No. 4 Alabama prepares for road challenge at uneven Wisconsin
The degree of difficulty jumps exponentially for undefeated Wisconsin when fourth-ranked Alabama rolls into Camp Randall Stadium for a marquee nonconference matchup Saturday in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin (2-0) has been unimpressive in two victories. In its opener, the Badgers rallied from a 14-13 fourth-quarter deficit for a 28-14 win over Western Michigan, which in turn was pounded 56-0 by No. 3 Ohio State last week.
Wisconsin then held off FCS opponent South Dakota 27-13 last Saturday after letting the Coyotes close within 17-13 midway through the third quarter.
"Not that the first two games weren't the start of the season, but we knew this was going to be the opportunity and point in time when we really, really got to see where we are and who we are," Badgers coach Luke Fickell said Monday.
Alabama (2-0) opened the Kalen DeBoer era with a 63-0 rout at home over Western Kentucky before pulling away with 28 fourth-quarter points for a 42-16 home victory over South Florida.
The Crimson Tide, one of six Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the top seven this week, are averaging 496.5 yards per game while allowing 227.0. Alabama has seven touchdowns in nine red-zone opportunities, while opponents have just one TD in six trips inside the red zone.
Jamarion Miller has averaged 9.7 yards per carry with 194 yards on 20 attempts and two touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. Justice Haynes has rushed for 143 yards and two scores, averaging 8.9 per carry.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has completed 24 of 36 passes for 399 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also has run for 81 yards and four touchdowns.
The Crimson Tide will travel to Madison for the first time in 96 years, and DeBoer said his team is embracing the opportunity to play in front of a raucous opposing crowd.
"You know, that hostile environment and taking it on, and knowing that it's kind of you vs. everyone there," the first-year Alabama coach said Monday. "I think our guys are looking forward to the challenge and looking forward to improving on this last week."
Each team will be down a linebacker during the first half on Saturday. The Crimson Tide's Justin Jefferson and the Badgers' Jake Chaney each were ejected for targeting in their respective previous games.
Redshirt senior Tyler Van Dyke, a transfer from Miami, completed 17 of 27 passes for 214 yards with one touchdown for Wisconsin last Saturday. Through two games, Van Dyke has completed 38 of 63 passes (60.3 percent) for 406 yards with one score and no interceptions.
With Tawee Walker out injured, reserve running back Cade Yacamelli had a team-high 73 yards on eight carries for the Badgers against South Dakota. Sixth-year senior Chez Mellusi leads Wisconsin with 134 yards at 3.8 per carry and three touchdowns.
The Badgers have scored on 8 of 10 red-zone possessions, including five touchdowns. Opponents are 4-for-4 in the red zone with two touchdowns.
Alabama and Wisconsin have not played since 2015, when the Crimson Tide won 35-17 at Arlington, Texas. Alabama's only trip to Madison was in 1928, when the Badgers won 15-0.
Fickell was the head coach at Cincinnati when his fourth-ranked Bearcats lost to the top-ranked Crimson Tide 27-6 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl in 2021.
Field Level Media
|
|232.5
|AVG PASS YDS
|203.0
|
|
|264.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|183.5
|
|
|496.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|386.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Milroe
|J. Milroe
|24/36
|399
|5
|0
|
T. Simpson
|T. Simpson
|5/9
|66
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Miller
|J. Miller
|20
|194
|2
|56
|
J. Haynes
|J. Haynes
|16
|143
|2
|85
|
J. Milroe
|J. Milroe
|22
|81
|4
|40
|
T. Simpson
|T. Simpson
|2
|32
|1
|17
|
D. Hill
|D. Hill
|9
|29
|1
|11
|
K. Riley
|K. Riley
|7
|26
|0
|9
|
D. Lonergan
|D. Lonergan
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
G. Bernard
|G. Bernard
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
R. Young
|R. Young
|6
|8
|0
|4
|
K. Law
|K. Law
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Williams
|R. Williams
|6
|207
|3
|84
|
K. Prentice
|K. Prentice
|5
|77
|1
|20
|
G. Bernard
|G. Bernard
|5
|70
|0
|22
|
C. Odom
|C. Odom
|3
|29
|0
|15
|
K. Law
|K. Law
|1
|22
|1
|22
|
C. Dippre
|C. Dippre
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
E. Henderson Jr.
|E. Henderson Jr.
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Cuevas
|J. Cuevas
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Miller
|J. Miller
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Adams
|C. Adams
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Haynes
|J. Haynes
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Ouzts
|R. Ouzts
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Sabb
|K. Sabb
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Nicholson
|G. Nicholson
|0/0
|0
|13/13
|0
|
C. Talty
|C. Talty
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Van Dyke
|T. Van Dyke
|38/63
|406
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Mellusi
|C. Mellusi
|35
|134
|3
|11
|
C. Yacamelli
|C. Yacamelli
|12
|108
|0
|29
|
T. Walker
|T. Walker
|15
|66
|1
|8
|
D. Dupree
|D. Dupree
|6
|24
|0
|6
|
T. Van Dyke
|T. Van Dyke
|14
|17
|1
|6
|
D. Jones
|D. Jones
|4
|14
|0
|6
|
J. Acker
|J. Acker
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Pauling
|W. Pauling
|10
|108
|0
|21
|
B. Green
|B. Green
|7
|77
|0
|22
|
C. Williams
|C. Williams
|2
|53
|1
|50
|
T. Kekahuna
|T. Kekahuna
|4
|42
|0
|14
|
V. Anthony II
|V. Anthony II
|2
|41
|0
|32
|
T. Ashcraft
|T. Ashcraft
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
R. Nowakowski
|R. Nowakowski
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
C. Yacamelli
|C. Yacamelli
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
J. Acker
|J. Acker
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
T. Walker
|T. Walker
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
C. Mellusi
|C. Mellusi
|2
|5
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
X. Lucas
|X. Lucas
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Vakos
|N. Vakos
|4/5
|0
|5/5
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
ARIZST
TXSTSM
0
059.5 O/U
+1.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
NWST
SALA
0
058.5 O/U
-35.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP+
-
UNLV
KANSAS
0
058 O/U
-7
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
20ARIZ
14KSTATE
0
060 O/U
-7.5
Fri 8:00pm FOX
-
ARKST
17MICH
0
047.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
4BAMA
WISC
0
049.5 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
CINCY
MIAOH
0
046.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
CMICH
ILL
0
049.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm PEAC
-
LATECH
NCST
0
049 O/U
-21.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
16LSU
SC
0
050 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
MEMP
FSU
0
052 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
NTEXAS
TXTECH
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
13OKLAST
TULSA
0
062.5 O/U
+19
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
24BC
6MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:45pm SECN
-
UMASS
BUFF
0
045 O/U
-4.5
Sat 1:00pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
TEMPLE
0
051.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
10MIAMI
0
054.5 O/U
-36.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MRGNST
OHIO
0
047.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
18ND
PURDUE
0
045.5 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
NEVADA
MINN
0
043.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
9OREG
OREGST
0
050 O/U
+16
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
PRARIE
MICHST
0
050.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
TULANE
15OKLA
0
047 O/U
-13
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TXAM
FLA
0
047 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
VMI
GATECH
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
WASHST
WASH
0
056 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm PEAC
-
WVU
PITT
0
063.5 O/U
+2
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
APLST
ECU
0
060.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
TROY
IOWA
0
039 O/U
-22.5
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
UAB
ARK
0
060.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 4:15pm SECN
-
12UTAH
UTAHST
0
044.5 O/U
+20
Sat 4:30pm CBSSN
-
COLG
AKRON
0
045.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
FAU
0
044 O/U
-5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
GRDWB
CHARLO
0
048.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NCCEN
UNC
0
055.5 O/U
-37.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
GAS
0
055.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
UCONN
DUKE
0
047.5 O/U
-17
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LIB
0
057.5 O/U
-23
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
VATECH
ODU
0
049 O/U
+15
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BTHN
WMICH
0
051.5 O/U
-32.5
Sat 6:30pm ESP+
-
5MISS
WAKE
0
064 O/U
+23.5
Sat 6:30pm CW
-
HAWAII
SAMST
0
050.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
EMICH
0
052 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
KENSAW
SJST
0
044 O/U
-19
Sat 7:00pm TRU
-
SFLA
USM
0
057.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TXSA
2TEXAS
0
054.5 O/U
-35
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
VANDY
GAST
0
046.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WKY
MTSU
0
054.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
AF
BAYLOR
0
041.5 O/U
-16
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
COLO
COLOST
0
058.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm CBS
-
EIL
NWEST
0
036.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
IND
UCLA
0
046 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NMEX
AUBURN
0
061 O/U
-28
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
NOIOWA
23NEB
0
047.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
TOLEDO
MISSST
0
059.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
UCF
TCU
0
061.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
1UGA
UK
0
045 O/U
+24
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
KENTST
7TENN
0
062.5 O/U
-49
Sat 7:45pm SECN
-
MD
UVA
0
057.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
RICE
HOU
0
044.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
BYU
WYO
0
040.5 O/U
+11
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
NMEXST
FRESNO
0
047.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 10:30pm TRU
-
SDGST
CAL
0
048 O/U
-19
Sat 10:30pm ESPN