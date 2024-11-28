LAHAINA, Hawaii — Auburn has its first Maui Invitational championship in school history. The fourth-ranked Tigers beat upset-minded Memphis 90-76 in the championship Wednesday, solidifying their status as the team with the best résumé in college basketball heading into November. Auburn defeated Houston earlier this month and beat No. 5 Iowa State, No. 12 North Carolina and red-hot Memphis over the span of three days in the islands.

There are hundreds if not thousands of factors that go into building a really good team. Auburn's a really good team. Probably on its way to being a great one.

One of the most important factors is genuine trust and encouragement between teammates. Jealousy and friction can be the hidden things that tear away at a team's potential.

Which brings me to player of the year frontrunner Johni Broome and his teammate, fellow big man Dylan Cardwell. Cardwell is as Auburn as it gets. Last season, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl sat in his office with me and raved about Cardwell as a person. He could have transferred basically at any point if he wanted, considering how he took a back seat to Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler and Broome. Instead, he's going to log five seasons at Auburn and leave as one of the most beloved players in school history.

He wasn't always so keen to be this way, though.

"A year ago pretty much this week, Johni and I became friends," Cardwell told CBS Sports.

At first, he was resistant to Broome. There is so much pressure on college players to maximize every minute of their careers and pushing toward trying to make it as a professional. This environment invariably breeds insecurities and intra-team squabbles. Cardwell essentially gave Broome a cold shoulder after Broome transferred from Morehead State in 2022.

"The first year he was here, I looked at him as an opponent rather than my teammate, and that kind of showed on the court," Cardwell said. "I wasn't cheering for him. I wasn't really happy for him as I should have been."

But on Nov. 29, 2023, Cardwell decided to drop the resentment. Auburn was playing against Virginia Tech. Before the game, Cardwell said he prayed for Broome to play well for the first time. Broome went on to score a then-career-high 30 points in an Auburn uniform. At the same time, Cardwell only played 12 minutes in the 74-57 win.

"The Lord gave me an option," Cardwell said. "He's like, you can either be happy that my prayer was answered or I could be stingy that my teammate went off for 30."

He chose happiness. Broome was cheering him on, loudly, in the arena.

Cardwell added that Broome "became a brother to me because I realized that he was not my opposition but he was a brother and he was a teammate, and that's something that coach Pearl has been telling us since we got here. I'm going to bring in guys that you're going to love on that are going to be there for you for the rest of your life. The guys in the locker room are not the opponent, and that's what you see today. We have so many guys that are happy for one another rather than looking at them as competition, and I feel like once I let my pride go and I let that go, Johni and I's relationship really took off."

In my 15-plus seasons of covering college basketball, Cardwell's response is on the short list of the most honest and transparent things I've ever heard a player admit to at a postgame press conference. I think Cardwell and Broome's connection is the biggest key to Auburn winning the SEC and making a Final Four run.

"You just wouldn't believe how eloquently he did that," Pearl said of Cardwell's growth. "When Johni decided to come back, we knew we could have a chance to have a really good team, and one of the things that Dylan and I talked about his coming back was not playing behind Johni but playing with him."

Cardwell and Broome wanted to make playing with two bigs — a counter to current basketball tendencies — a viable path to success. Pearl was on board. They tinkered and tracked practice logs and monitored. Nothing was guaranteed. Auburn wasn't playing fast enough at first. But it's working.

"These guys are loving playing together," Pearl said. "They were never on the floor together very much in the last couple years, so it's just incredible. They've got great chemistry. They trust each other. They listen to each other."

As a result, Auburn is building out a case of having one of the strongest, most intimidating 1-2 big-man duos in college hoops.

We get to see that tested in six days, when the Tigers face No. 11 Duke to face Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach.

Iowa State salvages two wins after opening-round loss

It took until Wednesday's Game No. 9 of the Maui Invitational, but we finally got a blowout. No. 5 Iowa State crushed Colorado 99-71 Wednesday in the opening game on the final day of the tournament.

That means the Cyclones finish in fifth place in the bracket. TJ Otzelberger's team flies back home across the Pacific after going 2-1 on the island and is 5-1 overall. Their wins over Dayton and Colorado are TBD in terms of value, but a 28-point victory vs. the Buffaloes should boost them heading into next week. They'll need it.

ISU's next game is Dec. 4 at home against No. 10 Marquette.

Cyclones sophomore Milan Momcilovic had a game-high 24 points, while Curtis Jones added 15, Keshon Gilbert 14 and three other players had 10. Otzelberger took the Iowa State job in 2021 but Wednesday marked only the second time the Cyclones scored more than 90 points against a high-major opponent. (The other one was also 99, but vs. DePaul, so it barely qualifies, really.)

The Clones, for the first time under Otzelberger, could have a top-level offense.

"We have a team that it's really difficult to prepare for because we're going to end up with five, six guys in double figures that any night, one of them could be the guy," Otzelberger said. "We're trying to play more in transition. We're trying to play with more pace."

To think: ISU flirted with losing to Dayton and would've had to play UConn for seventh place in the last game of the tournament if it didn't win Tuesday. That's a wild swing. I had the Cyclones outside of the top 20 heading into the season, which was a contrarian take and, I think it's fair to say now, almost certainly the wrong one.

For the Buffs, if I'd have given Colorado coach Tad Boyle the option of taking 1-2 or chancing going 0-3 in Maui, I think he'd have taken 1-2, especially with a win over UConn.

"We went from the outhouse to the penthouse back to the outhouse in three days," Boyle said.

The Buffs had to replace their top five scorers and are a wait-and-see when it comes to their Big 12 viability. I like what they have in shooting guard Julian Hammond, 6-10 post man (and NAIA transfer) Elijah Malone and 6-8 wing Andrej Jakimovski.

Given this was Colorado's third game in three days, it's all but a guarantee the next time these teams play it won't be nearly the blowout. ISU travels to play Colorado in Big 12 play in just over a month, on Dec. 30.

"I told myself before the season started I have to have patience with this group," Boyle said. "It's not in my nature, but it's where we are right now."

And at least we have this video of Boyle water sliding. I never found a water slide during my time out here in Maui, and that's on me.

Let's tour the Lahaina Civic Center

Over the decades, as I've watched this amazing tournament on TV, I've always wondered what it felt like and what the confines were around the hallowed Lahaina Civic Center. So I took it upon myself to shoot a couple of videos and bring you in. Until you see it, you don't quite realize just how cozy this place is.

As for the locker rooms, well, there's nothing like this in sports. You've gotta see this most humble of pregame prep spaces. It doesn't get more bare-bones than this. Ah, Maui. Big games in a small gym. Only college basketball provides something this wholesome.

