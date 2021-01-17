NIOWA
LOYCHI
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|(Ramblers gains possession)
|20:00
|
|+2
|Aher Uguak makes two point layup
|0-2
|19:15
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point jump shot (Trae Berhow assists)
|2-2
|19:04
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Lucas Williamson assists)
|2-4
|18:43
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists)
|4-4
|18:29
|
|Cameron Krutwig turnover (lost ball) (James Betz steals)
|18:07
|
|James Betz turnover (bad pass)
|17:50
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup
|17:48
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|17:37
|
|Keith Clemons shooting foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)
|17:37
|
|+1
|Nate Heise makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-4
|17:37
|
|+1
|Nate Heise makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-4
|17:22
|
|Aher Uguak turnover (lost ball)
|17:13
|
|James Betz turnover (bad pass) (Keith Clemons steals)
|17:09
|
|Nate Heise shooting foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)
|17:09
|
|Keith Clemons misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:09
|
|Keith Clemons misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:09
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|16:59
|
|+3
|Bowen Born makes three point jump shot
|9-4
|16:46
|
|+3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Cameron Krutwig assists)
|9-7
|16:09
|
|James Betz misses two point jump shot
|16:07
|
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|16:02
|
|+3
|Lucas Williamson makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|9-10
|15:49
|
|Nate Heise misses two point layup
|15:47
|
|Trae Berhow offensive rebound
|15:45
|
|Trae Berhow misses two point layup
|15:43
|
|Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|15:37
|
|+3
|Keith Clemons makes three point jump shot (Lucas Williamson assists)
|9-13
|15:23
|
|+2
|Bowen Born makes two point layup
|11-13
|15:09
|
|Cameron Krutwig turnover (traveling)
|15:09
|
|TV timeout
|14:52
|
|Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot
|14:50
|
|Austin Phyfe offensive rebound
|14:41
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Bowen Born assists)
|13-13
|14:16
|
|Marquise Kennedy turnover (bad pass) (Trae Berhow steals)
|14:00
|
|Austin Phyfe misses two point layup
|13:58
|
|Noah Carter offensive rebound
|13:55
|
|Lucas Williamson shooting foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)
|13:55
|
|+1
|Noah Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-13
|13:55
|
|+1
|Noah Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-13
|13:27
|
|+2
|Tom Welch makes two point layup (Tate Hall assists)
|15-15
|13:07
|
|Tywhon Pickford misses two point layup
|13:05
|
|Tywhon Pickford offensive rebound
|13:05
|
|+2
|Tywhon Pickford makes two point layup
|17-15
|12:54
|
|Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
|12:52
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|12:43
|
|Tate Hall blocks Tywhon Pickford's two point layup
|12:41
|
|Tom Welch defensive rebound
|12:33
|
|Tom Welch misses three point jump shot
|12:31
|
|Noah Carter defensive rebound
|12:21
|
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|12:19
|
|Tywhon Pickford offensive rebound
|12:17
|
|+2
|Austin Phyfe makes two point layup (Tywhon Pickford assists)
|19-15
|11:57
|
|+2
|Marquise Kennedy makes two point layup (Tate Hall assists)
|19-17
|11:37
|
|Tom Welch personal foul
|11:37
|
|TV timeout
|11:28
|
|Tywhon Pickford turnover (bad pass) (Marquise Kennedy steals)
|11:17
|
|+2
|Tate Hall makes two point layup
|19-19
|10:56
|
|+2
|Cole Henry makes two point layup
|21-19
|10:43
|
|Cameron Krutwig offensive foul
|10:43
|
|Cameron Krutwig turnover
|10:12
|
|Panthers turnover (shot clock violation)
|9:46
|
|+3
|Lucas Williamson makes three point jump shot (Tate Hall assists)
|21-22
|9:16
|
|Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot
|9:14
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|8:57
|
|Tate Hall offensive foul
|8:57
|
|Tate Hall turnover
|8:42
|
|Trae Berhow turnover (bad pass)
|8:31
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|21-24
|8:31
|
|Bowen Born shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)
|8:31
|
|+1
|Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|21-25
|8:17
|
|+2
|Noah Carter makes two point dunk
|23-25
|7:51
|
|Aher Uguak misses three point jump shot
|7:49
|
|Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|7:40
|
|Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot
|7:38
|
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|7:31
|
|Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot
|7:29
|
|Noah Carter defensive rebound
|7:08
|
|Austin Phyfe misses two point jump shot
|7:06
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|6:46
|
|Bowen Born personal foul
|6:46
|
|TV timeout
|6:27
|
|+2
|Marquise Kennedy makes two point layup
|23-27
|6:04
|
|James Betz misses two point jump shot
|6:02
|
|Tom Welch defensive rebound
|5:48
|
|+2
|Tom Welch makes two point layup (Marquise Kennedy assists)
|23-29
|5:27
|
|Nate Heise misses two point layup
|5:25
|
|Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound
|5:02
|
|James Betz blocks Marquise Kennedy's two point layup
|5:00
|
|Noah Carter defensive rebound
|4:45
|
|Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot
|4:43
|
|Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|4:21
|
|+3
|Marquise Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Tate Hall assists)
|23-32
|4:16
|
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|4:00
|
|Lucas Williamson shooting foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)
|4:00
|
|+1
|Trae Berhow makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-32
|4:00
|
|Trae Berhow misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:00
|
|Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|3:36
|
|Austin Phyfe blocks Cameron Krutwig's two point layup
|3:34
|
|Noah Carter defensive rebound
|3:22
|
|Trae Berhow turnover (lost ball) (Aher Uguak steals)
|3:12
|
|+2
|Tate Hall makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|24-34
|3:02
|
|Jump ball. Noah Carter vs. Marquise Kennedy (Ramblers gains possession)
|3:02
|
|Noah Carter turnover (lost ball) (Marquise Kennedy steals)
|2:43
|
|Tate Hall turnover (bad pass) (Goanar Mar steals)
|2:30
|
|Marquise Kennedy personal foul (Goanar Mar draws the foul)
|2:30
|
|Goanar Mar misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:30
|
|Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|2:14
|
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|2:12
|
|Aher Uguak offensive rebound
|2:09
|
|Austin Phyfe shooting foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)
|2:10
|
|Aher Uguak misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:10
|
|+1
|Aher Uguak makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-35
|1:51
|
|Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot
|1:49
|
|Goanar Mar offensive rebound
|1:48
|
|Braden Norris shooting foul (Goanar Mar draws the foul)
|1:48
|
|Goanar Mar misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:48
|
|Tate Hall defensive rebound
|1:45
|
|Ramblers 30 second timeout
|1:27
|
|TV timeout
|1:27
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup
|24-37
|1:08
|
|Austin Phyfe misses three point jump shot
|1:06
|
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|1:05
|
|Trae Berhow personal foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)
|0:55
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses two point jump shot
|0:53
|
|Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|0:28
|
|Austin Phyfe offensive foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)
|0:28
|
|Austin Phyfe turnover
|0:04
|
|Marquise Kennedy misses two point dunk
|0:02
|
|Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound
|0:01
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup
|24-39
|19:48
|
|+3
|Noah Carter makes three point jump shot (Trae Berhow assists)
|27-39
|19:25
|
|+2
|Braden Norris makes two point layup
|27-41
|19:00
|
|Trae Berhow turnover (bad pass) (Keith Clemons steals)
|18:52
|
|+3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot
|27-44
|18:34
|
|Keith Clemons personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
|18:29
|
|Lucas Williamson shooting foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)
|18:34
|
|+1
|Trae Berhow makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|28-44
|18:29
|
|Trae Berhow misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|18:29
|
|+1
|Trae Berhow makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|29-44
|18:14
|
|+2
|Aher Uguak makes two point layup (Cameron Krutwig assists)
|29-46
|17:49
|
|Noah Carter turnover (lost ball) (Aher Uguak steals)
|17:38
|
|+3
|Tate Hall makes three point jump shot (Cameron Krutwig assists)
|29-49
|17:16
|
|Austin Phyfe misses two point layup
|17:14
|
|Keith Clemons defensive rebound
|17:07
|
|+3
|Tate Hall makes three point jump shot (Cameron Krutwig assists)
|29-52
|17:03
|
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|17:03
|
|TV timeout
|16:51
|
|Bowen Born misses two point layup
|16:49
|
|Tate Hall defensive rebound
|16:40
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Keith Clemons assists)
|29-54
|16:16
|
|Austin Phyfe misses two point layup
|16:14
|
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|16:14
|
|Noah Carter personal foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)
|15:54
|
|+2
|Keith Clemons makes two point layup
|29-56
|15:54
|
|Trae Berhow shooting foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)
|15:54
|
|TV timeout
|15:54
|
|+1
|Keith Clemons makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-57
|15:40
|
|Tom Welch personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
|15:30
|
|+2
|James Betz makes two point jump shot
|31-57
|15:30
|
|Tom Welch shooting foul (James Betz draws the foul)
|15:30
|
|+1
|James Betz makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|32-57
|15:19
|
|+3
|Tate Hall makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|32-60
|14:59
|
|Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot
|14:57
|
|Tate Hall defensive rebound
|14:40
|
|+3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Tate Hall assists)
|32-63
|14:18
|
|Tywhon Pickford turnover (bad pass)
|13:58
|
|+2
|Tom Welch makes two point layup (Tate Hall assists)
|32-65
|13:43
|
|Tate Hall personal foul (Tywhon Pickford draws the foul)
|13:30
|
|Noah Carter misses two point layup
|13:28
|
|Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound
|13:20
|
|Marquise Kennedy turnover (bad pass) (Tywhon Pickford steals)
|13:14
|
|+2
|Noah Carter makes two point dunk (Tywhon Pickford assists)
|34-65
|12:54
|
|+2
|Aher Uguak makes two point jump shot
|34-67
|12:35
|
|Bowen Born turnover (bad pass)
|12:19
|
|Noah Carter shooting foul (Tom Welch draws the foul)
|12:19
|
|+1
|Tom Welch makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-68
|12:19
|
|+1
|Tom Welch makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-69
|12:04
|
|Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|12:02
|
|Noah Carter offensive rebound
|11:54
|
|+2
|Noah Carter makes two point layup
|36-69
|11:28
|
|Cole Henry shooting foul (Tom Welch draws the foul)
|11:28
|
|TV timeout
|11:28
|
|+1
|Tom Welch makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-70
|11:28
|
|+1
|Tom Welch makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-71
|11:14
|
|Baylor Hebb personal foul (Cole Henry draws the foul)
|11:06
|
|Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
|11:04
|
|Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound
|11:04
|
|Goanar Mar personal foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)
|10:35
|
|Tom Welch misses three point jump shot
|10:33
|
|Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|10:16
|
|+2
|Cole Henry makes two point jump shot
|38-71
|9:51
|
|Baylor Hebb misses two point jump shot
|9:49
|
|Cole Henry defensive rebound
|9:40
|
|Cole Henry offensive foul (Tom Welch draws the foul)
|9:40
|
|Cole Henry turnover
|9:22
|
|Tom Welch misses two point layup
|9:20
|
|Goanar Mar defensive rebound
|9:13
|
|+3
|Bowen Born makes three point jump shot
|41-71
|8:57
|
|+2
|Baylor Hebb makes two point layup
|41-73
|8:35
|
|Tywhon Pickford misses two point jump shot
|8:33
|
|Goanar Mar offensive rebound
|8:28
|
|Goanar Mar misses two point layup
|8:26
|
|Panthers offensive rebound
|8:19
|
|Bowen Born misses two point jump shot
|8:17
|
|Ramblers defensive rebound
|7:52
|
|Paxson Wojcik misses two point jump shot
|7:50
|
|Cole Henry defensive rebound
|7:34
|
|Marquise Kennedy blocks Nate Heise's two point jump shot
|7:32
|
|Nate Heise offensive rebound
|7:23
|
|Nate Heise misses two point jump shot
|7:21
|
|Jacob Hutson defensive rebound
|7:11
|
|+2
|Jacob Hutson makes two point layup
|41-75
|7:02
|
|Cole Henry offensive foul (Marquise Kennedy draws the foul)
|7:02
|
|Cole Henry turnover
|7:02
|
|TV timeout
|6:53
|
|Baylor Hebb misses two point layup
|6:51
|
|Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|6:41
|
|Evan Gauger misses two point layup
|6:39
|
|Baylor Hebb defensive rebound
|6:21
|
|+2
|Paxson Wojcik makes two point layup
|41-77
|6:21