|
20:00
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso vs. Vladimir Pinchuk (Finn Sullivan gains possession)
|
|
19:35
|
|
+3
|
Finn Sullivan makes three point jump shot (Josh Parrish assists)
|
0-3
|
19:17
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso turnover (lost ball) (Finn Sullivan steals)
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic turnover (lost ball) (Finn Sullivan steals)
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Vladimir Pinchuk misses two point layup
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Josh Parrish offensive rebound
|
|
18:43
|
|
+3
|
Finn Sullivan makes three point jump shot
|
0-6
|
18:34
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic turnover (lost ball) (Frankie Hughes steals)
|
|
18:26
|
|
+2
|
Frankie Hughes makes two point layup
|
0-8
|
18:26
|
|
|
Broncos 30 second timeout
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses two point hook shot
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Vladimir Pinchuk defensive rebound
|
|
17:57
|
|
+2
|
Vladimir Pinchuk makes two point hook shot
|
0-10
|
17:43
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan defensive rebound
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan blocks Christian Carlyle's two point jump shot
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle offensive rebound
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Jalen Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Vladimir Pinchuk defensive rebound
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Ben Pyle misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice defensive rebound
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses two point layup
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso offensive rebound
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes shooting foul (Guglielmo Caruso draws the foul)
|
|
16:34
|
|
+1
|
Guglielmo Caruso makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-10
|
16:34
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso misses regular free throw 2 of 2 (Frankie Hughes lane violation)
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Vladimir Pinchuk defensive rebound
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice defensive rebound
|
|
16:16
|
|
+3
|
Guglielmo Caruso makes three point jump shot (Keshawn Justice assists)
|
4-10
|
15:51
|
|
+3
|
Frankie Hughes makes three point jump shot (Vladimir Pinchuk assists)
|
4-13
|
15:31
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso offensive rebound
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso turnover (lost ball) (Jared Rodriguez steals)
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:58
|
|
+3
|
Christian Carlyle makes three point jump shot (Jalen Williams assists)
|
7-13
|
14:38
|
|
|
Ben Pyle misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey offensive rebound
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Josh Parrish misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice defensive rebound
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Jared Rodriguez personal foul (Jaden Bediako draws the foul)
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle turnover (bad pass) (Josh Parrish steals)
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic offensive foul (Josh Parrish draws the foul)
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic turnover
|
|
13:13
|
|
+2
|
Josh Parrish makes two point layup
|
7-15
|
13:09
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako misses two point layup
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes offensive foul
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes turnover
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Jalen Williams misses two point layup
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Jalen Williams shooting foul (Finn Sullivan draws the foul)
|
|
12:23
|
|
+1
|
Finn Sullivan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-16
|
12:23
|
|
+1
|
Finn Sullivan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-17
|
12:02
|
|
|
Miguel Tomley turnover (bad pass) (Marion Humphrey steals)
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice defensive rebound
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Josh Parrish defensive rebound
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Josh Parrish misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Broncos defensive rebound
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Vladimir Pinchuk shooting foul (Jalen Williams draws the foul)
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Jalen Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:41
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-17
|
10:27
|
|
+2
|
Jared Rodriguez makes two point layup (Ben Pyle assists)
|
8-19
|
10:14
|
|
+3
|
DJ Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Jalen Williams assists)
|
11-19
|
9:54
|
|
|
Ben Pyle turnover (bad pass) (Miguel Tomley steals)
|
|
9:46
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Williams makes three point jump shot (Miguel Tomley assists)
|
14-19
|
9:17
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell blocks Finn Sullivan's two point layup
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Vladimir Pinchuk offensive rebound
|
|
9:06
|
|
+2
|
Vladimir Pinchuk makes two point layup
|
14-21
|
9:01
|
|
|
Jalen Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Vladimir Pinchuk defensive rebound
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell shooting foul (Jared Rodriguez draws the foul)
|
|
8:56
|
|
+1
|
Jared Rodriguez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-22
|
8:56
|
|
+1
|
Jared Rodriguez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-23
|
8:42
|
|
+2
|
Guglielmo Caruso makes two point layup (DJ Mitchell assists)
|
16-23
|
8:27
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan misses two point layup
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses two point layup
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell offensive rebound
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan shooting foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
8:07
|
|
+1
|
Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-23
|
8:07
|
|
+1
|
Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-23
|
7:54
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses two point layup
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic offensive rebound
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Josh Parrish blocks Josip Vrankic's two point layup
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey defensive rebound
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Josh Parrish misses two point layup
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound
|
|
7:15
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic makes two point layup (Guglielmo Caruso assists)
|
20-23
|
7:15
|
|
|
Jared Rodriguez shooting foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:15
|
|
+1
|
Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
21-23
|
6:46
|
|
|
Ben Pyle misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
6:25
|
|
+3
|
Christian Carlyle makes three point jump shot (Keshawn Justice assists)
|
24-23
|
5:52
|
|
|
Josh Parrish misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Jalen Williams defensive rebound
|
|
5:41
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Williams makes two point jump shot (Christian Carlyle assists)
|
26-23
|
5:15
|
|
+2
|
Finn Sullivan makes two point layup
|
26-25
|
5:07
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Broncos offensive rebound
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Frankie Hughes personal foul (Jalen Williams draws the foul)
|
|
5:06
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-25
|
5:06
|
|
|
Jalen Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Vladimir Pinchuk defensive rebound
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
4:44
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Williams makes two point layup (Josip Vrankic assists)
|
29-25
|
4:16
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic shooting foul (Vladimir Pinchuk draws the foul)
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Vladimir Pinchuk misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Vladimir Pinchuk misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Jalen Williams defensive rebound
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso misses two point layup
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso offensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso misses two point layup
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Jared Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Jalen Williams blocks Josh Parrish's two point layup
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
3:30
|
|
+3
|
Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot (DJ Mitchell assists)
|
32-25
|
3:30
|
|
|
Toreros 60 second timeout
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso shooting foul (Vladimir Pinchuk draws the foul)
|
|
3:16
|
|
+1
|
Vladimir Pinchuk makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-26
|
3:16
|
|
|
Vladimir Pinchuk misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Jalen Williams defensive rebound
|
|
2:57
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Williams makes three point jump shot (DJ Mitchell assists)
|
35-26
|
2:33
|
|
|
Josh Parrish turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice misses two point layup
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Vladimir Pinchuk defensive rebound
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Ben Pyle misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan offensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Vladimir Pinchuk turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso misses two point hook shot
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey defensive rebound
|
|
1:09
|
|
+2
|
Vladimir Pinchuk makes two point layup (Marion Humphrey assists)
|
35-28
|
1:00
|
|
|
Josh Parrish personal foul (DJ Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
1:00
|
|
+1
|
DJ Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-28
|
1:00
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Josh Parrish defensive rebound
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Josh Parrish personal foul (Guglielmo Caruso draws the foul)
|
|
0:31
|
|
+1
|
Guglielmo Caruso makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-28
|
0:31
|
|
+1
|
Guglielmo Caruso makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-28
|
0:04
|
|
|
Josh Parrish misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Vladimir Pinchuk offensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
+2
|
Vladimir Pinchuk makes two point tip shot
|
38-30
|
0:02
|
|
|
Giordan Williams shooting foul (Vladimir Pinchuk draws the foul)
|
|
0:02
|
|
+1
|
Vladimir Pinchuk makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
38-31
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|