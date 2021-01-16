LOYMRY
UOP
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Keli Leaupepe vs. Jordan Bell (Daniss Jenkins gains possession)
|19:42
|
|Jordan Bell misses two point jump shot
|19:40
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|19:15
|
|+2
|Keli Leaupepe makes two point driving layup
|2-0
|19:06
|
|Jeremiah Bailey offensive foul
|19:06
|
|Jeremiah Bailey turnover
|18:47
|
|Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot
|18:45
|
|Broc Finstuen defensive rebound
|18:32
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|18:30
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|18:25
|
|+2
|Jalin Anderson makes two point layup (Eli Scott assists)
|4-0
|18:05
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point layup
|18:03
|
|Lions defensive rebound
|17:54
|
|Keli Leaupepe offensive foul
|17:54
|
|Keli Leaupepe turnover
|17:39
|
|+3
|Jordan Bell makes three point jump shot (Pierre Crockrell II assists)
|4-3
|17:11
|
|Keli Leaupepe misses two point layup
|17:11
|
|Lions offensive rebound
|17:11
|
|Jeremiah Bailey personal foul
|17:01
|
|+3
|Jalin Anderson makes three point jump shot
|7-3
|16:43
|
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point pullup jump shot
|7-5
|16:24
|
|Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot
|16:22
|
|Jordan Bell defensive rebound
|16:13
|
|Jordan Bell misses three point jump shot
|16:11
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|16:02
|
|Daniss Jenkins personal foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)
|15:48
|
|Kodye Pugh misses three point jump shot
|15:46
|
|Broc Finstuen defensive rebound
|15:21
|
|Kodye Pugh shooting foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)
|15:21
|
|TV timeout
|15:21
|
|+1
|Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-6
|15:21
|
|+1
|Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-7
|15:08
|
|+2
|Mattias Markusson makes two point dunk (Dameone Douglas assists)
|9-7
|14:52
|
|Joe Quintana personal foul (Pierre Crockrell II draws the foul)
|14:43
|
|Jump ball. James Hampshire vs. Kodye Pugh (Kodye Pugh gains possession)
|14:35
|
|James Hampshire turnover (Kodye Pugh steals)
|14:35
|
|Jordan Bell blocks Eli Scott's two point layup
|14:33
|
|Jordan Bell defensive rebound
|14:32
|
|Justin Moore offensive foul
|14:32
|
|Justin Moore turnover
|14:20
|
|Ivan Alipiev turnover (out of bounds)
|13:52
|
|Jahbril Price-Noel turnover (lost ball)
|13:36
|
|Broc Finstuen personal foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)
|13:29
|
|Dameone Douglas turnover (traveling)
|13:05
|
|Justin Moore turnover (traveling)
|12:47
|
|Ivan Alipiev misses two point jump shot
|12:45
|
|Broc Finstuen defensive rebound
|12:19
|
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point jump shot
|9-9
|11:54
|
|Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot
|11:52
|
|Lions offensive rebound
|11:51
|
|TV timeout
|11:44
|
|Keli Leaupepe turnover (traveling)
|11:15
|
|Justin Moore misses two point jump shot
|11:13
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|11:04
|
|+2
|Eli Scott makes two point driving layup
|11-9
|10:46
|
|Jalin Anderson personal foul
|10:29
|
|Justin Moore turnover (out of bounds)
|10:04
|
|Jahbril Price-Noel blocks Mattias Markusson's two point dunk
|10:02
|
|Jahbril Price-Noel defensive rebound
|9:59
|
|Dameone Douglas blocks Justin Moore's two point layup
|9:57
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|9:41
|
|+2
|Dameone Douglas makes two point floating jump shot
|13-9
|9:20
|
|Jeremiah Bailey turnover (traveling)
|9:20
|
|Jeremiah Bailey turnover (traveling)
|9:04
|
|Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot
|9:02
|
|Pierre Crockrell II defensive rebound
|8:58
|
|+2
|Broc Finstuen makes two point layup (Pierre Crockrell II assists)
|13-11
|8:35
|
|Mattias Markusson offensive foul
|8:35
|
|Mattias Markusson turnover
|8:19
|
|Nigel Shadd misses two point layup
|8:17
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|8:03
|
|Dameone Douglas misses two point jump shot
|8:01
|
|Nigel Shadd defensive rebound
|7:46
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Bailey makes two point pullup jump shot
|13-13
|7:28
|
|Eli Scott turnover (lost ball) (Jeremiah Bailey steals)
|7:23
|
|Jeremiah Bailey offensive foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
|7:23
|
|Jeremiah Bailey turnover
|7:23
|
|TV timeout
|7:10
|
|+2
|Eli Scott makes two point hook shot
|15-13
|6:52
|
|Broc Finstuen misses three point jump shot
|6:50
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|6:45
|
|Eli Scott turnover (carrying)
|6:30
|
|Nigel Shadd turnover (bad pass) (Dameone Douglas steals)
|6:23
|
|Dameone Douglas misses two point jump shot
|6:21
|
|Nigel Shadd defensive rebound
|6:12
|
|Jervay Green misses two point layup
|6:10
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|5:59
|
|Keli Leaupepe offensive foul
|5:59
|
|Keli Leaupepe turnover
|5:40
|
|+2
|Jervay Green makes two point driving layup
|15-15
|5:40
|
|Jalin Anderson shooting foul (Jervay Green draws the foul)
|5:40
|
|Jervay Green misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:40
|
|Jordan Bell offensive rebound
|5:27
|
|Nigel Shadd offensive foul (Ivan Alipiev draws the foul)
|5:27
|
|Nigel Shadd turnover
|5:03
|
|Dameone Douglas turnover (bad pass) (Pierre Crockrell II steals)
|4:57
|
|Joe Quintana personal foul (Pierre Crockrell II draws the foul)
|4:57
|
|+1
|Pierre Crockrell II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-16
|4:57
|
|+1
|Pierre Crockrell II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-17
|4:40
|
|Eli Scott misses three point jump shot
|4:38
|
|Nigel Shadd defensive rebound
|4:32
|
|Jervay Green misses three point jump shot
|4:30
|
|Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
|4:22
|
|Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot
|4:20
|
|Nigel Shadd defensive rebound
|4:11
|
|Nigel Shadd offensive foul
|4:11
|
|Nigel Shadd turnover
|3:53
|
|+2
|Eli Scott makes two point hook shot
|17-17
|3:28
|
|Jervay Green turnover (carrying)
|3:28
|
|TV timeout
|3:17
|
|Jordan Bell blocks Eli Scott's two point layup
|3:15
|
|Jervay Green defensive rebound
|3:11
|
|Nigel Shadd turnover (traveling)
|2:42
|
|Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot
|2:40
|
|Nigel Shadd defensive rebound
|2:15
|
|Jervay Green misses two point layup
|2:13
|
|Broc Finstuen offensive rebound
|2:08
|
|+2
|Broc Finstuen makes two point putback layup
|17-19
|1:54
|
|Jordan Bell shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
|1:53
|
|+1
|Eli Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-19
|1:53
|
|+1
|Eli Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-19
|1:44
|
|Nigel Shadd offensive foul (Ivan Alipiev draws the foul)
|1:44
|
|Nigel Shadd turnover
|1:24
|
|+3
|Eli Scott makes three point jump shot
|22-19
|1:05
|
|+2
|Pierre Crockrell II makes two point driving layup
|22-21
|0:53
|
|Eli Scott misses three point jump shot
|0:51
|
|Mattias Markusson offensive rebound
|0:46
|
|+2
|Mattias Markusson makes two point putback dunk
|24-21
|0:39
|
|Dameone Douglas personal foul (Broc Finstuen draws the foul)
|0:38
|
|+1
|Broc Finstuen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-22
|0:38
|
|+1
|Broc Finstuen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-23
|0:38
|
|Lions 30 second timeout
|0:12
|
|Eli Scott turnover (bad pass)
|0:01
|
|Broc Finstuen turnover (lost ball) (Joe Quintana steals)
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:43
|
|+2
|Jordan Bell makes two point dunk (Broc Finstuen assists)
|24-25
|19:22
|
|+2
|Eli Scott makes two point layup
|26-25
|18:51
|
|Joe Quintana blocks Daniss Jenkins's three point jump shot
|18:49
|
|Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound
|18:47
|
|Jeremiah Bailey personal foul (Joe Quintana draws the foul)
|18:35
|
|+2
|Dameone Douglas makes two point turnaround jump shot
|28-25
|18:16
|
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point driving layup
|28-27
|18:16
|
|Dameone Douglas shooting foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)
|18:16
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|18:16
|
|Lions defensive rebound
|18:15
|
|Jonathan Salazar personal foul
|18:06
|
|Jalin Anderson offensive foul
|18:06
|
|Jalin Anderson turnover
|17:55
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|17:53
|
|Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
|17:32
|
|Eli Scott misses three point jump shot
|17:30
|
|Keli Leaupepe offensive rebound
|17:20
|
|Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot
|17:18
|
|Eli Scott offensive rebound
|17:14
|
|Jordan Bell shooting foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)
|17:14
|
|Dameone Douglas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:14
|
|+1
|Dameone Douglas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-27
|17:01
|
|Joe Quintana personal foul (Pierre Crockrell II draws the foul)
|16:45
|
|Pierre Crockrell II misses two point jump shot
|16:43
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|16:32
|
|+2
|Eli Scott makes two point layup
|31-27
|16:17
|
|Daniss Jenkins turnover (bad pass) (Jalin Anderson steals)
|16:16
|
|Pierre Crockrell II personal foul
|15:59
|
|Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot
|15:57
|
|Tigers defensive rebound
|15:57
|
|TV timeout
|15:33
|
|Jordan Bell misses two point jump shot
|15:31
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|15:13
|
|Jordan Bell shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
|15:13
|
|+1
|Eli Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-27
|15:13
|
|Eli Scott misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:13
|
|Nigel Shadd defensive rebound
|14:45
|
|Jervay Green misses three point jump shot
|14:43
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|14:32
|
|+2
|Jalin Anderson makes two point layup (Eli Scott assists)
|34-27
|14:29
|
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|14:29
|
|TV timeout
|14:06
|
|Ivan Alipiev personal foul (Jervay Green draws the foul)
|14:00
|
|Jervay Green misses two point layup
|13:58
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|13:41
|
|Jonathan Salazar blocks Dameone Douglas's two point layup
|13:39
|
|Dameone Douglas offensive rebound
|13:35
|
|+2
|Dameone Douglas makes two point putback layup
|36-27
|13:20
|
|+2
|Justin Moore makes two point floating jump shot
|36-29
|13:06
|
|Jonathan Salazar flagrant 1 (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)
|13:06
|
|+1
|Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-29
|13:01
|
|Tigers defensive rebound
|12:31
|
|Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound
|12:31
|
|Mattias Markusson personal foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)
|12:06
|
|+3
|Jordan Bell makes three point jump shot (Jervay Green assists)
|38-32
|11:44
|
|Jalin Anderson misses two point floating jump shot
|11:42
|
|Nigel Shadd defensive rebound
|11:36
|
|Jervay Green turnover (lost ball)
|11:22
|
|Jordan Bell shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
|11:22
|
|Jordan Bell shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
|11:22
|
|Eli Scott misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:22
|
|Eli Scott misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:22
|
|Eli Scott misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:22
|
|Nigel Shadd defensive rebound
|11:05
|
|+2
|Broc Finstuen makes two point layup (Justin Moore assists)
|38-34
|10:43
|
|Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot
|10:41
|
|Tigers defensive rebound
|10:28
|
|Justin Moore misses two point layup
|10:26
|
|Lions defensive rebound
|10:20
|
|Joe Quintana offensive foul
|10:20
|
|Joe Quintana turnover
|9:53
|
|+3
|Daniss Jenkins makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
|38-37
|9:35
|
|Mattias Markusson turnover (lost ball) (Daniss Jenkins steals)
|9:30
|
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point dunk
|38-39
|9:10
|
|Lions offensive rebound
|9:12
|
|Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot
|9:10
|
|Lions offensive rebound
|8:59
|
|Dameone Douglas misses two point jump shot
|8:57
|
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|8:54
|
|Dameone Douglas shooting foul (Justin Moore draws the foul)
|8:54
|
|+1
|Justin Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-40
|8:54
|
|+1
|Justin Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-41
|8:27
|
|Eli Scott misses three point jump shot
|8:25
|
|Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound
|8:01
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot