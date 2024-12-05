Big Ten basketball is back and two programs off to great starts will begin conference play on Thursday when the Penn State Nittany Lions host the No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers. Penn State and Purdue are both 7-1 on the season and the Nittany Lions' signature win to date was at a neutral site against Virginia Tech, while Purdue had a home win over Alabama and neutral court wins over NC State and Ole Miss. The Boilermakers have won nine of the last 10 head-to-head meetings with Penn State, but the Nittany Lions are 6-4 against the spread during that span.

Penn State vs. Purdue spread: PSU -1.5

Penn State vs. Purdue over/under: 149.5 points

Penn State vs. Purdue money line: PSU -123, Purdue +103

Penn State vs. Purdue streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Penn State can cover

The Nittany Lions are coming off an 87-64 win over Buffalo on Sunday and Yanic Konan Niederhauser was the dominant force in that game. The NIU transfer went 12-for-16 from the floor and scored 27 points to lead all scorers. He's now averaging 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 69.4% from the floor for the season.

Ace Baldwin Jr. dished out 10 assists in the win and leads Penn State in scoring (14.9 points per game) and assists (8.4 assists per game). Penn State ranks third in the country in scoring (91.2 points per game) and the Nittany Lions have five players averaging double-figures in scoring so far.

Why Purdue can cover

Meanwhile, Purdue earned an 80-78 win over Ole Miss in the championship matchup of the Rady Children's Invitational in its last outing. Trey Kaufman-Renn continued his impressive season by scoring 25 points to go along with 13 rebounds. He's stepped into a more prominent role this year and is averaging 19.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Myles Colvin also had 20 points while Braden Smith stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. The Boilermakers failed to cover the 3-point spread in that matchup but had covered in three of their four prior games. They covered as 5-point favorites on their last trip to the Bryce Jordan Center with a 76-63 win in Jan. 2023.

