JMU rolls into FCS title game, 30-14 over Weber St.

  • Dec 21, 2019

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) Ben DiNucci threw for two touchdowns and ran for another Saturday night and James Madison routed Weber State 30-14 to reach the Football Championship Subdivision national championship game.

The Dukes (14-1) led 24-7 at halftime, added two second-half field goals let their defense take care of the rest. They will face North Dakota State, 42-14 winners against Montana State earlier Saturday, for the national championship in Frisco, Texas, on Jan. 11.

Weber State (11-4) saw its playoff run end at Bridgeforth Stadium for the second time in three seasons, but unlike a last-second 31-28 loss in 2017, this one was never in question. James Madison got a field goal and two touchdown on its first three possessions, at one point held a 199-11 advantage in yards gained and gave a very modest crowd plenty to cheer on a frigid evening.

DiNucci hit Riley Stapleton for touchdowns of 18 and 34 yards and also scored on a 1-yard run. Ethan Ratke, whose field goal won that 2017 game, added field goals of 32, 37 and 27 yards, giving him a Colonial Athletic Association single-season record of 25. Stapleton had nine catches for 162 yards.

The Wildcats' scores came on Kevin Smith's 2-yard catch from Jake Constantine after Weber State fell behind 17-0, and Constantine's 22-yard throw to Ty MacPherson with under 3 minutes remaining in the game.

BIG PICTURE

Weber St.: The Wildcats figured to struggle offensively. They arrived 51st nationally in scoring offense and 89th in total offense and were facing a Dukes defense that led the nation in total defense (265.3 yards per game) and rushing defense (60.4).

James Madison: The Dukes took the momentum into the locker room after a bizarre sequence to end the first half. First, James Madison passed on a 46-yard field goal try on fourth-and-3 from the 29 and DiNucci hit Polk for 15 yards. The Dukes then spiked the ball to stop the clock with 32 seconds left, got a delay of game penalty, then a holding call, then an incomplete pass, another delay of game and another incomplete pass, giving them a fourth-and-30 from the 34. Ratke's field goal try came up well short, but Weber State had called timeout before the kick, giving the Dukes another chance. This time, DiNucci hit Riley Stapleton in the end zone to make it 24-7.

UP NEXT

James Madison will face North Dakota State, winner of seven of the last eight national championships, in the championship game on Jan. 11 in Frisco, Texas. The only team to interrupt NDSU's title dominance? James Madison, the 2016 champ.

1st Quarter
Field Goal 8:30
91-E.Ratke 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
55
yds
05:31
pos
0
3
Touchdown 2:12
6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
79
yds
05:02
pos
0
9
Point After TD 2:07
91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:24
6-B.DiNucci runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
00:53
pos
0
16
Point After TD 12:19
91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 1:28
8-J.Constantine complete to 4-K.Smith. 4-K.Smith runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
48
yds
01:50
pos
6
17
Point After TD 1:23
47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 0:04
6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
37
yds
01:23
pos
7
23
Point After TD 0:00
91-E.Ratke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 10:08
91-E.Ratke 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
53
yds
04:52
pos
7
27
4th Quarter
Field Goal 4:44
91-E.Ratke 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
58
yds
07:36
pos
7
30
Touchdown 3:00
8-J.Constantine complete to 17-T.MacPherson. 17-T.MacPherson runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
52
yds
01:45
pos
13
30
Point After TD 2:54
47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
30
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 26
Rushing 4 12
Passing 9 14
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 2-11 7-18
4th Down Conv 0-1 4-4
Total Net Yards 256 467
Total Plays 50 82
Avg Gain 5.1 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 70 212
Rush Attempts 19 55
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 3.9
Net Yards Passing 186 255
Comp. - Att. 16-31 19-27
Yards Per Pass 6.0 9.4
Penalties - Yards 0-0 7-74
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 6-38.7 4-40.0
Return Yards 92 88
Punts - Returns 3-9 2-3
Kickoffs - Returns 6-83 2-85
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Weber State 11-4 070714
James Madison 14-1 10143330
Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium Harrisonburg, Virginia
 186 PASS YDS 255
70 RUSH YDS 212
256 TOTAL YDS 467
Weber State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Constantine 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.6% 186 2 0 123.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.6% 186 2 0 123.3
J. Constantine 16/31 186 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 61 0
J. Davis 13 61 0 20
K. Smith 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
K. Smith 5 7 0 4
J. Constantine 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Constantine 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. MacPherson 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 5 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 83 1
T. MacPherson 11 5 83 1 37
D. Cooley 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
D. Cooley 5 3 42 0 16
D. Ames 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 0
D. Ames 8 4 24 0 12
J. Malone 88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
J. Malone 5 2 21 0 15
K. Smith 4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 1
K. Smith 2 2 16 1 14
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Mortensen 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
C. Mortensen 10-3 0.0 0
N. Vaea 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-6 0 0.0
N. Vaea 8-6 0.0 0
J. Williams 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
P. Smith 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
P. Smith 5-2 0.0 0
M. Anderson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Anderson 4-0 0.0 0
A. Rodriguez 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
A. Rodriguez 4-3 0.0 0
B. Taufalele 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
B. Taufalele 4-2 0.0 0
J. Palauni 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Palauni 3-2 0.0 0
K. Garrett 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
K. Garrett 3-2 1.0 0
E. Heckard 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
E. Heckard 3-0 1.0 0
D. Schiess 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Schiess 3-0 0.0 0
A. Tesch 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Tesch 2-1 0.0 0
Z. Birch 72 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Birch 1-0 0.0 0
S. Lapuaho 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Lapuaho 1-1 0.0 0
J. Schiess 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Schiess 1-2 0.0 0
K. Tupuola 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Tupuola 1-1 0.0 0
M. Mitton 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Mitton 1-1 0.0 0
B. Burke 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Burke 1-0 0.0 0
R. Johnson 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Tuttle 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/2
T. Tuttle 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Lloyd 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 38.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 38.7 1
D. Lloyd 6 38.7 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Tupuola 92 DE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 9 0
K. Tupuola 2 5.5 9 0
H. Hadley 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 19 0
H. Hadley 2 18.5 19 0
H. Schenck 31 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 22 0
H. Schenck 2 17.5 22 0
J. Haase 31 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
J. Haase 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Hadley 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.0 4 0
H. Hadley 2 4.0 4 0
J. Haase 31 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
J. Haase 1 1.0 1 0
H. Schenck 31 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
H. Schenck 1 1.0 1 0
James Madison
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. DiNucci 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.1% 255 2 0 180.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.1% 255 2 0 180.8
B. DiNucci 19/26 255 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. DiNucci 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 62 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 62 1
B. DiNucci 13 62 1 20
L. Palmer 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 53 0
L. Palmer 12 53 0 18
J. Hamilton 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 50 0
J. Hamilton 15 50 0 10
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 45 0
P. Agyei-Obese 13 45 0 11
B. Polk 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Polk 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Stapleton 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 9 162 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 162 2
R. Stapleton 10 9 162 2 37
B. Polk 3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 0
B. Polk 5 5 52 0 20
D. Stapleton 84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
D. Stapleton 4 4 31 0 11
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
P. Agyei-Obese 1 1 10 0 10
D. Ravenel 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Ravenel 1 0 0 0 0
J. Brown 89 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Brown 4 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Robinson 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
R. Robinson 5-1 0.0 0
D. Amos 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Amos 4-0 0.0 0
W. McCormick 30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. McCormick 3-0 0.0 0
A. Smith 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
D. Tucker-Dorsey 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Tucker-Dorsey 3-1 0.0 0
W. Davis 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
W. Davis 3-1 0.0 0
R. Carter 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Carter 3-0 0.0 0
D. Holloway 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Holloway 2-2 0.0 0
L. Word 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
L. Word 2-2 0.0 0
K. Azanama 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Azanama 1-0 0.0 0
C. Tutt 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Tutt 1-0 0.0 0
J. Daka 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Daka 1-1 0.0 0
A. Atariwa 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Atariwa 1-0 0.0 0
M. Greene 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Greene 1-1 0.0 0
J. Green 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Green 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Ratke 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/3 3/3
E. Ratke 3/3 37 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. O'Kelly 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 40.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 40.0 1
H. O'Kelly 4 40.0 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Polk 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 42.5 60 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 42.5 60 0
B. Polk 2 42.5 60 0
A. Smith 21 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
A. Smith 1 0.0 0 0
D. Amos 24 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Amos 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Amos 24 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 1.5 3 0
D. Amos 2 1.5 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WBRST 30 0:51 3 4 Punt
8:24 WBRST 31 1:06 3 6 Punt
2:07 WBRST 28 0:46 3 1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 WBRST 26 1:20 4 12 Punt
9:28 WBRST 11 3:56 7 34 Punt
3:18 WBRST 37 1:50 5 48 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:03 WBRST 20 1:54 4 16 Punt
6:19 WBRST 27 2:21 6 39 Downs
1:47 WBRST 23 0:46 9 44 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
4:39 WBRST 33 1:45 7 67 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:01 JMAD 30 5:31 11 55 FG
7:09 JMAD 21 5:02 11 79 TD
1:15 JMAD 35 0:53 9 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:51 JMAD 20 1:10 4 33 Punt
5:21 JMAD 15 1:51 3 9 Punt
1:23 WBRST 36 1:23 9 17 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 JMAD 37 4:52 11 43 FG
7:56 JMAD 31 1:26 3 3 Punt
3:55 JMAD 34 2:08 5 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 JMAD 33 7:36 11 58 FG
2:54 WBRST 46 2:23 7 36

WBRST Wildcats  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 40-C.Wise kicks 53 yards from JM 35. 80-H.Hadley to WBS 30 for 18 yards (51-M.Jackson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 30
(14:55 - 1st) 4-K.Smith to WBS 34 for 4 yards (92-M.Greene).
No Gain
2 & 6 - WBRST 34
(14:20 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Cooley.
No Gain
3 & 6 - WBRST 34
(14:15 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 17-T.MacPherson.
Punt
4 & 6 - WBRST 34
(14:09 - 1st) 41-D.Lloyd punts 36 yards from WBS 34 Downed at the JM 30.

JMAD Dukes  - FG (11 plays, 55 yards, 5:31 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 30
(14:01 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 32 for 2 yards (94-J.Williams91-J.Schiess).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 32
(13:33 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 36 for 4 yards (94-J.Williams).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - JMAD 36
(12:57 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 84-D.Stapleton. 84-D.Stapleton to JM 42 for 6 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 42
(12:30 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Brown.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 42
(12:21 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk to JM 43 for 1 yard (18-K.Garrett35-C.Mortensen).
+13 YD
3 & 9 - JMAD 43
(11:36 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to WBS 44 for 13 yards (7-P.Smith).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 44
(11:07 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci to WBS 31 for 13 yards (6-B.Burke).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 31
(10:42 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to WBS 20 for 11 yards (35-C.Mortensen13-N.Vaea).
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 20
(10:28 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to WBS 20 for no gain (48-M.Mitton).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 20
(9:56 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to WBS 19 for 1 yard (13-N.Vaea50-J.Palauni).
+4 YD
3 & 9 - JMAD 19
(9:13 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk to WBS 15 for 4 yards (21-M.Anderson).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - JMAD 15
(8:30 - 1st) 91-E.Ratke 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

WBRST Wildcats  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:24 - 1st) 40-C.Wise kicks 43 yards from JM 35. 92-K.Tupuola to WBS 31 for 9 yards (32-M.Hampton).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 31
(8:19 - 1st) 4-K.Smith to WBS 35 for 4 yards (2-D.Holloway1-R.Robinson).
No Gain
2 & 6 - WBRST 35
(7:47 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Malone.
+2 YD
3 & 6 - WBRST 35
(7:43 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine complete to 17-T.MacPherson. 17-T.MacPherson to WBS 37 for 2 yards (2-D.Holloway).
Punt
4 & 4 - WBRST 37
(7:18 - 1st) 41-D.Lloyd punts 42 yards from WBS 37. 24-D.Amos to JM 21 for no gain (37-N.Colvin).

JMAD Dukes  - TD (11 plays, 79 yards, 5:02 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 21
(7:09 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 21 for no gain (93-S.Lapuaho).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 21
(6:38 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 84-D.Stapleton. 84-D.Stapleton to JM 32 for 11 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 32
(6:11 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 34 for 2 yards (92-K.Tupuola13-N.Vaea).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 34
(5:36 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to JM 38 for 4 yards (13-N.Vaea).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - JMAD 38
(5:09 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to JM 44 for 6 yards (5-E.Heckard).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 44
(4:41 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to WBS 47 for 9 yards (35-C.Mortensen92-K.Tupuola).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - JMAD 47
(4:09 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to WBS 43 for 4 yards (50-J.Palauni35-C.Mortensen).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 43
(3:54 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to WBS 30 for 13 yards (46-B.Taufalele).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 30
(3:26 - 1st) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to WBS 27 for 3 yards (50-J.Palauni).
+9 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 27
(2:45 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to WBS 18 for 9 yards (18-K.Garrett).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 18
(2:12 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:07 - 1st) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.

WBRST Wildcats  - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:07 - 1st) 40-C.Wise kicks 56 yards from JM 35. 80-H.Hadley to WBS 28 for 19 yards (34-C.Chukwuneke).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 28
(2:01 - 1st) 20-J.Davis to WBS 29 for 1 yard (52-L.Word).
No Gain
2 & 9 - WBRST 29
(1:32 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 17-T.MacPherson.
No Gain
3 & 9 - WBRST 29
(1:27 - 1st) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Ames.
Punt
4 & 9 - WBRST 29
(1:21 - 1st) 41-D.Lloyd punts 36 yards from WBS 29 to JM 35 fair catch by 24-D.Amos.

JMAD Dukes  - TD (9 plays, 65 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 35
(1:15 - 1st) 6-B.DiNucci to WBS 45 for 20 yards (24-J.Harris13-N.Vaea).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 45
(0:51 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to WBS 35 for 10 yards (24-J.Harris).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 35
(0:22 - 1st) 7-J.Hamilton to WBS 31 for 4 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - JMAD 31
(15:00 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to WBS 27 for 4 yards (13-N.Vaea7-P.Smith).
No Gain
3 & 2 - JMAD 27
(14:31 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to WBS 27 for no gain (99-D.Schiess13-N.Vaea).
+6 YD
4 & 2 - JMAD 27
(13:49 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 84-D.Stapleton. 84-D.Stapleton to WBS 21 for 6 yards (13-N.Vaea).
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 21
(13:19 - 2nd) 7-J.Hamilton to WBS 21 for no gain (9-A.Rodriguez13-N.Vaea).
+20 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 21
(12:40 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk to WBS 1 for 20 yards (24-J.Harris).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - JMAD 1
(12:24 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:19 - 2nd) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.

WBRST Wildcats  - Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:19 - 2nd) 40-C.Wise kicks 41 yards from JM 35. 92-K.Tupuola to WBS 24 FUMBLES. 92-K.Tupuola to WBS 26 for no gain (1-R.Robinson).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 26
(12:17 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 3-D.Cooley. 3-D.Cooley to WBS 40 for 14 yards (1-R.Robinson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WBRST 40
(11:52 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Ames.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - WBRST 40
(11:49 - 2nd) 4-K.Smith to WBS 38 for -2 yards (8-W.Davis).
No Gain
3 & 12 - WBRST 38
(11:05 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Ames.
Punt
4 & 12 - WBRST 38
(10:59 - 2nd) 41-D.Lloyd punts 42 yards from WBS 38 to JM 20 fair catch by 24-D.Amos.

JMAD Dukes  - Punt (4 plays, 33 yards, 1:10 poss)

Result Play
+37 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 20
(10:51 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to WBS 43 for 37 yards (21-M.Anderson).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 43
(10:27 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci to WBS 47 for -4 yards (9-A.Rodriguez).
No Gain
2 & 14 - JMAD 47
(9:53 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 10-R.Stapleton.
No Gain
3 & 14 - JMAD 47
(9:47 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Brown.
Punt
4 & 14 - JMAD 47
(9:41 - 2nd) 98-H.O'Kelly punts 40 yards from WBS 47. 80-H.Hadley to WBS 11 for 4 yards (54-K.Azanama).

WBRST Wildcats  - Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 3:56 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 11
(9:28 - 2nd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 22 for 11 yards (1-R.Robinson2-D.Holloway).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WBRST 22
(8:58 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 17-T.MacPherson.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - WBRST 22
(8:52 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 19-D.Ames. 19-D.Ames to WBS 31 for 9 yards (21-A.Smith).
+9 YD
3 & 1 - WBRST 31
(8:11 - 2nd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 40 for 9 yards (1-R.Robinson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 40
(7:42 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine scrambles to WBS 42 for 2 yards (5-R.Carter).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - WBRST 42
(6:57 - 2nd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 46 for 4 yards (8-W.Davis2-D.Holloway).
-1 YD
3 & 4 - WBRST 46
(6:16 - 2nd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 45 for -1 yard (5-R.Carter).
Punt
4 & 5 - WBRST 45
(5:32 - 2nd) 41-D.Lloyd punts 40 yards from WBS 45 to the JM 15 downed by 31-H.Schenck.

JMAD Dukes  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 15
(5:21 - 2nd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to JM 16 for 1 yard (99-D.Schiess).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - JMAD 16
(4:51 - 2nd) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 19 for 3 yards (99-D.Schiess).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - JMAD 19
(4:12 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to JM 24 for 5 yards (15-R.Johnson).
Punt
4 & 1 - JMAD 24
(3:30 - 2nd) 98-H.O'Kelly punts 43 yards from JM 24. 80-H.Hadley to WBS 37 for 4 yards (38-M.Cobbs).

WBRST Wildcats  - TD (5 plays, 48 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 37
(3:18 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 88-J.Malone. 88-J.Malone to WBS 43 for 6 yards (24-D.Amos).
No Gain
2 & 4 - WBRST 43
(2:46 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 19-D.Ames. 19-D.Ames to WBS 43 for no gain (23-C.Tutt).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - WBRST 43
(2:12 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 19-D.Ames. 19-D.Ames to WBS 46 for 3 yards (54-K.Azanama).
Penalty
4 & 1 - WBRST 46
(1:57 - 2nd) Penalty on JM 54-K.Azanama Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WBS 46. No Play.
+37 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 39
(1:57 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 17-T.MacPherson. 17-T.MacPherson to JM 2 for 37 yards (1-R.Robinson).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - WBRST 2
(1:28 - 2nd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 4-K.Smith. 4-K.Smith runs 2 yards for a touchdown.

JMAD Dukes  - Halftime (9 plays, 17 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:23 - 2nd) 47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.
Kickoff
(1:23 - 2nd) 30-H.Cowden kicks 61 yards from WBS 35. 3-B.Polk to WBS 36 for 60 yards (7-P.Smith).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 36
(1:23 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to WBS 39 for -3 yards (5-E.Heckard).
+6 YD
2 & 13 - JMAD 39
(1:11 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to WBS 33 for 6 yards (13-N.Vaea).
+4 YD
3 & 7 - JMAD 33
(0:47 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to WBS 29 for 4 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
+15 YD
4 & 3 - JMAD 29
(0:32 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk to WBS 14 for 15 yards (21-M.Anderson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 14
(0:32 - 2nd) incomplete.
Penalty
2 & 10 - JMAD 14
(0:24 - 2nd) Team penalty on JM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WBS 14. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 15 - JMAD 19
(0:22 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to WBS 14 for 5 yards (13-N.Vaea). Penalty on JM 77-L.Fornadel Holding 10 yards enforced at WBS 19. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 25 - JMAD 29
(0:22 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Brown.
Penalty
3 & 25 - JMAD 29
(0:16 - 2nd) Team penalty on JM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WBS 29. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 30 - JMAD 34
(0:11 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Ravenel.
+34 YD
4 & 30 - JMAD 34
(0:04 - 2nd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:00 - 2nd) 91-E.Ratke extra point is good.

JMAD Dukes  - FG (11 plays, 43 yards, 4:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 30-H.Cowden kicks 53 yards from WBS 35. 3-B.Polk to JM 37 for 25 yards (30-H.Cowden).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 37
(14:54 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 41 for 4 yards (13-N.Vaea).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - JMAD 41
(14:33 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 47 for 6 yards (72-Z.Birch35-C.Mortensen).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 47
(14:12 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 49 for 2 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
No Gain
2 & 8 - JMAD 49
(13:37 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete.
+16 YD
3 & 8 - JMAD 49
(13:30 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to WBS 35 for 16 yards (7-P.Smith). Penalty on WBS 7-P.Smith Offside declined.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 35
(13:17 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to WBS 29 for 6 yards (53-A.Tesch50-J.Palauni).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - JMAD 29
(12:50 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to WBS 24 for 5 yards (7-P.Smith).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 24
(12:25 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to WBS 21 for 3 yards (35-C.Mortensen9-A.Rodriguez).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 21
(11:54 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to WBS 20 for 1 yard (7-P.Smith13-N.Vaea).
Penalty
3 & 6 - JMAD 20
(11:14 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to WBS 12 for 8 yards. Penalty on JM 79-R.Gillespie Holding 10 yards enforced at WBS 20. No Play.
+10 YD
3 & 16 - JMAD 30
(10:51 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 31-P.Agyei-Obese. 31-P.Agyei-Obese to WBS 20 for 10 yards (35-C.Mortensen).
Field Goal
4 & 6 - JMAD 20
(10:08 - 3rd) 91-E.Ratke 37 yards Field Goal is Good.

WBRST Wildcats  - Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:03 - 3rd) 40-C.Wise kicks 58 yards from JM 35. 31-H.Schenck to WBS 20 for 13 yards (32-M.Hampton).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 20
(9:55 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 88-J.Malone. 88-J.Malone to WBS 35 for 15 yards (21-A.Smith8-W.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WBRST 35
(9:19 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to WBS 35 for no gain (7-J.Daka).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - WBRST 35
(8:54 - 3rd) 4-K.Smith to WBS 36 for 1 yard (95-A.Atariwa20-D.Tucker-Dorsey).
No Gain
3 & 9 - WBRST 36
(8:09 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 17-T.MacPherson.
Punt
4 & 9 - WBRST 36
(8:09 - 3rd) 41-D.Lloyd punts 36 yards from WBS 36. 24-D.Amos to JM 31 for 3 yards (18-K.Garrett).

JMAD Dukes  - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 31
(7:56 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 35 for 4 yards (46-B.Taufalele91-J.Schiess).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - JMAD 35
(7:19 - 3rd) 7-J.Hamilton to JM 34 for -1 yard (46-B.Taufalele).
No Gain
3 & 7 - JMAD 34
(6:38 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Brown.
Punt
4 & 7 - JMAD 34
(6:30 - 3rd) 98-H.O'Kelly punts 39 yards from JM 34 Downed at the WBS 27.

WBRST Wildcats  - Downs (6 plays, 39 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 27
(6:19 - 3rd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 47 for 20 yards (8-W.Davis).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 47
(5:50 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 3-D.Cooley. 3-D.Cooley to JM 37 for 16 yards (1-R.Robinson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WBRST 37
(5:23 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Malone.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - WBRST 37
(5:20 - 3rd) 20-J.Davis to JM 32 for 5 yards (21-A.Smith).
-2 YD
3 & 5 - WBRST 32
(4:45 - 3rd) 20-J.Davis to JM 34 for -2 yards (24-D.Amos7-J.Daka).
No Gain
4 & 7 - WBRST 34
(3:58 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Malone.

JMAD Dukes  - Punt (5 plays, 8 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 34
(3:55 - 3rd) 3-B.Polk to JM 38 for 4 yards (5-E.Heckard).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - JMAD 38
(3:30 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to JM 47 for 9 yards (46-B.Taufalele18-K.Garrett).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 47
(3:07 - 3rd) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to JM 48 for 1 yard (94-J.Williams).
+8 YD
2 & 9 - JMAD 48
(2:29 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 84-D.Stapleton. 84-D.Stapleton to WBS 44 for 8 yards (24-J.Harris18-K.Garrett).
Penalty
3 & 1 - JMAD 44
(2:29 - 3rd) Penalty on JM 31-P.Agyei-Obese Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at WBS 44.
Sack
3 & 15 - JMAD 42
(1:47 - 3rd) 6-B.DiNucci sacked at JM 40 for -2 yards (18-K.Garrett).
Punt
4 & 17 - JMAD 40
(1:47 - 3rd) 98-H.O'Kelly punts 38 yards from JM 40. 31-H.Schenck to WBS 23 for 1 yard.

WBRST Wildcats  - Missed FG (9 plays, 44 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 23
(1:47 - 3rd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 25 for 2 yards (20-D.Tucker-Dorsey52-L.Word).
+12 YD
2 & 8 - WBRST 25
(1:32 - 3rd) 8-J.Constantine complete to 3-D.Cooley. 3-D.Cooley to WBS 37 for 12 yards (20-D.Tucker-Dorsey52-L.Word).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 37
(1:01 - 3rd) 20-J.Davis to WBS 39 for 2 yards (20-D.Tucker-Dorsey10-J.Green).
No Gain
2 & 8 - WBRST 39
(15:00 - 4th) 20-J.Davis to WBS 39 for no gain (52-L.Word92-M.Greene).
+18 YD
3 & 8 - WBRST 39
(14:20 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine complete to 17-T.MacPherson. 17-T.MacPherson to JM 43 for 18 yards (30-W.McCormick).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 43
(13:52 - 4th) 20-J.Davis to JM 32 for 11 yards (24-D.Amos).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 32
(13:22 - 4th) 20-J.Davis to JM 33 for -1 yard (5-R.Carter).
No Gain
2 & 11 - WBRST 33
(12:42 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Cooley.
No Gain
3 & 11 - WBRST 33
(12:37 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 17-T.MacPherson.
No Good
4 & 11 - WBRST 33
(12:30 - 4th) 47-T.Tuttle 50 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 5-R.Carter.

JMAD Dukes  - FG (11 plays, 58 yards, 7:36 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 33
(12:20 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci scrambles to JM 36 for 3 yards (9-A.Rodriguez).
+18 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 36
(11:39 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to WBS 46 for 18 yards (24-J.Harris9-A.Rodriguez).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 46
(11:10 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to WBS 42 for 4 yards (94-J.Williams).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - JMAD 42
(10:25 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to WBS 39 for 3 yards (24-J.Harris46-B.Taufalele).
+12 YD
3 & 3 - JMAD 39
(9:43 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 3-B.Polk. 3-B.Polk to WBS 27 for 12 yards (24-J.Harris).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 27
(9:06 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to WBS 25 for 2 yards (53-A.Tesch48-M.Mitton).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 25
(8:21 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to WBS 23 for 2 yards (35-C.Mortensen53-A.Tesch).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - JMAD 23
(7:34 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to WBS 14 for 9 yards (24-J.Harris46-B.Taufalele).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 14
(6:55 - 4th) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to WBS 11 for 3 yards (50-J.Palauni).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 11
(6:12 - 4th) 31-P.Agyei-Obese to WBS 7 for 4 yards.
-2 YD
3 & 3 - JMAD 7
(5:28 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to WBS 9 for -2 yards (94-J.Williams9-A.Rodriguez).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - JMAD 9
(4:44 - 4th) 91-E.Ratke 26 yards Field Goal is Good.

WBRST Wildcats  - TD (7 plays, 67 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:39 - 4th) 40-C.Wise kicks 49 yards from JM 35. 31-H.Schenck to WBS 33 for 17 yards (34-C.Chukwuneke).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WBRST 33
(4:34 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 17-T.MacPherson.
Penalty
2 & 10 - WBRST 33
(4:29 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Cooley. Penalty on JM 30-W.McCormick Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WBS 33. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 48
(4:23 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine complete to 4-K.Smith. 4-K.Smith to JM 38 for 14 yards (30-W.McCormick).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WBRST 38
(3:51 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine complete to 17-T.MacPherson. 17-T.MacPherson to JM 34 for 4 yards (30-W.McCormick).
+12 YD
2 & 6 - WBRST 34
(3:27 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine complete to 19-D.Ames. 19-D.Ames to JM 22 for 12 yards (24-D.Amos).
No Gain
1 & 10 - WBRST 22
(3:05 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Ames.
+22 YD
2 & 10 - WBRST 22
(3:00 - 4th) 8-J.Constantine complete to 17-T.MacPherson. 17-T.MacPherson runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:54 - 4th) 47-T.Tuttle extra point is good.

JMAD Dukes

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:54 - 4th) 47-T.Tuttle kicks 11 yards from WBS 35. 24-D.Amos to WBS 46 for no gain.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 46
(2:52 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to WBS 45 for 1 yard (13-N.Vaea93-S.Lapuaho).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - JMAD 45
(2:45 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to WBS 42 for 3 yards (13-N.Vaea).
+11 YD
3 & 6 - JMAD 42
(2:40 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to WBS 31 for 11 yards (7-P.Smith).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 31
(2:06 - 4th) kneels at WBS 33 for -2 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 12 - JMAD 33
(2:04 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to WBS 32 for 1 yard (9-A.Rodriguez).
+1 YD
3 & 11 - JMAD 32
(1:17 - 4th) 21-L.Palmer to WBS 31 for 1 yard (91-J.Schiess7-P.Smith).
+21 YD
4 & 10 - JMAD 31
(0:31 - 4th) 6-B.DiNucci complete to 10-R.Stapleton. 10-R.Stapleton to WBS 10 for 21 yards (21-M.Anderson).
