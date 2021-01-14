BYU
MARYCA
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Matt Haarms vs. Matthias Tass (Alex Barcello gains possession)
|19:44
|
|Brandon Averette misses two point jump shot
|19:42
|
|Cougars offensive rebound
|19:27
|
|Brandon Averette turnover (bad pass) (Matthias Tass steals)
|19:08
|
|+2
|Matthias Tass makes two point jump shot (Logan Johnson assists)
|0-2
|18:44
|
|Matt Haarms misses two point hook shot
|18:42
|
|Dan Fotu defensive rebound
|18:34
|
|+3
|Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Matthias Tass assists)
|0-5
|18:17
|
|+2
|Kolby Lee makes two point hook shot
|2-5
|18:00
|
|Matthias Tass misses three point jump shot
|17:58
|
|Trevin Knell defensive rebound
|17:50
|
|Tommy Kuhse personal foul (Brandon Averette draws the foul)
|17:40
|
|+2
|Matt Haarms makes two point hook shot
|4-5
|17:21
|
|+2
|Dan Fotu makes two point layup
|4-7
|17:04
|
|Logan Johnson personal foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)
|16:59
|
|+2
|Alex Barcello makes two point layup
|6-7
|16:44
|
|Trevin Knell personal foul (Jabe Mullins draws the foul)
|16:32
|
|+2
|Tommy Kuhse makes two point floating jump shot
|6-9
|16:12
|
|+2
|Alex Barcello makes two point layup (Brandon Averette assists)
|8-9
|15:53
|
|Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot
|15:51
|
|Kolby Lee defensive rebound
|15:43
|
|+3
|Trevin Knell makes three point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists)
|11-9
|15:19
|
|Dan Fotu misses two point layup
|15:17
|
|Kolby Lee defensive rebound
|15:05
|
|Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot
|15:03
|
|Logan Johnson defensive rebound
|14:55
|
|Tommy Kuhse turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Averette steals)
|14:39
|
|+2
|Matt Haarms makes two point hook shot
|13-9
|14:21
|
|Matthias Tass misses two point jump shot
|14:19
|
|Matt Haarms defensive rebound
|13:59
|
|Trevin Knell misses two point layup
|13:57
|
|Matthias Tass defensive rebound
|13:48
|
|+3
|Matthias Tass makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|13-12
|13:29
|
|Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot
|13:27
|
|Dan Fotu defensive rebound
|13:21
|
|Matt Haarms personal foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)
|13:21
|
|TV timeout
|13:10
|
|Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|13:08
|
|Trevin Knell defensive rebound
|12:50
|
|+2
|Richard Harward makes two point layup
|15-12
|12:18
|
|Gaels turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:59
|
|Jump ball. Richard Harward vs. Quinn Clinton (Gaels gains possession)
|11:58
|
|Richard Harward turnover (lost ball) (Quinn Clinton steals)
|11:58
|
|TV timeout
|11:49
|
|Matthias Tass offensive foul (Spencer Johnson draws the foul)
|11:49
|
|Matthias Tass turnover
|11:33
|
|Spencer Johnson turnover (out of bounds)
|11:06
|
|Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|11:04
|
|Quinn Clinton offensive rebound
|10:52
|
|Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot
|10:50
|
|Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|10:43
|
|Gideon George turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Bowen steals)
|10:32
|
|Quinn Clinton offensive foul (Kolby Lee draws the foul)
|10:32
|
|Quinn Clinton turnover
|10:14
|
|+2
|Gideon George makes two point jump shot
|17-12
|9:56
|
|+2
|Logan Johnson makes two point layup
|17-14
|9:36
|
|Caleb Lohner misses two point hook shot
|9:34
|
|Quinn Clinton defensive rebound
|9:09
|
|+3
|Kyle Bowen makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|17-17
|8:49
|
|Richard Harward misses two point hook shot
|8:47
|
|Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound
|8:47
|
|Caleb Lohner personal foul (Mitchell Saxen draws the foul)
|8:37
|
|+2
|Tommy Kuhse makes two point jump shot
|17-19
|8:15
|
|Gideon George turnover (lost ball)
|7:59
|
|Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot
|7:57
|
|Matt Haarms defensive rebound
|7:39
|
|Spencer Johnson misses two point jump shot
|7:37
|
|Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound
|7:20
|
|Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot
|7:18
|
|Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|7:10
|
|+2
|Connor Harding makes two point layup (Alex Barcello assists)
|19-19
|6:41
|
|Connor Harding blocks Mitchell Saxen's two point layup
|6:39
|
|Dan Fotu offensive rebound
|6:38
|
|+2
|Dan Fotu makes two point layup
|19-21
|6:38
|
|Official timeout
|6:38
|
|TV timeout
|6:19
|
|Logan Johnson personal foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)
|6:15
|
|Mitchell Saxen personal foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)
|6:00
|
|Kolby Lee misses three point jump shot
|5:58
|
|Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
|5:37
|
|+2
|Matthias Tass makes two point hook shot
|19-23
|5:26
|
|Connor Harding misses two point layup
|5:24
|
|Jabe Mullins defensive rebound
|5:18
|
|Jabe Mullins turnover (lost ball) (Alex Barcello steals)
|5:02
|
|Matt Haarms misses two point hook shot
|5:00
|
|Matthias Tass defensive rebound
|4:43
|
|Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot
|4:41
|
|Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|4:28
|
|+2
|Kolby Lee makes two point layup (Matt Haarms assists)
|21-23
|4:11
|
|Alex Barcello personal foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)
|4:01
|
|Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot
|3:59
|
|Trevin Knell defensive rebound
|3:49
|
|TV timeout
|3:37
|
|Richard Harward offensive foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)
|3:37
|
|Richard Harward turnover
|3:26
|
|Matthias Tass misses two point jump shot
|3:24
|
|Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|3:18
|
|Brandon Averette turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Bowen steals)
|2:57
|
|Matthias Tass misses two point layup
|2:55
|
|Kyle Bowen offensive rebound
|2:46
|
|+3
|Quinn Clinton makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|21-26
|2:24
|
|Kyle Bowen blocks Richard Harward's two point jump shot
|2:22
|
|Caleb Lohner offensive rebound
|1:59
|
|Alex Barcello misses three point jump shot
|1:57
|
|Jabe Mullins defensive rebound
|1:53
|
|Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot
|1:51
|
|Richard Harward defensive rebound
|1:31
|
|+2
|Caleb Lohner makes two point hook shot (Brandon Averette assists)
|23-26
|1:11
|
|Richard Harward personal foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)
|0:55
|
|+3
|Quinn Clinton makes three point jump shot (Kyle Bowen assists)
|23-29
|0:39
|
|+2
|Alex Barcello makes two point layup
|25-29
|0:25
|
|Gaels 30 second timeout
|0:11
|
|Tommy Kuhse turnover (bad pass) (Alex Barcello steals)
|0:01
|
|Matt Haarms misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Gaels defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|19:48
|
|+2
|Alex Barcello makes two point layup
|27-29
|19:25
|
|Dan Fotu misses two point layup
|19:23
|
|Kolby Lee defensive rebound
|19:18
|
|Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot
|19:16
|
|Quinn Clinton defensive rebound
|18:48
|
|Matt Haarms shooting foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)
|18:48
|
|+1
|Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-30
|18:48
|
|+1
|Dan Fotu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-31
|18:36
|
|+2
|Matt Haarms makes two point hook shot
|29-31
|18:12
|
|Matt Haarms blocks Matthias Tass's two point layup
|18:10
|
|Cougars defensive rebound
|18:00
|
|Matt Haarms misses two point hook shot
|17:58
|
|Dan Fotu defensive rebound
|17:49
|
|+2
|Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup
|29-33
|17:40
|
|+2
|Brandon Averette makes two point layup
|31-33
|17:19
|
|+2
|Logan Johnson makes two point layup
|31-35
|17:05
|
|Matthias Tass shooting foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)
|17:05
|
|+1
|Alex Barcello makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-35
|17:05
|
|+1
|Alex Barcello makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-35
|16:46
|
|Trevin Knell shooting foul (Quinn Clinton draws the foul)
|16:45
|
|+1
|Quinn Clinton makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|33-36
|16:45
|
|+1
|Quinn Clinton makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|33-37
|16:45
|
|+1
|Quinn Clinton makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|33-38
|16:24
|
|+2
|Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot
|35-38
|16:09
|
|Kolby Lee personal foul (Dan Fotu draws the foul)
|15:56
|
|+2
|Tommy Kuhse makes two point jump shot
|35-40
|15:29
|
|Jump ball. Richard Harward vs. Tommy Kuhse (Gaels gains possession)
|15:29
|
|Richard Harward turnover (lost ball) (Tommy Kuhse steals)
|15:29
|
|TV timeout
|15:17
|
|Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot
|15:15
|
|Spencer Johnson defensive rebound
|14:43
|
|Mitchell Saxen shooting foul (Spencer Johnson draws the foul)
|14:43
|
|+1
|Spencer Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-40
|14:43
|
|Spencer Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:43
|
|Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound
|14:22
|
|Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot
|14:20
|
|Richard Harward defensive rebound
|14:05
|
|+2
|Richard Harward makes two point layup (Alex Barcello assists)
|38-40
|14:05
|
|Mitchell Saxen shooting foul (Richard Harward draws the foul)
|14:05
|
|Richard Harward misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:05
|
|Matthias Tass defensive rebound
|13:52
|
|Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot
|13:50
|
|Richard Harward defensive rebound
|13:36
|
|Spencer Johnson misses two point jump shot
|13:34
|
|Quinn Clinton defensive rebound
|13:24
|
|+2
|Logan Johnson makes two point layup
|38-42
|13:08
|
|Richard Harward misses three point jump shot
|13:06
|
|Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
|12:39
|
|+3
|Quinn Clinton makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|38-45
|12:28
|
|+2
|Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot
|40-45
|12:09
|
|Alex Barcello personal foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)
|12:01
|
|+2
|Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup
|40-47
|11:36
|
|Logan Johnson personal foul (Caleb Lohner draws the foul)
|11:36
|
|TV timeout
|11:31
|
|Trevin Knell misses two point jump shot
|11:29
|
|Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|11:05
|
|Matt Haarms shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)
|11:05
|
|+1
|Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-48
|11:05
|
|Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:05
|
|Cougars defensive rebound
|11:05
|
|Kyle Bowen personal foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)
|10:54
|
|Brandon Averette misses two point layup
|10:52
|
|Matt Haarms offensive rebound
|10:52
|
|+2
|Matt Haarms makes two point layup
|42-48
|10:52
|
|Quinn Clinton shooting foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)
|10:52
|
|+1
|Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|43-48
|10:31
|
|Brandon Averette shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)
|10:31
|
|+1
|Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-49
|10:31
|
|+1
|Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-50
|10:17
|
|+2
|Gideon George makes two point layup
|45-50
|9:56
|
|Matthias Tass misses two point hook shot
|9:54
|
|Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|9:32
|
|Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
|9:30
|
|Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|9:13
|
|Matt Haarms blocks Matthias Tass's two point layup
|9:11
|
|Matt Haarms defensive rebound
|8:54
|
|Gideon George misses two point jump shot
|8:52
|
|Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|8:25
|
|Matthias Tass misses three point jump shot
|8:23
|
|Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|8:11
|
|Quinn Clinton personal foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)
|8:11
|
|Matt Haarms misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:11
|
|Logan Johnson defensive rebound
|7:41
|
|Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot
|7:39
|
|Kolby Lee defensive rebound
|7:27
|
|+2
|Gideon George makes two point layup
|47-50
|7:05
|
|Kolby Lee shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)
|7:05
|
|TV timeout
|7:05
|
|Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:05
|
|Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:05
|
|Kolby Lee defensive rebound
|6:53
|
|Alex Barcello misses two point layup
|6:51
|
|Matthias Tass defensive rebound
|6:31
|
|Dan Fotu misses two point dunk
|6:29
|
|Jabe Mullins offensive rebound
|6:24
|
|Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot
|6:22
|
|Kolby Lee defensive rebound
|6:17
|
|Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot
|6:15
|
|Cougars offensive rebound
|5:59
|
|+2
|Trevin Knell makes two point jump shot
|49-50
|5:32
|
|Tommy Kuhse turnover (bad pass) (Richard Harward steals)
|5:23
|
|Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot
|5:21
|
|Richard Harward offensive rebound
|5:14
|
|Richard Harward misses two point tip shot
|5:12
|
|Dan Fotu defensive rebound
|5:02
|
|Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot
|5:00
|
|Cougars defensive rebound