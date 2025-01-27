The 2025 McDonald's All-American Game rosters were announced Monday, and BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle, highlighted the honorees. Dybantsa is the first BYU pledge to make the McDonald's All-American game since Garner Meads in 2000. The annual showcase for the nation's top high school players will take place April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and features a heavy-hitting class of future studs, including five-stars like Darryn Peterson (Kansas) and Cameron Boozer (Duke) who are primed to give Dybantsa a heated run to go No. 1 overall in the highly-anticipated 2026 NBA Draft.

Boozer was one of three future Blue Devils to make the cut, including his brother, Cayden, and the sweet-shooting Nikolas Khamenia. The Boozer brothers are following in the footsteps of their dad, Carlos, who was a McDonald's All-American selection in 1999.

UConn, the two-time defending champions, will be well-represented by Braylon Mullins, Eric Reibe and Darius Adams. Overall, 14 total schools will be represented in the McDonald's All-American game, and there are oodles of storylines emerging, including numerous first-year coaches making real splashes. Even in a new place, Arkansas' John Calipari continues to bring in top players. Dazzling point guard Darius Acuff Jr. and stud wing Meleek Thomas are two Arkansas signees who earned the nod. Arkansas and Houston joined Duke and UConn as the only other programs with multiple hoopers selected.

Two National Coach of the Year contenders will get even more shine. Kentucky's Mark Pope reeled in big man Malachi Moreno who made the cut. Pat Kelsey has Louisville humming both on the court and on the recruiting trail with five-star point guard Mikel Brown Jr.. Plus, Washington's Danny Sprinkle will have McDonald's All-American Niko Bundalo headlining his first true recruiting haul, and Jalen Haralson, the jewel of Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry's historic recruiting class, is on his way to Brooklyn, too. Haralson is the top-rated player to ever pick Notre Dame in the modern era.

The star-studded crop also features four ballyhooed five-stars who have not made decisions. Nate Ament is the top name of that quartet. The sleek scoring wing is ranked No. 4 in the Class of 2025, per 247Sports, and owns one of the highest ceilings in the class. Fellow five-stars like Koa Peat, Alijah Arenas and Brayden Burries are also making coaching staffs sweat ahead of their various Decision Days.

2025 McDonald's All-American Game rosters

East

F Shon Abaev, Cincinnati

G Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

G Darius Adams, UConn

F Nate Ament, undecided

F Cameron Boozer, Duke

G Cayden Boozer, Duke

F Jalen Haralson, Notre Dame

G Isiah Harwell, Houston

G Trey McKenney, Michigan

C Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

G Braylon Mullins, UConn

C Eric Reibe, UConn

West