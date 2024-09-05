|
|
|TXTECH
|WASHST
Texas Tech, Washington State to honor Mike Leach, light up scoreboard
Call it the Mike Leach Bowl.
Texas Tech and Washington State, two of the programs once led by the late offensive mastermind, are scheduled to meet Saturday in Pullman, Wash., on a day Leach will be inducted into the host Cougars' Hall of Fame.
And there should be points aplenty.
"Man, I'm excited to go to Washington State and honor Mike Leach," Texas Tech coach Joey Maguire said. "What better way to do that than have us there."
Leach is the winningest coach in Texas Tech history and is third on Washington State's list.
The visiting Red Raiders (1-0) are coming off a 52-51 overtime victory against Abilene Christian last Saturday, while the Cougars (1-0) routed Portland State that day 70-30. Texas Tech gained 539 yards and Washington State amassed 637.
"I think it's the exact same," Cougars coach Jake Dickert said of the two offenses. "I think they call things the same. They signal things the same ... it's gonna be about execution. I think we're very familiar with it, but at the same time, what makes (Tech's) offense hard is every week is different. You see something one week and you can practice it, and it's completely different in a new formation."
The Red Raiders' Behren Morton completed 30 of 42 passes for 378 yards -- one shy of his career best -- and a career-high five touchdowns, and Tahj Brooks rushed for 153 yards and a TD. Josh Kelly, who played last season at Washington State, had 10 receptions for 156 yards and one touchdown.
Texas Tech, which was a 31 1/2-point favorite in its opener, will have to improve on defense.
"Holy moly ... we have a lot of things we have to fix to get better, and we've got to do 'em in a hurry," Maguire said.
The Cougars' John Mateer was 11-of-17 passing for 352 yards and five TDs in their opener, with Kyle Williams making four catches for 141 yards and two scores and Kris Hutson adding four grabs for 101 yards and a TD. Wayshawn Parker added 96 yards and a TD on just eight carries for Washington State, which scored 49 points in the first half.
Texas Tech and Washington State will be meeting for the third time overall and the first time since 1964, when the Red Raiders beat the Cougars for a second straight year.
--Field Level Media
|
|
|378.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|413.0
|
|
|161.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|224.0
|
|
|539
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|637
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Morton
|B. Morton
|30/42
|378
|5
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Brooks
|T. Brooks
|27
|153
|1
|21
|
C. Valdez
|C. Valdez
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Dickey
|C. Dickey
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Brown
|C. Brown
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Morton
|B. Morton
|2
|-5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Kelly
|J. Kelly
|10
|156
|1
|35
|
C. Eakin
|C. Eakin
|5
|76
|2
|35
|
J. Conyers
|J. Conyers
|5
|63
|1
|36
|
C. Douglas
|C. Douglas
|4
|42
|1
|14
|
T. Brooks
|T. Brooks
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Tharp
|M. Tharp
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Miller II
|J. Miller II
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Garcia
|G. Garcia
|2/2
|0
|2/2
|0
|
R. Burkhardt
|R. Burkhardt
|1/1
|0
|3/3
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Mateer
|J. Mateer
|11/17
|352
|5
|0
|
Z. Eckhaus
|Z. Eckhaus
|6/7
|61
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Parker
|W. Parker
|8
|96
|1
|54
|
J. Mateer
|J. Mateer
|2
|55
|1
|40
|
L. Pulalasi
|L. Pulalasi
|8
|54
|0
|14
|
D. Schlenbaker
|D. Schlenbaker
|4
|20
|1
|11
|
D. Paine
|D. Paine
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams
|K. Williams
|4
|141
|2
|59
|
K. Hutson
|K. Hutson
|4
|101
|1
|59
|
W. Parker
|W. Parker
|1
|52
|1
|52
|
T. Shackelford
|T. Shackelford
|2
|52
|1
|39
|
T. Leckner
|T. Leckner
|1
|33
|1
|33
|
T. Freeman
|T. Freeman
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
B. Riviere III
|B. Riviere III
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Ganashamoorthy
|B. Ganashamoorthy
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Maxwell
|K. Maxwell
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Barnes
|C. Barnes
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Hall
|S. Hall
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Janikowski
|D. Janikowski
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
BYU
SMU
0
056.5 O/U
-11.5
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
WIL
IND
0
052.5 O/U
-42.5
Fri 7:00pm BTN
-
DUKE
NWEST
0
037 O/U
-2
Fri 9:00pm FS1
-
AKRON
RUT
0
040 O/U
-23
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ARK
16OKLAST
0
061.5 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
ARMY
FAU
0
042.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
BGREEN
8PSU
0
049.5 O/U
-35
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
23GATECH
CUSE
0
061.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
17KSTATE
TULANE
0
047 O/U
+9
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
MERMAK
UCONN
0
045.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
PITT
CINCY
0
063 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
RI
MINN
0
045.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm PEAC
-
3TEXAS
10MICH
0
042.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
TROY
MEMP
0
057 O/U
-18.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
MCN
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-49.5
Sat 12:45pm SECN
-
MOST
BALLST
0
051.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
1UGA
0
062.5 O/U
-54.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
STFRPA
KENTST
0
0
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
UTTCH
UNLV
0
0
Sat 3:00pm
-
BAYLOR
11UTAH
0
055.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
CAL
AUBURN
0
053 O/U
-12
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
CHARLO
UNC
0
048 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
DUQ
BC
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
EMICH
WASH
0
048 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
IDAHO
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm TRU
-
IOWAST
21IOWA
0
035 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
JAXST
22LVILLE
0
056.5 O/U
-28.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
044.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NILL
5ND
0
044.5 O/U
-28
Sat 3:30pm NBC
-
SC
UK
0
042.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
SD
WISC
0
0
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TEMPLE
NAVY
0
044 O/U
-13
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
UMASS
TOLEDO
0
051 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TXSA
TXSTSM
0
062.5 O/U
-1
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
MTSU
6MISS
0
063 O/U
-43
Sat 4:15pm SECN
-
MRSHL
VATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 4:30pm CW
-
ALBANY
WVU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CMICH
FIU
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
ODU
0
054 O/U
-1.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
12MIAMI
0
055.5 O/U
-44.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
GRDWB
JMAD
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
OHIO
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SAMST
UCF
0
055.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 6:30pm ESP+
-
BUFF
9MIZZOU
0
051.5 O/U
-34.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
STNFRD
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
WKY
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
NEVADA
0
058 O/U
-1
Sat 7:00pm TRU
-
19KANSAS
ILL
0
057.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
NCO
COLOST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm MWN
-
SAMF
FLA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SELOU
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
4BAMA
0
064 O/U
-30.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
SJST
AF
0
044.5 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
TNCHAT
GAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TULSA
ARKST
0
065.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TXSO
RICE
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UAB
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UL
KENSAW
0
047.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UVA
WAKE
0
055.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
WMMARY
CSTCAR
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ALCORN
VANDY
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
COLO
NEB
0
056.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NICHST
18LSU
0
060 O/U
-49.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
SFA
NTEXAS
0
0
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
14TENN
24NCST
0
060.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
WMICH
2OHIOST
0
054 O/U
-37.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
HOU
15OKLA
0
049.5 O/U
-28
Sat 7:45pm SECN
-
APLST
25CLEM
0
052.5 O/U
-17
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
LIUPOST
TCU
0
0
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
SUT
UTEP
0
0
Sat 9:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
7OREG
0
061.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 10:00pm PEAC
-
NAZ
20ARIZ
0
063.5 O/U
-41.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP+
-
SACST
FRESNO
0
0
Sat 10:00pm
-
TXTECH
WASHST
0
066 O/U
-2
Sat 10:00pm FOX
-
LIB
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
MISSST
ARIZST
0
059 O/U
-5.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
OREGST
SDGST
0
054 O/U
+6
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
UTAHST
13USC
0
063 O/U
-29
Sat 11:00pm BTN