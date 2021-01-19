|
20:00
Nysier Brooks vs. Quincy Guerrier (Hurricanes gains possession)
19:47
+2
Anthony Walker makes two point jump shot (Elijah Olaniyi assists)
2-0
19:21
Quincy Guerrier misses two point jump shot
19:19
Elijah Olaniyi defensive rebound
19:05
Elijah Olaniyi misses three point jump shot
19:03
Nysier Brooks offensive rebound
18:52
+2
Anthony Walker makes two point jump shot
4-0
18:35
+2
Quincy Guerrier makes two point jump shot
4-2
18:16
Nysier Brooks misses two point jump shot
18:14
Orange defensive rebound
18:13
Anthony Walker personal foul
18:03
Anthony Walker blocks Alan Griffin's two point jump shot
18:01
Elijah Olaniyi defensive rebound
17:50
Anthony Walker misses three point jump shot
17:48
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
17:26
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
17:24
Hurricanes defensive rebound
17:04
Harlond Beverly misses two point jump shot
17:02
Nysier Brooks offensive rebound
17:02
+2
Nysier Brooks makes two point dunk
6-2
17:00
Alan Griffin misses two point jump shot
16:58
Hurricanes defensive rebound
16:30
Harlond Beverly misses three point jump shot
16:28
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
16:17
Joseph Girard III turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Walker steals)
16:03
Marek Dolezaj shooting foul (Anthony Walker draws the foul)
16:03
+1
Anthony Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-2
16:03
Anthony Walker misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:03
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
15:46
Buddy Boeheim misses three point jump shot
15:44
Nysier Brooks defensive rebound
15:26
+2
Anthony Walker makes two point jump shot (Harlond Beverly assists)
9-2
15:02
Buddy Boeheim misses two point layup
15:00
Anthony Walker defensive rebound
14:35
Harlond Beverly turnover (traveling)
14:35
TV timeout
14:25
Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
14:23
Anthony Walker defensive rebound
13:56
Marek Dolezaj personal foul
13:54
Elijah Olaniyi misses three point jump shot
13:52
Jesse Edwards defensive rebound
13:41
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
13:39
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
13:35
+2
Anthony Walker makes two point layup (Harlond Beverly assists)
11-2
13:19
Buddy Boeheim misses two point jump shot
13:17
Elijah Olaniyi defensive rebound
13:09
Nysier Brooks offensive foul
13:09
Nysier Brooks turnover
12:58
+2
Joseph Girard III makes two point jump shot
11-4
12:44
Elijah Olaniyi turnover (bad pass) (Kadary Richmond steals)
12:35
+2
Kadary Richmond makes two point layup
11-6
12:27
Kameron McGusty turnover (bad pass)
12:18
+2
Joseph Girard III makes two point jump shot
11-8
11:52
Isaiah Wong misses three point jump shot
11:50
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
11:40
+3
Alan Griffin makes three point jump shot (Kadary Richmond assists)
11-11
11:19
Kameron McGusty misses three point jump shot
11:17
Jesse Edwards defensive rebound
11:08
Jesse Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Earl Timberlake steals)
10:57
Earl Timberlake turnover (lost ball) (Alan Griffin steals)
10:57
TV timeout
10:50
Jesse Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Earl Timberlake steals)
10:16
Joseph Girard III shooting foul (Isaiah Wong draws the foul)
10:16
+1
Isaiah Wong makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-11
10:16
Isaiah Wong misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:16
Jesse Edwards defensive rebound
9:48
+3
Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot
12-14
9:26
+2
Earl Timberlake makes two point layup (Deng Gak assists)
14-14
9:11
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
9:09
Deng Gak defensive rebound
9:08
Jesse Edwards personal foul (Deng Gak draws the foul)
8:49
Deng Gak turnover (bad pass) (Kadary Richmond steals)
8:42
Matt Cross personal foul (Kadary Richmond draws the foul)
8:42
Kadary Richmond misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:42
+1
Kadary Richmond makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-15
8:24
Matt Cross misses three point jump shot
8:22
Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
8:12
Kadary Richmond misses three point jump shot
8:10
Orange offensive rebound
8:10
Matt Cross personal foul
8:05
+2
Jesse Edwards makes two point dunk (Kadary Richmond assists)
14-17
7:34
Matt Cross misses three point jump shot
7:32
Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
7:26
+3
Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Kadary Richmond assists)
14-20
7:05
Harlond Beverly turnover (bad pass) (Jesse Edwards steals)
6:50
Kadary Richmond turnover (bad pass) (Harlond Beverly steals)
6:41
Harlond Beverly turnover (lost ball)
6:41
TV timeout
6:12
+2
Jesse Edwards makes two point layup (Buddy Boeheim assists)
14-22
5:40
Kadary Richmond blocks Harlond Beverly's three point jump shot
5:38
Jesse Edwards defensive rebound
5:25
+3
Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot
14-25
5:15
Marek Dolezaj personal foul
5:15
+1
Anthony Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-25
5:15
+1
Anthony Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-25
5:04
Kadary Richmond turnover (out of bounds)
4:40
Official timeout
4:49
Isaiah Wong misses three point jump shot
4:47
Jesse Edwards defensive rebound
4:32
+2
Buddy Boeheim makes two point jump shot
16-27
4:27
Hurricanes 60 second timeout
4:16
+2
Nysier Brooks makes two point dunk (Kameron McGusty assists)
18-27
3:46
Quincy Guerrier misses three point jump shot
3:44
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
3:32
Anthony Walker misses two point jump shot
3:30
Nysier Brooks offensive rebound
3:21
Elijah Olaniyi offensive foul
3:21
Elijah Olaniyi turnover
3:04
Kadary Richmond misses two point layup
3:02
Kadary Richmond offensive rebound
2:53
+2
Quincy Guerrier makes two point dunk (Kadary Richmond assists)
18-29
2:41
Nysier Brooks turnover (traveling)
2:21
+2
Quincy Guerrier makes two point layup
18-31
1:54
+2
Elijah Olaniyi makes two point layup
20-31
1:41
Isaiah Wong shooting foul (Joseph Girard III draws the foul)
1:41
+1
Joseph Girard III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-32
1:41
+1
Joseph Girard III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-33
1:26
+2
Earl Timberlake makes two point jump shot
22-33
1:06
Elijah Olaniyi blocks Kadary Richmond's two point jump shot
1:04
Elijah Olaniyi defensive rebound
0:46
Jesse Edwards blocks Earl Timberlake's two point jump shot
0:44
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
0:35
+3
Buddy Boeheim makes three point jump shot (Joseph Girard III assists)
22-36
0:09
Buddy Boeheim personal foul
0:05
Isaiah Wong misses three point jump shot
0:03
Nysier Brooks offensive rebound
0:03
Quincy Guerrier blocks Nysier Brooks's two point jump shot
0:01
Anthony Walker offensive rebound
0:01
Anthony Walker misses two point jump shot
0:01
Orange defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
