|
20:00
|
|
|
DJ Steward vs. Ithiel Horton (Panthers gains possession)
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach defensive rebound
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield personal foul
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney offensive rebound
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt shooting foul (Au'Diese Toney draws the foul)
|
|
19:11
|
|
+1
|
Au'Diese Toney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-1
|
19:11
|
|
+1
|
Au'Diese Toney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-2
|
18:43
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
DJ Steward offensive rebound
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
DJ Steward turnover (bad pass) (Justin Champagnie steals)
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire shooting foul (Au'Diese Toney draws the foul)
|
|
18:36
|
|
+1
|
Au'Diese Toney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-3
|
18:36
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie offensive rebound
|
|
18:31
|
|
+3
|
Justin Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Ithiel Horton assists)
|
0-6
|
18:11
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt offensive rebound
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach turnover (bad pass) (Ithiel Horton steals)
|
|
18:00
|
|
+2
|
Au'Diese Toney makes two point dunk (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
0-8
|
18:00
|
|
|
Blue Devils 30 second timeout
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson personal foul (Justin Champagnie draws the foul)
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. kicked ball violation
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton turnover (lost ball) (Jeremy Roach steals)
|
|
17:22
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Roach makes two point layup
|
2-8
|
17:11
|
|
|
DJ Steward blocks Au'Diese Toney's two point layup
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
DJ Steward defensive rebound
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses two point layup
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
DJ Steward defensive rebound
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly shooting foul (Jeremy Roach draws the foul)
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson turnover (lost ball) (DJ Steward steals)
|
|
16:21
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Roach makes two point layup
|
4-8
|
16:01
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
15:51
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Johnson makes two point layup (DJ Steward assists)
|
6-8
|
15:33
|
|
+3
|
Justin Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Ithiel Horton assists)
|
6-11
|
15:15
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly defensive rebound
|
|
15:05
|
|
+2
|
Justin Champagnie makes two point reverse layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
6-13
|
14:47
|
|
+3
|
DJ Steward makes three point jump shot (Matthew Hurt assists)
|
9-13
|
14:13
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Wendell Moore Jr. steals)
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
DJ Steward turnover (bad pass) (Panthers steals)
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly offensive rebound
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly misses two point layup
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Panthers offensive rebound
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Joey Baker defensive rebound
|
|
13:18
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
11-13
|
12:57
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
12:32
|
|
+3
|
Wendell Moore Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jalen Johnson assists)
|
14-13
|
12:06
|
|
+3
|
Nike Sibande makes three point jump shot (Femi Odukale assists)
|
14-16
|
11:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
DJ Steward misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Nike Sibande misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Mark Williams shooting foul (Femi Odukale draws the foul)
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Femi Odukale misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Femi Odukale misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield defensive rebound
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Panthers defensive rebound
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire personal foul
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Terrell Brown misses two point layup
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
DJ Steward defensive rebound
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney defensive rebound
|
|
10:06
|
|
+2
|
Au'Diese Toney makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
14-18
|
10:06
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield shooting foul (Au'Diese Toney draws the foul)
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney shooting foul (Matthew Hurt draws the foul)
|
|
9:54
|
|
+1
|
Matthew Hurt makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-18
|
9:54
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney defensive rebound
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt personal foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
9:19
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-19
|
9:19
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-20
|
9:03
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Roach makes two point jump shot (DJ Steward assists)
|
17-20
|
8:51
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie offensive foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie turnover
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney offensive rebound
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Patrick Tape shooting foul (Au'Diese Toney draws the foul)
|
|
8:23
|
|
+1
|
Au'Diese Toney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-21
|
8:23
|
|
+1
|
Au'Diese Toney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-22
|
8:03
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Johnson makes two point dunk (Patrick Tape assists)
|
19-22
|
7:43
|
|
+2
|
Justin Champagnie makes two point dunk (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
19-24
|
7:32
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Roach makes two point jump shot
|
21-24
|
7:32
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson personal foul
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
6:56
|
|
+3
|
DJ Steward makes three point jump shot (Jalen Johnson assists)
|
24-24
|
6:34
|
|
|
Femi Odukale misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie offensive rebound
|
|
6:24
|
|
+2
|
Justin Champagnie makes two point putback layup
|
24-26
|
6:12
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly personal foul (Jeremy Roach draws the foul)
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Panthers defensive rebound
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses two point driving layup
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
DJ Steward misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach offensive rebound
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Terrell Brown shooting foul (Wendell Moore Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
5:12
|
|
+1
|
Wendell Moore Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-26
|
5:12
|
|
+1
|
Wendell Moore Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-26
|
4:52
|
|
+2
|
Justin Champagnie makes two point jump shot (Nike Sibande assists)
|
26-28
|
4:36
|
|
|
Terrell Brown blocks DJ Steward's two point layup
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Blue Devils offensive rebound
|
|
4:30
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Roach makes two point hook shot (Matthew Hurt assists)
|
28-28
|
4:17
|
|
|
Terrell Brown misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney offensive rebound
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Patrick Tape shooting foul (Au'Diese Toney draws the foul)
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:15
|
|
+1
|
Au'Diese Toney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-29
|
3:52
|
|
+3
|
Matthew Hurt makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Roach assists)
|
31-29
|
3:42
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot
|
31-32
|
3:24
|
|
|
Terrell Brown blocks Matthew Hurt's two point layup
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Joey Baker shooting foul (Au'Diese Toney draws the foul)
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:19
|
|
+1
|
Au'Diese Toney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-33
|
3:19
|
|
+1
|
Au'Diese Toney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-34
|
3:04
|
|
|
Joey Baker misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
2:51
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Brown makes two point layup (Au'Diese Toney assists)
|
31-36
|
2:35
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney defensive rebound
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Joey Baker defensive rebound
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Joey Baker turnover (bad pass) (Xavier Johnson steals)
|
|
1:51
|
|
+2
|
Ithiel Horton makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
31-38
|
1:28
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney defensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach shooting foul (Terrell Brown draws the foul)
|
|
1:20
|
|
+1
|
Terrell Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-39
|
1:20
|
|
+1
|
Terrell Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-40
|
1:08
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie blocks Patrick Tape's two point layup
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Patrick Tape offensive rebound
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Patrick Tape misses two point layup
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Patrick Tape offensive rebound
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Patrick Tape turnover (offensive goaltending)
|
|
0:40
|
|
+3
|
Justin Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
31-43
|
0:23
|
|
|
DJ Steward turnover (bad pass) (Au'Diese Toney steals)
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Johnson steals)
|
|
0:12
|
|
+3
|
Wendell Moore Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jalen Johnson assists)
|
34-43
|
0:01
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
DJ Steward defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|