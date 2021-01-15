|
20:00
Colin Castleton vs. Tolu Smith (Gators gains possession)
19:37
Tre Mann misses two point layup
19:35
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
19:28
+2
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point layup
0-2
19:12
Noah Locke misses two point jump shot
19:10
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
18:58
Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot
18:56
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
18:57
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
18:55
Gators defensive rebound
18:43
Anthony Duruji offensive foul
18:43
Anthony Duruji turnover
18:18
Colin Castleton blocks D.J. Stewart Jr.'s two point layup
18:14
Gators defensive rebound
18:04
Colin Castleton turnover (bad pass)
17:57
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (traveling)
17:48
Anthony Duruji misses three point jump shot
17:46
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
17:41
Jalen Johnson turnover (lost ball)
17:25
Iverson Molinar shooting foul (Tyree Appleby draws the foul)
17:25
+1
Tyree Appleby makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1-2
17:25
+1
Tyree Appleby makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-2
17:00
Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot
16:58
Tre Mann defensive rebound
16:50
+2
Colin Castleton makes two point layup (Tre Mann assists)
4-2
16:40
+2
Tolu Smith makes two point dunk (Iverson Molinar assists)
4-4
16:28
+2
Anthony Duruji makes two point jump shot (Tre Mann assists)
6-4
16:04
Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
16:02
Anthony Duruji defensive rebound
15:47
Colin Castleton misses two point jump shot
15:45
Colin Castleton offensive rebound
15:45
Abdul Ado shooting foul (Colin Castleton draws the foul)
15:45
TV timeout
15:45
+1
Colin Castleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-4
15:45
+1
Colin Castleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-4
15:24
+2
Tolu Smith makes two point jump shot
8-6
15:25
Anthony Duruji shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
15:25
Tolu Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 1
15:25
Osayi Osifo defensive rebound
15:12
Tolu Smith blocks Osayi Osifo's two point jump shot
15:10
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
14:48
Deivon Smith turnover (traveling)
14:33
Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
14:31
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
14:26
+2
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point jump shot
8-8
14:24
Gators 30 second timeout
14:06
Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
14:04
Omar Payne offensive rebound
14:01
Omar Payne turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Stewart Jr. steals)
13:51
Tolu Smith misses two point layup
13:49
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
13:43
+2
Tolu Smith makes two point layup (Deivon Smith assists)
8-10
13:22
+3
Tyree Appleby makes three point jump shot (Noah Locke assists)
11-10
13:00
Quinten Post offensive foul
13:00
Quinten Post turnover
12:48
+2
Omar Payne makes two point dunk (Tre Mann assists)
13-10
12:27
+2
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point layup (Cameron Matthews assists)
13-12
12:08
Tre Mann turnover (bad pass) (Deivon Smith steals)
11:59
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point layup
11:57
Colin Castleton defensive rebound
11:46
Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
11:44
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
11:34
Deivon Smith misses two point layup
11:32
Colin Castleton defensive rebound
11:18
Tolu Smith blocks Tyree Appleby's two point layup
11:16
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
11:19
Omar Payne shooting foul (Cameron Matthews draws the foul)
11:20
TV timeout
11:19
Cameron Matthews misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:19
Cameron Matthews misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:19
Omar Payne defensive rebound
10:58
+2
Colin Castleton makes two point jump shot
15-12
10:32
Omar Payne shooting foul (Iverson Molinar draws the foul)
10:32
+1
Iverson Molinar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-13
10:32
+1
Iverson Molinar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-14
10:24
+2
Tre Mann makes two point jump shot
17-14
10:09
Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
10:07
Cameron Matthews offensive rebound
10:00
+2
Cameron Matthews makes two point layup
17-16
9:45
Abdul Ado blocks Osayi Osifo's two point jump shot
9:43
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
9:36
+2
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point jump shot (Iverson Molinar assists)
17-18
9:13
Colin Castleton misses two point jump shot
9:11
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
9:01
Colin Castleton blocks Iverson Molinar's two point layup
8:59
Cameron Matthews offensive rebound
8:43
Colin Castleton blocks D.J. Stewart Jr.'s two point layup
8:41
Bulldogs offensive rebound
8:38
Cameron Matthews misses two point jump shot
8:38
Gators defensive rebound
8:14
Tre Mann misses two point jump shot
7:39
+2
Iverson Molinar makes two point jump shot
17-20
7:12
Tyree Appleby misses three point jump shot
7:10
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
6:46
D.J. Stewart Jr. offensive foul
6:46
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover
6:19
Colin Castleton turnover (lost ball) (Abdul Ado steals)
6:14
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover (bad pass)
5:57
Tyree Appleby misses three point jump shot
5:55
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
5:40
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point jump shot
5:38
Abdul Ado offensive rebound
5:32
+2
Abdul Ado makes two point layup
17-22
5:22
+3
Samson Ruzhentsev makes three point jump shot (Colin Castleton assists)
20-22
5:00
Tre Mann personal foul
4:44
Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot
4:42
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
4:40
Colin Castleton blocks Tolu Smith's two point layup
4:38
Samson Ruzhentsev defensive rebound
4:35
+2
Tre Mann makes two point layup
22-22
4:35
D.J. Stewart Jr. shooting foul (Tre Mann draws the foul)
4:35
Tre Mann misses regular free throw 1 of 1
4:35
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
4:11
Cameron Matthews misses two point layup
4:09
Abdul Ado offensive rebound
4:05
+2
Abdul Ado makes two point layup
22-24
3:52
Tolu Smith blocks Colin Castleton's two point layup
3:50
Cameron Matthews defensive rebound
3:43
+2
Tolu Smith makes two point layup (Abdul Ado assists)
22-26
3:23
+2
Colin Castleton makes two point jump shot (Tre Mann assists)
24-26
3:23
TV timeout
3:03
Cameron Matthews misses three point jump shot
2:59
Gators defensive rebound
2:32
+2
Colin Castleton makes two point jump shot
26-26
2:19
+2
Tolu Smith makes two point layup (Jalen Johnson assists)
26-28
2:02
+3
Noah Locke makes three point jump shot (Colin Castleton assists)
29-28
1:39
Tyree Appleby personal foul (Iverson Molinar draws the foul)
|
|
1:27
|
|
+2
|
Iverson Molinar makes two point jump shot
|
29-30
|
0:56
|
|
|
Abdul Ado blocks Colin Castleton's two point jump shot
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar turnover (lost ball) (Tre Mann steals)
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Samson Ruzhentsev misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|
|
0:06
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
29-32
|
0:01
|
|
|
Tre Mann misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|