LOYMRY
UOP

1st Half
LOYMRY
Lions
24
UOP
Tigers
23

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Keli Leaupepe vs. Jordan Bell (Daniss Jenkins gains possession)  
19:42   Jordan Bell misses two point jump shot  
19:40   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
19:15 +2 Keli Leaupepe makes two point driving layup 2-0
19:06   Jeremiah Bailey offensive foul  
19:06   Jeremiah Bailey turnover  
18:47   Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot  
18:45   Broc Finstuen defensive rebound  
18:32   Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot  
18:30   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
18:25 +2 Jalin Anderson makes two point layup (Eli Scott assists) 4-0
18:05   Daniss Jenkins misses two point layup  
18:03   Lions defensive rebound  
17:54   Keli Leaupepe offensive foul  
17:54   Keli Leaupepe turnover  
17:39 +3 Jordan Bell makes three point jump shot (Pierre Crockrell II assists) 4-3
17:11   Keli Leaupepe misses two point layup  
17:11   Lions offensive rebound  
17:11   Jeremiah Bailey personal foul  
17:01 +3 Jalin Anderson makes three point jump shot 7-3
16:43 +2 Daniss Jenkins makes two point pullup jump shot 7-5
16:24   Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot  
16:22   Jordan Bell defensive rebound  
16:13   Jordan Bell misses three point jump shot  
16:11   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
16:02   Daniss Jenkins personal foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)  
15:48   Kodye Pugh misses three point jump shot  
15:46   Broc Finstuen defensive rebound  
15:21   Kodye Pugh shooting foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)  
15:21   TV timeout  
15:21 +1 Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-6
15:21 +1 Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-7
15:08 +2 Mattias Markusson makes two point dunk (Dameone Douglas assists) 9-7
14:52   Joe Quintana personal foul (Pierre Crockrell II draws the foul)  
14:43   Jump ball. James Hampshire vs. Kodye Pugh (Kodye Pugh gains possession)  
14:35   James Hampshire turnover (Kodye Pugh steals)  
14:35   Jordan Bell blocks Eli Scott's two point layup  
14:33   Jordan Bell defensive rebound  
14:32   Justin Moore offensive foul  
14:32   Justin Moore turnover  
14:20   Ivan Alipiev turnover (out of bounds)  
13:52   Jahbril Price-Noel turnover (lost ball)  
13:36   Broc Finstuen personal foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)  
13:29   Dameone Douglas turnover (traveling)  
13:05   Justin Moore turnover (traveling)  
12:47   Ivan Alipiev misses two point jump shot  
12:45   Broc Finstuen defensive rebound  
12:19 +2 Daniss Jenkins makes two point jump shot 9-9
11:54   Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot  
11:52   Lions offensive rebound  
11:51   TV timeout  
11:44   Keli Leaupepe turnover (traveling)  
11:15   Justin Moore misses two point jump shot  
11:13   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
11:04 +2 Eli Scott makes two point driving layup 11-9
10:46   Jalin Anderson personal foul  
10:29   Justin Moore turnover (out of bounds)  
10:04   Jahbril Price-Noel blocks Mattias Markusson's two point dunk  
10:02   Jahbril Price-Noel defensive rebound  
9:59   Dameone Douglas blocks Justin Moore's two point layup  
9:57   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
9:41 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point floating jump shot 13-9
9:20   Jeremiah Bailey turnover (traveling)  
9:04   Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot  
9:02   Pierre Crockrell II defensive rebound  
8:58 +2 Broc Finstuen makes two point layup (Pierre Crockrell II assists) 13-11
8:35   Mattias Markusson offensive foul  
8:35   Mattias Markusson turnover  
8:19   Nigel Shadd misses two point layup  
8:17   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
8:03   Dameone Douglas misses two point jump shot  
8:01   Nigel Shadd defensive rebound  
7:46 +2 Jeremiah Bailey makes two point pullup jump shot 13-13
7:28   Eli Scott turnover (lost ball) (Jeremiah Bailey steals)  
7:23   Jeremiah Bailey offensive foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)  
7:23   Jeremiah Bailey turnover  
7:23   TV timeout  
7:10 +2 Eli Scott makes two point hook shot 15-13
6:52   Broc Finstuen misses three point jump shot  
6:50   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
6:45   Eli Scott turnover (carrying)  
6:30   Nigel Shadd turnover (bad pass) (Dameone Douglas steals)  
6:23   Dameone Douglas misses two point jump shot  
6:21   Nigel Shadd defensive rebound  
6:12   Jervay Green misses two point layup  
6:10   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
5:59   Keli Leaupepe offensive foul  
5:59   Keli Leaupepe turnover  
5:40 +2 Jervay Green makes two point driving layup 15-15
5:40   Jalin Anderson shooting foul (Jervay Green draws the foul)  
5:40   Jervay Green misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:40   Jordan Bell offensive rebound  
5:27   Nigel Shadd offensive foul (Ivan Alipiev draws the foul)  
5:27   Nigel Shadd turnover  
5:03   Dameone Douglas turnover (bad pass) (Pierre Crockrell II steals)  
4:57   Joe Quintana personal foul (Pierre Crockrell II draws the foul)  
4:57 +1 Pierre Crockrell II makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-16
4:57 +1 Pierre Crockrell II makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-17
4:40   Eli Scott misses three point jump shot  
4:38   Nigel Shadd defensive rebound  
4:32   Jervay Green misses three point jump shot  
4:30   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
4:22   Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot  
4:20   Nigel Shadd defensive rebound  
4:11   Nigel Shadd offensive foul  
4:11   Nigel Shadd turnover  
3:53 +2 Eli Scott makes two point hook shot 17-17
3:28   Jervay Green turnover (carrying)  
3:28   TV timeout  
3:17   Jordan Bell blocks Eli Scott's two point layup  
3:15   Jervay Green defensive rebound  
3:11   Nigel Shadd turnover (traveling)  
2:42   Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot  
2:40   Nigel Shadd defensive rebound  
2:15   Jervay Green misses two point layup  
2:13   Broc Finstuen offensive rebound  
2:08 +2 Broc Finstuen makes two point putback layup 17-19
1:54   Jordan Bell shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)  
1:53 +1 Eli Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-19
1:53 +1 Eli Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-19
1:44   Nigel Shadd offensive foul (Ivan Alipiev draws the foul)  
1:44   Nigel Shadd turnover  
1:24 +3 Eli Scott makes three point jump shot 22-19
1:05 +2 Pierre Crockrell II makes two point driving layup 22-21
0:53   Eli Scott misses three point jump shot  
0:51   Mattias Markusson offensive rebound  
0:46 +2 Mattias Markusson makes two point putback dunk 24-21
0:39   Dameone Douglas personal foul (Broc Finstuen draws the foul)  
0:38 +1 Broc Finstuen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-22
0:38 +1 Broc Finstuen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-23
0:38   Lions 30 second timeout  
0:12   Eli Scott turnover (bad pass)  
0:01   Broc Finstuen turnover (lost ball) (Joe Quintana steals)  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
LOYMRY
Lions
25
UOP
Tigers
35

Time Team Play Score
19:43 +2 Jordan Bell makes two point dunk (Broc Finstuen assists) 24-25
19:22 +2 Eli Scott makes two point layup 26-25
18:51   Joe Quintana blocks Daniss Jenkins's three point jump shot  
18:49   Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound  
18:47   Jeremiah Bailey personal foul (Joe Quintana draws the foul)  
18:35 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point turnaround jump shot 28-25
18:16 +2 Daniss Jenkins makes two point driving layup 28-27
18:16   Dameone Douglas shooting foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)  
18:16   Daniss Jenkins misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
18:16   Lions defensive rebound  
18:15   Jonathan Salazar personal foul  
18:06   Jalin Anderson offensive foul  
18:06   Jalin Anderson turnover  
17:55   Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot  
17:53   Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound  
17:32   Eli Scott misses three point jump shot  
17:30   Keli Leaupepe offensive rebound  
17:20   Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot  
17:18   Eli Scott offensive rebound  
17:14   Jordan Bell shooting foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)  
17:14   Dameone Douglas misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:14 +1 Dameone Douglas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-27
17:01   Joe Quintana personal foul (Pierre Crockrell II draws the foul)  
16:45   Pierre Crockrell II misses two point jump shot  
16:43   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
16:32 +2 Eli Scott makes two point layup 31-27
16:17   Daniss Jenkins turnover (bad pass) (Jalin Anderson steals)  
16:16   Pierre Crockrell II personal foul  
15:59   Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot  
15:57   Tigers defensive rebound  
15:57   TV timeout  
15:33   Jordan Bell misses two point jump shot  
15:31   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
15:13   Jordan Bell shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)  
15:13 +1 Eli Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-27
15:13   Eli Scott misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:13   Nigel Shadd defensive rebound  
14:45   Jervay Green misses three point jump shot  
14:43   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
14:32 +2 Jalin Anderson makes two point layup (Eli Scott assists) 34-27
14:29   Tigers 30 second timeout  
14:29   TV timeout  
14:06   Ivan Alipiev personal foul (Jervay Green draws the foul)  
14:00   Jervay Green misses two point layup  
13:58   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
13:41   Jonathan Salazar blocks Dameone Douglas's two point layup  
13:39   Dameone Douglas offensive rebound  
13:35 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point putback layup 36-27
13:20 +2 Justin Moore makes two point floating jump shot 36-29
13:06   Jonathan Salazar flagrant 1 (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)  
13:06 +1 Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-29
13:01   Tigers defensive rebound  
12:31   Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound  
12:31   Mattias Markusson personal foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)  
12:06 +3 Jordan Bell makes three point jump shot (Jervay Green assists) 38-32
11:44   Jalin Anderson misses two point floating jump shot  
11:42   Nigel Shadd defensive rebound  
11:36   Jervay Green turnover (lost ball)  
11:22   Jordan Bell shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)  
11:22   Eli Scott misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:22   Eli Scott misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:22   Nigel Shadd defensive rebound  
11:05 +2 Broc Finstuen makes two point layup (Justin Moore assists) 38-34
10:43   Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot  
10:41   Tigers defensive rebound  
10:28   Justin Moore misses two point layup  
10:26   Lions defensive rebound  
10:20   Joe Quintana offensive foul  
10:20   Joe Quintana turnover  
9:53 +3 Daniss Jenkins makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists) 38-37
9:35   Mattias Markusson turnover (lost ball) (Daniss Jenkins steals)  
9:30 +2 Daniss Jenkins makes two point dunk 38-39
9:10   Lions offensive rebound  
9:12   Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot  
9:10   Lions offensive rebound  
8:59   Dameone Douglas misses two point jump shot  
8:57   Justin Moore defensive rebound  
8:54   Dameone Douglas shooting foul (Justin Moore draws the foul)  
8:54 +1 Justin Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-40
8:54 +1 Justin Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-41
8:27   Eli Scott misses three point jump shot  
8:25   Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound  
8:01   Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot