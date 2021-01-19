|
20:00
Bryce Golden vs. Pauly Paulicap (Aaron Thompson gains possession)
19:29
Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
19:06
Romeo Weems turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Thompson steals)
18:59
Myles Tate misses three point jump shot
18:57
Darious Hall defensive rebound
18:50
Charlie Moore misses three point pullup jump shot
18:48
Bulldogs defensive rebound
18:30
Aaron Thompson misses two point floating jump shot
18:28
Darious Hall defensive rebound
18:19
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses two point floating jump shot
18:17
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
18:00
+3
Bryce Golden makes three point jump shot (Aaron Thompson assists)
3-0
17:42
+2
Pauly Paulicap makes two point layup (Charlie Moore assists)
3-2
17:10
Romeo Weems blocks Jair Bolden's three point jump shot
17:08
Javon Freeman-Liberty defensive rebound
17:02
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses two point pullup jump shot
17:00
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
16:39
+2
Bryce Golden makes two point turnaround jump shot (Jair Bolden assists)
5-2
16:20
Bryce Golden personal foul (Javon Freeman-Liberty draws the foul)
16:12
Darious Hall misses two point pullup jump shot
16:10
Aaron Thompson defensive rebound
16:03
+2
Jair Bolden makes two point fadeaway jump shot
7-2
15:52
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses three point jump shot
15:50
Darious Hall offensive rebound
15:44
Darious Hall misses two point tip shot
15:42
Darious Hall offensive rebound
15:33
+3
Charlie Moore makes three point jump shot (Javon Freeman-Liberty assists)
7-5
15:15
+3
Jair Bolden makes three point jump shot (Bryce Nze assists)
10-5
14:44
Charlie Moore misses three point pullup jump shot
14:42
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
14:35
Jair Bolden misses three point step back jump shot
14:33
Charlie Moore defensive rebound
14:26
Romeo Weems misses three point jump shot
14:24
Bulldogs defensive rebound
14:21
TV timeout
14:03
Myles Tate turnover (traveling)
13:48
John-Michael Mulloy shooting foul (Nick Ongenda draws the foul)
13:48
Nick Ongenda misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:48
+1
Nick Ongenda makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-6
13:27
Jair Bolden misses three point jump shot
13:25
Ray Salnave defensive rebound
13:24
John-Michael Mulloy personal foul (Ray Salnave draws the foul)
13:02
Charlie Moore misses three point pullup jump shot
13:00
Bryce Golden defensive rebound
12:49
+2
Myles Tate makes two point pullup jump shot
12-6
12:34
Romeo Weems misses two point pullup jump shot
12:32
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
12:08
Myles Tate misses three point pullup jump shot
12:06
Javon Freeman-Liberty defensive rebound
11:51
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses three point jump shot
11:49
Bulldogs defensive rebound
11:46
TV timeout
11:33
+2
Aaron Thompson makes two point driving layup
14-6
11:12
+2
Nick Ongenda makes two point layup (Darious Hall assists)
14-8
10:51
+3
Jair Bolden makes three point jump shot (Chuck Harris assists)
17-8
10:36
Darious Hall misses two point reverse layup
10:34
Darious Hall offensive rebound
10:26
+2
Darious Hall makes two point putback layup
17-10
10:13
+3
Jair Bolden makes three point jump shot (Chuck Harris assists)
20-10
9:54
Myles Wilmoth shooting foul (Darious Hall draws the foul)
9:54
Darious Hall misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:54
Darious Hall misses regular free throw 2 of 2
9:54
Myles Wilmoth defensive rebound
9:38
Chuck Harris misses three point jump shot
9:36
Blue Demons defensive rebound
9:16
Romeo Weems turnover (bad pass) (Chuck Harris steals)
9:05
Jair Bolden misses two point pullup jump shot
9:03
Charlie Moore defensive rebound
8:57
Charlie Moore turnover (lost ball) (Myles Wilmoth steals)
8:51
Romeo Weems blocks Chuck Harris's two point layup
8:49
Jair Bolden offensive rebound
8:46
Jair Bolden misses two point putback layup
8:44
Myles Wilmoth offensive rebound
8:35
Charlie Moore personal foul
8:34
+2
Chuck Harris makes two point jump shot (Aaron Thompson assists)
22-10
8:32
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
8:19
Ray Salnave misses two point driving layup
8:17
Aaron Thompson defensive rebound
7:54
Aaron Thompson turnover (bad pass) (Kobe Elvis steals)
7:49
TV timeout
7:49
Javon Freeman-Liberty turnover
7:26
Jair Bolden misses three point jump shot
7:24
Aaron Thompson offensive rebound
7:10
Myles Tate misses three point jump shot
7:08
Blue Demons defensive rebound
6:51
Romeo Weems misses two point turnaround jump shot
6:49
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
6:31
Bryce Golden misses three point jump shot
6:29
Darious Hall defensive rebound
6:19
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses two point step back jump shot
6:17
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
5:55
+2
Bryce Nze makes two point layup (Aaron Thompson assists)
24-10
5:55
Charlie Moore shooting foul (Bryce Nze draws the foul)
5:55
Bryce Nze misses regular free throw 1 of 1
5:55
Pauly Paulicap defensive rebound
5:45
Darious Hall misses two point layup
5:43
Jair Bolden defensive rebound
5:25
+2
Myles Tate makes two point pullup jump shot
26-10
5:15
Romeo Weems misses three point jump shot
5:13
Pauly Paulicap offensive rebound
5:14
Bryce Golden personal foul (Pauly Paulicap draws the foul)
4:58
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses three point jump shot
4:56
Myles Wilmoth defensive rebound
4:37
+2
Bryce Nze makes two point layup (Myles Tate assists)
28-10
4:36
Blue Demons 30 second timeout
4:20
Jair Bolden personal foul (Darious Hall draws the foul)
4:05
+2
Kobe Elvis makes two point driving layup
28-12
3:38
+3
Jair Bolden makes three point pullup jump shot
31-12
3:26
Kobe Elvis misses two point turnaround jump shot
3:24
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
3:18
+2
Myles Wilmoth makes two point dunk (Bryce Nze assists)
33-12
3:03
Darious Hall offensive foul (Jair Bolden draws the foul)
3:03
Darious Hall turnover
3:03
TV timeout
2:43
+2
Aaron Thompson makes two point jump shot (Chuck Harris assists)
35-12
2:18
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses two point driving layup
2:16
Jair Bolden defensive rebound
2:02
Bryce Nze misses two point driving hook shot
2:00
Nick Ongenda defensive rebound
1:49
Javon Freeman-Liberty misses two point driving jump shot
1:47
Myles Wilmoth defensive rebound
1:38
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
1:26
Chuck Harris misses three point jump shot
1:24
Ray Salnave defensive rebound
1:16
+3
Ray Salnave makes three point jump shot (Charlie Moore assists)
35-15
0:38
Aaron Thompson turnover (bad pass) (Romeo Weems steals)
0:28
+2
Charlie Moore makes two point driving layup
35-17
0:04
Chuck Harris turnover (lost ball) (Romeo Weems steals)
0:00
End of period
