BYU
MARYCA

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
BYU
Cougars
25
MARYCA
Gaels
29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Matt Haarms vs. Matthias Tass (Alex Barcello gains possession)  
19:44   Brandon Averette misses two point jump shot  
19:42   Cougars offensive rebound  
19:27   Brandon Averette turnover (bad pass) (Matthias Tass steals)  
19:08 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point jump shot (Logan Johnson assists) 0-2
18:44   Matt Haarms misses two point hook shot  
18:42   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
18:34 +3 Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Matthias Tass assists) 0-5
18:17 +2 Kolby Lee makes two point hook shot 2-5
18:00   Matthias Tass misses three point jump shot  
17:58   Trevin Knell defensive rebound  
17:50   Tommy Kuhse personal foul (Brandon Averette draws the foul)  
17:40 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point hook shot 4-5
17:21 +2 Dan Fotu makes two point layup 4-7
17:04   Logan Johnson personal foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)  
16:59 +2 Alex Barcello makes two point layup 6-7
16:44   Trevin Knell personal foul (Jabe Mullins draws the foul)  
16:32 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point floating jump shot 6-9
16:12 +2 Alex Barcello makes two point layup (Brandon Averette assists) 8-9
15:53   Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot  
15:51   Kolby Lee defensive rebound  
15:43 +3 Trevin Knell makes three point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists) 11-9
15:19   Dan Fotu misses two point layup  
15:17   Kolby Lee defensive rebound  
15:05   Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot  
15:03   Logan Johnson defensive rebound  
14:55   Tommy Kuhse turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Averette steals)  
14:39 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point hook shot 13-9
14:21   Matthias Tass misses two point jump shot  
14:19   Matt Haarms defensive rebound  
13:59   Trevin Knell misses two point layup  
13:57   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
13:48 +3 Matthias Tass makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 13-12
13:29   Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot  
13:27   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
13:21   Matt Haarms personal foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)  
13:21   TV timeout  
13:10   Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot  
13:08   Trevin Knell defensive rebound  
12:50 +2 Richard Harward makes two point layup 15-12
12:18   Gaels turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:59   Jump ball. Richard Harward vs. Quinn Clinton (Gaels gains possession)  
11:58   Richard Harward turnover (lost ball) (Quinn Clinton steals)  
11:58   TV timeout  
11:49   Matthias Tass offensive foul (Spencer Johnson draws the foul)  
11:49   Matthias Tass turnover  
11:33   Spencer Johnson turnover (out of bounds)  
11:06   Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot  
11:04   Quinn Clinton offensive rebound  
10:52   Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot  
10:50   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
10:43   Gideon George turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Bowen steals)  
10:32   Quinn Clinton offensive foul (Kolby Lee draws the foul)  
10:32   Quinn Clinton turnover  
10:14 +2 Gideon George makes two point jump shot 17-12
9:56 +2 Logan Johnson makes two point layup 17-14
9:36   Caleb Lohner misses two point hook shot  
9:34   Quinn Clinton defensive rebound  
9:09 +3 Kyle Bowen makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 17-17
8:49   Richard Harward misses two point hook shot  
8:47   Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound  
8:47   Caleb Lohner personal foul (Mitchell Saxen draws the foul)  
8:37 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point jump shot 17-19
8:15   Gideon George turnover (lost ball)  
7:59   Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot  
7:57   Matt Haarms defensive rebound  
7:39   Spencer Johnson misses two point jump shot  
7:37   Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound  
7:20   Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot  
7:18   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
7:10 +2 Connor Harding makes two point layup (Alex Barcello assists) 19-19
6:41   Connor Harding blocks Mitchell Saxen's two point layup  
6:39   Dan Fotu offensive rebound  
6:38 +2 Dan Fotu makes two point layup 19-21
6:38   Official timeout  
6:38   TV timeout  
6:19   Logan Johnson personal foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)  
6:15   Mitchell Saxen personal foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)  
6:00   Kolby Lee misses three point jump shot  
5:58   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
5:37 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point hook shot 19-23
5:26   Connor Harding misses two point layup  
5:24   Jabe Mullins defensive rebound  
5:18   Jabe Mullins turnover (lost ball) (Alex Barcello steals)  
5:02   Matt Haarms misses two point hook shot  
5:00   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
4:43   Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot  
4:41   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
4:28 +2 Kolby Lee makes two point layup (Matt Haarms assists) 21-23
4:11   Alex Barcello personal foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
4:01   Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot  
3:59   Trevin Knell defensive rebound  
3:49   TV timeout  
3:37   Richard Harward offensive foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)  
3:37   Richard Harward turnover  
3:26   Matthias Tass misses two point jump shot  
3:24   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
3:18   Brandon Averette turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Bowen steals)  
2:57   Matthias Tass misses two point layup  
2:55   Kyle Bowen offensive rebound  
2:46 +3 Quinn Clinton makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 21-26
2:24   Kyle Bowen blocks Richard Harward's two point jump shot  
2:22   Caleb Lohner offensive rebound  
1:59   Alex Barcello misses three point jump shot  
1:57   Jabe Mullins defensive rebound  
1:53   Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot  
1:51   Richard Harward defensive rebound  
1:31 +2 Caleb Lohner makes two point hook shot (Brandon Averette assists) 23-26
1:11   Richard Harward personal foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)  
0:55 +3 Quinn Clinton makes three point jump shot (Kyle Bowen assists) 23-29
0:39 +2 Alex Barcello makes two point layup 25-29
0:25   Gaels 30 second timeout  
0:11   Tommy Kuhse turnover (bad pass) (Alex Barcello steals)  
0:01   Matt Haarms misses two point jump shot  
0:00   Gaels defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
BYU
Cougars
37
MARYCA
Gaels
23

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +2 Alex Barcello makes two point layup 27-29
19:25   Dan Fotu misses two point layup  
19:23   Kolby Lee defensive rebound  
19:18   Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot  
19:16   Quinn Clinton defensive rebound  
18:48   Matt Haarms shooting foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)  
18:48 +1 Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-30
18:48 +1 Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-31
18:36 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point hook shot 29-31
18:12   Matt Haarms blocks Matthias Tass's two point layup  
18:10   Cougars defensive rebound  
18:00   Matt Haarms misses two point hook shot  
17:58   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
17:49 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup 29-33
17:40 +2 Brandon Averette makes two point layup 31-33
17:19 +2 Logan Johnson makes two point layup 31-35
17:05   Matthias Tass shooting foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)  
17:05 +1 Alex Barcello makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-35
17:05 +1 Alex Barcello makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-35
16:46   Trevin Knell shooting foul (Quinn Clinton draws the foul)  
16:45 +1 Quinn Clinton makes regular free throw 1 of 3 33-36
16:45 +1 Quinn Clinton makes regular free throw 2 of 3 33-37
16:45 +1 Quinn Clinton makes regular free throw 3 of 3 33-38
16:24 +2 Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot 35-38
16:09   Kolby Lee personal foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)  
15:56 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point jump shot 35-40
15:29   Jump ball. Richard Harward vs. Tommy Kuhse (Gaels gains possession)  
15:29   Richard Harward turnover (lost ball) (Tommy Kuhse steals)  
15:29   TV timeout  
15:17   Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot  
15:15   Spencer Johnson defensive rebound  
14:43   Mitchell Saxen shooting foul (Spencer Johnson draws the foul)  
14:43 +1 Spencer Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-40
14:43   Spencer Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:43   Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound  
14:22   Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot  
14:20   Richard Harward defensive rebound  
14:05 +2 Richard Harward makes two point layup (Alex Barcello assists) 38-40
14:05   Mitchell Saxen shooting foul (Richard Harward draws the foul)  
14:05   Richard Harward misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
14:05   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
13:52   Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot  
13:50   Richard Harward defensive rebound  
13:36   Spencer Johnson misses two point jump shot  
13:34   Quinn Clinton defensive rebound  
13:24 +2 Logan Johnson makes two point layup 38-42
13:08   Richard Harward misses three point jump shot  
13:06   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
12:39 +3 Quinn Clinton makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 38-45
12:28 +2 Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot 40-45
12:09   Alex Barcello personal foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)  
12:01 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup 40-47
11:36   Logan Johnson personal foul (Caleb Lohner draws the foul)  
11:36   TV timeout  
11:31   Trevin Knell misses two point jump shot  
11:29   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
11:05   Matt Haarms shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)  
11:05 +1 Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-48
11:05   Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:05   Cougars defensive rebound  
11:05   Kyle Bowen personal foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)  
10:54   Brandon Averette misses two point layup  
10:52   Matt Haarms offensive rebound  
10:52 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point layup 42-48
10:52   Quinn Clinton shooting foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)  
10:52 +1 Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 1 of 1 43-48
10:31   Brandon Averette shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
10:31 +1 Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-49
10:31 +1 Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-50
10:17 +2 Gideon George makes two point layup 45-50
9:56   Matthias Tass misses two point hook shot  
9:54   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
9:32   Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot  
9:30   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
9:13   Matt Haarms blocks Matthias Tass's two point layup  
9:11   Matt Haarms defensive rebound  
8:54   Gideon George misses two point jump shot  
8:52   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
8:25   Matthias Tass misses three point jump shot  
8:23   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
8:11   Quinn Clinton personal foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)  
8:11   Matt Haarms misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:11   Logan Johnson defensive rebound  
7:41   Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot  
7:39   Kolby Lee defensive rebound  
7:27 +2 Gideon George makes two point layup 47-50
7:05   Kolby Lee shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)  
7:05   TV timeout  
7:05   Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:05   Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:05   Kolby Lee defensive rebound  
6:53   Alex Barcello misses two point layup  
6:51   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
6:31   Dan Fotu misses two point dunk  
6:29   Jabe Mullins offensive rebound  
6:24   Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot  
6:22   Kolby Lee defensive rebound  
6:17   Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot  
6:15   Cougars offensive rebound  
5:59 +2 Trevin Knell makes two point jump shot 49-50
5:32   Tommy Kuhse turnover (bad pass) (Richard Harward steals)  
5:23   Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot  
5:21   Richard Harward offensive rebound  
5:14   Richard Harward misses two point tip shot  
5:12   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
5:02   Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot  
5:00   Cougars defensive rebound