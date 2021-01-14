|
20:00
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire vs. Elias Ballstaedt (Timmy Allen gains possession)
|
|
19:55
|
|
|
Rylan Jones turnover (bad pass) (Spencer Jones steals)
|
|
19:19
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Jones makes three point jump shot (Oscar da Silva assists)
|
3-0
|
19:01
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point layup
|
3-2
|
18:43
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Michael O'Connell defensive rebound
|
|
18:16
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva makes two point layup
|
5-2
|
17:55
|
|
|
Timmy Allen turnover (bad pass) (Michael O'Connell steals)
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire offensive rebound
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Jump ball. Jaiden Delaire vs. Riley Battin (Jaiden Delaire gains possession)
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Riley Battin personal foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Rylan Jones shooting foul (Michael O'Connell draws the foul)
|
|
17:24
|
|
+1
|
Michael O'Connell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-2
|
17:24
|
|
+1
|
Michael O'Connell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-2
|
17:10
|
|
|
Riley Battin misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Timmy Allen offensive rebound
|
|
17:03
|
|
+2
|
Pelle Larsson makes two point layup (Rylan Jones assists)
|
7-4
|
16:49
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson defensive rebound
|
|
16:31
|
|
+2
|
Branden Carlson makes two point jump shot (Pelle Larsson assists)
|
7-6
|
16:06
|
|
+2
|
Daejon Davis makes two point layup (Jaiden Delaire assists)
|
9-6
|
15:53
|
|
|
Timmy Allen turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses two point layup
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas offensive rebound
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Branden Carlson blocks Lukas Kisunas's two point layup
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Spencer Jones offensive rebound
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Daejon Davis turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:20
|
|
+2
|
Mikael Jantunen makes two point layup (Alfonso Plummer assists)
|
9-8
|
14:57
|
|
|
Spencer Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen defensive rebound
|
|
14:35
|
|
+3
|
Alfonso Plummer makes three point jump shot (Mikael Jantunen assists)
|
9-11
|
14:12
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer personal foul (Daejon Davis draws the foul)
|
|
14:12
|
|
+1
|
Daejon Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-11
|
14:12
|
|
+1
|
Daejon Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-11
|
13:51
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas personal foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Daejon Davis defensive rebound
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Daejon Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Michael O'Connell offensive rebound
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Branden Carlson blocks Jaiden Delaire's two point layup
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Utes defensive rebound
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas personal foul (Riley Battin draws the foul)
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Brandon Angel personal foul (Branden Carlson draws the foul)
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Michael O'Connell personal foul (Alfonso Plummer draws the foul)
|
|
12:44
|
|
+2
|
Alfonso Plummer makes two point layup
|
11-13
|
12:33
|
|
|
Spencer Jones misses two point layup
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Branden Carlson defensive rebound
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire shooting foul (Riley Battin draws the foul)
|
|
12:25
|
|
+1
|
Riley Battin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-14
|
12:25
|
|
+1
|
Riley Battin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-15
|
11:57
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams turnover (bad pass) (Riley Battin steals)
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams blocks Branden Carlson's two point layup
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
James Keefe defensive rebound
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Daejon Davis misses two point layup
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Daejon Davis personal foul (Riley Battin draws the foul)
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Ian Martinez offensive rebound
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Ian Martinez offensive foul (Daejon Davis draws the foul)
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Ian Martinez turnover
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Rylan Jones personal foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva offensive foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva turnover
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Noah Taitz defensive rebound
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva misses two point layup
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson defensive rebound
|
|
9:29
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point layup (Pelle Larsson assists)
|
11-17
|
9:10
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson shooting foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:10
|
|
+1
|
Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-17
|
8:55
|
|
|
Noah Taitz personal foul (Pelle Larsson draws the foul)
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson offensive rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Riley Battin turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:36
|
|
+3
|
Ziaire Williams makes three point jump shot
|
15-17
|
8:06
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point reverse layup (Riley Battin assists)
|
15-19
|
7:55
|
|
+3
|
Ziaire Williams makes three point jump shot
|
18-19
|
7:28
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses two point layup
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Spencer Jones defensive rebound
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Michael O'Connell misses two point layup
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer defensive rebound
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva offensive foul (Mikael Jantunen draws the foul)
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva turnover
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Max Murrell blocks Riley Battin's two point layup
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Daejon Davis defensive rebound
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Ian Martinez blocks Max Murrell's two point layup
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson defensive rebound
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Ian Martinez misses two point layup
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Daejon Davis defensive rebound
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Branden Carlson blocks Michael O'Connell's two point layup
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Ian Martinez defensive rebound
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Riley Battin misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound
|
|
5:19
|
|
+2
|
Max Murrell makes two point dunk (Ziaire Williams assists)
|
20-19
|
5:01
|
|
|
Ian Martinez turnover (lost ball) (Daejon Davis steals)
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Ian Martinez personal foul (Daejon Davis draws the foul)
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Daejon Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire shooting foul (Branden Carlson draws the foul)
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Branden Carlson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:46
|
|
+1
|
Branden Carlson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-20
|
4:35
|
|
+3
|
Daejon Davis makes three point jump shot (Michael O'Connell assists)
|
23-20
|
4:14
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams personal foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:14
|
|
+1
|
Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-21
|
4:06
|
|
|
Max Murrell turnover (bad pass) (Mikael Jantunen steals)
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Max Murrell shooting foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
4:01
|
|
+1
|
Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-22
|
4:01
|
|
+1
|
Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-23
|
3:45
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams turnover (carrying)
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:31
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point jump shot
|
23-25
|
3:09
|
|
|
Spencer Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Jaxon Brenchley defensive rebound
|
|
2:45
|
|
+2
|
Mikael Jantunen makes two point layup
|
23-27
|
2:33
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson blocks Daejon Davis's two point layup
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses two point layup
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Michael O'Connell defensive rebound
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Daejon Davis misses two point layup
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen defensive rebound
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Michael O'Connell defensive rebound
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer defensive rebound
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Daejon Davis shooting foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Cardinal 30 second timeout
|
|
1:33
|
|
+1
|
Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-28
|
1:33
|
|
+1
|
Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-29
|
1:09
|
|
|
Timmy Allen personal foul (Ziaire Williams draws the foul)
|
|
1:09
|
|
+1
|
Ziaire Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-29
|
1:09
|
|
+1
|
Ziaire Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-29
|
0:56
|
|
|
Spencer Jones personal foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
0:56
|
|
+1
|
Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-30
|
0:56
|
|
+1
|
Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-31
|
0:49
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Jaxon Brenchley offensive rebound
|
|
0:34
|
|
+3
|
Alfonso Plummer makes three point jump shot (Jaxon Brenchley assists)
|
25-34
|
0:17
|
|
|
Michael O'Connell turnover (lost ball) (Alfonso Plummer steals)
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Utes 30 second timeout
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Jaxon Brenchley offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|