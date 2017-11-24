Drive Chart
Lock, Witter help Missouri earn late win over Arkansas

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 24, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) For all his eye-popping passing statistics, Missouri quarterback Drew Lock hasn't had all that many opportunities to showcase his abilities in close games this season.

Lock showed he can perform at his best and lead the Tigers to a narrow win in the Southeastern Conference on Friday, throwing for 448 yards and five touchdowns in a wild 48-45 victory over Arkansas.

Missouri (7-5, 4-4) trailed by 14 points twice in the first half in a game that featured five lead changes, and it didn't secure the win against an emotional Razorbacks team until Tucker McCann's 19-yard field goal with five seconds remaining.

''Really, I'm just more excited than I've been after a college football game,'' Lock said. ''You dream about that as a quarterback ... I'm a little speechless.''

Arkansas (4-8, 1-7) fired coach Bret Bielema moment after the game, but not before yet another disappointment in a season full of heartbreak for the Razorbacks - this one at the hands of Lock and the Tigers.

The junior entered the game needing three touchdown passes to set the SEC's single-season record for scoring throws, and he had that by the end of the second quarter. He set the record with a 10-yard throw to Albert Okwuegbunam and added two more in the second half, the last of which was a 24-yard strike to J'Mon Moore that put the Tigers up 45-42 midway through the fourth quarter.

Lock now has 43 touchdown passes this season, topping the previous SEC best of 40 that was set by Kentucky's Andre Woodson in 2007. He finished 25-of-42 passing on Friday to help Missouri cap its remarkable turnaround from a 1-5 start to the season, and he's thrown at least three touchdown passes in eight straight games.

''I was actually thinking about it a couple of days ago, I'm playing with one of the best quarterbacks in history, not only for Mizzou or the SEC, but in general,'' Missouri wide receiver Emanual Hall said.

Moore led Missouri with 160 yards receiving on 10 carries, while Hall added two touchdown catches and 111 yards receiving. Okwuegbunam also had two touchdown catches to bring his season total to 11 from his tight end position.

Ish Witter added to the fun offensively for the Tigers by rushing 39 times for 170 yards and a touchdown for Missouri. He had the final five rushes for the Tigers to set up McCann's game-winning kick.

''I'm proud and happy for our seniors to go get a chance to now do something that hasn't been done very many times in college football, go get an eighth win after starting 1-5,'' Missouri coach Barry Odom said.

David Williams accounted for three touchdowns for the Razorbacks, who fell to 29-34 overall and 11-29 in the SEC under Bielema. Austin Allen was 14-of-29 passing for 313 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his final collegiate game.

''We just ended up giving up too many plays,'' Bielema said.

WORKHORSE WITTER

Witter's 39 carries were a career best, topping the 31 he had against Tennessee two weeks ago and giving the senior 992 rushing yards for the season - well within reach of his first 1,000-yard rushing season heading into a bowl game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Missouri: The Tigers entered the game having won their previous five games by an average of 35.4 points per game. That came after blowout losses to South Carolina, Purdue, Auburn and Georgia during their 1-5 start to the season. Missouri fell behind 21-7 in the first quarter on Friday but rallied behind Lock and an offense that gained 696 total yards against a reeling Razorbacks team that's now lost 10 of its last 14 games dating back to last season.

Arkansas: After missing four games earlier this season with a shoulder injury, Allen appeared healthier than he had in weeks on Friday. His first-half completions of 57 and 65 yards were his two longest of the season, and he topped 300 yards passing for the first time since throwing for 348 yards in a loss to the Tigers last season.

UP NEXT

Missouri waits to find out its bowl destination.

The Razorbacks season is finished.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
Field Goal 0:09
19-T.McCann 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
100
yds
04:47
pos
48
45
Field Goal 5:03
19-C.Limpert 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
32
yds
03:09
pos
45
45
Point After TD 8:14
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
45
42
Touchdown 8:14
3-D.Lock complete to 6-J.Moore. 6-J.Moore runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
89
yds
02:19
pos
44
42
Point After TD 10:42
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
38
42
Touchdown 10:42
8-A.Allen complete to 33-D.Williams. 33-D.Williams runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
49
yds
02:09
pos
38
41
Point After TD 12:59
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
38
35
Touchdown 12:59
3-D.Lock complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
75
yds
01:40
pos
37
35
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 2:02
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
31
35
Touchdown 2:02
21-D.Whaley runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
82
yds
05:04
pos
31
34
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:11
19-T.McCann 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
60
yds
03:00
pos
31
28
Point After TD 4:09
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
28
28
Touchdown 4:09
3-D.Lock complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
60
yds
01:20
pos
27
28
Point After TD 6:27
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
21
28
Touchdown 6:27
3-D.Lock complete to 84-E.Hall. 84-E.Hall runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
79
yds
01:14
pos
20
28
Point After TD 7:47
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
14
28
Touchdown 7:47
33-D.Williams runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
86
yds
02:33
pos
14
27
Point After TD 13:21
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
14
21
Touchdown 13:21
3-D.Lock complete to 84-E.Hall. 84-E.Hall runs 55 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ARK 35-D.Eugene Offside declined.
7
plays
77
yds
00:34
pos
13
21
1st Quarter
Point After TD 1:07
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
7
21
Touchdown 1:07
33-D.Williams runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
29
yds
00:43
pos
7
20
Point After TD 2:44
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
7
14
Touchdown 2:44
8-A.Allen complete to 10-J.Jones. 10-J.Jones runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:53
pos
7
13
Point After TD 4:37
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
7
7
Touchdown 4:37
21-I.Witter runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
92
yds
03:26
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:19
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
0
8
Point After TD 12:19
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
0
7
Touchdown 12:26
8-A.Allen scrambles runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
0
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 35 18
Rushing 14 7
Passing 17 10
Penalty 4 1
3rd Down Conv 10-18 5-13
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 676 438
Total Plays 103 61
Avg Gain 6.6 7.2
Net Yards Rushing 246 134
Rush Attempts 61 32
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 4.2
Net Yards Passing 430 304
Comp. - Att. 25-42 13-29
Yards Per Pass 10.2 10.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-18 2-8
Penalties - Yards 10-77 8-76
Touchdowns 6 6
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 5 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 4-38.8 5-38.6
Return Yards 104 202
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-33
Kickoffs - Returns 6-104 6-106
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-63
Kicking 8/8 7/7
Extra Points 6/6 6/6
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Missouri 7-5 72401748
Arkansas 4-8 21771045
o69.5, ARK +10.0
Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Fayetteville, AR
 430 PASS YDS 304
246 RUSH YDS 134
676 TOTAL YDS 438
Missouri
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
D. Lock 25/42 448 5 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Witter 40 168 1 22
L. Rountree III 15 52 0 9
D. Lock 6 26 0 34
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Moore 6 WR
J. Moore 10 160 1 41
E. Hall 2 111 2 56
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
A. Okwuegbunam 5 63 2 19
N. Brown 7 WR
N. Brown 5 49 0 12
D. Collins 18 WR
D. Collins 2 41 0 31
J. Johnson 12 WR
J. Johnson 1 24 0 24
K. Blanton 11 TE
K. Blanton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Frazier 16 DL
M. Frazier 7-1 1.0 0
A. Sherrils 22 S
A. Sherrils 5-3 0.0 0
D. Acy 17 DB
D. Acy 4-0 0.0 0
C. Garrett 47 LB
C. Garrett 4-3 0.0 0
T. Hall 24 LB
T. Hall 3-0 0.0 0
A. Logan 96 DL
A. Logan 2-0 0.0 0
K. Prewett 20 S
K. Prewett 2-1 0.0 0
B. Lee 4 LB
B. Lee 2-1 0.0 0
J. Harold 55 DL
J. Harold 2-1 0.0 0
C. Hilton 7 S
C. Hilton 2-0 0.0 0
A. Sparks 14 DB
A. Sparks 2-0 0.0 1
T. Williams 93 DL
T. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
T. Beckner Jr. 5 DL
T. Beckner Jr. 1-1 1.0 0
T. Gillespie 10 S
T. Gillespie 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bledsoe 18 S
J. Bledsoe 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. McCann 19 K
T. McCann 2/2 37 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Fatony 26 P
C. Fatony 4 38.8 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Rountree III 33 RB
L. Rountree III 6 17.3 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arkansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Allen 8 QB
A. Allen 13/28 312 2 1
J. Jones 10 WR
J. Jones 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Williams 33 RB
D. Williams 11 75 2 22
D. Whaley 21 RB
D. Whaley 11 55 1 28
J. Jones 10 WR
J. Jones 1 9 0 9
T. Hammonds 6 WR
T. Hammonds 1 4 0 4
D. Stewart 13 WR
D. Stewart 2 -3 0 1
A. Allen 8 QB
A. Allen 6 -6 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jones 10 WR
J. Jones 2 122 1 65
D. Stewart 13 WR
D. Stewart 5 67 0 32
B. Martin 5 WR
B. Martin 2 43 0 30
D. Williams 33 RB
D. Williams 2 38 1 24
J. Patton 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
J. Patton 1 33 0 33
L. Pettway 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
L. Pettway 1 9 0 9
R. Warnock 19 WR
R. Warnock 0 0 0 0
C. O'Grady 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
C. O'Grady 0 0 0 0
T. Hammonds 6 WR
T. Hammonds 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Greenlaw 23 LB
D. Greenlaw 10-1 1.0 0
H. Toliver 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
H. Toliver 8-1 0.0 2
D. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
D. Harris 8-3 1.0 0
G. Morgan 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
G. Morgan 7-1 0.0 0
J. Liddell 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
J. Liddell 7-3 0.0 0
D. Coley 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
D. Coley 5-2 0.0 0
K. Richardson II 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
K. Richardson II 5-3 0.0 0
A. Capps 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
A. Capps 5-2 0.0 0
C. Calloway 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
C. Calloway 3-1 0.0 0
B. Jackson 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
B. Jackson 3-1 0.0 0
B. Guidry 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
B. Guidry 3-0 1.0 0
K. Curl 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
K. Curl 2-0 0.0 0
M. Agim 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
M. Agim 2-1 0.0 0
S. Ramirez 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
S. Ramirez 1-0 0.0 0
T. Smith 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
T. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
M. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
P. Ramirez 76 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
P. Ramirez 1-0 0.0 0
G. Richardson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
G. Richardson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Ramsey 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
R. Ramsey 0-3 0.0 0
J. Harris 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
J. Harris 0-1 0.0 0
H. Froholdt 51 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
H. Froholdt 0-1 0.0 0
J. Hall 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
J. Hall 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Limpert 19 K
C. Limpert 1/1 42 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Johnson 18 P
B. Johnson 5 38.6 2 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Warren 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
D. Warren 2 16.5 22 0
H. Toliver 5 DB
H. Toliver 2 23.0 46 0
T. Enlow 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
T. Enlow 1 13.0 13 0
Ke. Jackson 34 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
Ke. Jackson 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Toliver 5 DB
H. Toliver 2 16.5 33 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIZZOU 35 1:05 4 0 INT
12:19 MIZZOU 25 1:37 6 33 Punt
8:03 MIZZOU 8 3:26 11 92 TD
2:39 MIZZOU 14 0:37 3 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:02 MIZZOU 8 0:34 7 92 TD
12:22 ARK 45 1:55 7 8 Punt
7:41 MIZZOU 21 1:14 5 79 TD
5:29 MIZZOU 45 1:20 6 55 TD
3:11 MIZZOU 21 3:00 13 60 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:43 MIZZOU 30 2:13 6 10 INT
8:55 MIZZOU 11 1:43 5 20 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
1:58 MIZZOU 25 1:40 15 75 TD
10:33 MIZZOU 11 2:19 8 89 TD
4:56 MIZZOU 23 4:47 14 80 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 ARK 45 1:25 6 0 TD
10:34 ARK 29 2:22 5 6 Punt
4:37 ARK 25 1:53 4 75 TD
1:50 MIZZOU 29 0:43 2 29 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 ARK 6 0:45 3 3 Punt
10:20 ARK 14 2:33 5 86 TD
6:27 ARK 25 0:49 3 -1 Punt
4:03 ARK 23 0:43 3 -2 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 ARK 33 0:00 6 13 Punt
10:18 ARK 40 1:05 3 6 Punt
7:06 ARK 23 5:04 10 77 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:51 MIZZOU 49 2:09 6 49 TD
8:12 ARK 44 3:09 6 32 FG
0:04 ARK 25 0:00 1 0 Game
NCAA FB Scores