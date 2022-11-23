|
Fading Stanford takes on bowl-bound BYU
BYU will try to upgrade its expected bowl bid while host Stanford looks to avoid adding to a season-ending losing streak when the teams end the regular season with a nonconference game Saturday night.
BYU (6-5) became bowl-eligible with a 52-26 shellacking of Utah Tech last Saturday, riding Jaren Hall's 456-yard, five-touchdown passing day to a second consecutive win.
Meanwhile, Stanford (3-8) came up short in its Pacific-12 Conference finale last weekend, giving squandering an 11-point lead by giving up three fourth-quarter touchdowns at rival California 27-20. After entering the fourth quarter leading 17-6, the Cardinal was reduced to sending in Joshua Karty to kick a Big Game-record, 61-yard field goal on the final play of the game ... while trailing by 10 points.
The Cougars and Cardinal are meeting for the third time, with Stanford sweeping a two-game series in 2003-04.
While Stanford -- after opening the David Shaw era with eight straight bowl bids -- will be sitting home for the fourth consecutive holiday season, BYU clinched its fifth consecutive bowl appearance and 16th in the last 17 years.
One bowl projection has the Cougars facing Kansas in the Armed Forces Bowl, a matchup that could be a preview of a Big 12 Conference game next fall after BYU, currently an independent, begins its new conference affiliation.
The Cougars are led offensively by Hall (3,078 yards and 29 passing touchdowns), and Cal transfer Christopher Brooks (565 yards and five scores).
Brooks, who rushed for 131 yards for Cal in the 2021 Big Game against Stanford, is looking forward to getting one more shot at his one-time rival.
"Very, very (high)," he noted of his excitement level to be facing Stanford. "It's back to the Bay."
It's unlikely that the Cardinal, who has lost four in a row, will be able to match that enthusiasm, but Stanford coach David Shaw sees a positive in that his seniors will get one more opportunity to go out winners.
"Wanted this one really bad for them," he said after the loss at Cal. "So many guys really gave their best effort. So many guys that were late-week (injury) decisions. Could have easily just said: 'You know, I'm not feeling great, so coach, I can't play.' And they all tried. They all tried."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|3
|Rushing
|8
|0
|Passing
|2
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-2
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|218
|79
|Total Plays
|19
|14
|Avg Gain
|11.5
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|151
|14
|Rush Attempts
|12
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|12.6
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|67
|65
|Comp. - Att.
|4-7
|5-9
|Yards Per Pass
|9.6
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-28.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|67
|PASS YDS
|65
|
|
|151
|RUSH YDS
|14
|
|
|218
|TOTAL YDS
|79
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|4/7
|67
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brooks 2 RB
|C. Brooks
|8
|65
|0
|19
|
H. Ropati 7 RB
|H. Ropati
|1
|43
|1
|43
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|2
|37
|1
|19
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|1
|1
|43
|1
|43
|
B. Cosper 20 WR
|B. Cosper
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Hill 1 WR
|K. Hill
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|5/9
|65
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Leigber 32 RB
|M. Leigber
|5
|14
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|2
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|3
|2
|25
|0
|14
|
M. Leigber 32 RB
|M. Leigber
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Bowman 9 WR
|C. Bowman
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Yurosek 84 TE
|B. Yurosek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Roush 86 TE
|S. Roush
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Karty 43 K
|J. Karty
|1/1
|33
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|1
|28.0
|0
|28
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:43 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 43(13:50 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to STA 43. Catch made by I.Rex at STA 43. Gain of 43 yards. I.Rex for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 39(14:26 - 2nd) J.Hall scrambles to STA 43 for 18 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 34(15:00 - 2nd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 39.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 33(0:47 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BYU 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 33. PENALTY on STA-STA Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 24(1:29 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - STNFRD 48(1:43 - 1st) R.Sanborn punts 28 yards to BYU 24 Center-STA. Out of bounds.
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - STNFRD 42(2:23 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 42. Catch made by M.Leigber at STA 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - STNFRD 38(3:19 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 38. Catch made by C.Bowman at STA 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 42.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - STNFRD 48(3:28 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 48. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 48. Gain of yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 44. PENALTY on STA-W.Rouse Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 45(3:53 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to STA 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 48.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - STNFRD 31(4:38 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 31. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 28(5:20 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to STA 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 28(5:24 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins.
|Kickoff
|(5:29 - 1st) C.Peterman kicks 60 yards from BYU 35 to the STA 5. A.Gilman returns the kickoff. Tackled by BYU at STA 28.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:29 - 1st) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|+43 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 43(5:39 - 1st) H.Ropati rushed to STA End Zone for 43 yards. H.Ropati for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 43(5:44 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for B.Cosper.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - BYU 49(6:35 - 1st) P.Nacua rushed to STA 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 43.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BYU 49(6:39 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 46(7:24 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to STA 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 49.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - BYU 34(7:52 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(8:26 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 34.
|Kickoff
|(8:26 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - STNFRD 23(8:30 - 1st) J.Karty 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-STA Holder-STA.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - STNFRD 16(8:34 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 22(9:00 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to BYU 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 22(9:29 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for S.Roush.
|+30 YD
2 & 9 - STNFRD 48(10:00 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 48. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 48. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 47(10:25 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to STA 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 48.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - STNFRD 36(10:59 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 36. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 47.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - STNFRD 36(11:02 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Yurosek.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(11:45 - 1st) M.Leigber rushed to STA 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at STA 36.
|Kickoff
|(11:48 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 43 yards from BYU 35 to the STA 22. S.Taylor returns the kickoff. Tackled by BYU at STA 35.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:48 - 1st) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|+19 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 19(11:55 - 1st) J.Hall scrambles to STA End Zone for 19 yards. J.Hall for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 27(12:21 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to STA 27. Catch made by P.Nacua at STA 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 19.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 46(13:02 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to STA 27 for 19 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 27.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 41(13:27 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to STA 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 39(14:13 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 39. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 41.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 25(14:55 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by STA at BYU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the BYU End Zone. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
