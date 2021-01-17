|
20:00
Andre Kelly vs. Riley Battin (Utes gains possession)
19:38
Kuany Kuany blocks Timmy Allen's two point layup
19:36
Grant Anticevich defensive rebound
19:16
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
19:14
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
18:55
Riley Battin misses three point jump shot
18:53
Kuany Kuany defensive rebound
18:40
Grant Anticevich misses two point jump shot
18:38
Pelle Larsson defensive rebound
18:12
Mikael Jantunen turnover (traveling)
18:07
Kuany Kuany offensive foul
18:07
Kuany Kuany turnover
17:52
+2
Pelle Larsson makes two point layup
0-2
17:41
Makale Foreman turnover (out of bounds)
17:25
+2
Pelle Larsson makes two point layup (Timmy Allen assists)
0-4
17:03
+2
Grant Anticevich makes two point layup (Andre Kelly assists)
2-4
16:42
Pelle Larsson misses two point jump shot
16:40
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
16:22
Kuany Kuany turnover (bad pass) (Timmy Allen steals)
16:00
Rylan Jones misses three point jump shot
15:58
Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
15:48
Rylan Jones personal foul (Jarred Hyder draws the foul)
15:48
TV timeout
15:38
Jarred Hyder misses two point layup
15:36
Riley Battin defensive rebound
15:30
+3
Riley Battin makes three point jump shot (Timmy Allen assists)
2-7
15:03
+3
Ryan Betley makes three point jump shot (Jalen Celestine assists)
5-7
14:46
+2
Pelle Larsson makes two point layup
5-9
14:46
Lars Thiemann shooting foul (Pelle Larsson draws the foul)
14:46
+1
Pelle Larsson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
5-10
14:38
Branden Carlson personal foul (Lars Thiemann draws the foul)
14:38
Golden Bears 30 second timeout
14:29
Kuany Kuany offensive foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
14:29
Kuany Kuany turnover
14:15
+2
Timmy Allen makes two point dunk (Alfonso Plummer assists)
5-12
13:49
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
13:47
Pelle Larsson defensive rebound
13:39
+3
Alfonso Plummer makes three point jump shot (Pelle Larsson assists)
5-15
13:14
Lars Thiemann turnover (lost ball) (Timmy Allen steals)
13:10
Timmy Allen turnover (lost ball)
12:46
Grant Anticevich misses three point jump shot
12:44
Ian Martinez defensive rebound
12:38
Ian Martinez turnover (bad pass)
12:14
Branden Carlson personal foul (Andre Kelly draws the foul)
12:05
Andre Kelly misses two point jump shot
12:03
Riley Battin defensive rebound
11:53
Pelle Larsson turnover (bad pass) (Makale Foreman steals)
11:39
TV timeout
11:31
Joel Brown turnover (traveling)
11:10
+2
Lahat Thioune makes two point jump shot (Jaxon Brenchley assists)
5-17
10:47
Joel Brown misses three point jump shot
10:45
Riley Battin defensive rebound
10:35
Jump ball. Alfonso Plummer vs. Joel Brown (Joel Brown gains possession)
10:35
Alfonso Plummer turnover (lost ball) (Joel Brown steals)
10:09
+2
Grant Anticevich makes two point jump shot
7-17
9:57
Rylan Jones misses two point layup
9:55
Lahat Thioune offensive rebound
9:48
Lahat Thioune misses two point layup
9:46
Lahat Thioune offensive rebound
9:33
Rylan Jones turnover (bad pass) (Joel Brown steals)
9:27
Ian Martinez shooting foul (Makale Foreman draws the foul)
9:27
+1
Makale Foreman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-17
9:27
+1
Makale Foreman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-17
9:16
Rylan Jones misses three point jump shot
9:14
Grant Anticevich defensive rebound
8:58
Ryan Betley misses two point layup
8:56
Grant Anticevich offensive rebound
8:49
Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot
8:47
Riley Battin defensive rebound
8:39
+3
Timmy Allen makes three point jump shot (Jaxon Brenchley assists)
9-20
8:15
Grant Anticevich misses three point jump shot
8:13
Jaxon Brenchley defensive rebound
8:04
Jalen Celestine personal foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
8:02
Timmy Allen misses three point jump shot
8:00
Grant Anticevich defensive rebound
7:47
Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot
7:45
Pelle Larsson defensive rebound
7:36
Timmy Allen turnover (traveling)
7:36
TV timeout
7:11
Lars Thiemann misses two point layup
7:09
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
6:43
+2
Mikael Jantunen makes two point layup (Alfonso Plummer assists)
9-22
6:22
Ryan Betley misses two point layup
6:20
Alfonso Plummer defensive rebound
6:13
Rylan Jones misses three point jump shot
6:11
Golden Bears defensive rebound
5:53
Mikael Jantunen personal foul
5:53
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
5:51
Ian Martinez defensive rebound
5:40
+2
Timmy Allen makes two point layup
9-24
5:18
Grant Anticevich misses two point jump shot
5:16
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
5:03
Timmy Allen misses two point jump shot
5:01
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
4:49
+2
Andre Kelly makes two point jump shot
11-24
4:13
Pelle Larsson misses two point jump shot
4:11
Kuany Kuany defensive rebound
3:48
+2
Joel Brown makes two point layup
13-24
3:24
Kuany Kuany personal foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
3:24
TV timeout
3:12
Timmy Allen misses two point layup
3:10
Mikael Jantunen offensive rebound
3:08
Lars Thiemann shooting foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
3:08
+1
Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-25
3:08
+1
Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-26
2:56
+2
Lars Thiemann makes two point layup (Jarred Hyder assists)
15-26
2:35
Timmy Allen turnover (bad pass)
2:27
Alfonso Plummer personal foul (Jarred Hyder draws the foul)
2:09
+3
Jalen Celestine makes three point jump shot (Jarred Hyder assists)
18-26
1:43
+3
Alfonso Plummer makes three point jump shot (Timmy Allen assists)
18-29
1:22
Jarred Hyder misses three point jump shot
1:20
Utes defensive rebound
0:59
+3
Timmy Allen makes three point jump shot (Pelle Larsson assists)
18-32
0:43
Rylan Jones personal foul (Makale Foreman draws the foul)
0:43
+1
Makale Foreman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-32
0:43
+1
Makale Foreman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-32
0:36
Alfonso Plummer misses three point jump shot
0:34
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
0:05
+2
Jarred Hyder makes two point layup
22-32
0:01
+2
Alfonso Plummer makes two point layup (Timmy Allen assists)
22-34