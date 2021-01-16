|
20:00
E.J. Liddell vs. Kofi Cockburn (Fighting Illini gains possession)
19:43
+2
Kofi Cockburn makes two point layup (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
0-2
19:23
E.J. Liddell misses two point jump shot
|
19:21
Kyle Young offensive rebound
19:14
+3
Duane Washington Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kyle Young assists)
3-2
19:06
Da'Monte Williams turnover (bad pass) (Justice Sueing steals)
19:01
+2
Justice Sueing makes two point layup
5-2
18:43
Da'Monte Williams misses two point jump shot
18:41
Justin Ahrens defensive rebound
18:30
+2
E.J. Liddell makes two point jump shot
7-2
18:09
Kyle Young personal foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
17:50
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point jump shot
17:48
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
17:37
+3
E.J. Liddell makes three point jump shot (Kyle Young assists)
10-2
17:08
+2
Trent Frazier makes two point jump shot
10-4
16:48
E.J. Liddell misses three point jump shot
16:46
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
16:39
+2
Kofi Cockburn makes two point layup (Trent Frazier assists)
10-6
16:14
Justice Sueing misses two point jump shot
16:12
Adam Miller defensive rebound
16:01
+2
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point layup
10-8
15:39
E.J. Liddell misses two point jump shot
15:37
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
15:31
Trent Frazier misses two point jump shot
15:29
Kofi Cockburn offensive rebound
15:21
Kofi Cockburn turnover (lost ball) (Justice Sueing steals)
15:08
Duane Washington Jr. offensive foul
15:08
Duane Washington Jr. turnover
15:08
TV timeout
14:46
+2
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes two point hook shot
10-10
14:21
+2
Zed Key makes two point layup (Justice Sueing assists)
12-10
14:04
+2
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes two point hook shot
12-12
13:34
+3
Seth Towns makes three point jump shot
15-12
13:10
Giorgi Bezhanishvili misses two point hook shot
13:08
Seth Towns defensive rebound
13:00
Duane Washington Jr. misses two point layup
12:58
Andre Curbelo defensive rebound
12:53
+3
Jacob Grandison makes three point jump shot (Andre Curbelo assists)
15-15
12:28
Jacob Grandison shooting foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
12:28
+1
Justice Sueing makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-15
12:28
+1
Justice Sueing makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-15
12:22
Coleman Hawkins offensive foul
12:22
Coleman Hawkins turnover
11:56
+2
Seth Towns makes two point jump shot
19-15
11:40
Jacob Grandison misses two point jump shot
11:38
Seth Towns defensive rebound
11:32
Jacob Grandison blocks Meechie Johnson Jr.'s two point layup
11:30
Buckeyes offensive rebound
11:32
TV timeout
11:24
+3
Meechie Johnson Jr. makes three point jump shot (E.J. Liddell assists)
22-15
11:08
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
11:06
Kofi Cockburn offensive rebound
10:49
Giorgi Bezhanishvili misses three point jump shot
10:47
Kyle Young defensive rebound
10:32
+2
E.J. Liddell makes two point jump shot
24-15
10:21
Andre Curbelo turnover (bad pass)
10:13
+3
E.J. Liddell makes three point jump shot (Meechie Johnson Jr. assists)
27-15
10:11
Fighting Illini 30 second timeout
9:52
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point jump shot
9:50
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
9:23
+3
E.J. Liddell makes three point jump shot (Meechie Johnson Jr. assists)
30-15
8:57
E.J. Liddell personal foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
8:45
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
8:43
Zed Key defensive rebound
8:30
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
8:28
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
8:28
Kyle Young personal foul (Da'Monte Williams draws the foul)
8:12
+2
Adam Miller makes two point layup (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
30-17
7:42
+2
Zed Key makes two point hook shot
32-17
7:30
+2
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point driving layup
32-19
7:06
+2
Zed Key makes two point hook shot
34-19
6:44
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point jump shot
6:42
Kofi Cockburn offensive rebound
6:41
Musa Jallow personal foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
6:41
TV timeout
6:34
Ayo Dosunmu misses three point jump shot
6:32
Zed Key defensive rebound
6:11
Ayo Dosunmu personal foul (Justin Ahrens draws the foul)
5:54
Duane Washington Jr. misses two point jump shot
5:52
Zed Key offensive rebound
5:39
Musa Jallow misses two point dunk
5:39
Adam Miller defensive rebound
5:39
Giorgi Bezhanishvili turnover (lost ball) (Zed Key steals)
5:08
Andre Curbelo turnover (back court violation)
4:54
Zed Key misses two point layup
4:52
Justice Sueing offensive rebound
4:47
Justice Sueing misses two point layup
4:45
Andre Curbelo defensive rebound
4:46
Justin Ahrens personal foul (Andre Curbelo draws the foul)
4:46
Andre Curbelo misses regular free throw 1 of 1
4:46
Zed Key defensive rebound
4:17
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
4:15
Buckeyes turnover (shot clock violation)
3:52
+3
Trent Frazier makes three point jump shot (Jacob Grandison assists)
37-22
3:31
Justice Sueing turnover (traveling)
3:17
Jacob Grandison misses three point jump shot
3:17
Jacob Grandison misses three point jump shot
3:15
Duane Washington Jr. defensive rebound
3:07
+2
Justin Ahrens makes two point jump shot
39-22
2:58
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
2:56
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
2:45
Duane Washington Jr. misses two point layup
2:43
Seth Towns offensive rebound
2:40
Seth Towns misses two point tip shot
2:38
Adam Miller defensive rebound
2:32
+3
Adam Miller makes three point jump shot (Trent Frazier assists)
39-25
2:07
Seth Towns turnover (lost ball) (Adam Miller steals)
1:54
E.J. Liddell personal foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
1:54
Kofi Cockburn misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:54
Justice Sueing defensive rebound
1:36
Justin Ahrens turnover (bad pass) (Ayo Dosunmu steals)
1:29
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point layup
1:27
Meechie Johnson Jr. defensive rebound
1:22
Jacob Grandison personal foul (Kyle Young draws the foul)
1:22
Buckeyes turnover (5-second violation)
1:08
Trent Frazier misses two point jump shot
1:06
Justice Sueing defensive rebound
0:51
Justin Ahrens misses three point jump shot
0:49
Justice Sueing offensive rebound
0:48
+2
Justice Sueing makes two point putback layup
41-25
0:34
Justin Ahrens shooting foul (Adam Miller draws the foul)
0:34
+1
Adam Miller makes regular free throw 1 of 3
41-26
0:34
+1
Adam Miller makes regular free throw 2 of 3
41-27
0:34
+1
Adam Miller makes regular free throw 3 of 3
41-28
0:06
+2
Duane Washington Jr. makes two point driving layup
43-28
0:01
Trent Frazier misses three point jump shot
0:00
End of period
