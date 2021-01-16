|
20:00
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell vs. Juwan Durham (Fighting Irish gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:58
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Juwan Durham defensive rebound
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Jay Heath personal foul (Nate Laszewski draws the foul)
|
|
18:46
|
|
+2
|
Dane Goodwin makes two point hook shot
|
0-2
|
18:20
|
|
+3
|
Steffon Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Rich Kelly assists)
|
3-2
|
17:56
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Jay Heath defensive rebound
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin shooting foul (CJ Felder draws the foul)
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
17:38
|
|
+1
|
CJ Felder makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-2
|
17:24
|
|
|
Juwan Durham misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Rich Kelly misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Trey Wertz defensive rebound
|
|
17:05
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Durham makes two point layup (Prentiss Hubb assists)
|
4-4
|
16:35
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|
|
16:17
|
|
+3
|
Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Prentiss Hubb assists)
|
4-7
|
15:53
|
|
|
Rich Kelly turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:28
|
|
+2
|
Nate Laszewski makes two point hook shot
|
4-9
|
15:28
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs shooting foul (Nate Laszewski draws the foul)
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
15:16
|
|
+3
|
Steffon Mitchell makes three point jump shot (DeMarr Langford Jr. assists)
|
7-9
|
14:43
|
|
|
Trey Wertz misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb defensive rebound
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Trey Wertz misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Jay Heath defensive rebound
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb personal foul (Wynston Tabbs draws the foul)
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Nikola Djogo defensive rebound
|
|
13:55
|
|
+3
|
Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Nikola Djogo assists)
|
7-12
|
13:55
|
|
|
CJ Felder shooting foul (Nate Laszewski draws the foul)
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
James Karnik misses two point layup
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin shooting foul (DeMarr Langford Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
13:30
|
|
+1
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-12
|
13:30
|
|
+1
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-12
|
13:19
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
James Karnik defensive rebound
|
|
12:52
|
|
+2
|
Jay Heath makes two point jump shot
|
11-12
|
12:52
|
|
|
Trey Wertz shooting foul (Jay Heath draws the foul)
|
|
12:52
|
|
+1
|
Jay Heath makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
12-12
|
12:37
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Trey Wertz offensive rebound
|
|
12:22
|
|
+3
|
Trey Wertz makes three point jump shot (Nikola Djogo assists)
|
12-15
|
12:05
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Juwan Durham offensive rebound
|
|
11:48
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Durham makes two point layup
|
12-17
|
11:36
|
|
|
James Karnik misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Nikola Djogo defensive rebound
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Trey Wertz misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
James Karnik defensive rebound
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Juwan Durham defensive rebound
|
|
10:55
|
|
+2
|
Prentiss Hubb makes two point jump shot (Nikola Djogo assists)
|
12-19
|
10:41
|
|
|
James Karnik misses two point layup
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Rich Kelly shooting foul (Cormac Ryan draws the foul)
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:18
|
|
+1
|
Cormac Ryan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-20
|
10:18
|
|
+1
|
Cormac Ryan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-21
|
10:14
|
|
+3
|
Rich Kelly makes three point jump shot (CJ Felder assists)
|
15-21
|
9:35
|
|
|
Rich Kelly shooting foul (Nate Laszewski draws the foul)
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
9:16
|
|
+2
|
Steffon Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|
17-21
|
8:51
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
8:42
|
|
+2
|
Jay Heath makes two point hook shot
|
19-21
|
8:08
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Durham makes two point jump shot (Dane Goodwin assists)
|
19-23
|
7:45
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Nikola Djogo personal foul (Jay Heath draws the foul)
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Eagles turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell blocks Nate Laszewski's two point jump shot
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell offensive rebound
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski personal foul (Steffon Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
6:09
|
|
+2
|
CJ Felder makes two point jump shot
|
21-23
|
6:09
|
|
|
Juwan Durham misses two point layup
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Juwan Durham offensive rebound
|
|
6:09
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Durham makes two point tip shot
|
21-25
|
5:24
|
|
+3
|
Wynston Tabbs makes three point jump shot (DeMarr Langford Jr. assists)
|
24-25
|
4:57
|
|
+2
|
Prentiss Hubb makes two point layup
|
24-27
|
4:37
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|
|
4:28
|
|
+2
|
Nate Laszewski makes two point jump shot (Prentiss Hubb assists)
|
24-29
|
4:23
|
|
|
Eagles 30 second timeout
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Trey Wertz misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|
|
3:13
|
|
+2
|
Dane Goodwin makes two point layup
|
24-31
|
2:56
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell blocks Cormac Ryan's two point dunk
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan offensive rebound
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan misses two point layup
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
+2
|
Jay Heath makes two point layup
|
26-31
|
2:22
|
|
+3
|
Dane Goodwin makes three point jump shot (Prentiss Hubb assists)
|
26-34
|
2:03
|
|
|
Jay Heath turnover (bad pass) (Cormac Ryan steals)
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Trey Wertz misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb defensive rebound
|
|
1:42
|
|
+3
|
Cormac Ryan makes three point jump shot (Prentiss Hubb assists)
|
26-37
|
1:39
|
|
|
Eagles 30 second timeout
|
|
1:22
|
|
+2
|
Wynston Tabbs makes two point layup
|
28-37
|
1:08
|
|
+3
|
Nikola Djogo makes three point jump shot (Cormac Ryan assists)
|
28-40
|
0:46
|
|
+3
|
Kamari Williams makes three point jump shot (CJ Felder assists)
|
31-40
|
0:26
|
|
+2
|
Nate Laszewski makes two point layup (Cormac Ryan assists)
|
31-42
|
0:03
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin shooting foul (Steffon Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
0:03
|
|
+1
|
Steffon Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-42
|
0:03
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|