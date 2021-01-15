|
20:00
|
|
|
Michael Hughes vs. Osun Osunniyi (Toby Okani gains possession)
|
|
19:34
|
|
+2
|
Michael Hughes makes two point reverse layup (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists)
|
2-0
|
19:16
|
|
|
Jalen Adaway misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes offensive rebound
|
|
19:10
|
|
+2
|
Jaren Holmes makes two point putback layup
|
2-2
|
18:52
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|
|
18:38
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton makes two point driving layup (Jalen Adaway assists)
|
2-4
|
18:06
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Weathers makes two point step back jump shot
|
4-4
|
17:51
|
|
|
Toby Okani personal foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Dominick Welch offensive foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Dominick Welch turnover
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Dominick Welch personal foul (Toby Okani draws the foul)
|
|
16:56
|
|
+2
|
Michael Hughes makes two point driving dunk (Toby Okani assists)
|
6-4
|
16:27
|
|
+2
|
Jaren Holmes makes two point driving layup
|
6-6
|
16:02
|
|
|
Toby Okani misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Michael Hughes offensive rebound
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi blocks Toby Okani's two point layup
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Dukes offensive rebound
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers misses two point layup
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Amari Kelly offensive rebound
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Bonnies offensive rebound
|
|
14:59
|
|
+2
|
Jaren Holmes makes two point driving layup
|
6-8
|
14:34
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Jalen Adaway defensive rebound
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton turnover (lost ball) (Toby Okani steals)
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers misses two point layup
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers offensive rebound
|
|
13:58
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Weathers makes two point putback layup
|
8-8
|
13:49
|
|
|
Eddie Creal misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
|
|
13:40
|
|
+3
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin makes three point pullup jump shot (Tyson Acuff assists)
|
11-8
|
13:17
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Eddie Creal misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Jalen Adaway offensive rebound
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Amari Kelly personal foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Amari Kelly blocks Jaren Holmes's two point layup
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Amari Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Amari Kelly turnover (bad pass) (Jaren Holmes steals)
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez turnover (lost ball) (Tyson Acuff steals)
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Chad Baker offensive foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Chad Baker turnover
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton misses two point layup
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes offensive rebound
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Chad Baker personal foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)
|
|
11:36
|
|
+3
|
Alejandro Vasquez makes three point pullup jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists)
|
11-11
|
11:03
|
|
|
Ryan Murphy misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Dukes offensive rebound
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Dukes turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
10:37
|
|
+3
|
Alejandro Vasquez makes three point step back jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists)
|
11-14
|
10:18
|
|
|
Andre Harris misses two point layup
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|
|
10:06
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Adaway makes two point driving layup
|
11-16
|
10:01
|
|
|
Dukes 30 second timeout
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez personal foul (Chad Baker draws the foul)
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Chad Baker misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Chad Baker offensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Michael Hughes blocks Osun Osunniyi's two point layup
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Bonnies offensive rebound
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Michael Hughes shooting foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)
|
|
9:04
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-17
|
9:04
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-18
|
8:40
|
|
|
Jalen Shaw personal foul (Michael Hughes draws the foul)
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers offensive foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers turnover
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Toby Okani defensive rebound
|
|
8:01
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Weathers makes two point layup
|
13-18
|
7:38
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton misses two point layup
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Dukes defensive rebound
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi personal foul (Amari Kelly draws the foul)
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi blocks Amari Kelly's two point layup
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez defensive rebound
|
|
6:51
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi makes two point layup (Jalen Adaway assists)
|
13-20
|
6:19
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Toby Okani offensive rebound
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Toby Okani misses two point layup
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton misses two point layup
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Amari Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Amari Kelly misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Jalen Adaway defensive rebound
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Toby Okani personal foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)
|
|
5:30
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-21
|
5:30
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
|
|
5:11
|
|
+3
|
Chad Baker makes three point jump shot (Marcus Weathers assists)
|
16-21
|
4:35
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Toby Okani defensive rebound
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Toby Okani turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Chad Baker shooting foul (Jaren Holmes draws the foul)
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:53
|
|
+1
|
Jaren Holmes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-22
|
3:53
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Ryan Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
3:32
|
|
+2
|
Andre Harris makes two point driving dunk (Michael Hughes assists)
|
18-22
|
3:11
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes offensive rebound
|
|
3:04
|
|
+2
|
Jaren Holmes makes two point floating jump shot
|
18-24
|
2:45
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi blocks Ryan Murphy's two point layup
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Ryan Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Andre Harris turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Adaway steals)
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin shooting foul (Alejandro Vasquez draws the foul)
|
|
1:56
|
|
+1
|
Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-25
|
1:56
|
|
+1
|
Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-26
|
1:36
|
|
|
Ryan Murphy misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound
|
|
1:01
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Murphy makes two point driving layup (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists)
|
20-26
|
0:42
|
|
|
Ryan Murphy personal foul (Alejandro Vasquez draws the foul)
|
|
0:42
|
|
+1
|
Alejandro Vasquez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-27
|
0:42
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Michael Hughes defensive rebound
|
|
0:28
|
|
+3
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin makes three point jump shot (Tyson Acuff assists)
|
23-27
|
0:22
|
|
|
Bonnies 30 second timeout
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Jalen Adaway misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Dukes defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|