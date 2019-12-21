|
|WBRST
|JMAD
JMU rolls into FCS title game, 30-14 over Weber St.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) Ben DiNucci threw for two touchdowns and ran for another Saturday night and James Madison routed Weber State 30-14 to reach the Football Championship Subdivision national championship game.
The Dukes (14-1) led 24-7 at halftime, added two second-half field goals let their defense take care of the rest. They will face North Dakota State, 42-14 winners against Montana State earlier Saturday, for the national championship in Frisco, Texas, on Jan. 11.
Weber State (11-4) saw its playoff run end at Bridgeforth Stadium for the second time in three seasons, but unlike a last-second 31-28 loss in 2017, this one was never in question. James Madison got a field goal and two touchdown on its first three possessions, at one point held a 199-11 advantage in yards gained and gave a very modest crowd plenty to cheer on a frigid evening.
DiNucci hit Riley Stapleton for touchdowns of 18 and 34 yards and also scored on a 1-yard run. Ethan Ratke, whose field goal won that 2017 game, added field goals of 32, 37 and 27 yards, giving him a Colonial Athletic Association single-season record of 25. Stapleton had nine catches for 162 yards.
The Wildcats' scores came on Kevin Smith's 2-yard catch from Jake Constantine after Weber State fell behind 17-0, and Constantine's 22-yard throw to Ty MacPherson with under 3 minutes remaining in the game.
BIG PICTURE
Weber St.: The Wildcats figured to struggle offensively. They arrived 51st nationally in scoring offense and 89th in total offense and were facing a Dukes defense that led the nation in total defense (265.3 yards per game) and rushing defense (60.4).
James Madison: The Dukes took the momentum into the locker room after a bizarre sequence to end the first half. First, James Madison passed on a 46-yard field goal try on fourth-and-3 from the 29 and DiNucci hit Polk for 15 yards. The Dukes then spiked the ball to stop the clock with 32 seconds left, got a delay of game penalty, then a holding call, then an incomplete pass, another delay of game and another incomplete pass, giving them a fourth-and-30 from the 34. Ratke's field goal try came up well short, but Weber State had called timeout before the kick, giving the Dukes another chance. This time, DiNucci hit Riley Stapleton in the end zone to make it 24-7.
UP NEXT
James Madison will face North Dakota State, winner of seven of the last eight national championships, in the championship game on Jan. 11 in Frisco, Texas. The only team to interrupt NDSU's title dominance? James Madison, the 2016 champ.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|26
|Rushing
|4
|12
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|7-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|256
|467
|Total Plays
|50
|82
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|70
|212
|Rush Attempts
|19
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|186
|255
|Comp. - Att.
|16-31
|19-27
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|7-74
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-38.7
|4-40.0
|Return Yards
|92
|88
|Punts - Returns
|3-9
|2-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-83
|2-85
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|186
|PASS YDS
|255
|
|
|70
|RUSH YDS
|212
|
|
|256
|TOTAL YDS
|467
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Constantine 8 QB
|J. Constantine
|16/31
|186
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Davis 20 RB
|J. Davis
|13
|61
|0
|20
|
K. Smith 4 RB
|K. Smith
|5
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Constantine 8 QB
|J. Constantine
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. MacPherson 17 WR
|T. MacPherson
|11
|5
|83
|1
|37
|
D. Cooley 3 WR
|D. Cooley
|5
|3
|42
|0
|16
|
D. Ames 19 WR
|D. Ames
|8
|4
|24
|0
|12
|
J. Malone 88 TE
|J. Malone
|5
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
K. Smith 4 RB
|K. Smith
|2
|2
|16
|1
|14
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Mortensen 35 LB
|C. Mortensen
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Vaea 13 LB
|N. Vaea
|8-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 94 DE
|J. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Smith 7 S
|P. Smith
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anderson 21 CB
|M. Anderson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Rodriguez 9 DE
|A. Rodriguez
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Taufalele 46 LB
|B. Taufalele
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Palauni 50 DL
|J. Palauni
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Garrett 18 CB
|K. Garrett
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
E. Heckard 5 CB
|E. Heckard
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Schiess 99 DL
|D. Schiess
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tesch 53 LB
|A. Tesch
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Birch 72 DL
|Z. Birch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lapuaho 93 DL
|S. Lapuaho
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Schiess 91 DL
|J. Schiess
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tupuola 92 DE
|K. Tupuola
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mitton 48 DE
|M. Mitton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Burke 6 S
|B. Burke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 15 DE
|R. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Tuttle 47 K
|T. Tuttle
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Lloyd 41 P
|D. Lloyd
|6
|38.7
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Tupuola 92 DE
|K. Tupuola
|2
|5.5
|9
|0
|
H. Hadley 80 WR
|H. Hadley
|2
|18.5
|19
|0
|
H. Schenck 31 WR
|H. Schenck
|2
|17.5
|22
|0
|
J. Haase 31 WR
|J. Haase
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Hadley 80 WR
|H. Hadley
|2
|4.0
|4
|0
|
J. Haase 31 WR
|J. Haase
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
H. Schenck 31 WR
|H. Schenck
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. DiNucci 6 QB
|B. DiNucci
|19/26
|255
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. DiNucci 6 QB
|B. DiNucci
|13
|62
|1
|20
|
L. Palmer 21 RB
|L. Palmer
|12
|53
|0
|18
|
J. Hamilton 7 RB
|J. Hamilton
|15
|50
|0
|10
|
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
|P. Agyei-Obese
|13
|45
|0
|11
|
B. Polk 3 WR
|B. Polk
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Stapleton 10 WR
|R. Stapleton
|10
|9
|162
|2
|37
|
B. Polk 3 WR
|B. Polk
|5
|5
|52
|0
|20
|
D. Stapleton 84 TE
|D. Stapleton
|4
|4
|31
|0
|11
|
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
|P. Agyei-Obese
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Ravenel 19 WR
|D. Ravenel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Brown 89 WR
|J. Brown
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Robinson 1 CB
|R. Robinson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Amos 24 S
|D. Amos
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. McCormick 30 CB
|W. McCormick
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Smith 21 S
|A. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tucker-Dorsey 20 LB
|D. Tucker-Dorsey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Davis 8 S
|W. Davis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Carter 5 DL
|R. Carter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holloway 2 LB
|D. Holloway
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Word 52 LB
|L. Word
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Azanama 54 LB
|K. Azanama
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tutt 23 CB
|C. Tutt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Daka 7 DL
|J. Daka
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Atariwa 95 DL
|A. Atariwa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Greene 92 DL
|M. Greene
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 10 DL
|J. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Ratke 91 K
|E. Ratke
|3/3
|37
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. O'Kelly 98 P
|H. O'Kelly
|4
|40.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Amos 24 S
|D. Amos
|2
|1.5
|3
|0
WBRST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-C.Wise kicks 53 yards from JM 35. 80-H.Hadley to WBS 30 for 18 yards (51-M.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 30(14:55 - 1st) 4-K.Smith to WBS 34 for 4 yards (92-M.Greene).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WBRST 34(14:20 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Cooley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WBRST 34(14:15 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 17-T.MacPherson.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WBRST 34(14:09 - 1st) 41-D.Lloyd punts 36 yards from WBS 34 Downed at the JM 30.
JMAD
Dukes
- FG (11 plays, 55 yards, 5:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 30(14:01 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 32 for 2 yards (94-J.Williams91-J.Schiess).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - JMAD 32(13:33 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 36 for 4 yards (94-J.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - JMAD 36(12:57 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 84-D.Stapleton. 84-D.Stapleton to JM 42 for 6 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 42(12:30 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Brown.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - JMAD 42(12:21 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk to JM 43 for 1 yard (18-K.Garrett35-C.Mortensen).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - JMAD 43(11:36 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to WBS 44 for 13 yards (7-P.Smith).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 44(11:07 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci to WBS 31 for 13 yards (6-B.Burke).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 31(10:42 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to WBS 20 for 11 yards (35-C.Mortensen13-N.Vaea).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 20(10:28 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to WBS 20 for no gain (48-M.Mitton).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - JMAD 20(9:56 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to WBS 19 for 1 yard (13-N.Vaea50-J.Palauni).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - JMAD 19(9:13 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk to WBS 15 for 4 yards (21-M.Anderson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - JMAD 15(8:30 - 1st) 91-E.Ratke 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
WBRST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:24 - 1st) 40-C.Wise kicks 43 yards from JM 35. 92-K.Tupuola to WBS 31 for 9 yards (32-M.Hampton).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 31(8:19 - 1st) 4-K.Smith to WBS 35 for 4 yards (2-D.Holloway1-R.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WBRST 35(7:47 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Malone.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - WBRST 35(7:43 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine complete to 17-T.MacPherson. 17-T.MacPherson to WBS 37 for 2 yards (2-D.Holloway).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - WBRST 37(7:18 - 1st) 41-D.Lloyd punts 42 yards from WBS 37. 24-D.Amos to JM 21 for no gain (37-N.Colvin).
JMAD
Dukes
- TD (11 plays, 79 yards, 5:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 21(7:09 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 21 for no gain (93-S.Lapuaho).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - JMAD 21(6:38 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 84-D.Stapleton. 84-D.Stapleton to JM 32 for 11 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 32(6:11 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 34 for 2 yards (92-K.Tupuola13-N.Vaea).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - JMAD 34(5:36 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to JM 38 for 4 yards (13-N.Vaea).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - JMAD 38(5:09 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to JM 44 for 6 yards (5-E.Heckard).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 44(4:41 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to WBS 47 for 9 yards (35-C.Mortensen92-K.Tupuola).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - JMAD 47(4:09 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to WBS 43 for 4 yards (50-J.Palauni35-C.Mortensen).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 43(3:54 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to WBS 30 for 13 yards (46-B.Taufalele).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 30(3:26 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to WBS 27 for 3 yards (50-J.Palauni).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - JMAD 27(2:45 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to WBS 18 for 9 yards (18-K.Garrett).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 18(2:12 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:07 - 1st) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
WBRST
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:07 - 1st) 40-C.Wise kicks 56 yards from JM 35. 80-H.Hadley to WBS 28 for 19 yards (34-C.Chukwuneke).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 28(2:01 - 1st) 20-J.Davis to WBS 29 for 1 yard (52-L.Word).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WBRST 29(1:32 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 17-T.MacPherson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WBRST 29(1:27 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Ames.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WBRST 29(1:21 - 1st) 41-D.Lloyd punts 36 yards from WBS 29 to JM 35 fair catch by 24-D.Amos.
JMAD
Dukes
- TD (9 plays, 65 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 35(1:15 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci to WBS 45 for 20 yards (24-J.Harris13-N.Vaea).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 45(0:51 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to WBS 35 for 10 yards (24-J.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 35(0:22 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to WBS 31 for 4 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - JMAD 31(15:00 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to WBS 27 for 4 yards (13-N.Vaea7-P.Smith).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - JMAD 27(14:31 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to WBS 27 for no gain (99-D.Schiess13-N.Vaea).
|+6 YD
|
4 & 2 - JMAD 27(13:49 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 84-D.Stapleton. 84-D.Stapleton to WBS 21 for 6 yards (13-N.Vaea).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 21(13:19 - 2nd) 7-J.Hamilton to WBS 21 for no gain (9-A.Rodriguez13-N.Vaea).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - JMAD 21(12:40 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk to WBS 1 for 20 yards (24-J.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - JMAD 1(12:24 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:19 - 2nd) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
WBRST
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:19 - 2nd) 40-C.Wise kicks 41 yards from JM 35. 92-K.Tupuola to WBS 24 FUMBLES. 92-K.Tupuola to WBS 26 for no gain (1-R.Robinson).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 26(12:17 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 3-D.Cooley. 3-D.Cooley to WBS 40 for 14 yards (1-R.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 40(11:52 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Ames.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WBRST 40(11:49 - 2nd) 4-K.Smith to WBS 38 for -2 yards (8-W.Davis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - WBRST 38(11:05 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Ames.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - WBRST 38(10:59 - 2nd) 41-D.Lloyd punts 42 yards from WBS 38 to JM 20 fair catch by 24-D.Amos.
JMAD
Dukes
- Punt (4 plays, 33 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 20(10:51 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to WBS 43 for 37 yards (21-M.Anderson).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 43(10:27 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci to WBS 47 for -4 yards (9-A.Rodriguez).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - JMAD 47(9:53 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 10-R.Stapleton.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - JMAD 47(9:47 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - JMAD 47(9:41 - 2nd) 98-H.O'Kelly punts 40 yards from WBS 47. 80-H.Hadley to WBS 11 for 4 yards (54-K.Azanama).
WBRST
Wildcats
- Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 11(9:28 - 2nd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 22 for 11 yards (1-R.Robinson2-D.Holloway).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 22(8:58 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 17-T.MacPherson.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - WBRST 22(8:52 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 19-D.Ames. 19-D.Ames to WBS 31 for 9 yards (21-A.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - WBRST 31(8:11 - 2nd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 40 for 9 yards (1-R.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 40(7:42 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine scrambles to WBS 42 for 2 yards (5-R.Carter).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - WBRST 42(6:57 - 2nd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 46 for 4 yards (8-W.Davis2-D.Holloway).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - WBRST 46(6:16 - 2nd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 45 for -1 yard (5-R.Carter).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WBRST 45(5:32 - 2nd) 41-D.Lloyd punts 40 yards from WBS 45 to the JM 15 downed by 31-H.Schenck.
JMAD
Dukes
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 15(5:21 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to JM 16 for 1 yard (99-D.Schiess).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - JMAD 16(4:51 - 2nd) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 19 for 3 yards (99-D.Schiess).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - JMAD 19(4:12 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to JM 24 for 5 yards (15-R.Johnson).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - JMAD 24(3:30 - 2nd) 98-H.O'Kelly punts 43 yards from JM 24. 80-H.Hadley to WBS 37 for 4 yards (38-M.Cobbs).
WBRST
Wildcats
- TD (5 plays, 48 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 37(3:18 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 88-J.Malone. 88-J.Malone to WBS 43 for 6 yards (24-D.Amos).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WBRST 43(2:46 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 19-D.Ames. 19-D.Ames to WBS 43 for no gain (23-C.Tutt).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - WBRST 43(2:12 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 19-D.Ames. 19-D.Ames to WBS 46 for 3 yards (54-K.Azanama).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - WBRST 46(1:57 - 2nd) Penalty on JM 54-K.Azanama Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WBS 46. No Play.
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 39(1:57 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 17-T.MacPherson. 17-T.MacPherson to JM 2 for 37 yards (1-R.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - WBRST 2(1:28 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 4-K.Smith. 4-K.Smith runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
JMAD
Dukes
- Halftime (9 plays, 17 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:23 - 2nd) 47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 2nd) 30-H.Cowden kicks 61 yards from WBS 35. 3-B.Polk to WBS 36 for 60 yards (7-P.Smith).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 36(1:23 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to WBS 39 for -3 yards (5-E.Heckard).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - JMAD 39(1:11 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to WBS 33 for 6 yards (13-N.Vaea).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - JMAD 33(0:47 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to WBS 29 for 4 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
|+15 YD
|
4 & 3 - JMAD 29(0:32 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk to WBS 14 for 15 yards (21-M.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 14(0:32 - 2nd) incomplete.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - JMAD 14(0:24 - 2nd) Team penalty on JM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WBS 14. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - JMAD 19(0:22 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to WBS 14 for 5 yards (13-N.Vaea). Penalty on JM 77-L.Fornadel Holding 10 yards enforced at WBS 19. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 25 - JMAD 29(0:22 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Brown.
|Penalty
|
3 & 25 - JMAD 29(0:16 - 2nd) Team penalty on JM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WBS 29. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 30 - JMAD 34(0:11 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Ravenel.
|+34 YD
|
4 & 30 - JMAD 34(0:04 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 2nd) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
JMAD
Dukes
- FG (11 plays, 43 yards, 4:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 30-H.Cowden kicks 53 yards from WBS 35. 3-B.Polk to JM 37 for 25 yards (30-H.Cowden).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 37(14:54 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 41 for 4 yards (13-N.Vaea).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - JMAD 41(14:33 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 47 for 6 yards (72-Z.Birch35-C.Mortensen).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 47(14:12 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 49 for 2 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - JMAD 49(13:37 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - JMAD 49(13:30 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to WBS 35 for 16 yards (7-P.Smith). Penalty on WBS 7-P.Smith Offside declined.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 35(13:17 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to WBS 29 for 6 yards (53-A.Tesch50-J.Palauni).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - JMAD 29(12:50 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to WBS 24 for 5 yards (7-P.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 24(12:25 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to WBS 21 for 3 yards (35-C.Mortensen9-A.Rodriguez).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - JMAD 21(11:54 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to WBS 20 for 1 yard (7-P.Smith13-N.Vaea).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - JMAD 20(11:14 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to WBS 12 for 8 yards. Penalty on JM 79-R.Gillespie Holding 10 yards enforced at WBS 20. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 16 - JMAD 30(10:51 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 31-P.Agyei-Obese. 31-P.Agyei-Obese to WBS 20 for 10 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - JMAD 20(10:08 - 3rd) 91-E.Ratke 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
WBRST
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:03 - 3rd) 40-C.Wise kicks 58 yards from JM 35. 31-H.Schenck to WBS 20 for 13 yards (32-M.Hampton).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 20(9:55 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 88-J.Malone. 88-J.Malone to WBS 35 for 15 yards (21-A.Smith8-W.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 35(9:19 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to WBS 35 for no gain (7-J.Daka).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WBRST 35(8:54 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to WBS 36 for 1 yard (95-A.Atariwa20-D.Tucker-Dorsey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WBRST 36(8:09 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 17-T.MacPherson.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WBRST 36(8:09 - 3rd) 41-D.Lloyd punts 36 yards from WBS 36. 24-D.Amos to JM 31 for 3 yards (18-K.Garrett).
JMAD
Dukes
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 31(7:56 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 35 for 4 yards (46-B.Taufalele91-J.Schiess).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - JMAD 35(7:19 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 34 for -1 yard (46-B.Taufalele).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - JMAD 34(6:38 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - JMAD 34(6:30 - 3rd) 98-H.O'Kelly punts 39 yards from JM 34 Downed at the WBS 27.
WBRST
Wildcats
- Downs (6 plays, 39 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 27(6:19 - 3rd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 47 for 20 yards (8-W.Davis).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 47(5:50 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 3-D.Cooley. 3-D.Cooley to JM 37 for 16 yards (1-R.Robinson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 37(5:23 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Malone.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WBRST 37(5:20 - 3rd) 20-J.Davis to JM 32 for 5 yards (21-A.Smith).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - WBRST 32(4:45 - 3rd) 20-J.Davis to JM 34 for -2 yards (24-D.Amos7-J.Daka).
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - WBRST 34(3:58 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Malone.
JMAD
Dukes
- Punt (5 plays, 8 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 34(3:55 - 3rd) 3-B.Polk to JM 38 for 4 yards (5-E.Heckard).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - JMAD 38(3:30 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to JM 47 for 9 yards (46-B.Taufalele18-K.Garrett).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 47(3:07 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to JM 48 for 1 yard (94-J.Williams).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - JMAD 48(2:29 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 84-D.Stapleton. 84-D.Stapleton to WBS 44 for 8 yards (24-J.Harris18-K.Garrett).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - JMAD 44(2:29 - 3rd) Penalty on JM 31-P.Agyei-Obese Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at WBS 44.
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - JMAD 42(1:47 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci sacked at JM 40 for -2 yards (18-K.Garrett).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - JMAD 40(1:47 - 3rd) 98-H.O'Kelly punts 38 yards from JM 40. 31-H.Schenck to WBS 23 for 1 yard.
WBRST
Wildcats
- Missed FG (9 plays, 44 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 23(1:47 - 3rd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 25 for 2 yards (20-D.Tucker-Dorsey52-L.Word).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - WBRST 25(1:32 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 3-D.Cooley. 3-D.Cooley to WBS 37 for 12 yards (20-D.Tucker-Dorsey52-L.Word).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 37(1:01 - 3rd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 39 for 2 yards (20-D.Tucker-Dorsey10-J.Green).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WBRST 39(15:00 - 4th) 20-J.Davis to WBS 39 for no gain (52-L.Word92-M.Greene).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - WBRST 39(14:20 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine complete to 17-T.MacPherson. 17-T.MacPherson to JM 43 for 18 yards (30-W.McCormick).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 43(13:52 - 4th) 20-J.Davis to JM 32 for 11 yards (24-D.Amos).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 32(13:22 - 4th) 20-J.Davis to JM 33 for -1 yard (5-R.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WBRST 33(12:42 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Cooley.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - WBRST 33(12:37 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 17-T.MacPherson.
|No Good
|
4 & 11 - WBRST 33(12:30 - 4th) 47-T.Tuttle 50 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 5-R.Carter.
JMAD
Dukes
- FG (11 plays, 58 yards, 7:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 33(12:20 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to JM 36 for 3 yards (9-A.Rodriguez).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 7 - JMAD 36(11:39 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to WBS 46 for 18 yards (24-J.Harris9-A.Rodriguez).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 46(11:10 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to WBS 42 for 4 yards (94-J.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - JMAD 42(10:25 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to WBS 39 for 3 yards (24-J.Harris46-B.Taufalele).
|+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - JMAD 39(9:43 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk to WBS 27 for 12 yards (24-J.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 27(9:06 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to WBS 25 for 2 yards (53-A.Tesch48-M.Mitton).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - JMAD 25(8:21 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to WBS 23 for 2 yards (35-C.Mortensen53-A.Tesch).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - JMAD 23(7:34 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to WBS 14 for 9 yards (24-J.Harris46-B.Taufalele).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 14(6:55 - 4th) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to WBS 11 for 3 yards (50-J.Palauni).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - JMAD 11(6:12 - 4th) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to WBS 7 for 4 yards.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - JMAD 7(5:28 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to WBS 9 for -2 yards (94-J.Williams9-A.Rodriguez).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - JMAD 9(4:44 - 4th) 91-E.Ratke 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
WBRST
Wildcats
- TD (7 plays, 67 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:39 - 4th) 40-C.Wise kicks 49 yards from JM 35. 31-H.Schenck to WBS 33 for 17 yards (34-C.Chukwuneke).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 33(4:34 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 17-T.MacPherson.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WBRST 33(4:29 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Cooley. Penalty on JM 30-W.McCormick Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WBS 33. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 48(4:23 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine complete to 4-K.Smith. 4-K.Smith to JM 38 for 14 yards (30-W.McCormick).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 38(3:51 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine complete to 17-T.MacPherson. 17-T.MacPherson to JM 34 for 4 yards (30-W.McCormick).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - WBRST 34(3:27 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine complete to 19-D.Ames. 19-D.Ames to JM 22 for 12 yards (24-D.Amos).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WBRST 22(3:05 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Ames.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - WBRST 22(3:00 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine complete to 17-T.MacPherson. 17-T.MacPherson runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:54 - 4th) 47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.
JMAD
Dukes
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 4th) 47-T.Tuttle kicks 11 yards from WBS 35. 24-D.Amos to WBS 46 for no gain.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 46(2:52 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to WBS 45 for 1 yard (13-N.Vaea93-S.Lapuaho).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - JMAD 45(2:45 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to WBS 42 for 3 yards (13-N.Vaea).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - JMAD 42(2:40 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to WBS 31 for 11 yards (7-P.Smith).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - JMAD 31(2:06 - 4th) kneels at WBS 33 for -2 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - JMAD 33(2:04 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to WBS 32 for 1 yard (9-A.Rodriguez).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 11 - JMAD 32(1:17 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to WBS 31 for 1 yard (91-J.Schiess7-P.Smith).
|+21 YD
|
4 & 10 - JMAD 31(0:31 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to WBS 10 for 21 yards (21-M.Anderson).
-
