1st Half
GMASON
Patriots
34
RI
Rams
34

Time Team Play Score
0:00   (Patriots gains possession)  
19:38   Makhel Mitchell blocks Josh Oduro's two point jump shot  
19:36   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
19:38   Jeremy Sheppard turnover (bad pass)  
19:27   AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot  
19:25   Javon Greene offensive rebound  
19:20 +3 Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Javon Greene assists) 3-0
19:15   Allen Betrand misses three point jump shot  
19:13   Tyler Kolek defensive rebound  
18:41   Fatts Russell personal foul  
18:34   AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot  
18:32   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
18:27   Jeremy Sheppard turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)  
18:17   Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot  
18:15   AJ Wilson offensive rebound  
18:09 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point layup 5-0
17:27   Makhel Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
17:25   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
17:17   Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot  
17:15   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
17:00   AJ Wilson shooting foul (Jeremy Sheppard draws the foul)  
17:01 +1 Jeremy Sheppard makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-1
17:01 +1 Jeremy Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-2
16:44   Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)  
16:44 +1 Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-2
16:44   Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:44   Javon Greene offensive rebound  
16:25   Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:25   Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:25   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
16:10   Javon Greene misses two point jump shot  
16:08   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
16:00 +2 Allen Betrand makes two point layup 9-4
15:53 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point jump shot 11-4
15:17   Makhel Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)  
15:07 +2 Tyler Kolek makes two point layup (Javon Greene assists) 13-4
14:58   Makhel Mitchell turnover (traveling)  
14:58   TV timeout  
14:41   Jamal Hartwell II turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)  
14:22   Javon Greene shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)  
14:22 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-5
14:22   Fatts Russell misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:22   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
14:13   Jalen Carey personal foul  
14:05   Malik Martin blocks Jordan Miller's two point jump shot  
14:03   Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound  
13:50   Antwan Walker misses two point layup  
13:48   Jordan Miller defensive rebound  
13:37   Jalen Carey blocks Javon Greene's two point layup  
13:35   Rams defensive rebound  
13:17   Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot  
13:15   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
13:09   AJ Wilson misses two point dunk  
13:07   Josh Oduro offensive rebound  
13:00 +3 Javon Greene makes three point jump shot (Josh Oduro assists) 16-5
12:48 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point jump shot (Malik Martin assists) 16-7
12:33   AJ Wilson turnover (traveling)  
12:26 +2 Jeremy Sheppard makes two point jump shot 16-9
12:07   Xavier Johnson misses two point layup  
12:05   D.J. Johnson defensive rebound  
11:52   Xavier Johnson personal foul  
11:52   Makhel Mitchell offensive foul  
11:52   Makhel Mitchell turnover  
11:52   TV timeout  
11:29   D.J. Johnson blocks Ronald Polite's two point layup  
11:27   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
11:22   D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot  
11:20   Antwan Walker offensive rebound  
11:08 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point putback layup 16-11
10:58   AJ Wilson misses three point jump shot  
10:56   Patriots offensive rebound  
10:52   Tyler Kolek misses two point jump shot  
10:50   Josh Oduro offensive rebound  
10:42   Josh Oduro misses three point jump shot  
10:40   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
10:25   Josh Oduro shooting foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)  
10:25 +1 Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-12
10:25 +1 Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-13
10:00 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point layup 18-13
9:44   Antwan Walker turnover (bad pass) (Javon Greene steals)  
9:32 +3 Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot 21-13
9:09   Jalen Carey turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)  
9:09   Jeremy Sheppard shooting foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)  
9:07 +1 Javon Greene makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-13
9:07 +1 Javon Greene makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-13
8:58 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 23-15
8:58   AJ Wilson shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)  
8:57   Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:57   Otis Frazier III defensive rebound  
8:43 +3 Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Javon Greene assists) 26-15
8:29   Allen Betrand misses three point jump shot  
8:27   Greg Calixte defensive rebound  
8:19   Otis Frazier III turnover (bad pass) (Fatts Russell steals)  
8:14 +2 Fatts Russell makes two point layup 26-17
7:57   Javon Greene turnover (bad pass) (Malik Martin steals)  
7:48 +3 Malik Martin makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists) 26-20
7:20   Greg Calixte misses two point layup  
7:18   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
7:14   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
7:12   Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound  
7:12   Greg Calixte personal foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)  
7:12   TV timeout  
7:12   Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:12   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
7:02   Makhel Mitchell personal foul  
6:47   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
6:45   Tyler Kolek offensive rebound  
6:37 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point dunk (Tyler Kolek assists) 28-20
6:21 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point jump shot (Malik Martin assists) 28-22
6:00   Greg Calixte turnover (lost ball) (Malik Martin steals)  
5:51   Antwan Walker misses three point jump shot  
5:49   Greg Calixte defensive rebound  
5:39   Jordan Miller offensive foul  
5:39   Jordan Miller turnover  
5:24   Antwan Walker misses three point jump shot  
5:22   Jalen Carey offensive rebound  
5:06   Antwan Walker misses two point jump shot  
5:04   Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound  
4:57 +3 Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Jamal Hartwell II assists) 31-22
4:39 +3 Fatts Russell makes three point jump shot 31-25
4:22   Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot  
4:20   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
4:01   Greg Calixte blocks Allen Betrand's two point layup  
3:59   Allen Betrand offensive rebound  
3:54 +2 Allen Betrand makes two point putback layup 31-27
3:48   Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot  
3:46   Allen Betrand defensive rebound  
3:35 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists) 31-29
3:34   TV timeout  
3:17   Jordan Miller misses two point layup  
3:15   Patriots offensive rebound  
3:02   Jamal Hartwell II misses two point jump shot  
3:00   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
2:43 +2 Fatts Russell makes two point layup 31-31
2:27   Javon Greene misses three point jump shot  
2:25   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
2:18   Greg Calixte shooting foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)  
2:18 +1 Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-32
2:18   Ishmael Leggett misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:18   Tyler Kolek defensive rebound  
2:09   Xavier Johnson turnover (traveling)  
1:55   Jalen Carey turnover (bad pass)  
1:30   Jordan Miller turnover (traveling)  
1:15   Antwan Walker misses two point layup  
1:13   Antwan Walker offensive rebound  
0:54   Jalen Carey turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)  
0:32 +3 Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot 34-32
0:06 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point jump shot 34-34
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
GMASON
Patriots
26
RI
Rams
46

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Tyler Kolek personal foul  
19:30   Jeremy Sheppard misses two point layup  
19:28   Antwan Walker offensive rebound  
19:28 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point putback layup 34-36
19:28   Tyler Kolek shooting foul (Antwan Walker draws the foul)  
19:28 +1 Antwan Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1 34-37
19:09   Makhel Mitchell blocks Josh Oduro's two point layup  
19:07   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
18:56   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
18:54   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
18:37   Josh Oduro misses two point layup  
18:35   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
18:29   AJ Wilson blocks Allen Betrand's two point layup  
18:27   Antwan Walker offensive rebound  
18:04   Antwan Walker misses two point layup  
18:02   Jordan Miller defensive rebound  
18:04   Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot  
18:02   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
17:57   Makhel Mitchell turnover (out of bounds)  
17:47 +3 Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot 37-37
17:30   Javon Greene shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)  
17:29 +1 Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-38
17:29 +1 Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-39
17:20   Malik Martin blocks Tyler Kolek's two point layup  
17:18   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
17:10 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point dunk (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 37-41
16:47   Tyler Kolek turnover (lost ball) (Malik Martin steals)  
16:42 +2 Malik Martin makes two point layup 37-43
16:20 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point layup (Jordan Miller assists) 39-43
16:20   Jeremy Sheppard shooting foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)  
16:20 +1 AJ Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 40-43
16:09 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists) 40-45
15:50   Antwan Walker shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)  
15:50   TV timeout  
15:50 +1 Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-45
15:50   Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:50   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
15:30   Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot  
15:28   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
15:15   Josh Oduro misses two point layup  
15:13   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
15:15   AJ Wilson personal foul (Antwan Walker draws the foul)  
14:59 +2 Allen Betrand makes two point jump shot 41-47
14:43 +2 Jamal Hartwell II makes two point layup 43-47
14:27 +2 Jeremy Sheppard makes two point jump shot 43-49
14:05   Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot  
14:03   Jordan Miller offensive rebound  
14:00 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point putback layup 45-49
13:41 +2 Fatts Russell makes two point layup 45-51
13:33   Fatts Russell personal foul  
13:18   Javon Greene misses two point layup  
13:16   Jordan Miller offensive rebound  
13:06 +3 Jamal Hartwell II makes three point jump shot (Jordan Miller assists) 48-51
12:51   Makhel Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
12:49   Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound  
12:37   Malik Martin misses three point jump shot  
12:35   Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound  
12:31 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup 48-53
11:55   Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot  
11:53   Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound  
11:46 +3 Fatts Russell makes three point jump shot (Ishmael Leggett assists) 48-56
11:28 +2 Jamal Hartwell II makes two point jump shot 50-56
