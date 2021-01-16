|
20:00
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva vs. McKinley Wright IV (Michael O'Connell gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz personal foul (Daejon Davis draws the foul)
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Daejon Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Evan Battey defensive rebound
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams turnover (double dribble)
|
|
18:42
|
|
+2
|
D'Shawn Schwartz makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:29
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire offensive rebound
|
|
18:26
|
|
+2
|
Jaiden Delaire makes two point putback layup
|
2-2
|
18:03
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Daejon Davis defensive rebound
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Eli Parquet shooting foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)
|
|
17:54
|
|
+1
|
Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-2
|
17:54
|
|
+1
|
Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-2
|
17:38
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV makes two point step back jump shot
|
4-4
|
17:21
|
|
|
Cardinal turnover (back court violation)
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz offensive foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz turnover
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva offensive rebound
|
|
16:55
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva makes two point putback layup
|
6-4
|
16:28
|
|
+3
|
Maddox Daniels makes three point jump shot (Keeshawn Barthelemy assists)
|
6-7
|
16:10
|
|
|
Daejon Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Evan Battey defensive rebound
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Evan Battey misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Michael O'Connell defensive rebound
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy kicked ball violation
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Noah Taitz misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV defensive rebound
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Eli Parquet misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Brandon Angel defensive rebound
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Brandon Angel misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Maddox Daniels defensive rebound
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Cardinal defensive rebound
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Cardinal 30 second timeout
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Noah Taitz misses two point driving layup
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Eli Parquet turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva misses two point driving layup
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva offensive rebound
|
|
13:56
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva makes two point putback layup
|
8-7
|
13:33
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne misses two point layup
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Daejon Davis defensive rebound
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva offensive foul (Jeriah Horne draws the foul)
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva turnover
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Maddox Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Jabari Walker offensive rebound
|
|
12:34
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV makes two point layup
|
8-9
|
12:14
|
|
|
Daejon Davis offensive foul (McKinley Wright IV draws the foul)
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Daejon Davis turnover
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Cardinal defensive rebound
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:38
|
|
+2
|
Max Murrell makes two point driving layup
|
10-9
|
11:39
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne shooting foul (Max Murrell draws the foul)
|
|
11:39
|
|
+1
|
Max Murrell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
11-9
|
11:13
|
|
+3
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy makes three point jump shot (Maddox Daniels assists)
|
11-12
|
10:47
|
|
+2
|
Ziaire Williams makes two point pullup jump shot
|
13-12
|
10:33
|
|
|
Maddox Daniels misses two point driving layup
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Buffaloes offensive rebound
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Evan Battey misses two point layup
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
|
|
10:14
|
|
+3
|
Ziaire Williams makes three point jump shot
|
16-12
|
9:48
|
|
+2
|
Evan Battey makes two point jump shot (Jeriah Horne assists)
|
16-14
|
9:24
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Evan Battey defensive rebound
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Jump ball. Evan Battey vs. Oscar da Silva (Evan Battey gains possession)
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Tristan da Silva misses two point driving layup
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Evan Battey offensive rebound
|
|
8:51
|
|
+3
|
Jeriah Horne makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
16-17
|
8:33
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva misses two point layup
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva offensive rebound
|
|
8:30
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva makes two point putback layup
|
18-17
|
8:20
|
|
+2
|
Evan Battey makes two point layup (Jeriah Horne assists)
|
18-19
|
8:09
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams offensive foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams turnover
|
|
7:55
|
|
+3
|
Jeriah Horne makes three point jump shot (Evan Battey assists)
|
18-22
|
7:34
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Evan Battey defensive rebound
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas blocks Tristan da Silva's two point pullup jump shot
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound
|
|
7:02
|
|
+3
|
Oscar da Silva makes three point jump shot (Lukas Kisunas assists)
|
21-22
|
6:39
|
|
+2
|
Tristan da Silva makes two point jump shot (Eli Parquet assists)
|
21-24
|
6:22
|
|
+2
|
Ziaire Williams makes two point layup (Oscar da Silva assists)
|
23-24
|
6:08
|
|
|
Tristan da Silva turnover (lost ball) (Ziaire Williams steals)
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Daejon Davis offensive foul (McKinley Wright IV draws the foul)
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Daejon Davis turnover
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Jabari Walker misses two point driving layup
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Lukas Kisunas defensive rebound
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:26
|
|
+3
|
Eli Parquet makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
23-27
|
5:01
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Maddox Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Jabari Walker offensive rebound
|
|
4:45
|
|
+2
|
Jabari Walker makes two point putback layup
|
23-29
|
4:23
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire misses two point layup
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Cardinal offensive rebound
|
|
4:02
|
|
+3
|
Ziaire Williams makes three point step back jump shot
|
26-29
|
3:42
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV makes two point driving layup
|
26-31
|
3:24
|
|
|
Jabari Walker blocks Brandon Angel's two point dunk
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV defensive rebound
|
|
3:11
|
|
+3
|
Maddox Daniels makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
26-34
|
3:11
|
|
|
Cardinal 30 second timeout
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Buffaloes turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Michael O'Connell misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Evan Battey defensive rebound
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Jabari Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Evan Battey offensive rebound
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Eli Parquet misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Michael O'Connell defensive rebound
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams turnover (lost ball) (Evan Battey steals)
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Evan Battey misses two point layup
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Buffaloes 30 second timeout
|
|
0:52
|
|
+3
|
Maddox Daniels makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
26-37
|
0:34
|
|
|
Ziaire Williams misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Eli Parquet defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
+3
|
Tristan da Silva makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
26-40
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|