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point hook shot (James Akinjo assists)
|
17-2
|
11:08
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Dalen Terry defensive rebound
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Dalen Terry turnover (bad pass) (Jarod Lucas steals)
|
|
10:41
|
|
+2
|
Gianni Hunt makes two point reverse layup
|
17-4
|
10:29
|
|
|
Roman Silva personal foul (James Akinjo draws the foul)
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:23
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Brown Jr. makes two point driving layup (Dalen Terry assists)
|
19-4
|
9:53
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis misses two point hook shot
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. personal foul (Gianni Hunt draws the foul)
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
James Akinjo defensive rebound
|
|
9:07
|
|
+2
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes two point alley-oop dunk (James Akinjo assists)
|
21-4
|
8:48
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela offensive rebound
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela turnover (lost ball) (Bennedict Mathurin steals)
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela defensive rebound
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Christian Koloko personal foul (Rodrigue Andela draws the foul)
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Tariq Silver misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
James Akinjo defensive rebound
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin offensive rebound
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo shooting foul (Christian Koloko draws the foul)
|
|
8:07
|
|
+1
|
Christian Koloko makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-4
|
8:07
|
|
+1
|
Christian Koloko makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-4
|
7:48
|
|
+3
|
Jarod Lucas makes three point pullup jump shot (Gianni Hunt assists)
|
23-7
|
7:30
|
|
|
Dalen Terry misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Christian Koloko offensive rebound
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Roman Silva blocks Azuolas Tubelis's two point layup
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis offensive rebound
|
|
7:14
|
|
+2
|
Azuolas Tubelis makes two point putback layup
|
25-7
|
6:55
|
|
+2
|
Jarod Lucas makes two point pullup jump shot
|
25-9
|
6:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:29
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point layup (Azuolas Tubelis assists)
|
27-9
|
6:09
|
|
+2
|
Maurice Calloo makes two point layup (Ethan Thompson assists)
|
27-11
|
5:56
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point layup (James Akinjo assists)
|
29-11
|
5:56
|
|
|
Roman Silva shooting foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
|
|
5:56
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
30-11
|
5:35
|
|
|
Zach Reichle misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin defensive rebound
|
|
5:28
|
|
+2
|
Azuolas Tubelis makes two point layup (Dalen Terry assists)
|
32-11
|
5:09
|
|
+2
|
Warith Alatishe makes two point hook shot (Zach Reichle assists)
|
32-13
|
4:52
|
|
+3
|
Azuolas Tubelis makes three point jump shot (James Akinjo assists)
|
35-13
|
4:36
|
|
+2
|
Warith Alatishe makes two point driving jump shot
|
35-15
|
4:23
|
|
+2
|
James Akinjo makes two point driving layup
|
37-15
|
3:54
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Thompson makes two point driving layup
|
37-17
|
3:35
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point floating jump shot (Dalen Terry assists)
|
39-17
|
3:09
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Roman Silva shooting foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:02
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
40-17
|
3:02
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-17
|
2:46
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
James Akinjo turnover (bad pass) (Ethan Thompson steals)
|
|
2:30
|
|
+2
|
Gianni Hunt makes two point layup (Ethan Thompson assists)
|
41-19
|
2:14
|
|
+2
|
Ira Lee makes two point floating jump shot (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
|
43-19
|
1:55
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Thompson makes two point layup (Warith Alatishe assists)
|
43-21
|
1:39
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Christian Koloko blocks Warith Alatishe's two point layup
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt personal foul (Terrell Brown Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
1:28
|
|
+1
|
Terrell Brown Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
44-21
|
1:28
|
|
+1
|
Terrell Brown Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
45-21
|
1:13
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe turnover (bad pass) (Christian Koloko steals)
|
|
0:58
|
|
+2
|
James Akinjo makes two point driving layup
|
47-21
|
0:41
|
|
|
Christian Koloko shooting foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin defensive rebound
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses two point driving layup
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe defensive rebound
|
|
0:21
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. personal foul (Jarod Lucas draws the foul)
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Brown steals)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|