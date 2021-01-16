GMASON
RI
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|(Patriots gains possession)
|19:38
|
|Makhel Mitchell blocks Josh Oduro's two point jump shot
|19:36
|
|Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|19:38
|
|Jeremy Sheppard turnover (bad pass)
|19:27
|
|AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|19:25
|
|Javon Greene offensive rebound
|19:20
|
|+3
|Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Javon Greene assists)
|3-0
|19:15
|
|Allen Betrand misses three point jump shot
|19:13
|
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|18:41
|
|Fatts Russell personal foul
|18:34
|
|AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|18:32
|
|Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|18:27
|
|Jeremy Sheppard turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)
|18:17
|
|Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot
|18:15
|
|AJ Wilson offensive rebound
|18:09
|
|+2
|AJ Wilson makes two point layup
|5-0
|17:27
|
|Makhel Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|17:25
|
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|17:17
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|17:15
|
|Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|17:00
|
|AJ Wilson shooting foul (Jeremy Sheppard draws the foul)
|17:01
|
|+1
|Jeremy Sheppard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-1
|17:01
|
|+1
|Jeremy Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-2
|16:44
|
|Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|16:44
|
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-2
|16:44
|
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:44
|
|Javon Greene offensive rebound
|16:25
|
|Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:25
|
|Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:25
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|16:10
|
|Javon Greene misses two point jump shot
|16:08
|
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|16:00
|
|+2
|Allen Betrand makes two point layup
|9-4
|15:53
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point jump shot
|11-4
|15:17
|
|Makhel Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)
|15:07
|
|+2
|Tyler Kolek makes two point layup (Javon Greene assists)
|13-4
|14:58
|
|Makhel Mitchell turnover (traveling)
|14:58
|
|TV timeout
|14:41
|
|Jamal Hartwell II turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)
|14:22
|
|Javon Greene shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
|14:22
|
|+1
|Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-5
|14:22
|
|Fatts Russell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:22
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|14:13
|
|Jalen Carey personal foul
|14:05
|
|Malik Martin blocks Jordan Miller's two point jump shot
|14:03
|
|Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|13:50
|
|Antwan Walker misses two point layup
|13:48
|
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|13:37
|
|Jalen Carey blocks Javon Greene's two point layup
|13:35
|
|Rams defensive rebound
|13:17
|
|Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot
|13:15
|
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|13:09
|
|AJ Wilson misses two point dunk
|13:07
|
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|13:00
|
|+3
|Javon Greene makes three point jump shot (Josh Oduro assists)
|16-5
|12:48
|
|+2
|Antwan Walker makes two point jump shot (Malik Martin assists)
|16-7
|12:33
|
|AJ Wilson turnover (traveling)
|12:26
|
|+2
|Jeremy Sheppard makes two point jump shot
|16-9
|12:07
|
|Xavier Johnson misses two point layup
|12:05
|
|D.J. Johnson defensive rebound
|11:52
|
|Xavier Johnson personal foul
|11:52
|
|Makhel Mitchell offensive foul
|11:52
|
|Makhel Mitchell turnover
|11:52
|
|TV timeout
|11:29
|
|D.J. Johnson blocks Ronald Polite's two point layup
|11:27
|
|Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|11:22
|
|D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|11:20
|
|Antwan Walker offensive rebound
|11:08
|
|+2
|Antwan Walker makes two point putback layup
|16-11
|10:58
|
|AJ Wilson misses three point jump shot
|10:56
|
|Patriots offensive rebound
|10:52
|
|Tyler Kolek misses two point jump shot
|10:50
|
|Josh Oduro offensive rebound
|10:42
|
|Josh Oduro misses three point jump shot
|10:40
|
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|10:25
|
|Josh Oduro shooting foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)
|10:25
|
|+1
|Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-12
|10:25
|
|+1
|Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-13
|10:00
|
|+2
|AJ Wilson makes two point layup
|18-13
|9:44
|
|Antwan Walker turnover (bad pass) (Javon Greene steals)
|9:32
|
|+3
|Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot
|21-13
|9:09
|
|Jalen Carey turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)
|9:09
|
|Jeremy Sheppard shooting foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)
|9:07
|
|+1
|Javon Greene makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-13
|9:07
|
|+1
|Javon Greene makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-13
|8:58
|
|+2
|Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|23-15
|8:58
|
|AJ Wilson shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|8:57
|
|Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:57
|
|Otis Frazier III defensive rebound
|8:43
|
|+3
|Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Javon Greene assists)
|26-15
|8:29
|
|Allen Betrand misses three point jump shot
|8:27
|
|Greg Calixte defensive rebound
|8:19
|
|Otis Frazier III turnover (bad pass) (Fatts Russell steals)
|8:14
|
|+2
|Fatts Russell makes two point layup
|26-17
|7:57
|
|Javon Greene turnover (bad pass) (Malik Martin steals)
|7:48
|
|+3
|Malik Martin makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists)
|26-20
|7:20
|
|Greg Calixte misses two point layup
|7:18
|
|Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|7:14
|
|Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|7:12
|
|Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound
|7:12
|
|Greg Calixte personal foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|7:12
|
|TV timeout
|7:12
|
|Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:12
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|7:02
|
|Makhel Mitchell personal foul
|6:47
|
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|6:45
|
|Tyler Kolek offensive rebound
|6:37
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point dunk (Tyler Kolek assists)
|28-20
|6:21
|
|+2
|Antwan Walker makes two point jump shot (Malik Martin assists)
|28-22
|6:00
|
|Greg Calixte turnover (lost ball) (Malik Martin steals)
|5:51
|
|Antwan Walker misses three point jump shot
|5:49
|
|Greg Calixte defensive rebound
|5:39
|
|Jordan Miller offensive foul
|5:39
|
|Jordan Miller turnover
|5:24
|
|Antwan Walker misses three point jump shot
|5:22
|
|Jalen Carey offensive rebound
|5:06
|
|Antwan Walker misses two point jump shot
|5:04
|
|Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound
|4:57
|
|+3
|Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Jamal Hartwell II assists)
|31-22
|4:39
|
|+3
|Fatts Russell makes three point jump shot
|31-25
|4:22
|
|Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
|4:22
|
|Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
|4:20
|
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|4:01
|
|Greg Calixte blocks Allen Betrand's two point layup
|3:59
|
|Allen Betrand offensive rebound
|3:54
|
|+2
|Allen Betrand makes two point putback layup
|31-27
|3:48
|
|Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot
|3:46
|
|Allen Betrand defensive rebound
|3:35
|
|+2
|Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists)
|31-29
|3:34
|
|TV timeout
|3:34
|
|TV timeout
|3:17
|
|Jordan Miller misses two point layup
|3:15
|
|Patriots offensive rebound
|3:02
|
|Jamal Hartwell II misses two point jump shot
|3:00
|
|Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|2:43
|
|+2
|Fatts Russell makes two point layup
|31-31
|2:27
|
|Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|2:25
|
|Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|2:18
|
|Greg Calixte shooting foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)
|2:18
|
|+1
|Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-32
|2:18
|
|Ishmael Leggett misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:18
|
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|2:09
|
|Xavier Johnson turnover (traveling)
|1:55
|
|Jalen Carey turnover (bad pass)
|1:30
|
|Jordan Miller turnover (traveling)
|1:15
|
|Antwan Walker misses two point layup
|1:13
|
|Antwan Walker offensive rebound
|0:54
|
|Jalen Carey turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)
|0:32
|
|+3
|Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot
|34-32
|0:06
|
|+2
|Antwan Walker makes two point jump shot
|34-34
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:45
|
|Tyler Kolek personal foul
|19:30
|
|Jeremy Sheppard misses two point layup
|19:28
|
|Antwan Walker offensive rebound
|19:28
|
|+2
|Antwan Walker makes two point putback layup
|34-36
|19:28
|
|Tyler Kolek shooting foul (Antwan Walker draws the foul)
|19:28
|
|+1
|Antwan Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|34-37
|19:09
|
|Makhel Mitchell blocks Josh Oduro's two point layup
|19:07
|
|Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|18:56
|
|Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|18:54
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|18:37
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point layup
|18:35
|
|Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|18:29
|
|AJ Wilson blocks Allen Betrand's two point layup
|18:27
|
|Antwan Walker offensive rebound
|18:04
|
|Antwan Walker misses two point layup
|18:02
|
|Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|18:04
|
|Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot
|18:02
|
|Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|17:57
|
|Makhel Mitchell turnover (out of bounds)
|17:47
|
|+3
|Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot
|37-37
|17:30
|
|Javon Greene shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|17:29
|
|+1
|Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-38
|17:29
|
|+1
|Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-39
|17:20
|
|Malik Martin blocks Tyler Kolek's two point layup
|17:18
|
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|17:10
|
|+2
|Antwan Walker makes two point dunk (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|37-41
|16:47
|
|Tyler Kolek turnover (lost ball) (Malik Martin steals)
|16:42
|
|+2
|Malik Martin makes two point layup
|37-43
|16:20
|
|+2
|AJ Wilson makes two point layup (Jordan Miller assists)
|39-43
|16:20
|
|Jeremy Sheppard shooting foul (AJ Wilson draws the foul)
|16:20
|
|+1
|AJ Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-43
|16:09
|
|+2
|Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists)
|40-45
|15:50
|
|Antwan Walker shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|15:50
|
|TV timeout
|15:50
|
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-45
|15:50
|
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:50
|
|Malik Martin defensive rebound
|15:30
|
|Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot
|15:28
|
|AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|15:15
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point layup
|15:13
|
|Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|15:15
|
|AJ Wilson personal foul (Antwan Walker draws the foul)
|14:59
|
|+2
|Allen Betrand makes two point jump shot
|41-47
|14:43
|
|+2
|Jamal Hartwell II makes two point layup
|43-47
|14:27
|
|+2
|Jeremy Sheppard makes two point jump shot
|43-49
|14:05
|
|Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot
|14:03
|
|Jordan Miller offensive rebound
|14:00
|
|+2
|Jordan Miller makes two point putback layup
|45-49
|13:41
|
|+2
|Fatts Russell makes two point layup
|45-51
|13:33
|
|Fatts Russell personal foul
|13:18
|
|Javon Greene misses two point layup
|13:16
|
|Jordan Miller offensive rebound
|13:06
|
|+3
|Jamal Hartwell II makes three point jump shot (Jordan Miller assists)
|48-51
|12:51
|
|Makhel Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|12:49
|
|Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound
|12:37
|
|Malik Martin misses three point jump shot
|12:35
|
|Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound
|12:31
|
|+2
|Makhel Mitchell makes two point layup
|48-53
|11:55
|
|Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot
|11:53
|
|Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|11:46
|
|+3
|Fatts Russell makes three point jump shot (Ishmael Leggett assists)
|48-56
|11:28
|
|+2
|Jamal Hartwell II makes two point jump shot
|50-56
|11:28
|