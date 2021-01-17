NIOWA
LOYCHI

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
NIOWA
Panthers
24
LOYCHI
Ramblers
39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Ramblers gains possession)  
20:00 +2 Aher Uguak makes two point layup 0-2
19:15 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point jump shot (Trae Berhow assists) 2-2
19:04 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Lucas Williamson assists) 2-4
18:43 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists) 4-4
18:29   Cameron Krutwig turnover (lost ball) (James Betz steals)  
18:07   James Betz turnover (bad pass)  
17:50   Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup  
17:48   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
17:37   Keith Clemons shooting foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)  
17:37 +1 Nate Heise makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-4
17:37 +1 Nate Heise makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-4
17:22   Aher Uguak turnover (lost ball)  
17:13   James Betz turnover (bad pass) (Keith Clemons steals)  
17:09   Nate Heise shooting foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)  
17:09   Keith Clemons misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:09   Keith Clemons misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:09   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
16:59 +3 Bowen Born makes three point jump shot 9-4
16:46 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Cameron Krutwig assists) 9-7
16:09   James Betz misses two point jump shot  
16:07   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
16:02 +3 Lucas Williamson makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 9-10
15:49   Nate Heise misses two point layup  
15:47   Trae Berhow offensive rebound  
15:45   Trae Berhow misses two point layup  
15:43   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
15:37 +3 Keith Clemons makes three point jump shot (Lucas Williamson assists) 9-13
15:23 +2 Bowen Born makes two point layup 11-13
15:09   Cameron Krutwig turnover (traveling)  
15:09   TV timeout  
14:52   Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot  
14:50   Austin Phyfe offensive rebound  
14:41 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Bowen Born assists) 13-13
14:16   Marquise Kennedy turnover (bad pass) (Trae Berhow steals)  
14:00   Austin Phyfe misses two point layup  
13:58   Noah Carter offensive rebound  
13:55   Lucas Williamson shooting foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)  
13:55 +1 Noah Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-13
13:55 +1 Noah Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-13
13:27 +2 Tom Welch makes two point layup (Tate Hall assists) 15-15
13:07   Tywhon Pickford misses two point layup  
13:05   Tywhon Pickford offensive rebound  
13:05 +2 Tywhon Pickford makes two point layup 17-15
12:54   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
12:52   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
12:43   Tate Hall blocks Tywhon Pickford's two point layup  
12:41   Tom Welch defensive rebound  
12:33   Tom Welch misses three point jump shot  
12:31   Noah Carter defensive rebound  
12:21   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
12:19   Tywhon Pickford offensive rebound  
12:17 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Tywhon Pickford assists) 19-15
11:57 +2 Marquise Kennedy makes two point layup (Tate Hall assists) 19-17
11:37   Tom Welch personal foul  
11:37   TV timeout  
11:28   Tywhon Pickford turnover (bad pass) (Marquise Kennedy steals)  
11:17 +2 Tate Hall makes two point layup 19-19
10:56 +2 Cole Henry makes two point layup 21-19
10:43   Cameron Krutwig offensive foul  
10:43   Cameron Krutwig turnover  
10:12   Panthers turnover (shot clock violation)  
9:46 +3 Lucas Williamson makes three point jump shot (Tate Hall assists) 21-22
9:16   Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot  
9:14   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
8:57   Tate Hall offensive foul  
8:57   Tate Hall turnover  
8:42   Trae Berhow turnover (bad pass)  
8:31 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists) 21-24
8:31   Bowen Born shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)  
8:31 +1 Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 1 of 1 21-25
8:17 +2 Noah Carter makes two point dunk 23-25
7:51   Aher Uguak misses three point jump shot  
7:49   Trae Berhow defensive rebound  
7:40   Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot  
7:38   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
7:31   Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot  
7:29   Noah Carter defensive rebound  
7:08   Austin Phyfe misses two point jump shot  
7:06   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
6:46   Bowen Born personal foul  
6:46   TV timeout  
6:27 +2 Marquise Kennedy makes two point layup 23-27
6:04   James Betz misses two point jump shot  
6:02   Tom Welch defensive rebound  
5:48 +2 Tom Welch makes two point layup (Marquise Kennedy assists) 23-29
5:27   Nate Heise misses two point layup  
5:25   Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound  
5:02   James Betz blocks Marquise Kennedy's two point layup  
5:00   Noah Carter defensive rebound  
4:45   Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot  
4:43   Aher Uguak defensive rebound  
4:21 +3 Marquise Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Tate Hall assists) 23-32
4:16   Panthers 30 second timeout  
4:00   Lucas Williamson shooting foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)  
4:00 +1 Trae Berhow makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-32
4:00   Trae Berhow misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:00   Aher Uguak defensive rebound  
3:36   Austin Phyfe blocks Cameron Krutwig's two point layup  
3:34   Noah Carter defensive rebound  
3:22   Trae Berhow turnover (lost ball) (Aher Uguak steals)  
3:12 +2 Tate Hall makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists) 24-34
3:02   Jump ball. Noah Carter vs. Marquise Kennedy (Ramblers gains possession)  
3:02   Noah Carter turnover (lost ball) (Marquise Kennedy steals)  
2:43   Tate Hall turnover (bad pass) (Goanar Mar steals)  
2:30   Marquise Kennedy personal foul (Goanar Mar draws the foul)  
2:30   Goanar Mar misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:30   Aher Uguak defensive rebound  
2:14   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
2:12   Aher Uguak offensive rebound  
2:09   Austin Phyfe shooting foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)  
2:10   Aher Uguak misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:10 +1 Aher Uguak makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-35
1:51   Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot  
1:49   Goanar Mar offensive rebound  
1:48   Braden Norris shooting foul (Goanar Mar draws the foul)  
1:48   Goanar Mar misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:48   Tate Hall defensive rebound  
1:45   Ramblers 30 second timeout  
1:27   TV timeout  
1:27 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup 24-37
1:08   Austin Phyfe misses three point jump shot  
1:06   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
1:05   Trae Berhow personal foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)  
0:55   Cameron Krutwig misses two point jump shot  
0:53   Austin Phyfe defensive rebound  
0:28   Austin Phyfe offensive foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)  
0:28   Austin Phyfe turnover  
0:04   Marquise Kennedy misses two point dunk  
0:02   Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound  
0:01 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup 24-39

2nd Half
NIOWA
Panthers
22
LOYCHI
Ramblers
49

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +3 Noah Carter makes three point jump shot (Trae Berhow assists) 27-39
19:25 +2 Braden Norris makes two point layup 27-41
19:00   Trae Berhow turnover (bad pass) (Keith Clemons steals)  
18:52 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot 27-44
18:34   Keith Clemons personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)  
18:29   Lucas Williamson shooting foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)  
18:34 +1 Trae Berhow makes regular free throw 1 of 3 28-44
18:29   Trae Berhow misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
18:29 +1 Trae Berhow makes regular free throw 3 of 3 29-44
18:14 +2 Aher Uguak makes two point layup (Cameron Krutwig assists) 29-46
17:49   Noah Carter turnover (lost ball) (Aher Uguak steals)  
17:38 +3 Tate Hall makes three point jump shot (Cameron Krutwig assists) 29-49
17:16   Austin Phyfe misses two point layup  
17:14   Keith Clemons defensive rebound  
17:07 +3 Tate Hall makes three point jump shot (Cameron Krutwig assists) 29-52
17:03   Panthers 30 second timeout  
17:03   TV timeout  
16:51   Bowen Born misses two point layup  
16:49   Tate Hall defensive rebound  
16:40 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Keith Clemons assists) 29-54
16:16   Austin Phyfe misses two point layup  
16:14   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
16:14   Noah Carter personal foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)  
15:54 +2 Keith Clemons makes two point layup 29-56
15:54   Trae Berhow shooting foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)  
15:54   TV timeout  
15:54 +1 Keith Clemons makes regular free throw 1 of 1 29-57
15:40   Tom Welch personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)  
15:30 +2 James Betz makes two point jump shot 31-57
15:30   Tom Welch shooting foul (James Betz draws the foul)  
15:30 +1 James Betz makes regular free throw 1 of 1 32-57
15:19 +3 Tate Hall makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 32-60
14:59   Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot  
14:57   Tate Hall defensive rebound  
14:40 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Tate Hall assists) 32-63
14:18   Tywhon Pickford turnover (bad pass)  
13:58 +2 Tom Welch makes two point layup (Tate Hall assists) 32-65
13:43   Tate Hall personal foul (Tywhon Pickford draws the foul)  
13:30   Noah Carter misses two point layup  
13:28   Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound  
13:20   Marquise Kennedy turnover (bad pass) (Tywhon Pickford steals)  
13:14 +2 Noah Carter makes two point dunk (Tywhon Pickford assists) 34-65
12:54 +2 Aher Uguak makes two point jump shot 34-67
12:35   Bowen Born turnover (bad pass)  
12:19   Noah Carter shooting foul (Tom Welch draws the foul)  
12:19 +1 Tom Welch makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-68
12:19 +1 Tom Welch makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-69
12:04   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
12:02   Noah Carter offensive rebound  
11:54 +2 Noah Carter makes two point layup 36-69
11:28   Cole Henry shooting foul (Tom Welch draws the foul)  
11:28   TV timeout  
11:28 +1 Tom Welch makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-70
11:28 +1 Tom Welch makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-71
11:14   Baylor Hebb personal foul (Cole Henry draws the foul)  
11:06   Noah Carter misses three point jump shot  
11:04   Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound  
11:04   Goanar Mar personal foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)  
10:35   Tom Welch misses three point jump shot  
10:33   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
10:16 +2 Cole Henry makes two point jump shot 38-71
9:51   Baylor Hebb misses two point jump shot  
9:49   Cole Henry defensive rebound  
9:40   Cole Henry offensive foul (Tom Welch draws the foul)  
9:40   Cole Henry turnover  
9:22   Tom Welch misses two point layup  
9:20   Goanar Mar defensive rebound  
9:13 +3 Bowen Born makes three point jump shot 41-71
8:57 +2 Baylor Hebb makes two point layup 41-73
8:35   Tywhon Pickford misses two point jump shot  
8:33   Goanar Mar offensive rebound  
8:28   Goanar Mar misses two point layup  
8:26   Panthers offensive rebound  
8:19   Bowen Born misses two point jump shot  
8:17   Ramblers defensive rebound  
7:52   Paxson Wojcik misses two point jump shot  
7:50   Cole Henry defensive rebound  
7:34   Marquise Kennedy blocks Nate Heise's two point jump shot  
7:32   Nate Heise offensive rebound  
7:23   Nate Heise misses two point jump shot  
7:21   Jacob Hutson defensive rebound  
7:11 +2 Jacob Hutson makes two point layup 41-75
7:02   Cole Henry offensive foul (Marquise Kennedy draws the foul)  
7:02   Cole Henry turnover  
7:02   TV timeout  
6:53   Baylor Hebb misses two point layup  
6:51   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
6:41   Evan Gauger misses two point layup  
6:39   Baylor Hebb defensive rebound  
6:21 +2 Paxson Wojcik makes two point layup 41-77
6:21